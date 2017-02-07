Installation in Dresden by Syrian Artist Upsets Right-Wing Factions

recent
Archive
57th Venice Biennale Releases List of 120 Participating Artists
Karin Hindsbo Appointed Director of National Museum in Norway
Only Known Photographs of Gauguin in Tahiti Recently Unearthed
Ticket Sales for NADA New York to Benefit ACLU and International Exhibitors
The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Acquires 62 Works by African American Artists from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation
Hermitage Museum’s Storage Searched by Russian State Security
recent
Archive
Diary
Picks
Film
Diary
Picks
Film
Diary
Picks
Film
Amy Taubin on “Inauguration of the Displeasure Dome: Coping with the Election”
An artwork by Syrian-German artist Manaf Halbouni, Monument, 2017, which was sponsored by the Dresden Kunsthaus and installed close to the city’s Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, is being protested by Dresden’s right-wing factions, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. Halbouni’s piece, made from a trio of destroyed buses turned upright, is based on a 2016 photograph taken in Aleppo of buses pointed skyward and joined with wire so that they could function as a barricade to protect residents from battle. Monument is a symbol of war and regeneration, much like the church it stands near, which was demolished during World War II and rebuilt when Germany reunified.
The work has incensed many in Dresden since it was publicly unveiled on February 7. The city is home to the right-leaning, anti-immigration movement called Pegida. About 150 protestors gathered near the work yesterday, chanting “traitors” and “get lost.” The artistic director of the Dresden Kunsthaus, Christiane Mennicke-Schwarz, said, “We have hit a nerve with this project—an important nerve. It shows how important it is to focus on this subject. We have to be open to the suffering of others.”
Pegida supporters and members of the populist Alternative for Germany party used social media to make their anger about the work quite clear. Many of them said Monument should be burned. They have also threatened Dresden’s mayor, Dirk Hilbert, with violence for allowing the work to go up.
On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that it is filing a lawsuit against London art dealer Mark Weiss and collector David Kowitz, alleging that a work supposedly by a European old master painter that the auction house had previously bought from them and then sold at auction is in fact a forgery, according to Nina Siegal in the New York Times.
The auction house is seeking to recoup profits on a private sale of a Frans Hals painting, Portrait of a Gentleman, for which Weiss and Kowitz received $10.75 million. The suit was based on research conducted by Orion Analytical, a scientific firm acquired by Sotheby’s last year, and peer reviewed by John Twilley, an independent conservation scientist.
Sotheby’s previously filed a similar lawsuit against Luxembourg art collector Lionel de Saint Donat-Pourrières, who had used the auction house to sell a painting of St. Jerome. Analysis revealed that the work contained phthalocyanine green, a synthetic pigment developed long after the piece was allegedly painted.
Hans Haacke has been awarded the 2017 Roswitha Haftmann Prize in recognition of his life’s work. For more than fifty years, Haacke has examined systems—biological, economic, and social—in order to understand their meanings, machinations, habits, and failures. Haacke’s work has been featured at the 1993 and 2009 editions of the Venice Biennale. He has also had exhibitions at the Foundazione Antonio Ratti in Como, the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, the Generali Foundation in Vienna, Frankfurt’s Portikus, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, and at Paula Cooper Gallery—who represents the artist—in New York, among many other institutions and galleries throughout the world. He was also a professor at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City from 1967 until 2002. Haacke was featured in “Artists on Political Art,” a series of video interviews with seven artists made to coincide with the November 2016 issue of Artforum and the US presidential election.
The Roswitha Haftmann Prize is a cash award worth about $150,000.
Plans to transform a seventeenth-century building, where Picasso once had a studio, in Paris’s tony sixth arrondissement into a hotel are underway, Le Figaro reports. On February 7, the National Arts Education Committee (CNEA) filed an appeal to block a permit granted to a developer, the Helzear Group, by the Paris City Council in 2015. Although the attic where Picasso worked is classified as a historic monument and was painstakingly restored by CNEA to provide visitors a glimpse of the environment in which the artist worked (he painted his 1937 masterpiece Guernica there) and waited out the Nazi occupation, the building is still slated to be fully renovated and transformed into a hotel and residence.
CNEA has appealed directly to the French president through a letter signed by its ambassador, Charlotte Rampling, and president Marie-Christine Barrault. CNEA also has the support of Picasso’s daughter, Maya Picasso, who spent part of her childhood and adolescence in the studio.
Less than twenty-four hours after the Louvre shut down, due to a terror alert caused by a man with a machete who attacked a French soldier guarding the building, the museum reopened to the public.
An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that the attacker is twenty-eight-year-old Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, and said that he has no record of political activism or criminal activities.
Hamahmy yelled “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great!”) before assaulting the patrolmen who prevented the suspect from entering the Carrousel du Louvre with two large bags. The solider opened fire, shooting Hamahmy five times. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that his injuries are no longer life threatening.
Hamahmy traveled to Paris on January 26 using a tourist visa. He bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris after booking a one-week stay at a Paris apartment in the 8th arrondissement, near the Champs-Elysees Avenue. Shortly before the attack he tweeted: “No negotiation, no compromise, no letting up, certainly no climb down, relentless war.”
