Anne Ellegood and Erin Christovale to Curate Hammer Museum’s 2018 Made in LA Biennial

The Hammer Museum announced today that Anne Ellegood, a senior curator at the museum, and Erin Christovale, an independent curator, have been selected to curate the fourth edition of the “Made in LA” biennial, opening June 2018.

“Anne Ellegood and Erin Christovale are both fierce champions for artists, and we are excited to see the fresh perspectives and discoveries that these two will bring forward in Made in LA 2018,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “Our biennial changes with each iteration, and the combined talents of Anne and Erin promise to reveal new dimensions of both ‘Made in LA’ and Los Angeles.”

The Mohn awards will also be presented in conjunction with the biennial. Funded by collectors Jarl and Pamela Mohn, the prizes include the $100,000 Mohn award as well as the $25,000 career achievement and public recognition awards.

At the Hammer Museum, Ellegood is responsible for organizing exhibitions, growing the institution’s collection, and overseeing the public engagement program. Previously, Ellegood was curator of contemporary art at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC and associate curator at the New Museum of Contemporary Art. She recently organized the first North American retrospective of artist Jimmie Durham’s works, which opened at the Hammer in January. Based in Los Angeles, Christovale recently curated with Amir George “Black Radical Immigration,” a touring program of visual shorts that features stories about Afro-futurism, Afro-surrealism, and the state of current black culture. The program has screened at institutions such as MoMA PS1; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museo Taller Jose Clemente Orozco. Among other exhibitions that Christovale has curated are “a/wake in the water: Meditations on Disaster” (2014) at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, “Memoirs of a Watermelon” and “A Subtle Likeness” (both 2016) at the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives, and “S/Election: Democracy, Citizenship, Freedom” (2016) at the Los Angeles Municipal Gallery, where she previously served as curator. Launched in 2012, “Made in LA” focuses on emerging and under-recognized artists from the Los Angeles region. “Made in LA” 2016 was cocurated by Hammer Museum curator Aram Moshayedi and Hamza Walker, a former Renaissance Society director of education and associate curator. LESS

The board of directors of Artists Space announced today that Jay Sanders, currently the Engell Speyer Family Curator and curator of performance at the Whitney Museum of American Art, has been appointed as the organization’s new executive director and chief curator. He will assume his new post in April.

David Joselit and Eleanor Cayre, cochairs of the Artists Space executive search committee, said, “Jay Sanders has the vision, energy, and sense of adventure that Artists Space demands, combined with great depth of critical insight and a wide-ranging knowledge of contemporary art. We could not have hoped to recruit a more brilliant executive director to carry forward this essential institution.”

During his tenure at the Whitney Museum, Sanders curated a range of exhibitions including shows dedicated to artists such as Laura Poitras and Sarah Michelson as well as an exhibition devoted to the origins of performance art in New York. He also organized major performance retrospectives of the vanguard composer Conlon Nancarrow, seminal downtown performance art duo DANCENOISE, Fluxus pioneer Takehisa Kosugi, and others. In 2012, Sanders cocurated the Whitney Biennial with Elisabeth Sussman. His exhibition of the works of Alexander Calder, “Calder: Hypermobility,” will open at the Whitney in June 2017.

“I could not be more honored and excited to be joining Artists Space at this important moment,” Sanders said. “As an institution that has played a vital and reflexive role in advancing the ongoing concerns of artists, I hold its mission and values in the highest regard. Artists Space is a critical site of experimentation, dialogue, and activity and has, time and time again, shown its potential to reinvent itself in relation to the present.” Artists Space also announced plans to move to a new building after thirty-eight years at Greene Street. More details about its new location will be revealed in the coming months. LESS

The ARCA Blog reports that Italian police have recovered fourteen paintings from apartments throughout southern Italy, believed to be part of the collection of a convicted criminal with ties to the Italian mafia. Following a search warrant, authorities discovered a painting of Jesus healing a blind man in a pensioner’s home in the Reggio Calabria province. After the painting, stolen in 2001 in Randozzo, Sicily, was crosschecked on the country’s database of stolen cultural property, it led law enforcement to another apartment in Messina, Sicily where thirteen more paintings were recovered, including one by Salvador Dalí and others by Renato Guttuso, Giuliana Cappello, and Mario Pinizzotto.

These fourteen pieces are thought to have been part of the private collection of Gioacchino Campolo, a businessman with ties to both the ‘Ndrangheta and Camorra criminal organizations. The owner of the property where the paintings were discovered is suspected to have potentially been a former employee of Campolo, and has been charged with receiving stolen goods. Campolo was sentenced to sixteen years house arrest in 2011 for running tricked slot machines. His assets were reportedly spread across properties in Paris, Rome, Milan, and his hometown of Reggio Calabria, including an art collection and cash in twenty-seven bank accounts.

