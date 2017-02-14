Artist Isaac Julien to Join Art Fund as New Trustee

POSTED February 16, 2017

London’s Art Fund has announced that artist Isaac Julien was appointed as a new trustee for the national fundraising arts charity, which helps museums buy works of art, supports curatorial projects, and encourages people to see and enjoy art in public collections across the UK. Julien started his five-year term in December 2016.

Julien said, “I feel honored to be joining the board for Art Fund, a charity I have long admired for their commitment to growing public collections, and access to them, for everyone across the UK. I look forward to bringing my knowledge of contemporary art and artists film to the incredible expertise of the board.”

Born in London in 1960, the artist and filmmaker is best known for his immersive multi-screen film installations that address issues of race, globalization, and representation. After graduating from St. Martin’s School of Art in London in 1985, he produced the well-received documentary-drama, Looking for Langston, (1989) which explores author Langston Hughes and the Harlem Renaissance. In 1991, Julien’s debut feature Young Soul Rebels won the Semaine de la Critique prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Julien has had solo exhibitions at various institutions including the Institute of Contemporary Arts, Boston; L’Atelier Hermès, Seoul; Kunstnernes Hus, Oslo; The Bass Museum, Miami; and the Centre Pompidou, Paris.

Art Fund It is funded by over 123,000 members, and is the UK’s fastest growing charity, with a charitable program with a value of $14 million in 2015. Other members of the board includes: chairman Lord Smith of Finsbury, treasurer Jeremy Palmer, director Stephen Deuchar, Caroline Butler, Richard Calvocoressi, Richard Deacon, Dame Liz Forgan, Philippa Glanville, Chris Gosden, Antony Griffiths, Alastair Laing, James Lingwood, Sally Osman, Marcia Pointon, Axel Rüger, Lisa Tickner, and Michael G Wilson. LESS

February 16, 2017

Oslos’s Kunstnernes Hus, an artist-run contemporary arts organization housed in a twentieth-century building exemplifying Functionalist architecture, has announced that Anne Hilde Neset has been appointed as its new director, Heidi Borud of Aftenposten reports. Neset succeeds Mats Stjernstedt, the curator of the Nordic pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, who served as director since 2011. Stjernstedt stepped down to lead the Malmö Konsthall in September 2016.

“We wanted a person who can take care of and develop Artists’ House as a vital meeting place for artists and audience. . .We believe that she will be a very good president for us,” chairman Yngvild Færøy said in a statement.

Neset is currently artistic director at nyMusikk (New Music), where she works with Norwegian art and cultural institutions like the National Museum, Henie Onstad Art Centre, and the Munch Museum. Previously, she worked as an editor of London-based music magazine The Wire. She also established Electra, a production company for contemporary art, which collaborates with the Tate Modern, the Barbican, and the Serpentine Gallery, among others. Neset has a master’s degree in Visual Cultures and has lived in London for eighteen years.

“Art is so important right in the political world situation we find ourselves in now,” Neset said. “I want to create a bustling house for all sorts of culture, and we must recall the joy in art.” LESS

February 16, 2017

In January, French culture minister Audrey Azoulay awarded the inaugural AWARE prize, established by the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions to recognize leading female contemporary artists, to Laetitia Badaut Haussmann and Judit Reign, Anna Sansom of the Art Newspaper reports.

“Invisible for too long, put in the background, ignored, women artists must find in the twenty-first century their place in all the artistic disciplines,” Azoulay said in a statement. At the awards ceremony, she said the art world needs “to deconstruct and reconstruct our outlook on the history of art and to recall the role of women and bring it the critical, intellectual attention that it deserves.”

AWARE president and director of the Monnaie de Paris, Camille Morineau, founded the prize after she learned that women are underrepresented in global arts prizes, representing only 20 to 30 percent of artists selected for high profile awards such as France’s Prix Marcel Duchamp and Britain’s Turner Prize.

