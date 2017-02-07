Tzvetan Todorov (1939–2017)

POSTED February 13, 2017

Tzvetan Todorov, a Bulgarian-French historian, theorist, and structuralist literary critic who studied human behavior during the Holocaust in World War II, died in Paris at the age of seventy-seven, Sewell Chan of the New York Times reports.

Born in Bulgaria in 1939, Todorov earned his master’s in philology from the University of Sofia in 1963 before relocating to France where he enrolled at the University of Paris. He studied under Roland Barthes, who oversaw his doctoral thesis, and received his doctorate in 1970. Todorov was appointed director of research at the French Centre Nationale de la Recherche Scientifique in 1968. He helped found the journal Poétique in 1970, where he worked as one of its managing editors for nearly a decade, and established the Center for Arts and Language Research in 1983.

Todorov wrote more than twenty books throughout the course of his career often examining collective trauma, the concept of otherness, and human decency. Among his most influential works are On Human Diversity (1989), Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps (1991), Hope and Memory (2000), Imperfect Garden: The Legacy of Humanism (2002), and Defence of the Enlightenment (2009).

February 13, 2017

Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper that the heirs of Erich Klahn, an artist whose work for churches contains symbols such as swastikas and runes and who died in 1978, have won a court battle in Germany to ensure that his art will continue to be displayed in a convent in the northern part of the country. The artist joined the Nazi party as early as 1921, and though he eventually left, he “was influenced by the political right and anti-parliamentarianism and allowed himself to be instrumentalized by Nazi cultural policy,” according to the Klosterkammer Hannover, a regional public authority responsible for managing property that once belonged to the convent’s church. At the heart of the court case is that the authority canceled a contract in 2014 with Klahn’s heirs, which obliged it to keep and display the artist’s works, after discovering his affiliation with the Nazis.

In January, the federal court of justice, Germany’s highest civil court, rejected the Klosterkammer’s appeal against previous court rulings that the cancelation was invalid. Andreas Hesse, director of the Klosterkammer, said, “We are looking at what further steps we can take. For now, we are obliged to keep Klahn’s work safe and to show it in the exhibition as previously agreed.” Also, as a result of the decision, he says a museum of Klahn’s work will re-open in April in the Mariensee convent, one of fifteen convents and monasteries the Klosterkammer oversees. The artist’s Good Friday altarpiece in the Mariensee convent, produced in 1939, features hinges crowned with swastikas and ancient German runes.

Peter Raue, a Berlin-based lawyer representing the Klahn heirs, welcomed the court’s decision, and disputed the Klosterkammer’s view that Klahn was a Nazi, claiming that the artist never paid his subscriptions to the party. He also argued that the artist Emil Nolde, associated with the Die Brücke group, was more deeply implicated in Nazism than Klahn, yet his work is still exhibited today.

February 13, 2017

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art’s first triennial dedicated to Russian art, previewed by Kate Sutton in the January issue of Artforum, has announced the artists list for its inaugural edition, according to Maximilíano Durón in Artnews. Opening March 10 in Moscow, the exhibition will bring together sixty-eight artists working within Russia, with an aim to capture “the zeitgeist of the past five years, focusing on some of the most active and influential cultural figures, and offering insight into the diversity of social tendencies that constitute the underexplored Russian art scene,” according to a press release.

The curatorial team for the triennial, opening in a year that also serves as the centennial of the Russian Revolution, was led by Kate Fowle, the museum’s chief curator. The first edition will be divided into seven sections: “Master Figure,” “Personal Mythologies,” “Fidelity to Place,” “Common Language,” “Art in Action,” “Street Morphology,” and “Local Histories of Art.”

The full list of artists in the triennial is as follows.

Agency of Singular Investigations (ASI)

Danil Akimov

Pavel Aksenov

Victor Alimpiev

Evgeny Antufiev

Vladimir Arkhipov

Alexander Bayun-Gnutov

BlueSoup group

Anastasia Bogomolova

Dmitry Bulatov

Chto Delat

Ilya Dolgov

Aslan Gaisumov

Kirill Garshin

Genda Fluid (Antonina Baever)

Gentle Women group

Micro-art-group Gorod Ustinov

Evgeny Granilshchikov

Alexey Iorsh

Evgeny Ivanov

Anna Kabisova and Evgeny Ivanov

Murad Khalilov

Anfim Khanykov

Ilgizar Khasanov

Kirill Lebedev (Kto)

Victoria Lomasko

Artem Loskutov

Kirill Makarov

Taus Makhacheva

Alexander Matveev

Roman Mokrov

Andrei Monastyrsky

Damir Muratov

Nadenka creative association

Mayana Nasybullova

Katrin Nenasheva

Ivan Novikov

Anatoly Osmolovsky

Nikolai Panafidin

Alexandra Paperno

Anna Parkina

Pavel Pepperstein

Sasha Pirogova

Anastasia Potemkina

Sergey Poteryaev

Alexander Povzner

Dmitri Prigov

Vladimir Seleznyov

Alexander Shishkin-Hokusai

Sveta Shuvaeva

Shvemy sewing cooperative

Elena Slobtseva

Mikhail Smaglyuk

Albert Soldatov

Olga Subbotina and Mikhail Pavlukevich

Alexandra Sukhareva

Andrey Syailev

TOY

Zaurbek Tsugaev

Udmurt

Urbanfeminism

Dimitri Venkov

Where Dogs Run

Alisa Yoffe

Anton Zabrodin

Art Group ZIP

ZLYE art group

February 10, 2017

The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, canceled actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf’s public installation, He Will Not Divide Us, after it became a “serious and ongoing public safety hazard,” Jacey Fortin of the New York Times reports.

