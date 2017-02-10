Debra Simon Joins Times Square Alliance as New Director of Public Art

POSTED February 15, 2017

The Times Square Alliance announced today that Debra Simon has been named the organization’s new director of Public Art. Simon will be responsible for programming Times Square with installations and performance art from artists around the world.

President Tim Tompkins said, “As the Alliance celebrates its twenty-fifth year and the completion of the Broadway pedestrian plazas, we pivot towards a vision of Times Square’s public spaces that is not merely functional, but aspirational.” He added, “Welcoming Debra Simon as our new director of Public Art is extremely timely as we join the Global Cultural Districts Network and fully embrace the idea that a robust and independent art program is as important as the standard ‘clean and safe’ mission of a business improvement district.”

Simon most recently served as vice president and artistic director of Arts Brookfield, where she commissioned, produced, and presented works of art as part of a program that invigorates public spaces and supports creativity and innovation in the fields of music, dance, theater, film, and visual art. Previously, Simon served as vice president of marketing for the Alliance for Downtown New York, where she led cultural planning, marketing and community relations for the Wall Street Business Improvement District.

Simon said, "Having worked for a global platform that brought public art to locations around the world, I am excited and very much looking forward to focusing my work on a single location that happens to be a globally recognized and iconic public space." Founded in 1992, the Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square by keeping the neighborhood clean, promoting local businesses, managing area improvements, organizing programming, and producing major annual events including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square.

As a gesture of protest against President Trump’s travel ban, the Davis Museum at Wellesley College will either shroud or deinstall all works in its permanent collection galleries made or given to the institution by United States immigrants. The museum is referring to the initiative as Art-Less.

Lisa Fischman, the Ruth Gordon Shapiro ’37 director of the museum, said, “Art-Less demonstrates in stark and indisputable terms the impact of immigration on our collections, and we proudly take the opportunity to signal that impact, to honor the gifts of creativity and generosity that make the Davis Museum and the Wellesley community great.”

Areas with removed and covered works will be marked by labels that say “made by an immigrant” or “given by an immigrant.” For instance, nearly 80 percent of the pieces in the African galleries will be obscured by black cloth, as they were donated by the Klejman family. The Klejmans immigrated to the United States from Poland after World War II, just five years before their daughter became a student at Wellesley College.

The Canada Council for the Arts announced today the winners of the 2017 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. The awards carry a $25,000 cash prize each and recognize outstanding career achievement. Funded and administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, the categories for the award are artistic achievement in visual and media arts, fine craft, and outstanding contribution. This year also marks the fortieth anniversary of the Saidye Bronfman Award for Excellence in Fine Crafts, which goes to jewelry artist Pamela Ritchie.

The awards ceremony and a presentation of the medallions by David Johnston, the governor general of Canada, will take place at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 1. The full list of winners this year are as follows.

Michèle Cournoyer

Mike Hoolboom

Shelagh Keeley

Glenn Lewis

Landon Mackenzie

Philip Monk

Shelley Niro

Pamela Ritchie

Online auction house Paddle8 has announced a second round of layoffs, writes Artnews’s Nate Freeman. Paddle8 will be losing many staffers from all three of their offices, based in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Some areas are being manned by a single employee, as the cutbacks have profoundly affected the company’s design, technology, and cataloguing departments. The layoffs follow Paddle8’s departure from the German art auction startup Auctionata, announced in January. The first round of layoffs occurred when the companies merged last May—many senior staffers lost their jobs. Paddle8 plans on a buying back the half of its brand originally purchased by Auctionata through the sponsorship of an investor group overseen by a “strategic, majority sponsor.” Who those sponsors might be are, as of now, unclear.

Paddle8 has also announced that its former CEO and cofounder, Aditya Julka, is no longer officially with the company. He will, however, take on an advisory role.

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, will stage a public screening of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman (2016), in Trafalgar Square on February 26, the night of the Oscars ceremony, writes Graham Bowley of the New York Times.

This screening will be the film’s British premiere. The mayor’s office is expecting a crowd of nearly 10,000 people for the event. “I’m delighted to welcome people from across the capital and beyond to share in this celebration of London as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity,” said Khan. The screening will also include a schedule of readings and speeches by directors and actors, including the director Mike Leigh. It is not clear yet, however, if Farhadi will attend.

The Iranian director stated that he would not go to the Oscars, even if he were given special permission to attend under President Trump’s travel ban, which has since been rejected unanimously by a federal appeals panel. In a statement issued yesterday, Farhadi said, “The gathering of the audience around The Salesman in this famous London square is a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people.” When The Guardian reported on the screening, they referred to the mayor’s gesture as a “snub” to Trump’s executive order.

Le Monde reports that an art history student has raised concern over mold he observed while visiting Paris’s recently renovated Picasso Museum. The mold, resulting from poor air circulation between the cold outdoors and heated interior galleries, was also noted a few months after the museum’s highly anticipated reopening in 2014. At that time, the institution declared that the mold “poses no risk to people or artworks in the museum” and nothing was done to address the problem.

