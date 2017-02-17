Cologne Foundation Rejects Hauser & Wirth’s Claim to Represent August Sander Estate

POSTED February 17, 2017

SK Stiftung Kultur, a Cologne-based cultural foundation, has declared that it represents the estate of twenty-first-century photographer August Sander despite Hauser & Wirth’s announcement earlier this week stating it will represent the artist’s estate in collaboration with his great-grandson, Julian Sander.

In a statement, the foundation said that it reviewed Hauser & Wirth’s announcement with “incomprehension” and that the August Sander estate is in Cologne and will remain there. SK Stiftung Kultur claims it bought the estate comprising 10,700 negatives, 3,500 prints, the artist’s correspondence, library, furniture, and photographic equipment from gallerist Gerd Sander, the photographer’s grandson and father of Julian Sander, in 1992.

“Since then the institution has been taking care of the estate, increasing the number of vintages etc. through acquisitions” and aims “to carry out scholarly research into the complete works of the artist, present them to the public in exhibitions and publications, and preserve them for posterity,” the foundation said. It added, “SK Stiftung Kultur also purchased the unrestricted rights of use in regard to location, content, and time, therefore they are in the possession of SK Stiftung Kultur—the representative of the estate of August Sander.”

February 17, 2017

Rhizome and Chronus Art Center, both nonprofits dedicated to the support of new media art, have named Porpentine Charity Heartscape, Eva and Franco Mattes, and Bogosi Sekhukhuni as the winners of the third annual Prix Net Art Award, which recognizes contemporary artists who are committed to working online. This is the first time three artists have been selected for the award. They will each receive $5,000.

Eva and Franco Mattes are an Italian artist duo currently working in New York. In their practice, the artists often combine the Internet with video and installation to explore the ethical and moral issues arising when people interact remotely, especially through social media, and the blending of reality and simulations.

Porpentine Charity Heartscape is a writer and game designer. Known for creating games that elicit strong emotional responses such as her Howling Dogs, 2012, in which the gamer is in a futuristic holding cell and is made to endure bizarre scenarios while living in a decaying room. Conceptual artist Bogosi Sekhukhuni is originally from Johannesburg where he is a member of the CUSS group collective working primarily in digital art. He is also a founding member of the “tech-health artist group” NTU, which is concerned with the “spiritual futures” of the Internet.

The jury included Zhang Ga, artistic director of Chronus Art Center; Lauren Cornell, associate director of technology initiatives and curator at the New Museum; Christiane Paul, associate professor in the School of Media Studies at the New School and adjunct curator of New Media Arts at the Whitney Museum of American Art; and Aria Dean, assistant curator of net art and digital culture at Rhizome.

February 17, 2017

The Greek-Italian artist Jannis Kounellis has died. Kounellis was born in Piraeus, Greece. After surviving World War II and civil war, he moved to Rome and enrolled in the Accademia di Belle Arti. He became an early member of the arte povera movement, participating in the seminal “Arte Povera – e IM Spazio” show curated by Germano Celant. Kounellis became known for works that eroded the boundaries between painting, sculpture, found object, and eventually even performance. In the late 1960s, he began introducing live animals into his art, once famously bringing a dozen horses into a gallery. In the following two decades, he expanded his material iconography to include postindustrial elements like coal and smoke.

Kounellis’s first solo show in New York took place at Sonnabend Gallery in 1972. In 1986 the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, staged a retrospective of his work, and he exhibited in Documenta, the Venice Biennale, and the Biennale of Paris, among other festivals. In the October 2015 issue of Artforum, Paola Nicolin reviewed a two-location show of Kounellis’s work; Nicolin wrote, “His work always suggests a register beyond the range of the visual. Indeed, the dense industrial materials, earthen hues, and odors that are typical of Kounellis’s art elicit in me a magical synesthetic response.”

February 16, 2017

James de Villiers of News24 reports that the Johannesburg Art Gallery in South Africa has temporarily shut down due to damage caused by heavy rainfall. According to city officials, the gallery has no budget for repairs and has been having problems with a leaky rook since 1989.