The Italian government previously seized 125 other artworks from Campolo’s collection in 2013, though twenty-two were apparently forgeries and only eighty-five are proven originals, becoming government property. These pieces, including works by Giorgio De Chirico and Lucio Fontana, are now permanently on display at the Palace of Culture in Reggio Calabria.

Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper that the heirs of Erich Klahn, an artist whose work for churches contains symbols such as swastikas and runes and who died in 1978, have won a court battle in Germany to ensure that his art will continue to be displayed in a convent in the northern part of the country.

The artist joined the Nazi party as early as 1921, and though he eventually left, he “was influenced by the political right and anti-parliamentarianism and allowed himself to be instrumentalized by Nazi cultural policy,” Klosterkammer Hannover, a regional public authority responsible for managing property that once belonged to the convent’s church, said. At the heart of the court case is a contract with the Klahn’s heirs that the authority canceled in 2014. The agreement obliged it to keep and display the artist’s works, after discovering his affiliation with the Nazis.

In January, the federal court of justice, Germany’s highest civil court, rejected the Klosterkammer’s appeal against previous court rulings that the cancelation was invalid. Andreas Hesse, director of the Klosterkammer, said, “We are looking at what further steps we can take. For now, we are obliged to keep Klahn’s work safe and to show it in the exhibition as previously agreed.” Also, as a result of the decision, he says a museum of Klahn’s work will re-open in April in the Mariensee convent, one of fifteen convents and monasteries the Klosterkammer oversees. The artist’s Good Friday altarpiece in the Mariensee convent, produced in 1939, features hinges crowned with swastikas and ancient German runes.

Peter Raue, a Berlin-based lawyer representing the Klahn heirs, welcomed the court’s decision, and disputed the Klosterkammer’s view that Klahn was a Nazi, claiming that the artist never paid his subscriptions to the party. He also argued that the artist Emil Nolde, associated with the Die Brücke group, was more deeply implicated in Nazism than Klahn, yet his work is still exhibited today. Between 1928 and 1959, Klahn created seven altarpieces, of which five are still in use, while also producing tapestries, windows, and paintings for churches in northern Germany. The Erich Klahn Foundation, officially managed by the Klosterkammer, comprises about 1,130 works by the artist. LESS

Tzvetan Todorov, a Bulgarian-French historian, theorist, and structuralist literary critic who studied human behavior during the Holocaust in World War II, died in Paris at the age of seventy-seven, Sewell Chan of the New York Times reports.

Born in Bulgaria in 1939, Todorov earned his master’s in philology from the University of Sofia in 1963 before relocating to France where he enrolled at the University of Paris. He studied under Roland Barthes, who oversaw his doctoral thesis, and received his doctorate in 1970. Todorov was appointed director of research at the French Centre Nationale de la Recherche Scientifique in 1968. He helped found the journal Poétique in 1970, where he worked as one of its managing editors for nearly a decade, and established the Center for Arts and Language Research in 1983.

Todorov wrote more than twenty books throughout the course of his career often examining collective trauma, the concept of otherness, and human decency. Among his most influential works are On Human Diversity (1989), Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps (1991), Hope and Memory (2000), Imperfect Garden: The Legacy of Humanism (2002), and Defence of the Enlightenment (2009).

In his book Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps, Todorov focuses on “the extreme experience of the camps as a basis from which to reflect on moral life, not because moral life was superior in the camps but because it was more visible and thus more telling there.” New York Times critic Neil Gordon said, “More than anything else, this book is a fascinating tour through the subtlety, the integrity, and the brute honesty of Mr. Todorov’s thought.” Rony Brauman, a former president of Doctors Without Borders in France and a longtime friend of Todorov, said, “He helped me look at the world in a different way, to step outside the frame of ‘them and us’ that was always being built.” Brauman added, “He had such a remarkable open mind, always looking beyond appearances, refusing to be hypnotized even by great evil, but searching for empathy. In his writing and in person, there was always that impressive capacity for kindness and good will.” LESS

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art’s first triennial dedicated to Russian art, previewed by Kate Sutton in the January issue of Artforum, has announced the artists list for its inaugural edition.

Opening March 10 in Moscow, the exhibition will bring together sixty-eight artists working within Russia, with an aim to capture “the zeitgeist of the past five years, focusing on some of the most active and influential cultural figures, and offering insight into the diversity of social tendencies that constitute the underexplored Russian art scene,” according to a press release.

