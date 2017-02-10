Hauser & Wirth to Represent the Estate of August Sander

POSTED February 10, 2017

Hauser & Wirth has announced that it will now represent the estate of photographer August Sander in collaboration with the artist’s great grandson Julian Sander of Galerie Julian Sander in Cologne. The celebrated twenty-first-century photographer is best known for his portraits, specifically his series “People of the Twentieth Century,” which he divided into seven sections: The Farmer, The Skilled Tradesman, Woman, Classes and Professions, The Artists, The City, and The Last People (the homeless).

Born in Herdorf in 1876, Sander first learned about photography by assisting a photographer at a local mine and became a photographer’s assistant while serving in the military from 1897 to 1899. In 1901, he began working for a studio in Linz, Austria, before setting up his own studio in Cologne. Sander published his first book, Face of our Time, in 1929. The book was seized and its plates were destroyed during the Nazi regime. In 1944, his studio was destroyed in a bombing raid.

Over the course of his six-decade, Sander created tens of thousands of negatives. A selection of photographs from Sanders’ portfolio “People Who Came to My Door” will be on view in New York in the exhibition “Serialities,” opening on February 18.

“We are honored and delighted to join Julian Sander in assuming the mantle as guardians of August Sander’s illustrious legacy,” Iwan Wirth, cofounder and copresident of Hauser & Wirth, said. “A decade ago, when our gallery presented the exhibition ‘Someone Else With My Fingerprints,’ it became crystal clear that Sander was not only a giant of the photographic medium, but one of the most revolutionary artists of the twentieth century. His visionary approach to documenting people and places challenged accepted notions of what we are and how we live. He broadened perception. And his contributions continue to shape the way artists—including many represented by our own gallery—seek to interpret our world today.” LESS

Creative Time in New York announced today that Nato Thompson has been promoted to artistic director and Elvira Dyangani has joined the organization as its new senior curator. Dyangani Ose will take up the post on July 1.

“The possibilities, and the need, for engaged public art have never been so great and so urgent,” Thompson said. “Creative Time has long been committed to addressing social and political issues on a global scale, and I look forward to continuing those efforts with our amazing team.” Thompson joined Creative Time in 2007. Since then he has worked on a number of projects including “Pedro Reyes’ Doomocracy” (2016), “Kara Walker’s A Subtlety” (2014), “Living as Form” (2011), and “Trevor Paglen’s The Last Pictures” (2012).

Currently, Dyangani Ose teaches at Goldsmiths, University of London and serves on the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Previously, she worked as a curator of International Art at Tate Modern, and curated the 2015 Göteborg International Biennial for Contemporary Art. Dyangani Ose will continue to teach at Goldsmiths.

“Creative Time is dedicated to the ability of artists’ voices to shape society, and the importance of free expression in public space,” executive director Katie Hollander said. “That is a vision both Nato and Elvira share, and I could not be more excited to be working with them both in its pursuit.” LESS

UK’s Government Art Collection, comprising fourteen thousand works by mainly British artists, has announced that it plans to open a new exhibition space, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports.

The collection, which is stored in Queen’s Yard in Central London, has been widely criticized over the last decade because of the lack of public access to its holdings. Its thousands of works are currently in storage or hanging in government offices in the UK and abroad.

Despite being funded by taxpayers’ dollars, Penny Johnson, director of the GAC since 1997, said that the GAC is “not a public collection,” partly because ”it has no gallery where it can display its wares.” Currently, people interested in viewing the works are able to book a tour of the storage space, where the majority of the works on racks, or attend one of the few shows that feature loaned pieces from the collection such as the exhibition presented by London’s Whitechapel Gallery in 2011.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, which oversees the GAC, said that plans to move the collection to a venue with a “display space that everyone will be able to enjoy” are underway.

The University of Houston’s Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts has partnered with community-based nonprofit Project Row Houses to establish a fellowship program that aims to build upon the impact socially-engaged art projects have in transforming communities.

The program invites artists to Houston’s Third Ward to work alongside urban planners, educators, and policy makers and collaborate with the Third Ward community to execute creative projects. “We believe that the key to improving our society and positively shaping our world is to integrate the arts into our communities,” interim dean Andrew Davis said. “One of our top priorities in the college of the arts is to train students for real-world, socially engaged experiences as artists working to better their communities.”

Funded through a $100,000 gift from Texas philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, the fellowship will launch on February 16. The first class of fellows include Carol Zou, a Texas-based artist who investigates the displacement of artists from metropolitan art centers like New York and Los Angeles to up-and-coming art cities like Houston and how this regional displacement has the potential to affect local gentrification trends, and Carrie Schneider, a Houston-based artist interested in people’s ability to reimagine their space. Schneider will examine the idea of survival creativity—the making of art to cope with trauma.

The fellows will work with professor and Project Row Houses founder Rick Lowe along with project administrators Sixto Wagan, director of social engagement at the University of Houston, and Ryan N. Dennis, PRH public art director. Local artists, faculty members, community members, and selected leaders will also offer their support over the course of the year. LESS

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has returned the seventeenth-century painting Young Man as Bacchus by Jan Franse Verzijl to representatives of the Max and Iris Stern Foundation, AFP reports. It is the sixteenth painting to be returned to the beneficiaries of Max Stern, a German-Jewish gallerist who was forced to sell his art collection to the Nazis.

The Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) of the New York State Department of Financial Services contacted the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York after learning, through an anonymous tip, that the canvas was on view at the 2015 Spring Masters Fair, consigned by Galleria Luigi Caretto. The FBI seized the painting at the fair and began negotiations with the gallery, which voluntarily waived its claim of ownership to the work.