On Saturday, museumgoers expressed mixed feelings about the prevented terror attack. Some people were uneasy and said that they would be cutting their trip to Paris short while others felt that the situation was handled well. Kurt Vellafonde, a tourist visiting from Malta, said, “I went around yesterday in the evening and security was everywhere. Even now, when we arrived (at the Louvre), we were checked and it’s secure. I don’t feel any threats.”
German prosecutors announced that a thirty-six-year-old Tunisian man, arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, February 1, for ISIS recruiting and planning terrorist attacks, is also being held for his involvement in the deadly 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Monopol reports.
ISIS claimed credit for the March 2015 museum attack, which killed twenty-one people, mostly European tourists (a twenty-second victim died ten days later). Tunisian police killed two of the gunmen during the assault, but the third attacker managed to escape. Tunisian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on suspicion of “participating in planning and carrying out” the Bardo attack, as well as a deadly jihadist assault on the border town of Ben Guerdane last March, according to a statement released by the Hessen state prosecutor’s office.
The suspect had Germany residency after traveling there, seeking asylum, in 2003. He left Germany in 2013, returned in 2015, was arrested in August 2016 because of an earlier conviction for non-terror related violence in Tunisia, and was held pending deportation. Because the Tunisian authorities missed the deadline for submitting extradition documents, the man was released from German custody in November 2016. He was then under constant surveillance until this arrest.
Along with the raid in Frankfurt, police carried out dawn raids in other cities of the southwestern German state of Hesse, including Offenbach, Darmstadt, and the state capital, Wiesbaden. The raids were conducted on apartments, commercial properties, and mosques. “With this operation, we are sending a clear message to radical Islamists in Hessen: We have them firmly within our sights,” said Hessen interior minister Peter Beuth.
According to a report published by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), attendance at national museums has fallen, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The DCMS financially supports thirteen national and two non-national museums—none of which charges admission fees. The report was pulled together with data collected from April 2016 to March 2016 from London’s National Gallery, the Royal Armories in Leeds, Tate, the Wallace Collection in London, and five venues under the auspices of the Imperial War Museums.
The number of visitors recorded last year was 47.6 million, 3.1 million visitors less than the years between 2014 and 2015 (the 2015–16 total, however, did not include the Tyne and Wear Museums, which were included in the 2014–15 tally). The report also showed that educational visits and off-site activities by young people have dropped off considerably (the National Gallery experienced a decrease by 37,490 visitors aged eighteen and younger). Figures regarding self-generated income from the DCMS museums, however, are not included in the report due to data issues.
In a statement, the National Gallery said a 2015 strike, connected to the privatization of museum services, affected more than one hundred days of operation, which caused the cancelation of education programs and school visits.
An image from the Met’s collection, now on the Creative Commons website: The Unicorn in Captivity, 1495–1505.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has added 375,000 images of works from its collections to the Creative Commons website as part of an initiative called Open Access. Anyone may take advantage of these images, without copyright restrictions.
Organizations helping the Met with the initiative are Pinterest, the picture-sharing social-media platform, and Artstor, the art and object database used frequently by researchers and academics. The museum is also planning “edit-a-thons” and a number of other activities to make sure the information for all the images is correct and up to date.
Though the Met’s gesture is large, it is not the first institution to make images from its collection available online for free. The J. Paul Getty Museum, the Dallas Museum of Art, LACMA, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among other places, have started similar programs. “This new open-access initiative demonstrates our desire to adapt our practices,” said Thomas P. Campbell, the Met’s director. “[The Met] now becomes the largest and most diverse open-access museum collection in the world.”
The 2017 Venice Biennale, opening on May 13, has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel. Fifty-one countries are represented.
Macel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”
The exhibition will also include eighty-five national participants featured in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and in the historic city center of Venice. Four countries will be participating for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.
The full lists of participating artists and national pavilions is as follows:
Artist List:
1. ADER, Bas Jan
Born in 1942 in the Netherlands, died in 1975.
2. AL SAADI, Abdullah
Born in 1967 in the UAE, lives and works in Khorfakkan.
3. ALADAG, Nevin
Born in 1972 in Turkey, lives and works in Berlin.
4. ANTUNES, Leonor
Born in 1972 in Portugal, lives and works in Berlin.
5. ARAEEN, Rasheed
Born in 1935 in Pakistan, lives and works in London.
6. ARANCIO, Salvatore
Born in 1974 in Italy, lives and works in London.
7. ATIKU, Jelili
Born in 1968 in Nigeria, lives and works in Lagos.
8. ATLAS, Charles
Born in 1949 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
9. ATTIA, Kader
Born in 1970 in France, lives and works in Berlin and Paris.
10. ÁVILA FORERO, Marcos
Born in 1983 in France, lives and works in Paris and Bogota.
11. BANERJEE, Rina
Born in 1963 in India, lives and works in New York.
12. BEUTLER, Michael
Born in 1976 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin.
13. BINION, McArthur
Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Chicago.
14. BLACK, Karla
Born in 1972 in the UK, lives and works in Glasgow.
