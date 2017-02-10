Canada Allocates $5.1 Million to Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto

POSTED February 10, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto was awarded $5.1 million by the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. As part of the 2016 budget, the federal government announced that over the next two years, it would invest an additional $168.2 million in cultural infrastructure through the CCSF.

The money will be used to increase the institution’s footprint by fifty-five-thousand-square feet. The expansion project involves converting the Tower Automotive Building situated in Toronto’s Junction Triangle into exhibition space. The building’s first five floors and basement will be renovated. The venue will feature galleries as well as rooms for public programming. MOCA board of directors chair Julia Ouellette said, “We look forward to an exciting opening this fall.”

February 10, 2017

The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, canceled actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf’s public installation, He Will Not Divide Us, after it became a “serious and ongoing public safety hazard,” Jacey Fortin of the New York Times reports.

The anti-Trump work, a collaboration between LaBeouf and artists Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko, consisted of a camera located on the exterior of the museum, into which visitors and passersby are invited to say, “he will not divide us,” over the course of the next four years. The footage was being streamed in real time at hewillnotdivide.us.

Shortly after the installation opened on January 20, it became “a flashpoint for violence,” the museum said in a statement. The institution received numerous threats of violence and said that the work led to politically-charged confrontations resulting in several arrests. LaBeouf was also arrested after quarreling with a man and allegedly scratching his face on Thursday, January 26.

The museum said, “We are proud to have launched this engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation which was experienced by millions of online viewers worldwide. Until public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints. However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the museum, its visitors, staff, and the community.”

February 10, 2017

Suhanya Raffel, the director of Hong Kong’s M+ Museum, pledges to defend the institution from political interference after the city pushed forward with a “secret” plan to build a branch of Beijing’s Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Enid Tsui of the South Morning China Post reports.

Critics of the Palace Museum view former chairwoman Carrie Lam’s presentation of the proposal for the institution as a strategic political move since she recently entered the race to become Hong Kong’s next chief executive. Her failure to consult the public about the project added to the backlash.

Two anonymous sources involved with the West Kowloon Cultural District told the Post that someone might be appointed to head both institutions. Raffel said she is not aware of any plans to interfere with M+. “Politics is not something that has stopped me for the last thirty years and I don’t intend for it to stop me this time,” Raffel added. “I am committed to M+. I am absolutely going to be here when M+ opens.”

The Palace Museum is slated to open in 2022, three years after the schedule opening of M+ in 2019.

February 10, 2017

Art therapists have expressed mixed feelings over second lady Karen Pence’s decision to advocate for their profession, Catherine Saint Louis of the New York Times reports. While some believe that Pence will be able to bring national recognition to the field as well as additional resources and funding, others think she can only bring harm to their clients who are typically trauma survivors.

The American Art Therapy Association announced in its newsletter that it was “enthusiastic about Mrs. Pence’s commitment.” Irene David, the longtime director of therapeutic arts at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in Manhattan, said “It’s a breath of fresh air that someone in such a position can highlight our profession and can bring attention that’s needed and well deserved.”

Savneet Talwar, an associate professor of art therapy at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, said some people are arguing that “aligning yourself with her means you’re not being true to our ethical principles.” Kate Broitman, a Chicago-based art therapist, launched an “Art Therapists for Human Rights” Facebook page for professionals in the field who don’t want to be associated with Pence and her political beliefs. Broitman, who often works with Bosnian refugees, said Pence cannot support arts therapy without confronting the Trump administration’s agenda to end Obamacare and deport non-citizens.

The Facebook group states: “We demand that AATA respond to Karen Pence’s stated commitment to our field by asking her to publicly take action for the rights of LGBTQIA people, Native people, Black and Brown people, Muslims, survivors of sexual assault, people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees, and all people who are in danger as a result of the policies of the current administration. These people are all of us: they are our family and our friends, they are the clients that we serve. If Karen Pence cannot stand with us then we will not enter into dialogue with her in an attempt to ‘advance the interests of our field.’”

Since most states don’t issue licenses for art therapists they aren’t allowed to bill insurance companies for their services. Many professionals rely on private donors as well as the support from the National Endowment of the Arts to fund their work in schools and medical facilities. The NEA is currently under threat of being axed by the President. On Inauguration day, Pence announced on the White House website that she would work to bring attention to the field of art therapy. The former elementary school teacher and watercolorist was the honorary chair of the art therapy initiative at Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and a member of the hospital’s foundation board. She was also a board member for Tracy’s Kids, an arts therapy program serving several children’s hospitals in the Washington DC area. LESS

February 10, 2017

Creative Time in New York announced today that Nato Thompson has been promoted to artistic director and Elvira Dyangani has joined the organization as its new senior curator. Dyangani Ose will take up the post on July 1.

“The possibilities, and the need, for engaged public art have never been so great and so urgent,” Thompson said. “Creative Time has long been committed to addressing social and political issues on a global scale, and I look forward to continuing those efforts with our amazing team.” Thompson joined Creative Time in 2007. Since then he has worked on a number of projects including “Pedro Reyes’ Doomocracy” (2016), “Kara Walker’s A Subtlety” (2014), “Living as Form” (2011), and “Trevor Paglen’s The Last Pictures” (2012).

Currently, Dyangani Ose teaches at Goldsmiths, University of London and serves on the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Previously, she worked as a curator of International Art at Tate Modern, and curated the 2015 Göteborg International Biennial for Contemporary Art. Dyangani Ose will continue to teach at Goldsmiths.

