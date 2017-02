University of Houston Launches Fellowship Program to Better Integrate Arts into Communities

POSTED February 10, 2017

The University of Houston’s Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts has partnered with community-based nonprofit Project Row Houses to establish a fellowship program that aims to build upon the impact socially-engaged art projects have in transforming communities.

The program invites artists to Houston’s Third Ward to work alongside urban planners, educators, and policy makers and collaborate with the Third Ward community to execute creative projects. “We believe that the key to improving our society and positively shaping our world is to integrate the arts into our communities,” interim dean Andrew Davis said. “One of our top priorities in the college of the arts is to train students for real-world, socially engaged experiences as artists working to better their communities.”

Funded through a $100,000 gift from Texas philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, the fellowship will launch on February 16. The first class of fellows include Carol Zou, a Texas-based artist who investigates the displacement of artists from metropolitan art centers like New York and Los Angeles to up-and-coming art cities like Houston and how this regional displacement has the potential to affect local gentrification trends, and Carrie Schneider, a Houston-based artist interested in people’s ability to reimagine their space. Schneider will examine the idea of survival creativity—the making of art to cope with trauma.

The fellows will work with professor and Project Row Houses founder Rick Lowe along with project administrators Sixto Wagan, director of social engagement at the University of Houston, and Ryan N. Dennis, PRH public art director. Local artists, faculty members, community members, and selected leaders will also offer their support over the course of the year. LESS

February 9, 2017

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has returned the seventeenth-century painting Young Man as Bacchus by Jan Franse Verzijl to representatives of the Max and Iris Stern Foundation, AFP reports. It is the sixteenth painting to be returned to the beneficiaries of Max Stern, a German-Jewish gallerist who was forced to sell his art collection to the Nazis.

The Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) of the New York State Department of Financial Services contacted the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York after learning, through an anonymous tip, that the canvas was on view at the 2015 Spring Masters Fair, consigned by Galleria Luigi Caretto. The FBI seized the painting at the fair and began negotiations with the gallery, which voluntarily waived its claim of ownership to the work.

FBI special agent in charge Michael McGarrity said, “Works of art hold a special place in our society. Likewise, facilitating the return of stolen and missing works of art to their rightful owners is held in high regard among art crime investigators at the FBI. Today, we are proud to return the Verzijl painting Young Man as Bacchus to representatives of the Stern Foundation after more than eighty years.”

In 2007, a US federal court ruled that all of the paintings Stern was forced to liquidate are considered stolen property. The judgment allowed the restitution of Franz-Xaver Winterhalter’s Girl from the Sabine Mountains, which Stern sold under duress in 1937.

February 9, 2017

New York’s MoMA has announced that it is inviting people to join them for its 2017 Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on March 11 for a communal day of updating Wikipedia entries related to the subjects of art and feminism.

The museum will host tutorials for those unfamiliar with the site and will provide reference materials, childcare, and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops as well as ideas for new entries.

The event is organized by Art+Feminism and will be led by Siân Evans of Art Libraries Society of North America’s Women and Art Special Interest Group; Jacqueline Mabey of failed projects; and Michael Mandiberg, in collaboration with the Professional Organization for Women in the Arts (POWarts) and MoMA.

In a statement the organizers said, “We’ve been deeply disturbed by the sheer amount of fake news on social media, and its possible influence on the recent US election.” They added, “Wikipedia is something that belongs to all of us. It’s not a privately held resource, its content isn’t motivated by the whims of any owners. When you have a government actively pushing ‘alternative facts,’ improving the reliability and completeness of Wikipedia is an important act of everyday resistance.”

Art+Feminism edit-a-thons will be held at various locations throughout the month of March including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC. To learn more about how to participate visit Art+Feminism’s website.

February 9, 2017

Art in General announced today that it has named Laurel Ptak, currently the director and curator of the artist-founded space Triangle in New York City, as the nonprofit’s new executive director. She will take up the post on February 13.

“Art in General offers an essential platform for highlighting the perspectives, ideas, and practices of artists of diverse background and vision, and I have long been a follower and admirer,” Ptak said. “Artists, now more than ever, have an important role to play in our ongoing public discourse, helping to pave the way for common ground and mutual understanding.”

Ptak will oversee artist engagement and curatorial direction for Art in General’s new commissions and international programs, as well as the organization’s operations and fundraising initiatives. She will also develop the upcoming What Now? symposium, which will explore artistic and curatorial issues through panel discussions and artist interventions, and work to enhance the scope of the organization’s creative collaborations with artists and partner institutions.

“Laurel has a keen eye for art and artists, and is deeply committed to bringing to the fore groundbreaking new work and creative practices,” Roya Khadjavi Heidari, copresident of Art in General’s board of directors, said. “Her curatorial experience and approach combined with an incredible institutional acumen make her the ideal choice to take Art in General into its next chapter.” Previously, Ptak served as curator at Tensta Konsthall in Stockholm, a curatorial fellow at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, and worked in various departments at MoMA PS 1 and the Guggenheim Museum in New York. In 2014, Ptak cofounded the award-winning Art+Feminism Wikipedia-Edit-A-Thon, which confronts gender disparities online and their effects on public forms of knowledge. She currently teaches in the graduate programs at the School of Visual Arts and Art, Media, and Technology at the New School in New York City. She earned her masters from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and her bachelors from Hampshire College. LESS

February 9, 2017

Christie’s has announced that it will open a new 5,400-square-foot, two-story flagship location in Beverly Hills as a response to the growing demand among Los Angeles–area collectors for greater access to buying and selling opportunities, fine art advisory and appraisal services, private selling exhibitions, and art-related estate and wealth management services.