15. BLANK, Irma
Born in 1934 in Germany, lives and works in Milan.
16. BLAZY, Michel
Born in 1966 in the Principality of Monaco, lives and works in Paris.
17. BRUSCKY, Paulo
Born in 1949 in Brazil, lives and works in Recife.
18. BUCHER, Heidi
Born in 1926 in Switzerland, died in 1993.
19. CALAND, Huguette
Born in 1931 in Lebanon, lives and works in Los Angeles.
20. CHARRIÈRE, Julian
Born in 1987 in Switzerland, lives and works in Berlin.
21. CIACCIOFERA, Michele
Born in 1969 in Italy, lives and works in Paris.
22. CORDIANO, Martín
Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in London.
23. CSOR̈GŐ, Attila
Born in 1965 in Hungary, lives and works in Bialystok.
24. CURNIER JARDIN, Pauline
Born in 1980 in France, lives and works in Amsterdam.
25. DANZ, Mariechen
Born in 1980 in Ireland, lives and works in Berlin.
26. DEKYNDT, Edith
Born in 1960 in Belgium, lives and works in Berlin.
27. DÍAZ MORALES, Sebastián
Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in Amsterdam.
28. DOWNEY, Juan
Born in 1940 in Chile, died in 1993 in the United States.
29. ELIASSON, Olafur
Born in 1967 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen and Berlin.
30. ENGSTED, Søren
Born in 1974 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen.
31. FIŠKIN, Vadim
Born in 1965 in Russia, lives and works in Ljubljana.
32. GARCÍA URIBURU, Nicolás
Born in 1937 in Argentina, died in 2016.
33. GENG, Jianyi
Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Hangzhou.
34. GILLIAM, Sam
Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in Washington, DC.
35. GRIFFA, Giorgio
Born in 1936 in Italy, lives and works in Turin.
36. GUAN, Xiao
Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing.
37. GUARNERI, Riccardo
Born in 1933 in Italy, lives and works in Florence.
38. GUTIÉRREZ, Cynthia
Born in 1978 in Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara.
39. HAINS, Raymond
Born in 1926 in France, died in 2005.
40. HAJAS, Tibor
Born in 1946 in Hungary, died in 1980.
41. HALILAJ, Petrit
Born in 1986 in Kosovo, lives and works in Berlin.
42. HALPRIN, Anna
Born in 1920 in the United States, lives and works in Kentfield, California.
43. HAO, Liang
Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing.
44. HERÁCLITO, Ayrson
Born in 1968 in Brazil, lives and works in Salvador.
45. HICKS, Sheila
Born in 1934 in the United States, lives and works in Paris.
46. HOPE, Andy
Born in 1930 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin.
47. KASPER, Dawn
Born in 1977 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
48. KHAN, Hassan
Born in 1975 in the UK, lives and works in Cairo.
49. KIM, Sung Hwan
Born in 1975 in Korea, lives and works in New York.
50. KONATE, Abdoulaye
Born in 1953 in Mali, lives and works in Bamako.
51. KORINA, Irina
Born in 1977 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow.
52. KWADE, Alicja
Born in 1979 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin.
53. LAI, Florence
Born in 1984 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong.
54. LAI, Maria
Born in 1919 in Italy, died in 2013.
55. LANCETA, Teresa
Born in 1951 in Spain, lives and works in Alicante and Barcelona.
56. LATHAM, John
Born in 1921 in Zambia, died in 2006 in the UK.
57. LEE Mingwei
Born in 1964 in Taiwan, lives and works in Paris.
58. LEIBOVICI, Franck
Born in 1975 in France, lives and works in Paris.
59. LEWITT, Sam
Born in 1981 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
60. LIU, Jianhua
Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Shanghai.
61. LIU, Ye
Born in 1964 in China, lives and works in Beijing.
62. MAKHACHEVA, Taus
Born in 1983 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow and Makhachkala.
63. MALLUH, Maha
Born in 1959, Saudi Arabia, lives and works in Riyadh.
64. MARWAN
Born in 1934 in Syria, died in 2016 in Germany.
65. MATSUTANI, Takesada
Born in 1937 in Japan, lives and works in Paris.
66. MEDALLA, David
Born in 1938 in the Philippines, lives and works in London.
67. MILLER, Dan
Born in 1961 in the United States, lives and works in Oakland, California.
68. MILLER, Peter
Born in 1978 in the United States, lives and works in Cologne and Dusseldorf.
69. MIRALDA, Antoni; RABASCALL, Joan; SELZ, Dorothée; XIFRA, Jaume
Born in 1942 in Spain, lives and works in Barcelona; born in 1935 in Spain, lives and works in Paris; born in 1946 in France, lives and works in Paris; born in 1934 in Spain, died in 2014 in France.
70. MONDRIAN FAN CLUB (David Medalla and Adam Nankervis)
Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London; born in 1965 in Australia, lives and works in London and Berlin.
71. MURESAN, Ciprian
Born in 1977 in Romania, lives and works in Cluj.
72. NENGUDI, Senga
Born in 1943 in the United States, lives and works in Colorado Springs.
73. NETO, Ernesto
Born in 1964 in Brazil, lives and works in Rio de Janeiro.