The curatorial team for the triennial, which opens on the centennial of the Russian Revolution, was led by Kate Fowle, the museum’s chief curator. The first edition will be divided into seven sections: “Master Figure,” “Personal Mythologies,” “Fidelity to Place,” “Common Language,” “Art in Action,” “Street Morphology,” and “Local Histories of Art.”

The full list of artists in the triennial is as follows.

Agency of Singular Investigations (ASI)

Danil Akimov

Pavel Aksenov

Victor Alimpiev

Evgeny Antufiev

Vladimir Arkhipov

Alexander Bayun-Gnutov

BlueSoup group

Anastasia Bogomolova

Dmitry Bulatov

Chto Delat

Ilya Dolgov

Aslan Gaisumov

Kirill Garshin

Genda Fluid (Antonina Baever)

Gentle Women group

Micro-art-group Gorod Ustinov

Evgeny Granilshchikov

Alexey Iorsh

Evgeny Ivanov

Anna Kabisova and Evgeny Ivanov

Murad Khalilov

Anfim Khanykov

Ilgizar Khasanov

Kirill Lebedev (Kto)

Victoria Lomasko

Artem Loskutov

Kirill Makarov

Taus Makhacheva

Alexander Matveev

Roman Mokrov

Andrei Monastyrsky

Damir Muratov

Nadenka creative association

Mayana Nasybullova

Katrin Nenasheva

Ivan Novikov

Anatoly Osmolovsky

Nikolai Panafidin

Alexandra Paperno

Anna Parkina

Pavel Pepperstein

Sasha Pirogova

Anastasia Potemkina

Sergey Poteryaev

Alexander Povzner

Dmitri Prigov

Vladimir Seleznyov

Alexander Shishkin-Hokusai

Sveta Shuvaeva

Shvemy sewing cooperative

Elena Slobtseva

Mikhail Smaglyuk

Albert Soldatov

Olga Subbotina and Mikhail Pavlukevich

Alexandra Sukhareva

Andrey Syailev

TOY

Zaurbek Tsugaev

Udmurt

Urbanfeminism

Dimitri Venkov

Where Dogs Run

Alisa Yoffe

Anton Zabrodin

Art Group ZIP

ZLYE art group

33+1 LESS

The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, canceled actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf’s public installation, He Will Not Divide Us, after it became a “serious and ongoing public safety hazard,” Jacey Fortin of the New York Times reports.

The anti-Trump work, a collaboration between LaBeouf and artists Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko, consisted of a camera located on the exterior of the museum, into which visitors and passersby are invited to say, “he will not divide us,” over the course of the next four years. The footage was being streamed in real time at hewillnotdivide.us.

Shortly after the installation opened on January 20, it became “a flashpoint for violence,” the museum said in a statement. The institution received numerous threats of violence and said that the work led to politically-charged confrontations resulting in several arrests. LaBeouf was also arrested after quarreling with a man and allegedly scratching his face on Thursday, January 26.

The museum said, “We are proud to have launched this engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation which was experienced by millions of online viewers worldwide. Until public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints. However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the museum, its visitors, staff, and the community.” LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto was awarded $5.1 million by the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. As part of the 2016 budget, the federal government announced that over the next two years, it would invest an additional $168.2 million in cultural infrastructure through the CCSF.

The money will be used to increase the institution’s footprint by fifty-five-thousand-square feet. The expansion project involves converting the Tower Automotive Building situated in Toronto’s Junction Triangle into exhibition space. The building’s first five floors and basement will be renovated. The venue will feature galleries as well as rooms for public programming. MOCA board of directors chair Julia Ouellette said, “We look forward to an exciting opening this fall.”

Suhanya Raffel, the director of Hong Kong’s M+ Museum, pledges to defend the institution from political interference after the city pushed forward with a “secret” plan to build a branch of Beijing’s Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Enid Tsui of the South Morning China Post reports.

Critics of the Palace Museum view former chairwoman Carrie Lam’s presentation of the proposal for the institution as a strategic political move since she recently entered the race to become Hong Kong’s next chief executive. Her failure to consult the public about the project added to the backlash.

Two anonymous sources involved with the West Kowloon Cultural District told The Post that someone might be appointed to head both institutions. Raffel said she is not aware of any plans to interfere with M+. “Politics is not something that has stopped me for the last thirty years and I don’t intend for it to stop me this time,” Raffel added. “I am committed to M+. I am absolutely going to be here when M+ opens.”

The Palace Museum is slated to open in 2022, three years after the schedule opening of M+ in 2019.