National Gallery’s Rejected $38 Million Bid Sparks Calls to Reform UK Export System

POSTED February 20, 2017

UK’s export system comes under fire after an American collector turns down London’s National Gallery’s $38 million bid to buy a Jacopo Pontormo painting because of the declining post-Brexit exchange rate, Mark Brown of The Guardian reports.

US hedge fund owner Tom Hill purchased Pontormo’s Portrait of a Young Man in a Red Cap, 1530, one of only fifteen surviving portraits by the Florentine painter, from the Earl of Caledon in 2015 despite an agreement with the National Gallery, where it was on loan, that declared the institution would be given a three-month advanced warning if the work was to be sold.

Former culture minister Ed Vaizey issued a temporary export ban so that the gallery could raise enough funds to match Hill’s offer, but due to the current exchange rate, Hill would be taking a roughly $10 million loss on the transaction if he accepted the recent bid.

Art Fund, who contributed around $935,000 to the National Gallery's fundraising campaign, demands new reforms for the export system. Director Stephen Deuchar called the refusal of the offer "a great cultural loss to the nation." He added, "We believe the UK's art export control system should serve our public collections more effectively than at present." A spokeswoman for the department of culture, media, and sport said, "The UK's cultural export controls help to keep national treasures such as TE Lawrence's dagger and Jane Austen's ring in the country. While it's not possible to save every object, the system is designed to strike the right balance between protecting our national cultural heritage and individual property rights." Deuchar said that part of the problem with the current system is that "license applicants should be required to give a clear and legally binding commitment to abide by the rules—which they are not at present." A spokeswoman for Hill stated that the collector was "willing to lend the work for display in the UK, Europe, and the US." In response, the National Gallery said that it has no plans to borrow the work at this time. In order to purchase the piece, the National Gallery raised around $24 million from the treasury, $5 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund, $4 million from American Friends of the National Gallery, $2.6 million from private donations, $1.6 million from the National Gallery Trust, $935,000 from the Art Fund, and $311,000 from bequests.

February 20, 2017

After previously announcing the artists who will exhibit in Iraq’s pavilion at the upcoming Venice Biennale, details regarding the ancient Iraqi artifacts that will also feature in the display have been released by the Ruya Foundation, whose chair and cofounder Tamara Chalabi, along with Paolo Colombo, are curating the exhibition. Titled “Archaic,” the exhibition will feature artists Luay Fadhil, Sherko Abbas, Sakar Sleman, Ali Arkady, Sadik Kwaish Alfraji, Nadine Hattom, Jawad Salim, Shaker Hassan Al Said, and Francis Alÿs, along with forty ancient artifacts drawn from the Iraq Museum and spanning six millennia, from the Neolithic age to the Neo-Babylonian period. Most of these objects have never left the country, except for a few which were recently recovered after the 2003 lootings of the museum.

There will be objects made of stone, glass, and clay; cylinder and stamp seals; cuneiform tablets; medical objects; a musical instrument; and figurines of animals, deities, people, and boats as well as everyday objects such as jugs, sieves, and toys. A number of pieces were returned to the Iraq Museum from the Netherlands via an Interpol directive in 2010. These include a Babylonian stone weight measure in the shape of a dove and a clay figurine depicting what is presumed to be a fertility goddess dating from around 5000 BCE. A distinctive cylinder seal from the Akkadian period depicting three parallel scenes from the epic of Gilgamesh, and a circular clay school text from the Babylonian period that was used to teach writing are among the featured highlights of the collection to be displayed. The artifacts were selected by Tamara Chalabi in collaboration with Qais Hussein Rashid, the director of the department of antiquities at the Iraq Museum, his team, and archaeologist Lamia Gailani Werr.