74. NUÑEZ, Katherine, and RODRIGUEZ, Issay
Born in 1992 in the Philippines; born in 1991 in the Philippines, both live and work in Marikina.
75. OHO
Founded in 1966, based in Kranj and Ljubljana since 1971.
76. OROZCO, Gabriel
Born in 1962 in Mexico, lives and works in Tokyo.
77. PARRENO, Philippe
Born in 1964 in Algeria, lives and works in Paris.
78. PICH, Sopheap
Born in 1971 in Cambodia, lives and works in Phnom Penh.
79. PLNÝ, Lubos
Born in 1961 in the Czech Republic, lives and works in Prague.
80. POGACNIK, Marko
Born in 1944 in Slovenia, lives and works in Sempas.
81. POLSKA, Agnieszka
Born in 1985 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin.
82. POOTOOGOOK, Kananginak
Born in 1951 in Canada, died in 2010.
83. PORTER, Liliana
Born in 1941 in Argentina, lives and works in New York.
84. QUINLAN, Eileen
Born in 1972 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
85. RAHMOUN, Younès
Born in 1975 in Morocco, lives and works in Tetouan.
86. RAMA, Edi
Born in 1964 in Albania, lives and works in Tirana.
87. RAMÍREZ, Enrique
Born in 1979 in Chile, lives and works in Paris and Santiago.
88. RAMÍREZ-FIGUEROA, Naufus
Born in 1978 in Guatemala, lives and works in Berlin.
89. ROSE, Rachel
Born in 1986 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
90. SALA, Anri
Born in 1974 in Albania, lives and works in Berlin.
91. SÁNCHEZ, Zilia
Born in 1926 in Cuba, lives and works in San Juan.
92. SAPOUNTZIS, Yorgos
Born in 1976 in Greece, lives and works in Berlin.
93. SCOTT, Judith
Born in 1943 in the United States, died in 2005.
94. SHARIF, Hassan
Born in 1951 in the UAE, died in 2016.
95. SHAVER, Nancy
Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Jefferson and Hudson, New York.
96. SHAW, Jeremy
Born in 1977 in Canada, lives and works in Berlin.
97. SHERK, Bonnie Now
Born in the United States, lives and works in New York and San Francisco.
98. SHIMABUKU
Born in 1969 in Japan, lives and works in Naha.
99. SMITH, Kiki
Born in 1954 in Germany, lives and works in New York and the Catskills, New York.
100. STARK, Frances
Born in 1967 in the United States, lives and works in Los Angeles.
101. STILINOVIĆ, Mladen
Born in 1947 in Serbia, died in Croatia.
102. STOLTE, Fiete
Born in 1979 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin.
103. STUART, Michelle
Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in New York.
104. SUGA, Kishio
Born in 1944 in Japan, lives and works in Ito.
105. TANAKA, Koki
Born in 1975 in Japan, lives and works in Kyoto.
106. TENGER, Hale
Born in 1960 in Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul.
107. THE PLAY
Founded in 1967 in Japan, based in the Kansai region.
108. TOULOUB, Achraf
Born in 1986 in Morocco, lives and works in Paris.
109. TRAN, Thu Van
Born in 1979 in Vietnam, lives and works in Paris.
110. UPRITCHARD, Francis
Born in 1976 in New Zealand, lives and works in London.
111. VERZUTTI, Erika
Born in 1971 in Brazil, lives and works in São Paulo.
112. VOIGNIER, Marie
Born in 1974 in France, lives and works in Paris.
113. VOROBYEVA, Yelena, and VOROBYEV, Viktor
Born in 1959 in Turkmenistan; born in 1959 in Kazakhstan, both live and work in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
114. WAHEED, Hajra
Born in 1980 in Canada, lives and works in Montreal.
115. WALTHER, Franz Erhard
Born in 1939 in Germany, lives and works in Fulda.
116. WATERS, John
Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Baltimore.
117. WEST, Franz
Born in 1947 in Austria, died in 2012.
118. WYN EVANS, Cerith
Born in 1958 in the UK, lives and works in London.
119. YEESOOKYUNG
Born in 1963 in Korea, lives and works in Seoul.
120. ZHOU, Tao
Born in 1976 in China, lives and works in Guangzhou.