Morineau invited four art professionals to nominate two women artists, an emerging artist and an artist whose career began twenty years ago. An exhibition of works by the eight nominees will be on display at the culture ministry until March 31. LESS

February 16, 2017

More than 200 artists, musicians, writers, and arts professionals from forty countries have pledged to take part in Hands Off Our Revolution, a global art project that will organize a series of exhibitions and other programming that will confront the rise of rightwing populism around the world.

According to the project's mission statement, Hands Off Our Revolution is an art coalition that will create radical art to “help counter the rising rhetoric of right-wing populism, fascism, and the increasingly stark expressions of xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia and unapologetic intolerance.” It continues, “We know that freedom is never granted—it is won. Justice is never given—it is exacted. Both must be fought for and protected, but both have never been so fragile, so close to slipping from our grasp, as at this moment.”

Hands Off Our Revolution kicked off on Thursday, February 16, with an animated web banner by British artist Mark Titchner that reads: “Hands off our borders; Hands off our water; Hands off our air; Hands off our land; Hands off our cities; Hands off our homes; Hands off our planet; Hands off our bodies; Hands off our health; Hands off our justice; Hands off our friends; Hands off our families; Hands off our loves; Hands off our lives.” Among the artists participating in the project are John Akomfrah, Laurie Anderson, Tammam Azzam, Yto Barrada, Sophie Calle, Olafur Eliasson, Okwui Enwezor, Douglas Gordon, Anish Kapoor, William Kentridge, Steve McQueen, Cuauhtémoc Medina, Ed Ruscha, Hito Steyerl, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

“We artists are united in our mission to counter small minded prejudice,” Kapoor said. “Our art affirms our humanity and we insist on inclusion of all and for all. We call for action by people of good conscience to stand against the abhorrent policies of the governments that claim to represent us.” The project’s inaugural programming, which will consist of a series of contemporary art exhibitions and events, will be announced in March. It will spotlight the rise of rightwing populism in the US, Europe, and elsewhere, bringing into public view statements, questions, and reflections on the state we are in. Taking place in central art institutions and alternative spaces around the world, the exhibitions and projects will bring together artists who critically and imaginatively engage with the complexities of today’s political and social realities and encourage us to reflect more profoundly on the world in which we want to live. Hal Foster, a theoretician and art historian at Princeton University, said, “I signed on to the coalition for many reasons, but above all for one—its insistence on the radical nature of art. It is time for artists, critics, critics and academics to push back, hard, from the left, and to summon up, as they do so, past moments when cultural practice was animated by leftist politics and vice versa. at these moments art was more than a luxury commodity, a celebrity scene, a scandal topic, and it can be so again.” LESS

February 15, 2017

After recently becoming the deputy director and chief curator at the Brooklyn Museum, Nancy Spector is heading back to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, this time in a new role: artistic director, the first such position at the museum, and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator. With this move, Spector will become responsible for conceptual and strategic leadership of collections, exhibitions, and curatorial programs at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York as well as at all Guggenheim museums internationally.

Spector was deputy director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator by the time she left the Guggenheim, where she worked for over twenty-nine years, and joined the Brooklyn Museum in April 2016. Richard Armstrong, the director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said, “Over the past year, we have given fresh thought to the way the Guggenheim creates and manages its artistic program in New York and abroad. This exploration has identified the need for an individual who provides leadership and strategic vision for collections, exhibitions, and programs across all aspects of the Foundation and all the museums in our international constellation. During her many years at the Guggenheim, Nancy Spector shaped our institution in singular and significant ways. She is the ideal person to take on this new role working with the Guggenheim. . .We are pleased to welcome her into her new role.”

Of her return to the Guggenheim, Spector said, “I’m grateful to Anne Pasternak, the trustees and the wonderful staff of the Brooklyn Museum for giving me the opportunity to work with them and learn from them in their great institution. It has been a privilege to participate in the museum’s vital engagement with its community and to address the possibilities of its encyclopedic collection. But when Richard Armstrong approached me with the new position of artistic director at the Guggenheim, I simply could not let this extraordinary opportunity—which is truly unique to the Guggenheim—pass me by. I look forward to working with my Guggenheim colleagues in New York and around the world in envisioning the many innovative programs and initiatives we will create together in the coming years.”

