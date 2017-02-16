Public Art Fund to Install Anish Kapoor’s Descension at Brooklyn Bridge Park

POSTED February 16, 2017

Public Art Fund has announced that it will install Anish Kapoor’s Descension—a seemingly endless hole in the ground filled with black water that ceaselessly churns—in May as part of its fortieth anniversary season.

The massive whirlpool will be exhibited at Pier One in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where it will create a striking contrast with the adjacent East River. Kapoor first created Descension on a smaller scale for the 2015 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. He then reimagined it for his solo exhibition at Versailles in 2015. This will be the first time the artist brings the work to North America.

In a statement about his Versailles iteration of the work, Kapoor said, “The odd thing about removing content, in making space, is that we, as human beings, find it very hard to deal with the absence of content. It’s the horror vacui. This Platonic concept lies at the origin of the myth of the cave, the one from which humans look towards the outside world. But here there is also a kind of Freudian opposite image, that of the back of the cave, which is the dark and empty back of being. Your greatest poet, Dante, also ventured into a place like that. It is the place of the void, which paradoxically is full—of fear, of darkness. Whether you represent it with a mirror or with a dark form, it is always the ‘back,’ the point that attracts my interest and triggers my creativity.”

Twenty-six-feet in diameter, Descension’s spiraling funnel of water, which is treated with an all-natural black dye to make it opaque, will be surrounded by a railing so that visitors may peer into the work’s depths. It will be on view from May 3 to September 10. Kapoor will also give a talk at the New School on May 3 to discuss the installation as it relates to public space and his oeuvre. Public Art Fund director and chief curator Nicholas Baume said, “With Descension, [Kapoor] creates an active object that resonates with changes in our understanding and experience of the world. In this way, Kapoor is interested in what we don’t know rather than in what we do, understanding that the limit of perception is also the threshold of human imagination.” Kapoor’s last major outdoor sculpture in New York City was Public Art Fund’s 2006 presentation of Sky Mirror, his thirty-five-foot-diameter concave mirror at Rockefeller Center. LESS

February 16, 2017

James de Villiers of News24 reports that the Johannesburg Art Gallery in South Africa has temporarily shut down due to damage caused by heavy rainfall. According to city officials, the gallery has no budget for repairs and has been having problems with a leaky rook since 1989.

Nonhlanhla Sifumba, a representative from the mayoral committee for community development said, “The previous administration left the facility in shambles.” Staff members were forced to remove artworks from the walls and store them in the basement during a recent downpour. She added, “We could not risk the lives of our employees after emergency services, occupational health and safety, and risk management were all called to the scene and advised that the facility be closed.”

Over the years the gallery has faced mismanagement of funds, poor workmanship on building repairs, lack of maintenance, and thieves who have been stealing copper from the exterior of the building. Millions of dollars were allocated to the gallery prior to its centenary celebrations in 2015, but almost nothing was done to renovate the venue. Yet, the gallery’s years of neglect may be coming to an end. Sifumba believes that the city’s new administration is “committed to fixing this historic and important institution which will play an important role in boosting tourism and maintaining the city’s status as the home of the arts.”

February 16, 2017

The New York City Council has announced that it has passed its first ever package of cultural legislation since the Department of Cultural Affairs was established in 1976, in addition to the largest set of reforms to the Percent for Art Program, which requires that one percent of the budget for eligible city-funded construction projects be spent on public artwork.

On January 18, six bills proposed by majority leader Jimmy Van Bramer were unanimously approved by the council. The bills will create an improved feedback process for the Percent for Art program, allow greater financial support for projects, encourage diversity among commissions, and require greater transparency and reporting from the Art Commission and the Cultural Institutions Group. They will also ask community members to sit on the Percent for Art panels so that more community input will be considered on projects.

“These pieces of legislation will bring more transparency and accountability to the public art process and strengthen the programs that help make our city the cultural capital of the world,” Van Bramer said. “New York City is better with more public art, more ambitious public art, and public art in every neighborhood. That is what this package will accomplish.”

The city council currently allocates over $25 million every year to its cultural initiatives, which include programs such as the Cultural After School Adventure Program, SU-CASA, and the Cultural Immigrant Initiative. Established to place artists and arts organizations in residence at senior centers, SU-CASA is now the nation’s largest art program specifically aimed at working with seniors. New York City is also in the process of developing its first-ever cultural plan to increase investment in the arts over an extended timeframe, which was required by legislation passed by Van Bramer and council member Stephen T. Levin in 2015. LESS

February 16, 2017

The controversial collection of Cornelius Gurlitt, consisting of 1,500 works amassed by his father Hildebrand Gurlitt—an art dealer who sold works on behalf of the Nazis—will go on view in Germany and Switzerland in November.

