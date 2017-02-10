Artists Launch Global Art Project to Confront the Rise of Rightwing Populism

POSTED February 16, 2017

More than 200 artists, musicians, writers, and arts professionals from forty countries have pledged to take part in Hands Off Our Revolution, a global art project that will organize a series of exhibitions and other programming that will confront the rise of rightwing populism around the world.

According to the project's mission statement, Hands Off Our Revolution is an art coalition that will create radical art to “help counter the rising rhetoric of right-wing populism, fascism, and the increasingly stark expressions of xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia and unapologetic intolerance.” It continues, “We know that freedom is never granted—it is won. Justice is never given—it is exacted. Both must be fought for and protected, but both have never been so fragile, so close to slipping from our grasp, as at this moment.”

Hands Off Our Revolution kicked off on Thursday, February 16, with an animated web banner by British artist Mark Titchner that reads: “Hands off our borders; Hands off our water; Hands off our air; Hands off our land; Hands off our cities; Hands off our homes; Hands off our planet; Hands off our bodies; Hands off our health; Hands off our justice; Hands off our friends; Hands off our families; Hands off our loves; Hands off our lives.” Among the artists participating in the project are John Akomfrah, Laurie Anderson, Tammam Azzam, Yto Barrada, Sophie Calle, Olafur Eliasson, Okwui Enwezor, Douglas Gordon, Anish Kapoor, William Kentridge, Steve McQueen, Cuauhtémoc Medina, Ed Ruscha, Hito Steyerl, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

“We artists are united in our mission to counter small minded prejudice,” Kapoor said. “Our art affirms our humanity and we insist on inclusion of all and for all. We call for action by people of good conscience to stand against the abhorrent policies of the governments that claim to represent us.” The project’s inaugural programming, which will consist of a series of contemporary art exhibitions and events, will be announced in March. It will spotlight the rise of rightwing populism in the US, Europe, and elsewhere, bringing into public view statements, questions, and reflections on the state we are in. Taking place in central art institutions and alternative spaces around the world, the exhibitions and projects will bring together artists who critically and imaginatively engage with the complexities of today’s political and social realities and encourage us to reflect more profoundly on the world in which we want to live. Hal Foster, a theoretician and art historian at Princeton University, said, “I signed on to the coalition for many reasons, but above all for one—its insistence on the radical nature of art. It is time for artists, critics, critics and academics to push back, hard, from the left, and to summon up, as they do so, past moments when cultural practice was animated by leftist politics and vice versa. at these moments art was more than a luxury commodity, a celebrity scene, a scandal topic, and it can be so again.” LESS

February 15, 2017

After recently becoming the deputy director and chief curator at the Brooklyn Museum, Nancy Spector is heading back to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, this time in a new role: artistic director, the first such position at the museum, and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator. With this move, Spector will become responsible for conceptual and strategic leadership of collections, exhibitions, and curatorial programs at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York as well as at all Guggenheim museums internationally.

Spector was deputy director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator by the time she left the Guggenheim, where she worked for over twenty-nine years, and joined the Brooklyn Museum in April 2016. Richard Armstrong, the director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said, “Over the past year, we have given fresh thought to the way the Guggenheim creates and manages its artistic program in New York and abroad. This exploration has identified the need for an individual who provides leadership and strategic vision for collections, exhibitions, and programs across all aspects of the Foundation and all the museums in our international constellation. During her many years at the Guggenheim, Nancy Spector shaped our institution in singular and significant ways. She is the ideal person to take on this new role working with the Guggenheim. . .We are pleased to welcome her into her new role.”

Of her return to the Guggenheim, Spector said, “I’m grateful to Anne Pasternak, the trustees and the wonderful staff of the Brooklyn Museum for giving me the opportunity to work with them and learn from them in their great institution. It has been a privilege to participate in the museum’s vital engagement with its community and to address the possibilities of its encyclopedic collection. But when Richard Armstrong approached me with the new position of artistic director at the Guggenheim, I simply could not let this extraordinary opportunity—which is truly unique to the Guggenheim—pass me by. I look forward to working with my Guggenheim colleagues in New York and around the world in envisioning the many innovative programs and initiatives we will create together in the coming years.”

February 15, 2017

The Times Square Alliance announced today that Debra Simon has been named the organization’s new director of public art. Simon will be responsible for programming Times Square with installations and performance art from artists around the world.

President Tim Tompkins said, “As the Alliance celebrates its twenty-fifth year and the completion of the Broadway pedestrian plazas, we pivot towards a vision of Times Square’s public spaces that is not merely functional, but aspirational.” He added, “Welcoming Debra Simon as our new director of Public Art is extremely timely as we join the Global Cultural Districts Network and fully embrace the idea that a robust and independent art program is as important as the standard ‘clean and safe’ mission of a business improvement district.”

Simon most recently served as vice president and artistic director of Arts Brookfield, where she commissioned, produced, and presented works of art as part of a program that invigorates public spaces and supports creativity and innovation in the fields of music, dance, theater, film, and visual art. Previously, Simon served as vice president of marketing for the Alliance for Downtown New York, where she led cultural planning, marketing and community relations for the Wall Street Business Improvement District.