Nonhlanhla Sifumba, a representative from the mayoral committee for community development said, “The previous administration left the facility in shambles.” Staff members were forced to remove artworks from the walls and store them in the basement during a recent downpour. She added, “We could not risk the lives of our employees after emergency services, occupational health and safety, and risk management were all called to the scene and advised that the facility be closed.”

Over the years the gallery has faced mismanagement of funds, poor workmanship on building repairs, lack of maintenance, and thieves who have been stealing copper from the exterior of the building. Millions of dollars were allocated to the gallery prior to its centenary celebrations in 2015, but almost nothing was done to renovate the venue. Yet, the gallery’s years of neglect may be coming to an end. Sifumba believes that the city’s new administration is “committed to fixing this historic and important institution which will play an important role in boosting tourism and maintaining the city’s status as the home of the arts.”

February 16, 2017

Public Art Fund has announced that it will install Anish Kapoor’s Descension—a seemingly endless hole in the ground filled with black water that ceaselessly churns—in May as part of its fortieth anniversary season.

The massive whirlpool will be exhibited at Pier One in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where it will create a striking contrast with the adjacent East River. Kapoor first created Descension on a smaller scale for the 2015 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. He then reimagined it for his solo exhibition at Versailles in 2015. This will be the first time the artist brings the work to North America.

In a statement about his Versailles iteration of the work, Kapoor said, “The odd thing about removing content, in making space, is that we, as human beings, find it very hard to deal with the absence of content. It’s the horror vacui. This Platonic concept lies at the origin of the myth of the cave, the one from which humans look towards the outside world. But here there is also a kind of Freudian opposite image, that of the back of the cave, which is the dark and empty back of being. Your greatest poet, Dante, also ventured into a place like that. It is the place of the void, which paradoxically is full—of fear, of darkness. Whether you represent it with a mirror or with a dark form, it is always the ‘back,’ the point that attracts my interest and triggers my creativity.”

Twenty-six-feet in diameter, Descension’s spiraling funnel of water, which is treated with an all-natural black dye to make it opaque, will be surrounded by a railing so that visitors may peer into the work’s depths. It will be on view from May 3 to September 10. Kapoor will also give a talk at the New School on May 3 to discuss the installation as it relates to public space and his oeuvre. Public Art Fund director and chief curator Nicholas Baume said, “With Descension, [Kapoor] creates an active object that resonates with changes in our understanding and experience of the world. In this way, Kapoor is interested in what we don’t know rather than in what we do, understanding that the limit of perception is also the threshold of human imagination.” Kapoor’s last major outdoor sculpture in New York City was Public Art Fund’s 2006 presentation of Sky Mirror, his thirty-five-foot-diameter concave mirror at Rockefeller Center. LESS

February 16, 2017

The New York City Council has announced that it has passed its first ever package of cultural legislation since the Department of Cultural Affairs was established in 1976, in addition to the largest set of reforms to the Percent for Art Program, which requires that one percent of the budget for eligible city-funded construction projects be spent on public artwork.

On January 18, six bills proposed by majority leader Jimmy Van Bramer were unanimously approved by the council. The bills will create an improved feedback process for the Percent for Art program, allow greater financial support for projects, encourage diversity among commissions, and require greater transparency and reporting from the Art Commission and the Cultural Institutions Group. They will also ask community members to sit on the Percent for Art panels so that more community input will be considered on projects.

“These pieces of legislation will bring more transparency and accountability to the public art process and strengthen the programs that help make our city the cultural capital of the world,” Van Bramer said. “New York City is better with more public art, more ambitious public art, and public art in every neighborhood. That is what this package will accomplish.”

