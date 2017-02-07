Curator of Anselm Kiefer Show in China Speaks Out Against Artist’s Criticism of Exhibition

POSTED February 14, 2017

Beate Reifenscheid, the chief curator of “Coagulation,” an exhibition of Anselm Kiefer’s work that opened at Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum (CAFAM) last November—which Kiefer and his gallerists did not support, as the artist says he was not involved in the show’s organization—has spoken out against the artist and his galleries, writes Georgina Adam of the Art Newspaper.

As artforum.com reported in November 2016, Kiefer criticized the exhibition in a statement: “Throughout my career I have been heavily involved in all my major international exhibitions and it is a matter of deep regret and frustration that the organizers of my first show in China have seen fit to exclude me from this process.” Reifenscheid says that the artist’s comments violate curatorial freedom: “Curators must respect the artist but also be able to work for the wider public’s benefit. If all artists and their art dealers could control when, where, and why their art is displayed in museums after it’s sold, the public interest would not be fully served.” One of Reifenscheid’s colleagues, the critic and curator Klaus Honnef, stated, “I am convinced that the so-called global players in art dealing threaten not only curatorial freedom… they work hand-in-hand with private and allied collectors. Nearly all important artists, meaning those with high commercial potential such as Kiefer, are represented by these powerful art dealers... who are protecting their financial interests. This is the real background to the problems with the CAFAM exhibition.”

CAFAM enlisted the help of Bell Art—an organization based in Hamburg that encourages cultural exchange between Europe and China—when it put the show together. Eighty of the eight-seven works in the exhibition belong to Chinese collector Maria Chen Tu, who lives in Germany. Five others were on loan from private collections to the Ludwig Museum in Koblenz, which Reifenscheid directs (she was, however, not paid for coordinating the Kiefer show while working for Bell Art).

The galleries who represent Kiefer—Gagosian, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube—also support the artist in his criticism. On the artist's and galleries' behalf, Thaddaeus Ropac said, "We categorically reject the idea that we were against the exhibition at CAFAM in Beijing because of commercial interests. Why would the exhibition have a negative commercial impact on [Kiefer's] galleries? Our role is to support our artists in all their ideas and projects, whether they are commercial or not." Ropac also stated that when he first received notice about the CAFAM exhibition, he tried contacting Reifenscheid, who refused to speak to him.

February 14, 2017

Mackenzie Thompson, Chris Savino, and Jesse Doe, students at Boston University, stopped a man trying to steal five artworks from Boston’s Galerie D'Orsay last weekend, reports Rich Barlow of BU Today.

According to Thompson, the trio saw a man walking out of the gallery. “I thought to myself, oh, he might be an employee just working there. But once we got right in front of the store, we heard the alarm, we saw the smashed glass, and he comes out with the paintings.” They chased after the man. Once they apprehended him, they were able to get the attention of a police officer. The area surrounding the gallery was rather empty because of the Super Bowl. Among the items taken were works by Joan Miró, Rembrandt, and Marc Chagall. The pieces are worth about $45,000 in total.

The thief, Jordan Russell Leishman, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court yesterday, and was ordered held without bail for a prior assault case.

February 14, 2017

Francesca von Habsburg, founder of Vienna-based Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), and Jiří Fajt, general director of the National Gallery in Prague, have signed a cooperation agreement that involves moving the most representative pieces from the TBA21 collection to Prague where they will be on display at the Salm Palace, one of several locations of the National Gallery.

In addition to the five-year permanent loan, several new installations and interventions will be commissioned and installed in the Grand Hall of the Trade Fair Palace. Among the works that will be on view as early as June 2018 are pieces by Olafur Eliasson, Janet Cardiff, Ernesto Neto, Ai Weiwei, and Ragnar Kjartansson.

Czech Republic’s minister of culture, Daniel Herman, said, “I am very proud of this cooperation between the National Gallery and TBA21. In the times we live in we should build bridges between countries and nations. Culture can unify and bring people together and I am sure this project will do so.”

Von Habsburg said, "For TBA21 it is a formidable challenge to be asked to contribute some of our programming to the visionary reorganization of the museums in Prague." She added, "This represents to Daniela Zyman and myself undeniable recognition for fifteen years of commitment and hard work towards developing a very personal style of collecting, commissioning and presenting art that defies traditional categorization." To establish TBA21, von Habsburg built upon the collections of three generations of collectors including her father Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen, founder of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. The headquarters of TBA21 will remain in Vienna.

February 14, 2017

Hundreds of South Korean artists have filed a lawsuit against impeached President Park Geun-hye and her former aides for denying them financial support and other resources by including their names on a cultural blacklist because of their political beliefs, Jeongeun Lee and Choi Jiwon of Reuters report.