National Pavilions:
1. ALBANIA
Occurrence in Present Tense
Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Mirela Kumbaro
Curator: Vanessa Joan Müller
Exhibitor: Leonard Qylafi
Venue: Arsenale
2. ANDORRA
MURMURI
Commissioner: Miriam Ambattle
Curators: Ivan Sansa, Javier Balmaseda
Exhibitor: Eve Ariza
Venue: Palazzo Ca' Capello Memmo (Santa Maria della Pietà)
3. ANGOLA
Magnetic Memory / Historical Resonance
Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Dr. Carolina Cerqueira
Curators: José António Oliveira, Maria da Silva de Oliveira e Silva, Paulo Kussy Correia Fernandes
Exhibitor: José António Oliveira “António Ole”
4. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Frank Walter, the Last Universal Man
Commissioner: Melville Richardson
Curator: Barbara Paca
Exhibitor: Frank Walter
Venue: Centro Culturale Don Orione Artigianelli, Zattere Dorsoduro, 909/A
5. ARGENTINA
The Horse Problem
Commissioner: Mauricio Wainrot
Curator: Andrés Duprat
Exhibitor: Claudia Fontes
Venue: Arsenale
6. ARMENIA (Republic of)
“Fiamma inextinguible,” “The panters in My Blossom Garden,” “Border No Border”
Commissioner: Svetlana Sahakyan
Curators: Bruno Corà, Demetrio Paparoni, Giorgio Grasso
Exhibitors: Jean Boghossian, Rafael Megall, Miro Persolja
Venue: Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael (Palazzo Zenobio, Dorsoduro 2596), Chiesa di Santa Croce degli Armeni (Calle dei Armeni, San Marco 965/A)
7. AUSTRALIA
My Horizon
Commissioner: Naomi Milgrom AO
Curator: Natalie King
Exhibitor: Tracey Moffatt
Venue: Giardini
8. AUSTRIA
Brigitte Kowanz and Erwin Wurm
Commissioner/Curator: Christa Steinle
Exhibitors: Brigitte Kowanz, Erwin Wurm
Venue: Giardini
9. AZERBAIJAN (Republic of)
Commissioner: Ambasciatore Mammad Ahmadzada
Venue: Palazzo Lezze, Campo Santo Stefano, San Marco 2949
10. BELARUS (Republic of)
Commissioner: Sharangovich Natalya, National Center of Contemporary Arts
Curator: Roman Zaslonov
Exhibitor: Roman Zaslonov, Viktar Labkovich, Sergey Talybov
Venue: Venezia, Fondamenta San Giuseppe, Castello 925
11. BELGIUM
Commissioner: Minister of Culture
Curator: Eva Wittocx
Exhibitor: Dirk Braeckman
Venue: Giardini
12. BOLIVIA
Essence
Commissioner: José Bedoya Sáenz
Curator: José Bedoya Sáenz, Juan Fabbri, Gabriele Romeo
Exhibitors: Sol Mateo, Jannis Markopoulos, José Ballivián
13, 14. BOSNIA and HERZEGOVINA
Commissioner: Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Republic of Srpska, Sara Vujkovic
15. BRAZIL
Commissioner: President of Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, João Carlos de Figueiredo Ferraz
Curator: Jochen Volz
Exhibitor: Cinthia Marcelle
Venue: Giardini
16. CANADA
Commissioner: National Gallery of Canada
Curators: Kitty Scott
Exhibitor: Geoffrey Farmer
Venue: Giardini
17. CHILE
Werken
Commissioner: Consejo Nacional de la Cultura y las Artes
Curator: Ticio Escobar
Exhibitor: Bernardo Oyarzun
Venue: Arsenale
18. CHINA (People’s Republic of)
Continuum-Generation by Generation
Commissioner: China Arts and Entertainment Group
Curator: Qiu Zhijie
Exhibitors: Tang Nannan, Wu Jian’an, Wang Tianwen, Yao Huifen
Venue: Arsenale
19. CROATIA
Horizon of Expectations
Commissioner: Ministry of Culture
Curator: Branka Bencic
Exhibitors: Tina Gverovic, Marko Tadic
Venue: Arsenale
20. CUBA
Tiempos de la intuición . . .
Commissioner: Jorge Fernández Torres
Curator: José Manuel Noceda
Exhibitors: Abel Barroso, Iván Capote, Roberto Diago, Roberto Fabelo, José Manuel Fors, Aimée García, Reynier Leyva Novo, Meira Marrero & José Ángel Toirac, Carlos Martiel, René Peña, Mabel Poblet, Wilfredo Prieto, Esterio Segura, José Eduardo Yaque
Venue: Palazzo Loredan
21. CYPRUS (Republic of)
The Future of Colour
Commissioner: Louli Michaelidou
Curator: Jan Verwoert
Exhibitor: Polys Peslikas
Venue: Associazione Culturale Spiazzi, Castello 3865
22, 23. CZECH and SLOVAK (Republic)
Swan Song: Now
Commissioner: Monika Palcova
Curator: Lucia Gregorova Stach
Exhibitor: Jana Zelibska
Venue: Giardini
24. DENMARK
Influenza: Revisioning Darkness
Commissioner: The Danish Arts Foundation, Committee for Visual Arts Project Funding (Gitte Ørskou, chair; Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen; Bodil Nielsen; and Jacob Tækker)
Exhibitor: Kirstine Roepstorff
Venue: Giardini
25. EGYPT
This Too Shall Pass
Commissioner/Exhibitor: Moataz Mohamed Nasr Eldin
Curator: Ministry of Culture
Venue: Giardini
26. ESTONIA
If Only You Could See What I've Seen with Your Eyes
Commissioner: Maria Arusoo
Curator: Kati Ilves
Exhibitor: Katja Novitskova
Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (2nd floor), San Samuele, San Marco 3199
27. FINLAND (Pavilion Alvar Aalto)
The Aalto Natives
Commissioner: Raija Koli, Frame Contemporary Art Finland
Curator: Xander Karskens
Exhibitors: Erkka Nissinen and Nathaniel Mellors
Venue: Giardini
28. FRANCE
Studio Venezia
Commissioner: Institut français, with the Ministry of Culture and Communication
Curators: Lionel Bovier, Christian Marclay
Exhibitor: Xavier Veilhan
Venue: Giardini
29. GEORGIA
Living Dog Among Dead Lions
Commissioner: Ana Riaboshenko, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia
Curator: Julian Heynen
Exhibitor: Vajiko Chachkhiani
Venue: Arsenale
30. GERMANY
Anne Imhof / New production for the German Pavilion
Commissioner: ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen) on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office
Curator: Susanne Pfeffer
Exhibitor: Anne Imhof
Venue: Giardini
31. GREAT BRITAIN
Commissioner: Emma Dexter
Curators: Harriet Cooper, Delphine Allier
Exhibitor: Phyllida Barlow
Venue: Giardini
32. GREECE
Laboratory of Dilemmas
Commissioner: Katerina Koskina, Director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens (EMST)
Curator: Orestis Andreadakis
Exhibitor: George Drivas
Venue: Giardini
33. GRENADA
The Bridge
Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Susan Mains
Curator: Omar Donia.