Bern’s Kunstmuseum received the collection after a Munich court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gurlitt’s cousin, Uta Werner, in order to keep the works in Germany after Cornelius’s death. The court ruled that Gurlitt was of sound mind when he left the artworks to the Swiss museum in the will he drew up shortly before receiving major surgery.

The museum will collaborate with the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn to concurrently show the long-awaited exhibitions. In a joint statement the institutions said the exhibitions will cast the works through different thematic lenses in order to “bring to light further evidence to help clarify the provenances of those works whose origins remain unknown.”

“Dossier Gurlitt: Degenerate Art,” the show in Bern, which runs from November 2 to March 4, 2018, will feature artworks seized from German museums by the Nazis as well as works owned by the Gurlitt family. The Bonn exhibition, “Dossier Gurlitt: Nazi Art Theft and Its Consequences,” which will be on view from November 3 to March 11, 2018, will focus on works with unknown provenances, the histories of the Jewish families who were persecuted, the Nazi perpetrators, and the unprecedented theft of art. The exhibitions will be documented in a publication. An advisory board comprising Esther Tisa Francini, Gilbert Lupfer, Uwe M. Schneede, Hermann Simon, and Shlomit Steinberg will monitor both shows. LESS

February 16, 2017

The artist-run contemporary arts organization Kunstnernes Hus announced that Anne Hilde Neset has been appointed as its new director, writes Heidi Borud of Aftenposten. Neset succeeds Mats Stjernstedt, the curator of the Nordic pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, who has been at the Kunstnernes Hus since 2011. Stjernstedt stepped down to lead the Malmö Konsthall in September 2016.

“We wanted a person who can take care of and develop Artists’ House as a vital meeting place for artists and audience. . .We believe that she will be a very good president for us,” said chairman Yngvild Færøy in a statement.

Neset is currently the artistic director at nyMusikk (New Music), where she works with Norwegian art and cultural institutions like the National Museum, Henie Onstad Art Centre, and the Munch Museum. Previously, she worked as an editor of the London-based music magazine The Wire. She also established Electra, a production company for contemporary art, which collaborates with Tate Modern, the Barbican, and the Serpentine Gallery, among others. Neset has a masters degree in Visual Cultures and has lived in London for eighteen years. “I want to create a bustling house for all sorts of culture, and we must recall the joy in art,” Neset said.

February 16, 2017

London’s Art Fund has announced that it has appointed artist Isaac Julien as a new trustee. The national fundraising arts charity supports curatorial projects, helps museums buy works of art, and encourages people to see and enjoy art in public collections across the UK. Julien started his five-year term in December 2016.

“I feel honored to be joining the board for Art Fund, a charity I have long admired for their commitment to growing public collections, and access to them, for everyone across the UK. I look forward to bringing my knowledge of contemporary art and artists film to the incredible expertise of the board,” said Julien.

Born in London in 1960, the artist and filmmaker is best known for his immersive multiscreen film installations that address issues of race, globalization, and representation. After graduating from St. Martin’s School of Art in London in 1985, he produced the well-received documentary-drama, Looking for Langston, (1989) which explores author Langston Hughes and the Harlem Renaissance. In 1991, Julien’s debut feature Young Soul Rebels won the Semaine de la Critique prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Julien has had solo exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, Boston; L’Atelier Hermès, Seoul; Kunstnernes Hus, Oslo; the Bass Museum, Miami; and the Centre Pompidou, Paris, among other institutions.

Art Fund is supported by more than 123,000 members, and is the UK’s fastest-growing charity, with a program valued (in 2015) at $14 million. Other members of the board include: chairman Lord Smith of Finsbury, treasurer Jeremy Palmer, director Stephen Deuchar, Caroline Butler, Richard Calvocoressi, Richard Deacon, Dame Liz Forgan, Philippa Glanville, Chris Gosden, Antony Griffiths, Alastair Laing, James Lingwood, Sally Osman, Marcia Pointon, Axel Rüger, Lisa Tickner, and Michael G Wilson. LESS

February 16, 2017

In January, French culture minister Audrey Azoulay awarded the inaugural AWARE prize, established by the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions in recognition of the significant contributions made by female contemporary artists Laetitia Badaut Haussmann and Judit Reign, the Art Newspaper’s Anna Sansom reports.

“Invisible for too long, put in the background, ignored, women artists must find in the twenty-first century their place in all the artistic disciplines,” Azoulay said in a statement. At the awards ceremony, she said the art world needs “to deconstruct and reconstruct our outlook on the history of art and to recall the role of women and bring it the critical, intellectual attention that it deserves.”