Simon said, “Having worked for a global platform that brought public art to locations around the world, I am excited and very much looking forward to focusing my work on a single location that happens to be a globally recognized and iconic public space.” Founded in 1992, the Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square by keeping the neighborhood clean, promoting local businesses, managing area improvements, organizing programming, and producing major annual events including New Year’s Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. LESS

February 15, 2017

As a gesture of protest against President Trump’s travel ban, the Davis Museum at Wellesley College will either shroud or deinstall all works in its permanent collection galleries made or given to the institution by United States immigrants. The museum is referring to the initiative as Art-Less.

Lisa Fischman, the Ruth Gordon Shapiro ’37 director of the museum, said, “Art-Less demonstrates in stark and indisputable terms the impact of immigration on our collections, and we proudly take the opportunity to signal that impact, to honor the gifts of creativity and generosity that make the Davis Museum and the Wellesley community great.”

Areas with removed and covered works will be marked by labels that say “made by an immigrant” or “given by an immigrant.” For instance, nearly 80 percent of the pieces in the African galleries will be obscured by black cloth, as they were donated by the Klejman family. The Klejmans immigrated to the United States from Poland after World War II, just five years before their daughter became a student at Wellesley College.

February 15, 2017

The Canada Council for the Arts announced today the winners of the 2017 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. The awards carry a $25,000 cash prize each and recognize outstanding career achievement. Funded and administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, the categories for the award are artistic achievement in visual and media arts, fine craft, and outstanding contribution. This year also marks the fortieth anniversary of the Saidye Bronfman Award for Excellence in Fine Crafts, which goes to jewelry artist Pamela Ritchie.

The awards ceremony and a presentation of the medallions by David Johnston, the governor general of Canada, will take place at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 1. The full list of winners this year are as follows.

Michèle Cournoyer

Mike Hoolboom

Shelagh Keeley

Glenn Lewis

Landon Mackenzie

Philip Monk

Shelley Niro

Pamela Ritchie LESS

February 15, 2017

Online auction house Paddle8 has announced a second round of layoffs, writes Artnews’s Nate Freeman. Paddle8 will be losing many staffers from all three of their offices, based in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Some areas are being manned by a single employee, as the cutbacks have profoundly affected the company’s design, technology, and cataloguing departments. The layoffs follow Paddle8’s departure from the German art auction startup Auctionata, announced in January. The first round of layoffs occurred when the companies merged last May—many senior staffers lost their jobs. Paddle8 plans on a buying back the half of its brand originally purchased by Auctionata through the sponsorship of an investor group overseen by a “strategic, majority sponsor.” Who those sponsors might be are, as of now, unclear.

Paddle8 has also announced that its former CEO and cofounder, Aditya Julka, is no longer officially with the company. He will, however, take on an advisory role.

February 15, 2017

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, will stage a public screening of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman (2016), in Trafalgar Square on February 26, the night of the Oscars ceremony, writes Graham Bowley of the New York Times.

This screening will be the film’s British premiere. The mayor’s office is expecting a crowd of nearly 10,000 people for the event. “I’m delighted to welcome people from across the capital and beyond to share in this celebration of London as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity,” said Khan. The screening will also include a schedule of readings and speeches by directors and actors, including the director Mike Leigh. It is not clear yet, however, if Farhadi will attend.

The Iranian director stated that he would not go to the Oscars, even if he were given special permission to attend under President Trump’s travel ban, which has since been rejected unanimously by a federal appeals panel. In a statement issued yesterday, Farhadi said, “The gathering of the audience around The Salesman in this famous London square is a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people.” When The Guardian reported on the screening, they referred to the mayor’s gesture as a “snub” to Trump’s executive order.

February 15, 2017

Le Monde reports that an art history student has raised concern over mold he observed while visiting Paris’s recently renovated Picasso Museum. The mold, resulting from poor air circulation between the cold outdoors and heated interior galleries, was also noted a few months after the museum’s highly anticipated reopening in 2014. At that time, the institution declared that the mold “poses no risk to people or artworks in the museum” and nothing was done to address the problem.

Recently, questions have arisen as to why the museum’s renovation, which cost over $30 million dollars and took nearly five years, did not anticipate what is actually a fairly common issue in a city with damp cold winters. One reason may be that the proposed solution involves drilling holes into door and window frames of the museum's original seventeenth century building, the Hotel Salé, which is classified as a historical monument.

It may ultimately be the courts who decide which party is responsible for the fungus and should therefore be charged with taking care of it: the architecture firm, the design firm, or the general contractor. The Picasso Museum is one of Paris’s major tourist attractions and has the largest collection of works by the Spanish master in the world.

February 14, 2017

Karol Wight, president and executive director of the Corning Museum of Glass in New York, has been appointed to an advisory post on the US State Department Cultural Property Advisory Committee. Former president Barack Obama confirmed Wight to the post on January 11.

The committee counsels the president and various government officials on the renewal or creation of memoranda designed to safeguard the cultural heritage of foreign countries. The committee is made up of eleven experts appointed by the president for three-year terms. Two advisors, of which Wight will be one, speak on behalf of museums. Some advisors have training in fields such as anthropology, archaeology, and ethnology, while others are chosen to represent the interests of the general public.

Wight will stay at the Corning Museum but will spend time each year in Washington, DC, to fulfill her new duties. “I am deeply honored to have been appointed by President Obama to the Cultural Property Advisory Committee and look forward to representing the American museum community in future discussions concerning the protection of cultural patrimony of other nations,” Wight said. “I feel very privileged to serve my country in this way.”