Lawyers representing the artists said that Park and her administration violated the artists’ right to free speech and expression and their right to privacy by collecting their personal information. “Public servants and those who were aware of the existence of the blacklist must be held accountable,” Cho Young-sun, a member of the liberal Lawyers for a Democratic Society group, said. Four hundred and sixty-one artists out of the nearly 10,000 who were blacklisted are currently plaintiffs in the suit. Since South Korea does not award punitive damages, the artists are seeking $1 million each.

The Culture Ministry issued a public apology last month acknowledging the list and their plan to systematically silence artists who have been critical of Park. Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon and former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun have been charged with abuse of power, coercion, and perjury. A spokesman for the special prosecutor's office, Lee Kyu-chul, said that both officials have denied all charges.

South Korea has been embroiled in Park's corruption scandal since allegations that Park had allowed her confidante Choi Soon-sil intervene in matters of state emerged in December. The controversy led to mass protests throughout the country, which resulted in Park's impeachment and Choi's arrest.

February 13, 2017

The Hammer Museum announced today that Anne Ellegood, a senior curator at the museum, and Erin Christovale, an independent curator, have been selected to curate the fourth edition of the “Made in LA” biennial, opening June 2018.

“Anne Ellegood and Erin Christovale are both fierce champions for artists, and we are excited to see the fresh perspectives and discoveries that these two will bring forward in Made in LA 2018,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “Our biennial changes with each iteration, and the combined talents of Anne and Erin promise to reveal new dimensions of both ‘Made in LA’ and Los Angeles.”

The Mohn awards will also be presented in conjunction with the biennial. Funded by collectors Jarl and Pamela Mohn, the prizes include the $100,000 Mohn award as well as the $25,000 career achievement and public recognition awards.

At the Hammer Museum, Ellegood is responsible for organizing exhibitions, growing the institution's collection, and overseeing the public engagement program. Previously, Ellegood was curator of contemporary art at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC and associate curator at the New Museum of Contemporary Art. She recently organized the first North American retrospective of artist Jimmie Durham's works, which opened at the Hammer in January. Based in Los Angeles, Christovale recently curated with Amir George "Black Radical Immigration," a touring program of visual shorts that features stories about Afro-futurism, Afro-surrealism, and the state of current black culture. The program has screened at institutions such as MoMA PS1; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museo Taller Jose Clemente Orozco. Among other exhibitions that Christovale has curated are "a/wake in the water: Meditations on Disaster" (2014) at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, "Memoirs of a Watermelon" and "A Subtle Likeness" (both 2016) at the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives, and "S/Election: Democracy, Citizenship, Freedom" (2016) at the Los Angeles Municipal Gallery, where she previously served as curator. Launched in 2012, "Made in LA" focuses on emerging and under-recognized artists from the Los Angeles region. "Made in LA" 2016 was cocurated by Hammer Museum curator Aram Moshayedi and Hamza Walker, a former Renaissance Society director of education and associate curator.

February 13, 2017

The board of directors of Artists Space announced today that Jay Sanders, currently the Engell Speyer Family Curator and curator of performance at the Whitney Museum of American Art, has been appointed as the organization’s new executive director and chief curator. He will assume his new post in April.

David Joselit and Eleanor Cayre, cochairs of the Artists Space executive search committee, said, “Jay Sanders has the vision, energy, and sense of adventure that Artists Space demands, combined with great depth of critical insight and a wide-ranging knowledge of contemporary art. We could not have hoped to recruit a more brilliant executive director to carry forward this essential institution.”

During his tenure at the Whitney Museum, Sanders curated a range of exhibitions including shows dedicated to artists such as Laura Poitras and Sarah Michelson as well as an exhibition devoted to the origins of performance art in New York. He also organized major performance retrospectives of the vanguard composer Conlon Nancarrow, seminal downtown performance art duo DANCENOISE, Fluxus pioneer Takehisa Kosugi, and others. In 2012, Sanders cocurated the Whitney Biennial with Elisabeth Sussman. His exhibition of the works of Alexander Calder, “Calder: Hypermobility,” will open at the Whitney in June 2017.

"I could not be more honored and excited to be joining Artists Space at this important moment," Sanders said. "As an institution that has played a vital and reflexive role in advancing the ongoing concerns of artists, I hold its mission and values in the highest regard. Artists Space is a critical site of experimentation, dialogue, and activity and has, time and time again, shown its potential to reinvent itself in relation to the present." Artists Space also announced plans to move to a new building after thirty-eight years at Greene Street. More details about its new location will be revealed in the coming months.