The city council currently allocates over $25 million every year to its cultural initiatives, which include programs such as the Cultural After School Adventure Program, SU-CASA, and the Cultural Immigrant Initiative. Established to place artists and arts organizations in residence at senior centers, SU-CASA is now the nation’s largest art program specifically aimed at working with seniors. New York City is also in the process of developing its first-ever cultural plan to increase investment in the arts over an extended timeframe, which was required by legislation passed by Van Bramer and council member Stephen T. Levin in 2015. LESS

February 16, 2017

The controversial collection of Cornelius Gurlitt, consisting of 1,500 works amassed by his father Hildebrand Gurlitt—an art dealer who sold works on behalf of the Nazis—will go on view in Germany and Switzerland in November.

Bern’s Kunstmuseum received the collection after a Munich court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gurlitt’s cousin, Uta Werner, in order to keep the works in Germany after Cornelius’s death. The court ruled that Gurlitt was of sound mind when he left the artworks to the Swiss museum in the will he drew up shortly before receiving major surgery.

The museum will collaborate with the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn to concurrently show the long-awaited exhibitions. In a joint statement the institutions said the exhibitions will cast the works through different thematic lenses in order to “bring to light further evidence to help clarify the provenances of those works whose origins remain unknown.”

“Dossier Gurlitt: Degenerate Art,” the show in Bern, which runs from November 2 to March 4, 2018, will feature artworks seized from German museums by the Nazis as well as works owned by the Gurlitt family. The Bonn exhibition, “Dossier Gurlitt: Nazi Art Theft and Its Consequences,” which will be on view from November 3 to March 11, 2018, will focus on works with unknown provenances, the histories of the Jewish families who were persecuted, the Nazi perpetrators, and the unprecedented theft of art. The exhibitions will be documented in a publication. An advisory board comprising Esther Tisa Francini, Gilbert Lupfer, Uwe M. Schneede, Hermann Simon, and Shlomit Steinberg will monitor both shows. LESS

February 16, 2017

The artist-run contemporary arts organization Kunstnernes Hus announced that Anne Hilde Neset has been appointed as its new director, writes Heidi Borud of Aftenposten. Neset succeeds Mats Stjernstedt, the curator of the Nordic pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, who has been at the Kunstnernes Hus since 2011. Stjernstedt stepped down to lead the Malmö Konsthall in September 2016.

“We wanted a person who can take care of and develop Artists’ House as a vital meeting place for artists and audience. . .We believe that she will be a very good president for us,” said chairman Yngvild Færøy in a statement.

Neset is currently the artistic director at nyMusikk (New Music), where she works with Norwegian art and cultural institutions like the National Museum, Henie Onstad Art Centre, and the Munch Museum. Previously, she worked as an editor of the London-based music magazine The Wire. She also established Electra, a production company for contemporary art, which collaborates with Tate Modern, the Barbican, and the Serpentine Gallery, among others. Neset has a masters degree in Visual Cultures and has lived in London for eighteen years. “I want to create a bustling house for all sorts of culture, and we must recall the joy in art,” Neset said.

February 16, 2017

London’s Art Fund has announced that it has appointed artist Isaac Julien as a new trustee. The national fundraising arts charity supports curatorial projects, helps museums buy works of art, and encourages people to see and enjoy art in public collections across the UK. Julien started his five-year term in December 2016.

“I feel honored to be joining the board for Art Fund, a charity I have long admired for their commitment to growing public collections, and access to them, for everyone across the UK. I look forward to bringing my knowledge of contemporary art and artists film to the incredible expertise of the board,” said Julien.

Born in London in 1960, the artist and filmmaker is best known for his immersive multiscreen film installations that address issues of race, globalization, and representation. After graduating from St. Martin’s School of Art in London in 1985, he produced the well-received documentary-drama, Looking for Langston, (1989) which explores author Langston Hughes and the Harlem Renaissance. In 1991, Julien’s debut feature Young Soul Rebels won the Semaine de la Critique prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Julien has had solo exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, Boston; L’Atelier Hermès, Seoul; Kunstnernes Hus, Oslo; the Bass Museum, Miami; and the Centre Pompidou, Paris, among other institutions.