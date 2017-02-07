Art Organizations in Anchorage Receive $100,000 in Grants

POSTED February 8, 2017

Anchorage, Alaska, has granted nearly $100,000 to arts and cultural organizations throughout the city, Travis Khachatoorian of KTUU reports. At the beginning of 2017, the grant program was threatened by citywide budget cuts and funding for the arts decreased by 20 percent from last year.

“As long as I’m mayor, I’m going to do everything I can to support the arts,” mayor Ethan Berkowitz said. “Arts have done a tremendous amount for me, arts have done a lot for my family, arts have done a lot for the local economy, and arts do a lot to make sure Anchorage is a great place to live.”

Among the recipients of the cultural funding are the Alaska Dance Theater, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Alaska Sound Celebrations, Alaska String Camps, Alaska Chamber Singers, Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy, Anchorage Community Theatre, Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage Concert Chorus, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, Anchorage Opera Company, Asian Alaska Cultural Center, Cyrano’s, and Music Machine.

February 8, 2017

Former South Korean culture minister Cho Yoon-sun was formally charged with abuse of power and coercion on Tuesday for creating a blacklist of nearly 10,000 artists who were not granted government support due to their political beliefs and criticisms of now-impeached President Park Geun-hye, AFP reports.

Filmmakers, authors, and painters are among the cultural figures who were put under state surveillance and denied access to state subsidies and private funding. Many had publicly opposed Park’s administration and blamed its failed rescue efforts for the deaths of 300 people who were on the Sewol ferry when it sank in 2014.

Former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon was indicted and two of Park’s former aides were also charged. The impeached president maintains that she had no knowledge of the list, but prosecutors were not convinced and named her as an accomplice.

Park was impeached by parliament in December after she allegedly let confidante Choi Soon-sil handle state affairs including senior nominations. A constitutional court is currently reviewing the case and will soon decide whether to uphold the impeachment.

February 8, 2017

On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that it is filing a lawsuit against London art dealer Mark Weiss and collector David Kowitz, alleging that a work supposedly by a European old master painter that the auction house had previously bought from them and then sold at auction is in fact a forgery, according to Nina Siegal in the New York Times.

The auction house is seeking to recoup profits on a private sale of a Frans Hals painting, Portrait of a Gentleman, for which Weiss and Kowitz received $10.75 million. The suit was based on research conducted by Orion Analytical, a scientific firm acquired by Sotheby’s last year, and peer reviewed by John Twilley, an independent conservation scientist.

Sotheby’s previously filed a similar lawsuit against Luxembourg art collector Lionel de Saint Donat-Pourrières, who had used the auction house to sell a painting of St. Jerome. Analysis revealed that the work contained phthalocyanine green, a synthetic pigment developed long after the piece was allegedly painted.

February 8, 2017

An artwork by Syrian-German artist Manaf Halbouni, Monument, 2017, which was sponsored by the Dresden Kunsthaus and installed close to the city’s Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, is being protested by Dresden’s right-wing factions, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. Halbouni’s piece, made from a trio of destroyed buses turned upright, is based on a 2016 photograph taken in Aleppo of buses pointed skyward and joined with wire so that they could function as a barricade to protect residents from battle. Monument is a symbol of war and regeneration, much like the church it stands near, which was demolished during World War II and rebuilt when Germany reunified.

The work has incensed many in Dresden since it was publicly unveiled on February 7. The city is home to the right-leaning, anti-immigration movement called Pegida. About 150 protestors gathered near the work yesterday, chanting “traitors” and “get lost.” The artistic director of the Dresden Kunsthaus, Christiane Mennicke-Schwarz, said, “We have hit a nerve with this project—an important nerve. It shows how important it is to focus on this subject. We have to be open to the suffering of others.”

Pegida supporters and members of the populist Alternative for Germany party used social media to make their anger about the work quite clear. Many of them said Monument should be burned. They have also threatened Dresden’s mayor, Dirk Hilbert, with violence for allowing the work to go up.

February 8, 2017

Hans Haacke has been awarded the 2017 Roswitha Haftmann Prize in recognition of his life’s work. For more than fifty years, Haacke has examined systems—biological, economic, and social—in order to understand their meanings, machinations, habits, and failures. Haacke’s work has been featured at the 1993 and 2009 editions of the Venice Biennale. He has also had exhibitions at the Foundazione Antonio Ratti in Como, the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, the Generali Foundation in Vienna, Frankfurt’s Portikus, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, and at Paula Cooper Gallery—who represents the artist—in New York, among many other institutions and galleries throughout the world. He was also a professor at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City from 1967 until 2002. Haacke was featured in “Artists on Political Art,” a series of video interviews with seven artists made to coincide with the November 2016 issue of Artforum and the US presidential election.