Chief executive officer Guillaume Cerutti said, “The expansion of our West Coast footprint is a key growth initiative for Christie’s in 2017.” He added, “With its vibrant community of major collectors, artists, tastemakers, and cultural institutions, Southern California has been an important market for Christie’s for nearly four decades and is now one of our most active regions for new buyers. With this new flagship, we are opening our doors to even greater engagement with LA’s vibrant arts community and creating a dynamic convening space for both emerging and established collectors.”

Los Angeles–based firm wHY will design the new space, which will be located on North Camden Drive near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard. The building’s exterior will be pearlescent white aluminum, and its interior will feature offices, spaces for exhibitions, social events, and educational programming, as well as a fourteen-hundred-square-foot outdoor event space.

February 9, 2017

A group of fifteen masked men broke into the Visual Culture Research Center in Kiev and terrorized a security guard before destroying an exhibition and stealing four artworks on Tuesday, February 7.

According to a statement issued by the center, it received threatening phone calls and has been harassed on social media as well as right-wing blog sites since the February 2 opening of “The Lost Opportunity,” an exhibition of ten works by artist and political activist Davyd Chychkan that explores the period of civil unrest that led to the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. In response, organizers canceled exhibition tours as a precaution and ultimately decided to temporarily close the center. While it was shut down, a group of young men gathered at the entrance to the venue and began attacking visitors with pepper spray, vandalizing the building, and ripping down a banner advertising the exhibition.

The center reopened on Tuesday, the day of the attack. Around 5:30 PM, the security guard tried to let three visitors into the building when the masked men forced their way in behind them. They proceeded to spray the guard with pepper spray, force him to lie on the ground, and punch him in the face. While wrecking the exhibition, the assailants graffitied the walls with a spray-painting of a trident shaped as a Celtic cross, which may indicate that they identify as neo-Nazis. No groups have claimed credit for the attack. The police are investigating the incident.

Founded in 2008 as a platform for collaboration between academics, artists, activists, and progressive artistic programming, the Visual Cultural Research Center and its staff have been subject to violent attacks before. In September 2014, Vasyl Cherepanyn, head of VCRC, was severely beaten near the Kontraktova Square metro station. In May 2012, two men attacked “A Room of My Own,” an exhibition by Yevgenia Belorusets, who dedicated the show to queer families in Ukraine. The center claims that these incidents as well as several others were never investigated. LESS

February 9, 2017

MCH Group, the owner of Art Basel, announced that it has acquired a 25.1 percent stake in art.fair International, the organizer of Art Düsseldorf, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of design and regional art fairs at MCH, said that the company plans to make Art Düsseldorf the “leading regional fair in Germany.”

Fazzone said that Art Düsseldorf will “remain autonomous,” but will now have access to MCH’s “experience and network.” Majority shareholders, Andreas Lohaus and Walter Gehlen, said that Art Düsseldorf will become a “magnet for the entire art scene.” The regional art fair will be held from November 16 to November 19, 2017.

MCH also has a majority stake in the India Art Fair, which took place last week, and is currently in discussions with SME London, the event company that stages the Sydney Contemporary, Art16, and ArtHK.

February 9, 2017

According to Nate Freeman of Artnews, several galleries located at Twenty West Fifty-Seventh Street in Manhattan may be forced to relocate as speculation over landlord Sheldon Solow’s plans to demolish the building grows.

Washburn Gallery, a resident of the building for twenty-five years, was forced to halt its programming when Solow informed the arts space that he would not renew its lease. The gallery will relocate to 177 Tenth Avenue in Chelsea.

Other tenants of the building include Laurence Miller Gallery and Peter Blum Gallery. While Miller’s lease is through the summer of 2018, Blum’s lease ends this fall. “No one knows what Solow’s up to,” Miller said. “It’s hard to know why he never rented out this building. But, ultimately, this building and several others will come down, I would think.” Many of the spaces in the building are not being rented out.

Blum confirmed hearing reports that Solow will raze the building. A spokesperson for Solow Realty & Development declined to comment. The developer bought the building in 2007 for $60 million. LESS

February 8, 2017

The contemporary art world is uniting against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens from Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States. After the order went into effect on January 27, people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen were denied entry and will not be allowed to visit America for one hundred and twenty days. Syrian refugees are being denied indefinitely. Nearly one hundred cultural figures and institutions have signed an open letter demanding that the “unjust” ban be overturned.

The letter states: “In addition to the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by these discriminatory measures, our fellow colleagues are being profiled based on race and/or religion. Should our colleagues have to leave the United States for any reason, they must not fear being denied return; nor should they have to cancel exhibitions or research because they cannot enter this country. Our field is dependent upon international collaboration and cross-cultural exchange, and these cross-border and cross-cultural collaborations benefit the general public; the ban thus affects all of us.”

Signatories include artists, critics, curators, galleries, museums, and collectors. Barbara Kruger, Laura Owens, Louise Lawler, Danh Vō, and Lawrence Weiner are among the artists who have added their names to the letter. Whole organizations have signed as well, including the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art; Marian Goodman Gallery, New York; and Independent Curators International.