Recently, questions have arisen as to why the museum’s renovation, which cost over $30 million dollars and took nearly five years, did not anticipate what is actually a fairly common issue in a city with damp cold winters. One reason may be that the proposed solution involves drilling holes into door and window frames of the museum's original seventeenth century building, the Hotel Salé, which is classified as a historical monument.

It may ultimately be the courts who decide which party is responsible for the fungus and should therefore be charged with taking care of it: the architecture firm, the design firm, or the general contractor. The Picasso Museum is one of Paris’s major tourist attractions and has the largest collection of works by the Spanish master in the world.

Karol Wight, president and executive director of the Corning Museum of Glass in New York, has been appointed to an advisory post on the US State Department Cultural Property Advisory Committee. Former president Barack Obama confirmed Wight to the post on January 11.

The committee counsels the president and various government officials on the renewal or creation of memoranda designed to safeguard the cultural heritage of foreign countries. The committee is made up of eleven experts appointed by the president for three-year terms. Two advisors, of which Wight will be one, speak on behalf of museums. Some advisors have training in fields such as anthropology, archaeology, and ethnology, while others are chosen to represent the interests of the general public.

Wight will stay at the Corning Museum but will spend time each year in Washington, DC, to fulfill her new duties. “I am deeply honored to have been appointed by President Obama to the Cultural Property Advisory Committee and look forward to representing the American museum community in future discussions concerning the protection of cultural patrimony of other nations,” Wight said. “I feel very privileged to serve my country in this way.”

The winners of the 2016 Global Fine Art Awards were announced during a gala at New York’s National Arts Club on February 11. There were a total of seventy-eight nominees from twenty-two countries. This year’s judges were Hamburg-based writer and curator Barbara Aust-Wegemund; Dean Phelus of the American Alliance of Museums in Washington, DC; James M. Bradburne of the Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Braidense in Milan; art historian and curator Gina Costa; and Joe Lin-Hill of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo. Winners were selected for the following categories: contemporary and postwar art; Impressionist and modern art; Renaissance, Baroque, old masters, and dynasties; ancient art; public art; design; photography; and fringe. Others were also recognized with the YOUNIVERSAL award, determined by public votes from people all over the world, and the Twitter-based YOU-2 award.

The 2016 Global Fine Art Awards winners are:

Best Contemporary / Postwar / Solo Artist

“Rauschenberg in China,” Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing Best Contemporary / Postwar / Group or Theme

“Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947–2016,” Hauser Wirth & Schimmel, Los Angeles Best Impressionist / Modern / Solo Artist

“Degas: A New Vision,” National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Best Impressionist / Modern / Group or Theme (Tie)

“The Lost Symphony: Whistler and the Perfection of Art,” Smithsonian’s Freer and Sackler Galleries in Washington, DC, and “Jewel City: Art from San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition,” De Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, and Dynasties / Solo Artist (Shared)

“Jheronimus Bosch—Visions of Genius,” Het Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, and “The Centenary Exhibition,” the Museo del Prado, Madrid Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, and Dynasties / Group or Theme

“Traversing the Globe Through Illuminated Manuscripts,” the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles Best Ancient Art

“Pergamon and the Hellenistic Kingdoms of the Ancient World,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Best Public Art

The Floating Piers , Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Lake Iseo, Lombardy, Italy Best Design

“Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Best Photography (Shared)

“Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium,” LACMA and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles Best Fringe / Alternative

“Susan Philipsz: War Damaged Musical Instruments,” Tate Britain, London YOUNIVERSAL (Shared)

“Jheronimus Bosch—Visions of Genius,” Het Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, and “The Centenary Exhibition,” Museo del Prado, Madrid YOU-2

"Traversing the Globe Through Illuminated Manuscripts," the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

The artists commissioned for this year’s edition of Frieze Projects, curated by High Line Art’s director and chief curator Cecilia Alemani—who is also organizing the Italian pavilion for the 2017 Venice Biennale—are Dora Budor, Elaine Cameron-Weir, Jon Rafman, Ryan McNamara, and Adam Pendleton. A series of voyeuristic site-specific installations will be created by Budor, Cameron-Weir, and Rafman, while McNamara and Pendleton will be making new performance works. The exhibitions and performances will coincide with the 2017 Frieze art fair on Randall’s Island, scheduled to take place from May 5 to 7, 2017.

Frieze Projects is also paying tribute to the Galleria La Tartaruga, an experimental arts space active in Rome during the middle of the twentieth century. There will be a restaging of two projects included in the gallery’s influential 1968 exhibition “Il Teatro delle Mostre” (Theater of Exhibitions) by the late artist Fabio Mauri and Giosetta Fioroni.

“For the sixth edition of Frieze Projects in New York, we have invited a group of international artists to create installations, performances, and subtle actions that play with the relationship between the act of seeing and being seen,” said Alemani. “There isn’t a better place than the fair to look at people and art—and to be looked at in return. This year’s projects make us aware of this dynamic, revealing the tension between exhibitionism and voyeurism.”