Exhibitors: Jason de Caires Taylor, Asher Mains, Milton Williams, Alexandre Murucci, Khaled Hafez, Rashid Al Kahlifa, Mahmoud Obaidi
Venue: 417 Fondamenta Zattere, Dorsoduro
34. GUATEMALA
La Marge
Commissioner: Minister of Culture, José Luis Chea Urruela
Curator: Daniele Radini Tedeschi
Exhibitors: Cesar Barrios, Lourdes de la Riva (Maria De Lourdes De La Riva Gutierrez), Arturo Monroy, Andrea Prandi, Erminio Tansini, Elsie Wunderlich, El círculo mágico
Venue: Palazzo Albrizzi -Capello, Cannaregio 4118
35. HUNGARY
Peace on Earth
Commissioner: Julia Fabényi
Curator: Zsolt Petrányi
Exhibitor: Gyula Várnai
Venue: Giardini
36. ICELAND
Out of Control in Venice
Commissioner: Eiríkur Thorláksson
Curator: Stefanie Böttche
Exhibitor: Egill Sæbjörnsson
Venue: Spazio Punch, Giudecca 800/o
37. INDONESIA
1001 Martian Homes
Commissioner: Agency for Creative Economy/Badan Ekonomi Kreatif (BEKRAF) (Ricky Joseph Pesik, Melani W. Setiawan, Amalia P. Wirjono, Diaz Parzada, Enin Supriyanto)
Curator: Agung Hujatnikajennong
Exhibitor: Tintin Wulia
Venue: Arsenale
38. IRAQ
Archaic
Commissioner: Ruya Foundation
Curators: Tamara Chalabi, Paolo Colombo
Exhibitors: Antiquities for the Iraq Museum, Francis Alys, Jewad Selim, Shakir Hassan al-Said, Sadik alFraiji, Sherko Abbas, Sakar Sleiman, Nadine Hattom, Luay Fadhil, Ali Arkady
Venue: Palazzo Cavalli Franchetti, 3rd floor, San Marco 2847
39. IRELAND
Tremble Tremble (Tremate Tremate)
Commissioner/Curator: Tessa Giblin
Exhibitor: Jesse Jones
Venue: Arsenale
40. ISRAEL
Sun Stand Still
Commissioners: Michael (Miki) Gov, Arad Turgeman
Curator: Tami Katz-Freiman
Exhibitor: Gal Weinstein
Venue: Giardini
41. ITALY
Commissioner: Federica Galloni, Direttore Generale Arte e Architettura Contemporanee e Periferie Urbane, Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali e del Turismo
Curator: Cecilia Alemani
Venue: Tese delle Vergini, Arsenale
42. IVORY COAST
Commissioner: Yacouba Konate
Curator: Massimo Scaringella
Exhibitor: Joachim Silue
43. JAPAN
Turned Upside Down, It’s a Forest
Commissioner: The Japan Foundation
Curator: Meruro Washida
Exhibitor: Takahiro Iwasaki
Venue: Giardini
44. KAZAKHSTAN
Commissioner: Director National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Myngbay
45. KENYA
Another Country
Commissioner: Kiprop Lagat
Curator: Jimmy Ogonga
Exhibitors: Richard Kimathi, Arlene Wandera, Peterson Kamwathi, Paul Onditi & Ingrid Mwangi, Robert Hutter
46. KIRIBATI
Ars Longa, Vita Brevis! / Sinking Islands, Unsinkable Art
Commissioner: Ministry of Internal Affairs, Eera Teakai Baraniko
Curators: Pelea Tehumu, Nina Tepes
Exhibitors: Kairaken Betio, Teroloang Borouea, Neneia Takoikoi, Tineta Timirau, TeetiAaloa, Kenneth Ioane, Kaumai Kaoma, Runita Rabwaa, Obeta Taia, Tiribo Kobaua, Tamuera Tebebe, Rairauea Rue, Teuea Kabunare, Tokintekai Ekentetake, Katanuti Francis, Mikaere Tebwebwe, Terita Itinikarawa Kaeua Kobaua, Raatu Tiuteke, Kaeriti Baanga, Ioanna Francis, Temarewe Banaan Aanamaria Toom, Einako Temewi, Nimei Itinikarawa, Teniteiti Mikaere, Aanibo Bwatanita, Arin Tikiraua, Daniela Danica Tepes, Ngaon Nareau, Teata Tetoki, Raakai Ianibata, Taorobwa Bakatokia, Tekaei Kaairo, Nabiri Kaaraiti, Abetena Itaaka, Bwobwaka Bwebwere
Venue: European Cultural Centre, Palazzo Bembo, Riva del Carbon 4793–4785
47. KOREA (Republic of)
Counterbalance: The Stone and the Mountain
Commissioner: Arts Council Korea
Curator: Daehyung Lee
Exhibitors: Cody Choi, Lee Wan
Venue: Giardini