The anti-Trump work, a collaboration between LaBeouf and artists Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko, consisted of a camera located on the exterior of the museum, into which visitors and passersby are invited to say, “he will not divide us,” over the course of the next four years. The footage was being streamed in real time at hewillnotdivide.us.

Shortly after the installation opened on January 20, it became “a flashpoint for violence,” the museum said in a statement. The institution received numerous threats of violence and said that the work led to politically-charged confrontations resulting in several arrests. LaBeouf was also arrested after quarreling with a man and allegedly scratching his face on Thursday, January 26.

February 10, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto was awarded $5.1 million by the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. As part of the 2016 budget, the federal government announced that over the next two years, it would invest an additional $168.2 million in cultural infrastructure through the CCSF.

The money will be used to increase the institution’s footprint by fifty-five-thousand-square feet. The expansion project involves converting the Tower Automotive Building situated in Toronto’s Junction Triangle into exhibition space. The building’s first five floors and basement will be renovated. The venue will feature galleries as well as rooms for public programming. MOCA board of directors chair Julia Ouellette said, “We look forward to an exciting opening this fall.”

February 10, 2017

Suhanya Raffel, the director of Hong Kong’s M+ Museum, pledges to defend the institution from political interference after the city pushed forward with a “secret” plan to build a branch of Beijing’s Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Enid Tsui of the South Morning China Post reports.

Critics of the Palace Museum view former chairwoman Carrie Lam’s presentation of the proposal for the institution as a strategic political move since she recently entered the race to become Hong Kong’s next chief executive. Her failure to consult the public about the project added to the backlash.

Two anonymous sources involved with the West Kowloon Cultural District told The Post that someone might be appointed to head both institutions. Raffel said she is not aware of any plans to interfere with M+. “Politics is not something that has stopped me for the last thirty years and I don’t intend for it to stop me this time,” Raffel added. “I am committed to M+. I am absolutely going to be here when M+ opens.”

The Palace Museum is slated to open in 2022, three years after the schedule opening of M+ in 2019.

February 10, 2017

Art therapists have expressed mixed feelings over second lady Karen Pence’s decision to advocate for their profession, Catherine Saint Louis of the New York Times reports. While some believe that Pence will be able to bring national recognition to the field as well as additional resources and funding, others think she can only bring harm to their clients who are typically trauma survivors.

The American Art Therapy Association announced in its newsletter that it was “enthusiastic about Mrs. Pence’s commitment.” Irene David, the longtime director of therapeutic arts at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in Manhattan, said “It’s a breath of fresh air that someone in such a position can highlight our profession and can bring attention that’s needed and well deserved.”

Savneet Talwar, an associate professor of art therapy at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, said some people are arguing that “aligning yourself with her means you’re not being true to our ethical principles.” Kate Broitman, a Chicago-based art therapist, launched an “Art Therapists for Human Rights” Facebook page for professionals in the field who don’t want to be associated with Pence and her political beliefs. Broitman, who often works with Bosnian refugees, said Pence cannot support arts therapy without confronting the Trump administration’s agenda to end Obamacare and deport non-citizens.

The Facebook group states: “We demand that AATA respond to Karen Pence’s stated commitment to our field by asking her to publicly take action for the rights of LGBTQIA people, Native people, Black and Brown people, Muslims, survivors of sexual assault, people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees, and all people who are in danger as a result of the policies of the current administration. These people are all of us: they are our family and our friends, they are the clients that we serve. If Karen Pence cannot stand with us then we will not enter into dialogue with her in an attempt to ‘advance the interests of our field.’”

February 10, 2017

Creative Time in New York announced today that Nato Thompson has been promoted to artistic director and Elvira Dyangani has joined the organization as its new senior curator. Dyangani Ose will take up the post on July 1.

“The possibilities, and the need, for engaged public art have never been so great and so urgent,” Thompson said. “Creative Time has long been committed to addressing social and political issues on a global scale, and I look forward to continuing those efforts with our amazing team.” Thompson joined Creative Time in 2007. Since then he has worked on a number of projects including “Pedro Reyes’ Doomocracy” (2016), “Kara Walker’s A Subtlety” (2014), “Living as Form” (2011), and “Trevor Paglen’s The Last Pictures” (2012).

Currently, Dyangani Ose teaches at Goldsmiths, University of London and serves on the Thought Council at the Fondazione Prada. Previously, she worked as a curator of International Art at Tate Modern, and curated the 2015 Göteborg International Biennial for Contemporary Art. Dyangani Ose will continue to teach at Goldsmiths.

February 10, 2017

Hauser & Wirth has announced that it will now represent the estate of photographer August Sander in collaboration with the artist’s great grandson Julian Sander of Galerie Julian Sander in Cologne. The celebrated twenty-first-century photographer is best known for his portraits, specifically his series “People of the Twentieth Century,” which he divided into seven sections: The Farmer, The Skilled Tradesman, Woman, Classes and Professions, The Artists, The City, and The Last People (the homeless).

Born in Herdorf in 1876, Sander first learned about photography by assisting a photographer at a local mine and became a photographer’s assistant while serving in the military from 1897 to 1899. In 1901, he began working for a studio in Linz, Austria, before setting up his own studio in Cologne. Sander published his first book, Face of our Time, in 1929. The book was seized and its plates were destroyed during the Nazi regime. In 1944, his studio was destroyed in a bombing raid.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Sander created tens of thousands of negatives. A selection of photographs from Sanders’ portfolio “People Who Came to My Door” will be on view in New York in the exhibition “Serialities,” opening on February 18.