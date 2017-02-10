Paddle8 Announces More Layoffs After Split from Auctionata

POSTED February 15, 2017

Online auction house Paddle8 has announced a second round of layoffs, writes Artnews’s Nate Freeman. Paddle8 will be losing many staffers from all three of their offices, based in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Some areas are being manned by a single employee, as the cutbacks have profoundly affected the company’s design, technology, and cataloguing departments. The layoffs follow Paddle8’s departure from the German art auction startup Auctionata, announced in January. The first round of layoffs occurred when the companies merged last May—many senior staffers lost their jobs. Paddle8 plans on a buying back the half of its brand originally purchased by Auctionata through the sponsorship of an investor group overseen by a “strategic, majority sponsor.” Who those sponsors might be are, as of now, unclear.

Paddle8 has also announced that its former CEO and cofounder, Aditya Julka, is no longer officially with the company. He will, however, take on an advisory role.

February 15, 2017

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, will stage a public screening of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman (2016), in Trafalgar Square on February 26, the night of the Oscars ceremony, writes Graham Bowley of the New York Times.

This screening will be the film’s British premiere. The mayor’s office is expecting a crowd of nearly 10,000 people for the event. “I’m delighted to welcome people from across the capital and beyond to share in this celebration of London as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity,” said Khan. The screening will also include a schedule of readings and speeches by directors and actors, including the director Mike Leigh. It is not clear yet, however, if Farhadi will attend.

The Iranian director stated that he would not go to the Oscars, even if he were given special permission to attend under President Trump’s travel ban, which has since been rejected unanimously by a federal appeals panel. In a statement issued yesterday, Farhadi said, “The gathering of the audience around The Salesman in this famous London square is a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people.” When The Guardian reported on the screening, they referred to the mayor’s gesture as a “snub” to Trump’s executive order.

February 15, 2017

Le Monde reports that an art history student has raised concern over mold he observed while visiting Paris’s recently renovated Picasso Museum. The mold, resulting from poor air circulation between the cold outdoors and heated interior galleries, was also noted a few months after the museum’s highly anticipated reopening in 2014. At that time, the institution declared that the mold “poses no risk to people or artworks in the museum” and nothing was done to address the problem.

Recently, questions have arisen as to why the museum’s renovation, which cost over $30 million dollars and took nearly five years, did not anticipate what is actually a fairly common issue in a city with damp cold winters. One reason may be that the proposed solution involves drilling holes into door and window frames of the museum's original seventeenth century building, the Hotel Salé, which is classified as a historical monument.

It may ultimately be the courts who decide which party is responsible for the fungus and should therefore be charged with taking care of it: the architecture firm, the design firm, or the general contractor. The Picasso Museum is one of Paris’s major tourist attractions and has the largest collection of works by the Spanish master in the world.

February 14, 2017

Karol Wight, president and executive director of the Corning Museum of Glass in New York, has been appointed to an advisory post on the US State Department Cultural Property Advisory Committee. Former president Barack Obama confirmed Wight to the post on January 11.

The committee counsels the president and various government officials on the renewal or creation of memoranda designed to safeguard the cultural heritage of foreign countries. The committee is made up of eleven experts appointed by the president for three-year terms. Two advisors, of which Wight will be one, speak on behalf of museums. Some advisors have training in fields such as anthropology, archaeology, and ethnology, while others are chosen to represent the interests of the general public.

Wight will stay at the Corning Museum but will spend time each year in Washington, DC, to fulfill her new duties. “I am deeply honored to have been appointed by President Obama to the Cultural Property Advisory Committee and look forward to representing the American museum community in future discussions concerning the protection of cultural patrimony of other nations,” Wight said. “I feel very privileged to serve my country in this way.”

February 14, 2017

The winners of the 2016 Global Fine Art Awards were announced during a gala at New York’s National Arts Club on February 11. There were a total of seventy-eight nominees from twenty-two countries. This year’s judges were Hamburg-based writer and curator Barbara Aust-Wegemund; Dean Phelus of the American Alliance of Museums in Washington, DC; James M. Bradburne of the Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Braidense in Milan; art historian and curator Gina Costa; and Joe Lin-Hill of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo. Winners were selected for the following categories: contemporary and postwar art; Impressionist and modern art; Renaissance, Baroque, old masters, and dynasties; ancient art; public art; design; photography; and fringe. Others were also recognized with the YOUNIVERSAL award, determined by public votes from people all over the world, and the Twitter-based YOU-2 award.