48. KOSOVO (Republic of)
Lost and Found
Commissioner: Valon Ibraj
Curator: Arta Agani
Exhibitor: Sislej Xhafa
Venue: Arsenale
49. LATVIA
What Can Go Wrong
Commissioner: Daiga Rudzate
Curator: Inga Šteimane
Exhibitor: Mikelis Fišers
Venue: Arsenale
50. LEBANON
ŠamaŠ
Commissioner: Nouhad Younes
Curator: Emmanuel Daydé
Exhibitor: Zad Moultaka
Venue: Arsenale Nord
51. LITHUANIA
R
Commissioner: Kestutis Kuizinas, Contemporary Art Centre, Vilnius
Curators: Ula Tornau, Asta Vaiciulyte
Exhibitor: Žilvinas Landzbergas
Venue: Scuola San Pasquale at San Francesco della Vigna, Castello 2786
52. LUXEMBOURG (Grand Duchy of)
Thank You So Much for the Flowers
Commissioner: Minister of Culture
Curator: Kevin Muhlen
Exhibitor: Mike Bourscheid
Venue: Ca’ del Duca 3052 Corte del Duca Sforza, San Marco
53. MACEDONIA (Former Yugoslav Republic of)
Red Carnival
Commissioner: Nata Keckarovska
Curator: Branislav Sarkanjac
Exhibitor: Tome Adzievski
54. MALTA
Homo Melitensis: An Incomplete Inventory in 19 Chapters
Commissioner: Arts Council Malta
Curators: Raphael Vella, Bettina Hutschek
Exhibitors: Adrian Abela, John Paul Azzopardi, Aaron Bezzina, Pia Borg, Gilbert Calleja, Austin Camilleri, Roxman Gatt, David Pisani, Karine Rougier, Joe Sacco, Teresa Sciberras, Darren Tanti, Maurice Tanti Burlo’, artifacts from Heritage Malta’s National collection, Ghaqda tal-Pawlini, private collections, various archives
Venue: Arsenale
55. MEXICO
The Life in the Folds
Commissioner: Gabriela Gil Verenzuela
Curator: Pablo Leon de la Barra
Exhibitor: Carlos Amorales
Venue: Arsenale
56. MONGOLIA
Lost in Tngri (Lost in Heaven)
Commissioner: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Munkh-Orgil Tsend
Curator: Dalkh-Ochir Yondonjunai
Exhibitors: Chimeddorj Shagdarjav, Enkhtaivan Ochirbat, Munkhbolor Ganbold, Bolortuvshin Jargalsaikhan, Davaajargal Tsaschikher
Venue: Osservatorio, Riva Sette Martiri
57. MONTENEGRO
Covjek Uomo Humab
Commissioner: Nenad Šoškic, Contemporary Art Center of Montengro
Curator: Žana Filipovic
Exhibitor: Ivana Radovanovic, Adin Rastoder
Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (1st floor), San Marco 3078-3079/A, Ramo Malipiero
58. NETHERLANDS
Cinema Olanda
Commissioner: Mondriaan Fund
Curator: Lucy Cotte
Exhibitor: Wendelien van Oldenborgh
Venue: Giardini
59. NIGERIA
Commissioner: Godwin Obaseki
Curator: Adenrele Sonariwo
Exhibitor: Peju Alatise, Victor Ehikhaemnor, Quddus Onikeku, Wana Udobang
Venue: Via Garibaldi 1814 Art Space
60. NEW ZEALAND
Lisa Reihana: Emissaries
Commissioner: Alastair Carruthers
Curator: Rhana Devenport
Exhibitor: Lisa Reihana
Venue: Arsenale
61. NORDIC COUNTRIES (FINLAND, NORWAY, SWEDEN)
Mirrored
Commissioner: Moderna Museet, Ann-Sofi Noring
Curator: Mats Stjernstedt
Exhibitors: Siri Auerdal, Nina Canell, Charlotte Johannesson, Jumana Manna, Pasi “Sleeping” Myllimäki, Mika Taanila
Venue: Giardini
62. PERU
Land of Tomorrow
Commissioner: Armando Andrade de Lucio
Curator: Rodrigo Quijano
Exhibitor: Juan Javier Salazar
Venue: Arsenale
63. PHILIPPINES
The Spectre of Comparison
Commissioner: Chairman, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Virgilio S. Almario
Curator: Joselina Cruz
Exhibitors: Lani Maestro and Manuel Ocampo
Venue: Arsenale
64. POLAND
Little Review
Commissioner: Hanna Wroblewska
Curator: Barbara Piwowarska
Exhibitor: Sharon Lockhart
Venue: Giardini
65. PORTUGAL
Medida Incerta | Uncertain Mesure
Commissioner: Paula Varanda, Direzione Generale delle Arti.