The Roswitha Haftmann Prize is a cash award worth about $150,000.

February 8, 2017

Plans to transform a seventeenth-century building, where Picasso once had a studio, in Paris’s tony sixth arrondissement into a hotel are underway, Le Figaro reports. On February 7, the National Arts Education Committee (CNEA) filed an appeal to block a permit granted to a developer, the Helzear Group, by the Paris City Council in 2015. Although the attic where Picasso worked is classified as a historic monument and was painstakingly restored by CNEA to provide visitors a glimpse of the environment in which the artist worked (he painted his 1937 masterpiece Guernica there) and waited out the Nazi occupation, the building is still slated to be fully renovated and transformed into a hotel and residence.

CNEA has appealed directly to the French president through a letter signed by its ambassador, Charlotte Rampling, and president Marie-Christine Barrault. CNEA also has the support of Picasso’s daughter, Maya Picasso, who spent part of her childhood and adolescence in the studio.

February 8, 2017

Less than twenty-four hours after the Louvre shut down, due to a terror alert caused by a man with a machete who attacked a French soldier guarding the building, the museum reopened to the public.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that the attacker is twenty-eight-year-old Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, and said that he has no record of political activism or criminal activities.

Hamahmy yelled “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great!”) before assaulting the patrolmen who prevented the suspect from entering the Carrousel du Louvre with two large bags. The solider opened fire, shooting Hamahmy five times. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that his injuries are no longer life threatening.

Hamahmy traveled to Paris on January 26 using a tourist visa. He bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris after booking a one-week stay at a Paris apartment in the 8th arrondissement, near the Champs-Elysees Avenue. Shortly before the attack he tweeted: “No negotiation, no compromise, no letting up, certainly no climb down, relentless war.” On Saturday, museumgoers expressed mixed feelings about the prevented terror attack. Some people were uneasy and said that they would be cutting their trip to Paris short while others felt that the situation was handled well. Kurt Vellafonde, a tourist visiting from Malta, said, “I went around yesterday in the evening and security was everywhere. Even now, when we arrived (at the Louvre), we were checked and it’s secure. I don’t feel any threats.” LESS

February 8, 2017

German prosecutors announced that a thirty-six-year-old Tunisian man, arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, February 1, for ISIS recruiting and planning terrorist attacks, is also being held for his involvement in the deadly 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Monopol reports.

ISIS claimed credit for the March 2015 museum attack, which killed twenty-one people, mostly European tourists (a twenty-second victim died ten days later). Tunisian police killed two of the gunmen during the assault, but the third attacker managed to escape. Tunisian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on suspicion of “participating in planning and carrying out” the Bardo attack, as well as a deadly jihadist assault on the border town of Ben Guerdane last March, according to a statement released by the Hessen state prosecutor’s office.

The suspect had Germany residency after traveling there, seeking asylum, in 2003. He left Germany in 2013, returned in 2015, was arrested in August 2016 because of an earlier conviction for non-terror related violence in Tunisia, and was held pending deportation. Because the Tunisian authorities missed the deadline for submitting extradition documents, the man was released from German custody in November 2016. He was then under constant surveillance until this arrest.

Along with the raid in Frankfurt, police carried out dawn raids in other cities of the southwestern German state of Hesse, including Offenbach, Darmstadt, and the state capital, Wiesbaden. The raids were conducted on apartments, commercial properties, and mosques. “With this operation, we are sending a clear message to radical Islamists in Hessen: We have them firmly within our sights,” said Hessen interior minister Peter Beuth. LESS

February 7, 2017

According to a report published by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), attendance at national museums has fallen, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The DCMS financially supports thirteen national and two non-national museums—none of which charges admission fees. The report was pulled together with data collected from April 2016 to March 2016 from London’s National Gallery, the Royal Armories in Leeds, Tate, the Wallace Collection in London, and five venues under the auspices of the Imperial War Museums.

The number of visitors recorded last year was 47.6 million, 3.1 million visitors less than the years between 2014 and 2015 (the 2015–16 total, however, did not include the Tyne and Wear Museums, which were included in the 2014–15 tally). The report also showed that educational visits and off-site activities by young people have dropped off considerably (the National Gallery experienced a decrease by 37,490 visitors aged eighteen and younger). Figures regarding self-generated income from the DCMS museums, however, are not included in the report due to data issues.

In a statement, the National Gallery said a 2015 strike, connected to the privatization of museum services, affected more than one hundred days of operation, which caused the cancelation of education programs and school visits.