“Creative Time is dedicated to the ability of artists’ voices to shape society, and the importance of free expression in public space,” executive director Katie Hollander said. “That is a vision both Nato and Elvira share, and I could not be more excited to be working with them both in its pursuit.” LESS

February 10, 2017

Hauser & Wirth has announced that it will now represent the estate of photographer August Sander in collaboration with the artist’s great grandson Julian Sander of Galerie Julian Sander in Cologne. The celebrated twenty-first-century photographer is best known for his portraits, specifically his series “People of the Twentieth Century,” which he divided into seven sections: The Farmer, The Skilled Tradesman, Woman, Classes and Professions, The Artists, The City, and The Last People (the homeless).

Born in Herdorf in 1876, Sander first learned about photography by assisting a photographer at a local mine and became a photographer’s assistant while serving in the military from 1897 to 1899. In 1901, he began working for a studio in Linz, Austria, before setting up his own studio in Cologne. Sander published his first book, Face of our Time, in 1929. The book was seized and its plates were destroyed during the Nazi regime. In 1944, his studio was destroyed in a bombing raid.

Over the course of his six-decade, Sander created tens of thousands of negatives. A selection of photographs from Sanders’ portfolio “People Who Came to My Door” will be on view in New York in the exhibition “Serialities,” opening on February 18.

“We are honored and delighted to join Julian Sander in assuming the mantle as guardians of August Sander’s illustrious legacy,” Iwan Wirth, cofounder and copresident of Hauser & Wirth, said. “A decade ago, when our gallery presented the exhibition ‘Someone Else With My Fingerprints,’ it became crystal clear that Sander was not only a giant of the photographic medium, but one of the most revolutionary artists of the twentieth century. His visionary approach to documenting people and places challenged accepted notions of what we are and how we live. He broadened perception. And his contributions continue to shape the way artists—including many represented by our own gallery—seek to interpret our world today.” LESS

February 10, 2017

UK’s Government Art Collection, comprising fourteen thousand works by mainly British artists, has announced that it plans to open a new exhibition space, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports.

The collection, which is stored in Queen’s Yard in Central London, has been widely criticized over the last decade because of the lack of public access to its holdings. Its thousands of works are currently in storage or hanging in government offices in the UK and abroad.

Despite being funded by taxpayers’ dollars, Penny Johnson, director of the GAC since 1997, said that the GAC is “not a public collection,” partly because ”it has no gallery where it can display its wares.” Currently, people interested in viewing the works are able to book a tour of the storage space, where the majority of the works on racks, or attend one of the few shows that feature loaned pieces from the collection such as the exhibition presented by London’s Whitechapel Gallery in 2011.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, which oversees the GAC, said that plans to move the collection to a venue with a “display space that everyone will be able to enjoy” are underway.

February 10, 2017

The University of Houston’s Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts has partnered with community-based nonprofit Project Row Houses to establish a fellowship program that aims to build upon the impact socially-engaged art projects have in transforming communities.

The program invites artists to Houston’s Third Ward to work alongside urban planners, educators, and policy makers and collaborate with the Third Ward community to execute creative projects. “We believe that the key to improving our society and positively shaping our world is to integrate the arts into our communities,” interim dean Andrew Davis said. “One of our top priorities in the college of the arts is to train students for real-world, socially engaged experiences as artists working to better their communities.”

Funded through a $100,000 gift from Texas philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, the fellowship will launch on February 16. The first class of fellows include Carol Zou, a Texas-based artist who investigates the displacement of artists from metropolitan art centers like New York and Los Angeles to up-and-coming art cities like Houston and how this regional displacement has the potential to affect local gentrification trends, and Carrie Schneider, a Houston-based artist interested in people’s ability to reimagine their space. Schneider will examine the idea of survival creativity—the making of art to cope with trauma.

The fellows will work with professor and Project Row Houses founder Rick Lowe along with project administrators Sixto Wagan, director of social engagement at the University of Houston, and Ryan N. Dennis, PRH public art director. Local artists, faculty members, community members, and selected leaders will also offer their support over the course of the year. LESS

February 9, 2017

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has returned the seventeenth-century painting Young Man as Bacchus by Jan Franse Verzijl to representatives of the Max and Iris Stern Foundation, AFP reports. It is the sixteenth painting to be returned to the beneficiaries of Max Stern, a German-Jewish gallerist who was forced to sell his art collection to the Nazis.

The Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) of the New York State Department of Financial Services contacted the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York after learning, through an anonymous tip, that the canvas was on view at the 2015 Spring Masters Fair, consigned by Galleria Luigi Caretto. The FBI seized the painting at the fair and began negotiations with the gallery, which voluntarily waived its claim of ownership to the work.

FBI special agent in charge Michael McGarrity said, “Works of art hold a special place in our society. Likewise, facilitating the return of stolen and missing works of art to their rightful owners is held in high regard among art crime investigators at the FBI. Today, we are proud to return the Verzijl painting Young Man as Bacchus to representatives of the Stern Foundation after more than eighty years.”

In 2007, a US federal court ruled that all of the paintings Stern was forced to liquidate are considered stolen property. The judgment allowed the restitution of Franz-Xaver Winterhalter’s Girl from the Sabine Mountains, which Stern sold under duress in 1937.