Curator: João Pinharanda
Exhibitor: José Pedro Croft
Venue: Giudecca
66. ROMANIA
Geta Bratescu: Apparitions
Commissioner: Attila Kim
Curator: Magda Radu
Exhibitor: Geta Bratescu
Venue: Giardini and New Gallery of the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research (Campo Santa Fosca, Palazzo Correr, Cannaregio 2214)
67. RUSSIA
Theatrum Orbis
Commissioner/Curator: Semyon Mikhailovsky
Exhibitors: Grisha Bruskin, Recycle Group, Sasha Pirogova
Venue: Giardini
68. SAN MARINO (Republic of)
Commissioner: Paolo Rondelli, Direttore Istituti Culturali della Repubblica di San Marino
Curator: Vincenzo Sanfo
69. SERBIA
Enclavia: Painting, Consequence of This Kind of Life
Commissioner: Slobodan Nakarada
Curator: Nikola Šuica
Exhibitors: Vladislav Šcepanovic, Milena Dragicevic, Dragan Zdravkovic
Venue: Giardini
70. SEYCHELLES (Republic of)
Commissioner: Principal Secretary for Culture, Benjamin Rose
Curator: Martin Kennedy
71. SINGAPORE
Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge
Commissioner: Paul Tan, Covering CEO, National Arts Council Singapore
Exhibitor: Zai Kuning
Venue: Arsenale
72. SLOVENIA (Republic of)
Newsreel 63
Commissioner: Zdenka Badovinac, Modern Gallery
Curator: Andreja Hribernik
Exhibitor: Nika Autor
Venue: Arsenale
73. SPAIN
“Ciudad de bolsillo” (Pocket City)
Commissioner: AECID, Ministero Affari Esteri
Curator: Manuel Segade
Exhibitor: Jordi Colomer
Venue: Giardini
74. SOUTH AFRICA (Republic of)
Candice Breitz and Mohau Modisakeng
Commissioner: Titi Nxumalo, Console Generale
Curators: Lucy MacGarry, Musha Neluheni
Exhibitors: Candice Breitz, Mohau Modisakeng
Venue: Arsenale
75. SWITZERLAND
Women of Venice
Commissioners: , Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Sandi Paucic, Marianne Burki
Curator: Philipp Kaiser
Exhibitors: Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler and Carol Bove
Venue: Giardini
76. SYRIAN ARAB (Republic)
Everybody Admires Palmyra’s Greatness
Commissioner/Curator: Emad Kashout
Venue: Isola di San Servolo
77. THAILAND
Krung Thep Bangkok
Commissioner: Vimolluck Chuchat, Director, General of Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture
Curator: Numthong Sae Tang
Exhibitor: Somboon Hormtientong
Venue: Galleria Bar Paradiso 1260, Castello
78. TURKEY
ÇIN
Commissioner: Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV)
Exhibitor: Cevdet Erek
Venue: Arsenale
79. TUVALU
Climate Canary
Commissioner: Taukelina Finikaso, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour
Exhibitor: Vincent J. F. Huang
Venue: Arsenale
80. UKRAINE
Parliament
Commissioner: Svitlana Fomenko, First Deputy Minister of Culture
Curators: Peter Doroshenko, Lilia Kudelia
Exhibitor: Boris Mikhailov
Venue: Studio Cannaregio, Cannaregio 1345/D
81. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Rock, Paper, Scissors: Positions in Play
Commissioner: The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation
Curator: Hammad Nasar
Exhibitors: Nujoom Alghanem, Sara Al Haddad, Vikram Divecha, Lantian Xie, Mohamed Yousif
Venue: Arsenale
82. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Tomorrow Is Another Day
Commissioners: Christopher Bedford, Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director, The Baltimore Museum of Art, and Adjunct Professor of the Practice in Fine Arts, Brandeis University
Curators: Christopher Bedford, Katy Siegel
Exhibitor: Mark Bradford
Venue: Giardini
83. URUGUAY
The Law of the Funnel
Commissioner: Alejandro Denes
Curator: Gabriel Peluffo Linari
Exhibitor: Mario Sagradini
Venue: Giardini
84. VENEZUELA (Bolivarian Republic of)
Formas escapándose del marco
Commissioner: Luis Carlos Calzadilla Pérez
Curator: Morella Jurado Capecchi
Exhibitor: Juan Alberto Calzadilla Álvarez
Venue: Giardini
85. I.I.L.A
The Great Unraveling / La grande rivelazione / El gran desenredo
Commissioner/Curator: Rosa Jijón