AWARE president and director of the Monnaie de Paris, Camille Morineau, founded the prize after she learned that women are underrepresented in global arts prizes, representing only 20 to 30 percent of artists selected for high profile awards such as France’s Prix Marcel Duchamp and Britain’s Turner Prize.

Morineau invited four art professionals to nominate two women artists, an emerging artist and an artist whose career began twenty years ago. An exhibition of works by the eight nominees will be on display at the culture ministry until March 31. LESS

February 16, 2017

More than 200 artists, musicians, writers, and arts professionals from forty countries have pledged to take part in Hands Off Our Revolution, a global art project that will organize a series of exhibitions and other programming that will confront the rise of right-wing populism around the world.

According to the project's mission statement, Hands Off Our Revolution is an art coalition that will create radical art to “help counter the rising rhetoric of right-wing populism, fascism, and the increasingly stark expressions of xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia, and unapologetic intolerance.” It continues, “We know that freedom is never granted—it is won. Justice is never given—it is exacted. Both must be fought for and protected, but both have never been so fragile, so close to slipping from our grasp, as at this moment.”

Hands Off Our Revolution kicked off on Thursday, February 16, with an animated web banner by British artist Mark Titchner that reads: “Hands off our borders; Hands off our water; Hands off our air; Hands off our land; Hands off our cities; Hands off our homes; Hands off our planet; Hands off our bodies; Hands off our health; Hands off our justice; Hands off our friends; Hands off our families; Hands off our loves; Hands off our lives.” Among the artists participating in the project are John Akomfrah, Laurie Anderson, Tammam Azzam, Yto Barrada, Sophie Calle, Olafur Eliasson, Okwui Enwezor, Douglas Gordon, Anish Kapoor, William Kentridge, Steve McQueen, Cuauhtémoc Medina, Ed Ruscha, Hito Steyerl, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

“We artists are united in our mission to counter small minded prejudice,” Kapoor said. “Our art affirms our humanity and we insist on inclusion of all and for all. We call for action by people of good conscience to stand against the abhorrent policies of the governments that claim to represent us.” The project’s inaugural programming, which will consist of a series of contemporary art exhibitions and events, will be announced on March. It will spotlight the rise of right-wing populism in the US, Europe, and elsewhere, bringing into public view statements, questions, and reflections on the state of today. Taking place in central art institutions and alternative spaces around the world, the exhibitions and projects will bring together artists who critically and imaginatively engage with the complexities of today’s political and social realities and encourage us to reflect more profoundly on the world in which we want to live. Hal Foster, a theoretician and art historian at Princeton University, said, “I signed on to the coalition for many reasons, but above all for one—its insistence on the radical nature of art. It is time for artists, critics, and academics to push back, hard, from the left, and to summon up, as they do so, past moments when cultural practice was animated by leftist politics and vice versa. At these moments art was more than a luxury commodity, a celebrity scene, a scandal topic, and it can be so again.” LESS

February 15, 2017

After recently becoming the deputy director and chief curator at the Brooklyn Museum, Nancy Spector is heading back to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, this time in a new role: artistic director, the first such position at the museum, and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator. With this move, Spector will become responsible for conceptual and strategic leadership of collections, exhibitions, and curatorial programs at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York as well as at all Guggenheim museums internationally.

Spector was deputy director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator by the time she left the Guggenheim, where she worked for over twenty-nine years, and joined the Brooklyn Museum in April 2016. Richard Armstrong, the director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said, “Over the past year, we have given fresh thought to the way the Guggenheim creates and manages its artistic program in New York and abroad. This exploration has identified the need for an individual who provides leadership and strategic vision for collections, exhibitions, and programs across all aspects of the Foundation and all the museums in our international constellation. During her many years at the Guggenheim, Nancy Spector shaped our institution in singular and significant ways. She is the ideal person to take on this new role working with the Guggenheim. . .We are pleased to welcome her into her new role.”

Of her return to the Guggenheim, Spector said, “I’m grateful to Anne Pasternak, the trustees and the wonderful staff of the Brooklyn Museum for giving me the opportunity to work with them and learn from them in their great institution. It has been a privilege to participate in the museum’s vital engagement with its community and to address the possibilities of its encyclopedic collection. But when Richard Armstrong approached me with the new position of artistic director at the Guggenheim, I simply could not let this extraordinary opportunity—which is truly unique to the Guggenheim—pass me by. I look forward to working with my Guggenheim colleagues in New York and around the world in envisioning the many innovative programs and initiatives we will create together in the coming years.”