February 15, 2017

The Times Square Alliance announced today that Debra Simon has been named the organization’s new director of public art. Simon will be responsible for programming Times Square with installations and performance art from artists around the world.

President Tim Tompkins said, “As the Alliance celebrates its twenty-fifth year and the completion of the Broadway pedestrian plazas, we pivot towards a vision of Times Square’s public spaces that is not merely functional, but aspirational.” He added, “Welcoming Debra Simon as our new director of Public Art is extremely timely as we join the Global Cultural Districts Network and fully embrace the idea that a robust and independent art program is as important as the standard ‘clean and safe’ mission of a business improvement district.”

Simon most recently served as vice president and artistic director of Arts Brookfield, where she commissioned, produced, and presented works of art as part of a program that invigorates public spaces and supports creativity and innovation in the fields of music, dance, theater, film, and visual art. Previously, Simon served as vice president of marketing for the Alliance for Downtown New York, where she led cultural planning, marketing and community relations for the Wall Street Business Improvement District.

Simon said, “Having worked for a global platform that brought public art to locations around the world, I am excited and very much looking forward to focusing my work on a single location that happens to be a globally recognized and iconic public space.” Founded in 1992, the Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square by keeping the neighborhood clean, promoting local businesses, managing area improvements, organizing programming, and producing major annual events including New Year’s Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. LESS

February 15, 2017

As a gesture of protest against President Trump’s travel ban, the Davis Museum at Wellesley College will either shroud or deinstall all works in its permanent collection galleries made or given to the institution by United States immigrants. The museum is referring to the initiative as Art-Less.

Lisa Fischman, the Ruth Gordon Shapiro ’37 director of the museum, said, “Art-Less demonstrates in stark and indisputable terms the impact of immigration on our collections, and we proudly take the opportunity to signal that impact, to honor the gifts of creativity and generosity that make the Davis Museum and the Wellesley community great.”

Areas with removed and covered works will be marked by labels that say “made by an immigrant” or “given by an immigrant.” For instance, nearly 80 percent of the pieces in the African galleries will be obscured by black cloth, as they were donated by the Klejman family. The Klejmans immigrated to the United States from Poland after World War II, just five years before their daughter became a student at Wellesley College.

February 15, 2017

The Canada Council for the Arts announced today the winners of the 2017 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. The awards carry a $25,000 cash prize each and recognize outstanding career achievement. Funded and administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, the categories for the award are artistic achievement in visual and media arts, fine craft, and outstanding contribution. This year also marks the fortieth anniversary of the Saidye Bronfman Award for Excellence in Fine Crafts, which goes to jewelry artist Pamela Ritchie.

The awards ceremony and a presentation of the medallions by David Johnston, the governor general of Canada, will take place at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 1. The full list of winners this year are as follows.

Michèle Cournoyer

Mike Hoolboom

Shelagh Keeley

Glenn Lewis

Landon Mackenzie

Philip Monk

Shelley Niro

Pamela Ritchie LESS

February 15, 2017

Online auction house Paddle8 has announced a second round of layoffs, writes Artnews’s Nate Freeman. Paddle8 will be losing many staffers from all three of their offices, based in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Some areas are being manned by a single employee, as the cutbacks have profoundly affected the company’s design, technology, and cataloguing departments. The layoffs follow Paddle8’s departure from the German art auction startup Auctionata, announced in January. The first round of layoffs occurred when the companies merged last May—many senior staffers lost their jobs. Paddle8 plans on a buying back the half of its brand originally purchased by Auctionata through the sponsorship of an investor group overseen by a “strategic, majority sponsor.” Who those sponsors might be are, as of now, unclear.

Paddle8 has also announced that its former CEO and cofounder, Aditya Julka, is no longer officially with the company. He will, however, take on an advisory role.