The 2016 Global Fine Art Awards winners are:

Best Contemporary / Postwar / Solo Artist

“Rauschenberg in China,” Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing Best Contemporary / Postwar / Group or Theme

“Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947–2016,” Hauser Wirth & Schimmel, Los Angeles Best Impressionist / Modern / Solo Artist

“Degas: A New Vision,” National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Best Impressionist / Modern / Group or Theme (Tie)

“The Lost Symphony: Whistler and the Perfection of Art,” Smithsonian’s Freer and Sackler Galleries in Washington, DC, and “Jewel City: Art from San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition,” De Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, and Dynasties / Solo Artist (Shared)

“Jheronimus Bosch—Visions of Genius,” Het Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, and “The Centenary Exhibition,” the Museo del Prado, Madrid Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, and Dynasties / Group or Theme

“Traversing the Globe Through Illuminated Manuscripts,” the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles Best Ancient Art

“Pergamon and the Hellenistic Kingdoms of the Ancient World,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Best Public Art

The Floating Piers , Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Lake Iseo, Lombardy, Italy Best Design

“Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Best Photography (Shared)

“Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium,” LACMA and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles Best Fringe / Alternative

“Susan Philipsz: War Damaged Musical Instruments,” Tate Britain, London YOUNIVERSAL (Shared)

“Jheronimus Bosch—Visions of Genius,” Het Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, and “The Centenary Exhibition,” Museo del Prado, Madrid YOU-2

“Traversing the Globe Through Illuminated Manuscripts,” the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles LESS

February 14, 2017

The artists commissioned for this year’s edition of Frieze Projects, curated by High Line Art’s director and chief curator Cecilia Alemani—who is also organizing the Italian pavilion for the 2017 Venice Biennale—are Dora Budor, Elaine Cameron-Weir, Jon Rafman, Ryan McNamara, and Adam Pendleton. A series of voyeuristic site-specific installations will be created by Budor, Cameron-Weir, and Rafman, while McNamara and Pendleton will be making new performance works. The exhibitions and performances will coincide with the 2017 Frieze art fair on Randall’s Island, scheduled to take place from May 5 to 7, 2017.

Frieze Projects is also paying tribute to the Galleria La Tartaruga, an experimental arts space active in Rome during the middle of the twentieth century. There will be a restaging of two projects included in the gallery’s influential 1968 exhibition “Il Teatro delle Mostre” (Theater of Exhibitions) by the late artist Fabio Mauri and Giosetta Fioroni.

“For the sixth edition of Frieze Projects in New York, we have invited a group of international artists to create installations, performances, and subtle actions that play with the relationship between the act of seeing and being seen,” said Alemani. “There isn’t a better place than the fair to look at people and art—and to be looked at in return. This year’s projects make us aware of this dynamic, revealing the tension between exhibitionism and voyeurism.”

February 14, 2017

Charles Desmarais of SF Gate writes that San Francisco philanthropist and art collector Pamela Joyner has been named a trustee of the J. Paul Getty Trust. Joyner is well-known for her collection of works by African American artists and artists of the African diaspora.

“[Joyner] brings financial expertise and sensitivity to our educational role,” said James Cuno, the Getty Trust president. “She understands the Getty as a ‘small university.’ She also has a deep understanding of the value of a research library. She’s put together a sizable research library of her own and she understands how such libraries are built. We are thrilled.”

Joyner is also a member of the Tate International Council, the Modern and Contemporary Art Visiting Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Director’s Circle of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. In addition, she serves as a trustee at the Art Institute of Chicago. The Getty Trust oversees the Getty Foundation, the Getty Conservation Institute, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, which includes the Getty Center and the Getty Villa in Los Angeles.

February 14, 2017

A show celebrating religious diversity has been looted and vandalized, writes Vanessa Thorpe of The Guardian. “Faith,” an exhibition by artist Russell Haines, opened at the eleventh-century Gloucester Cathedral in January. In addition to thirty-seven paintings by the artist, “Faith” also features filmed interviews with Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Jews, and Christians—subjects of Haines’s paintings. Christian groups were deeply critical of the show when it opened, as it featured Islamic imagery and allowed for a Muslim prayer to be read within the church. Since the show’s opening, many of Haines’s paintings, along with audiovisual equipment from the exhibition, have been stolen. And Haines’s painting of Jesus giving the finger has been defaced, as have other exhibited works. Online, the artist and members of the church clergy have been called blasphemers and threatened with death.

“The point of this project was to show and to emphasize what we all have in common, precisely not to tell people what they ought to think. I never thought this would happen, although I knew some people would not like it,” said Haines. More than one thousand visitors attended the opening of the exhibition and were served foods from around the world. Imam Hassan from Gloucester’s Masjid-e-Noor mosque recited the Muslim call to prayer. A Jewish prayer was also recited, and a white witch spoke on behalf of smaller, alternative religions. Haines said the opening was “wonderfully surreal.” Only a couple of days later, however, the problems started. The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Gloucester Cathedral’s dean, said, “We are proud to be holding the exhibition and would encourage everyone to visit to learn more about people of different faiths.” “Faith” runs through February 26.

February 14, 2017

Mackenzie Thompson, Chris Savino, and Jesse Doe, students at Boston University, stopped a man trying to steal five artworks from Boston’s Galerie D’Orsay last weekend, reports Rich Barlow of BU Today.

According to Thompson, the trio saw a man walking out of the gallery: “I thought to myself, Oh, he might be an employee just working there. But once we got right in front of the store, we heard the alarm, we saw the smashed glass, and he comes out with the paintings.” They chased after the man. Once they apprehended him, they were able to get the attention of a police officer. The area surrounding the gallery was rather empty because of the Super Bowl. Among the items taken were works by Joan Miró, Rembrandt, and Marc Chagall. The pieces are worth about $45,000 in total.

The thief, Jordan Russell Leishman, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court yesterday and was ordered held without bail for a prior assault case.