February 13, 2017

The ARCA Blog reports that Italian police have recovered fourteen paintings from apartments throughout southern Italy, believed to be part of the collection of a convicted criminal with ties to the Italian mafia. Following a search warrant, authorities discovered a painting of Jesus healing a blind man in a pensioner’s home in the Reggio Calabria province. After the painting, stolen in 2001 in Randozzo, Sicily, was crosschecked on the country’s database of stolen cultural property, it led law enforcement to another apartment in Messina, Sicily, where thirteen more paintings were recovered, including one by Salvador Dalí and others by Renato Guttuso, Giuliana Cappello, and Mario Pinizzotto.

These fourteen pieces are thought to have been part of the private collection of Gioacchino Campolo, a businessman with ties to both the ‘Ndrangheta and Camorra criminal organizations. The owner of the property where the paintings were discovered is suspected to have potentially been a former employee of Campolo, and has been charged with receiving stolen goods. Campolo was sentenced to sixteen years house arrest in 2011 for running tricked slot machines. His assets were reportedly spread across properties in Paris, Rome, Milan, and his hometown of Reggio Calabria, including an art collection and cash in twenty-seven bank accounts.

The Italian government previously seized 125 other artworks from Campolo’s collection in 2013, though twenty-two were apparently forgeries and only eighty-five are proven originals, becoming government property. These pieces, including works by Giorgio De Chirico and Lucio Fontana, are now permanently on display at the Palace of Culture in Reggio Calabria.

February 13, 2017

Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper that the heirs of artist Erich Klahn, whose commissions for churches contain symbols such as swastikas and runes, have won a court battle in Germany to ensure that his art will continue to be displayed in a convent in the northern part of the country.

The artist, who died in 1978, joined the Nazi party as early as 1921, and though he eventually left, he “was influenced by the political right and anti-parliamentarianism and allowed himself to be instrumentalized by Nazi cultural policy,” Klosterkammer Hannover, a regional public authority responsible for managing property that once belonged to the convent’s church, said. At the heart of the court case is a contract with the Klahn’s heirs that the authority canceled in 2014. The agreement obliged it to keep and display the artist’s works, after discovering his affiliation with the Nazis.

In January, the federal court of justice, Germany’s highest civil court, rejected the Klosterkammer’s appeal against previous court rulings that the cancelation was invalid. Andreas Hesse, director of the Klosterkammer, said, “We are looking at what further steps we can take. For now, we are obliged to keep Klahn’s work safe and to show it in the exhibition as previously agreed.” Also, as a result of the decision, he says a museum of Klahn’s work will re-open in April in the Mariensee convent, one of fifteen convents and monasteries the Klosterkammer oversees. The artist’s Good Friday altarpiece in the Mariensee convent, produced in 1939, features hinges crowned with swastikas and ancient German runes.

Peter Raue, a Berlin-based lawyer representing the Klahn heirs, welcomed the court's decision, and disputed the Klosterkammer's view that Klahn was a Nazi, claiming that the artist never paid his subscriptions to the party. He also argued that the artist Emil Nolde, associated with the Die Brücke group, was more deeply implicated in Nazism than Klahn, yet his work is still exhibited today. Between 1928 and 1959, Klahn created seven altarpieces, of which five are still in use, while also producing tapestries, windows, and paintings for churches in northern Germany. The Erich Klahn Foundation, officially managed by the Klosterkammer, comprises about 1,130 works by the artist.

February 13, 2017

Tzvetan Todorov, a Bulgarian-French historian, theorist, and structuralist literary critic who studied human behavior during the Holocaust in World War II, died in Paris at the age of seventy-seven, Sewell Chan of the New York Times reports.

Born in Bulgaria in 1939, Todorov earned his master’s in philology from the University of Sofia in 1963 before relocating to France where he enrolled at the University of Paris. He studied under Roland Barthes, who oversaw his doctoral thesis, and received his doctorate in 1970. Todorov was appointed director of research at the French Centre Nationale de la Recherche Scientifique in 1968. He helped found the journal Poétique in 1970, where he worked as one of its managing editors for nearly a decade, and established the Center for Arts and Language Research in 1983.

Todorov wrote more than twenty books throughout the course of his career often examining collective trauma, the concept of otherness, and human decency. Among his most influential works are On Human Diversity (1989), Facing the Extreme: Moral Life in the Concentration Camps (1991), Hope and Memory (2000), Imperfect Garden: The Legacy of Humanism (2002), and Defence of the Enlightenment (2009).