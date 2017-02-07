Threat of Demolition May Force Several Midtown Galleries to Relocate

POSTED February 9, 2017

According to Nate Freeman of Artnews, several galleries located at 20 West Fifty-Seventh Street in Manhattan may be forced to relocate as speculation over landlord Sheldon Solow’s plans to demolish the building grows.

Washburn Gallery, a resident of the building for twenty-five years, was forced to halt its exhibition programming when Solow informed the arts space that he would not renew its lease. The gallery will relocate to 177 Tenth Avenue in Chelsea.

Other tenets of the building include Laurence Miller Gallery and Peter Blum Gallery. While Miller’s lease is through the summer of 2018, Blum’s lease ends this fall. “No one knows what Solow’s up to,” Miller said. “It’s hard to know why he never rented out this building. But, ultimately, this building and several others will come down, I would think.” Many of the spaces in the building are not being rented out.

Blum confirmed hearing reports that Solow will raze the building. A spokesperson for Solow Realty & Development declined to comment. The developer bought the building in 2007 for $60 million. LESS

February 9, 2017

MCH Group, the owner of Art Basel, announced that it has acquired a 25.1 percent stake in art.fair International, the organizer of Art Düsseldorf, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of design and regional art fairs at MCH, said that the company plans to make Art Düsseldorf the “leading regional fair in Germany.”

Fazzone said that Art Düsseldorf will “remain autonomous,” but will now have access to MCH’s “experience and network.” Majority shareholders, Andreas Lohaus and Walter Gehlen, said that Art Düsseldorf will become a “magnet for the entire art scene.” The regional art fair will be held from November 16 to November 19.

MCH also has a majority stake in the India Art Fair, which took place last week, and is currently in discussions with SME London, the event company that stages the Sydney Contemporary, Art16, and ArtHK.

February 8, 2017

The contemporary art world is uniting against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens from Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States. After the order went into effect on January 27, people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen were denied entry and will not be allowed to visit America for one hundred and twenty days. Syrian refugees are being denied indefinitely. Nearly one hundred cultural figures and institutions have signed an open letter demanding that the “unjust” ban be overturned.

The letter states: “In addition to the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by these discriminatory measures, our fellow colleagues are being profiled based on race and/or religion. Should our colleagues have to leave the United States for any reason, they must not fear being denied return; nor should they have to cancel exhibitions or research because they cannot enter this country. Our field is dependent upon international collaboration and cross-cultural exchange, and these cross-border and cross-cultural collaborations benefit the general public; the ban thus affects all of us.”

Signatories include artists, critics, curators, galleries, museums, and collectors. Barbara Kruger, Laura Owens, Louise Lawler, Danh Vo, and Lawrence Weiner are among the artists who have added their names to the letter. Whole organizations have signed as well, including the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art; Marian Goodman Gallery, New York; and Independent Curators International.

February 8, 2017

Spring/Break Art Show has announced the theme and location of its sixth edition. The fair invites more than one hundred curators to participate by exploring the concept of “Black Mirror,” which the show describes as “the dance of identity the artist undertakes—between hiding and showing the self—especially in the face of modern technology, political unrest, and glimmers from ghosts of art history’s past.”

Coinciding with Armory week, Spring/Break opens on March 1 at its new venue, 4 Times Square, the former home of Condé Nast. “We’re interested in engaging iconic, atypical environments where contemporary art is often absent,” codirector and cofounder Ambre Kelly said. “In past years this included the former Catholic school of one of the oldest cathedrals in Manhattan, then the decommissioned postal inspection offices of one of the city’s largest post offices. Our new space is an expansion of this—occupying the twelfth largest commercial building in Manhattan, and with it, a new space and seat of American culture to occupy.”

Organized by The They Co.—Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly—Spring/Break Art Show offers free experimental exhibition spaces for independent curators to exhibit works by emerging and mid-career artists.

February 8, 2017

Former South Korean culture minister Cho Yoon-sun was formally charged with abuse of power and coercion on Tuesday for creating a blacklist of nearly 10,000 artists who were not granted government support due to their political beliefs and criticisms of now-impeached President Park Geun-hye, AFP reports.

Filmmakers, authors, and painters are among the cultural figures who were put under state surveillance and denied access to state subsidies and private funding. Many had publicly opposed Park’s administration and blamed its failed rescue efforts for the deaths of 300 people who were on the Sewol ferry when it sank in 2014.