FBI special agent in charge Michael McGarrity said, “Works of art hold a special place in our society. Likewise, facilitating the return of stolen and missing works of art to their rightful owners is held in high regard among art crime investigators at the FBI. Today, we are proud to return the Verzijl painting Young Man as Bacchus to representatives of the Stern Foundation after more than eighty years.”

In 2007, a US federal court ruled that all of the paintings Stern was forced to liquidate are considered stolen property. The judgment allowed the restitution of Franz-Xaver Winterhalter’s Girl from the Sabine Mountains, which Stern sold under duress in 1937.

New York’s MoMA has announced that it is inviting people to join them for its 2017 Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on March 11 for a communal day of updating Wikipedia entries related to the subjects of art and feminism.

The museum will host tutorials for those unfamiliar with the site and will provide reference materials, childcare, and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops as well as ideas for new entries.

The event is organized by Art+Feminism and will be led by Siân Evans of Art Libraries Society of North America’s Women and Art Special Interest Group; Jacqueline Mabey of failed projects; and Michael Mandiberg, in collaboration with the Professional Organization for Women in the Arts (POWarts) and MoMA.

In a statement the organizers said, “We’ve been deeply disturbed by the sheer amount of fake news on social media, and its possible influence on the recent US election.” They added, “Wikipedia is something that belongs to all of us. It’s not a privately held resource, its content isn’t motivated by the whims of any owners. When you have a government actively pushing ‘alternative facts,’ improving the reliability and completeness of Wikipedia is an important act of everyday resistance.”

Art+Feminism edit-a-thons will be held at various locations throughout the month of March including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC. To learn more about how to participate visit Art+Feminism’s website.

Art in General announced today that it has named Laurel Ptak, currently the director and curator of the artist-founded space Triangle in New York City, as the nonprofit’s new executive director. She will take up the post on February 13.

“Art in General offers an essential platform for highlighting the perspectives, ideas, and practices of artists of diverse background and vision, and I have long been a follower and admirer,” Ptak said. “Artists, now more than ever, have an important role to play in our ongoing public discourse, helping to pave the way for common ground and mutual understanding.”

Ptak will oversee artist engagement and curatorial direction for Art in General’s new commissions and international programs, as well as the organization’s operations and fundraising initiatives. She will also develop the upcoming What Now? symposium, which will explore artistic and curatorial issues through panel discussions and artist interventions, and work to enhance the scope of the organization’s creative collaborations with artists and partner institutions.

“Laurel has a keen eye for art and artists, and is deeply committed to bringing to the fore groundbreaking new work and creative practices,” Roya Khadjavi Heidari, copresident of Art in General’s board of directors, said. “Her curatorial experience and approach combined with an incredible institutional acumen make her the ideal choice to take Art in General into its next chapter.” Previously, Ptak served as curator at Tensta Konsthall in Stockholm, a curatorial fellow at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, and worked in various departments at MoMA PS 1 and the Guggenheim Museum in New York. In 2014, Ptak cofounded the award-winning Art+Feminism Wikipedia-Edit-A-Thon, which confronts gender disparities online and their effects on public forms of knowledge. She currently teaches in the graduate programs at the School of Visual Arts and Art, Media, and Technology at the New School in New York City. She earned her masters from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and her bachelors from Hampshire College. LESS

Christie’s has announced that it will open a new 5,400-square-foot, two-story flagship location in Beverly Hills as a response to the growing demand among Los Angeles–area collectors for greater access to buying and selling opportunities, fine art advisory and appraisal services, private selling exhibitions, and art-related estate and wealth management services.

Chief executive officer Guillaume Cerutti said, “The expansion of our West Coast footprint is a key growth initiative for Christie’s in 2017.” He added, “With its vibrant community of major collectors, artists, tastemakers, and cultural institutions, Southern California has been an important market for Christie’s for nearly four decades and is now one of our most active regions for new buyers. With this new flagship, we are opening our doors to even greater engagement with LA’s vibrant arts community and creating a dynamic convening space for both emerging and established collectors.”

Los Angeles–based firm wHY will design the new space, which will be located on North Camden Drive near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard. The building’s exterior will be pearlescent white aluminum, and its interior will feature offices, spaces for exhibitions, social events, and educational programming, as well as a fourteen-hundred-square-foot outdoor event space.

A group of fifteen masked men broke into the Visual Culture Research Center in Kiev and terrorized a security guard before destroying an exhibition and stealing four artworks on Tuesday, February 7.

According to a statement issued by the center, it received threatening phone calls and has been harassed on social media as well as right-wing blog sites since the February 2 opening of “The Lost Opportunity,” an exhibition of ten works by artist and political activist Davyd Chychkan that explores the period of civil unrest that led to the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. In response, organizers canceled exhibition tours as a precaution and ultimately decided to temporarily close the center. While it was shut down, a group of young men gathered at the entrance to the venue and began attacking visitors with pepper spray, vandalizing the building, and ripping down a banner advertising the exhibition.

The center reopened on Tuesday, the day of the attack. Around 5:30 PM, the security guard tried to let three visitors into the building when the masked men forced their way in behind them. They proceeded to spray the guard with pepper spray, force him to lie on the ground, and punch him in the face. While wrecking the exhibition, the assailants graffitied the walls with a spray-painting of a trident shaped as a Celtic cross, which may indicate that they identify as neo-Nazis. No groups have claimed credit for the attack. The police are investigating the incident.