Former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon was indicted and two of Park’s former aides were also charged. The impeached president maintains that she had no knowledge of the list, but prosecutors were not convinced and named her as an accomplice.

Park was impeached by parliament in December after she allegedly let confidante Choi Soon-sil handle state affairs including senior nominations. A constitutional court is currently reviewing the case and will soon decide whether to uphold the impeachment.

February 8, 2017

Anchorage, Alaska, has granted nearly $100,000 to arts and cultural organizations throughout the city, Travis Khachatoorian of KTUU reports. At the beginning of 2017, the grant program was threatened by citywide budget cuts and funding for the arts decreased by 20 percent from last year.

“As long as I’m mayor, I’m going to do everything I can to support the arts,” mayor Ethan Berkowitz said. “Arts have done a tremendous amount for me, arts have done a lot for my family, arts have done a lot for the local economy, and arts do a lot to make sure Anchorage is a great place to live.”

Among the recipients of the cultural funding are the Alaska Dance Theater, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Alaska Sound Celebrations, Alaska String Camps, Alaska Chamber Singers, Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy, Anchorage Community Theatre, Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage Concert Chorus, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, Anchorage Opera Company, Asian Alaska Cultural Center, Cyrano’s, and Music Machine.

February 8, 2017

On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that it is filing a lawsuit against London art dealer Mark Weiss and collector David Kowitz, alleging that a work supposedly by a European old master painter that the auction house had previously bought from them and then sold at auction is in fact a forgery, according to Nina Siegal in the New York Times.

The auction house is seeking to recoup profits on a private sale of a Frans Hals painting, Portrait of a Gentleman, for which Weiss and Kowitz received $10.75 million. The suit was based on research conducted by Orion Analytical, a scientific firm acquired by Sotheby’s last year, and peer reviewed by John Twilley, an independent conservation scientist.

Sotheby’s previously filed a similar lawsuit against Luxembourg art collector Lionel de Saint Donat-Pourrières, who had used the auction house to sell a painting of St. Jerome. Analysis revealed that the work contained phthalocyanine green, a synthetic pigment developed long after the piece was allegedly painted.

February 8, 2017

An artwork by Syrian-German artist Manaf Halbouni, Monument, 2017, which was sponsored by the Dresden Kunsthaus and installed close to the city’s Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, is being protested by Dresden’s right-wing factions, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. Halbouni’s piece, made from a trio of destroyed buses turned upright, is based on a 2016 photograph taken in Aleppo of buses pointed skyward and joined with wire so that they could function as a barricade to protect residents from battle. Monument is a symbol of war and regeneration, much like the church it stands near, which was demolished during World War II and rebuilt when Germany reunified.

The work has incensed many in Dresden since it was publicly unveiled on February 7. The city is home to the right-leaning, anti-immigration movement called Pegida. About 150 protestors gathered near the work yesterday, chanting “traitors” and “get lost.” The artistic director of the Dresden Kunsthaus, Christiane Mennicke-Schwarz, said, “We have hit a nerve with this project—an important nerve. It shows how important it is to focus on this subject. We have to be open to the suffering of others.”

Pegida supporters and members of the populist Alternative for Germany party used social media to make their anger about the work quite clear. Many of them said Monument should be burned. They have also threatened Dresden’s mayor, Dirk Hilbert, with violence for allowing the work to go up.

February 8, 2017

Hans Haacke has been awarded the 2017 Roswitha Haftmann Prize in recognition of his life’s work. For more than fifty years, Haacke has examined systems—biological, economic, and social—in order to understand their meanings, machinations, habits, and failures. Haacke’s work has been featured at the 1993 and 2009 editions of the Venice Biennale. He has also had exhibitions at the Foundazione Antonio Ratti in Como, the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, the Generali Foundation in Vienna, Frankfurt’s Portikus, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, and at Paula Cooper Gallery—who represents the artist—in New York, among many other institutions and galleries throughout the world. He was also a professor at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City from 1967 until 2002. Haacke was featured in “Artists on Political Art,” a series of video interviews with seven artists made to coincide with the November 2016 issue of Artforum and the US presidential election.

The Roswitha Haftmann Prize is a cash award worth about $150,000.