February 20, 2017

Named after Italian artist Piero Manzoni’s piece Socle du monde (Base of the World), 1961, the Socle du Monde Biennale is coorganized by the ZERO Foundation in Düsseldorf and the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art (HEART) in Herning, Denmark, and will open on April 21 at the HEART, the Carl-Henning Pedersen & Else Alfelts Museum, Herning Højskole, and in the parks around HEART. Titled “To Challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars,” the exhibition “pays homage to all great artists, before and after, who accepted the challenge of turning our world upside down.”

Running from April 22 to August 27, the seventh edition of the biennial is curated by Mattijs Visser, the founding director of the ZERO Foundation, along with curators Olivier Varenne, Jean-Hubert Martin, Daniel Birnbaum, and Maria Finders. Assisting the team are Holger Reenberg, director at HEART and founding director of the biennial; Lotte Korshøj, the director at Carl-Henning Pedersen & Else Alfelts Museum; and Michael Bank Christoffersen, chief curator at HEART.

The full artist list is as follows:

Agostino Bonalumi

Anders Bonnesen

Armando

Art Barter

Asger Jorn

Barbara Hoheisel

Cameron Robbins

Carl-Henning Pedersen

Celeste Boursier-Mougenot

Charles Fréger

Chiharu Shiota

Christian Megert

Conrad Shawcross

Dadamaino

Enrico Castellani

Ernest Mangoba

Francois Morellet

Gerhard von Graevenitz

Gianni Colombo

Gutai

Günther Uecker

Hannah Heilmann

Hans Haacke

Hans Salentin

Heinz Mack

Henk Peeters

Herman Bartels

Herman De Vries

Hermann Goepfert

Hesselholdt & Mejlvang

Ilya and Emilia Kabakov

Jan J. Schoonhoven

Jef Verheyen

Keisuke Matsuura

Koen Vanmechelen

Lucio Fontana

Mahsa Karimizadeh

Nanda Vigo

Oliver Beer

Oskar Holweck

Otto Piene

Paul Gadegaard

Paul van Hoeydonck

Piero Manzoni

Rirkrit Tiravanija

Romuald Hazoume

Ryoji Ikeda

Sadamaso Motonaga

Shen Yuan

Spencer Tunick

Sven Dalsgaard

Tomás Saraceno

Wim Delvoye

Yayoi Kusama

Yves Klein

Zoro Feigl

February 20, 2017

The US attorney’s office announced on February 16 that the Michigan-based art dealer Eric Spoutz has been sentenced to forty-one months in prison, and three years supervised release, for wire fraud charges related to his scheme to sell forged artworks purportedly by Modern artists, according to Dan Duray in the Art Newspaper. Spoutz was also ordered to forfeit the $1.45 million of “ill-gotten gains” he made off the sales, and to pay $154,100 in restitution.

Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, who also previously went after the dealer at the heart of the Knoedler forgery ring, said in a statement: “Eric Spoutz used false and fictitious provenance to peddle his forged artwork to unsuspecting buyers, claiming they were masterpieces from Willem De Kooning, Franz Kline, and Joan Mitchell. . .Our office has a long history of investigating—and prosecuting—those who try to contaminate the art world with fraudulent artwork. Thanks to the outstanding investigative work by the FBI, Spoutz’s alleged forgery mill is no longer in business.”

Between 2003 and 2015, Spoutz used a complicated series of letters from law firms and galleries, along with sales receipts and in once case a letter that bequeathed non-existent works to Dartmouth College, to run his business. In total, he stole at least $1,450,000 from his victims. Among the museum collections Spoutz claims to have placed or given works to are the Smithsonian American Art Museum; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and the Detroit Institute of Arts. He sold works at auction houses, as well as to an online auction site, under a variety of aliases, including John Goodman, James Sinclair, and Robert Chad Smith.

"In your certified affidavit you state that the artworks came from your surrogate uncle Chad Smith," one victim writes in an email included in the legal complaint. "Finding Chad Smith anywhere is almost impossible and made worse by the fact that the drummer for the Black Eyed Peas is named Chad Smith and he takes up the first twenty pages of Google. . .if you would be so kind as to either call me, answer my calls, or email to me a way that I can establish who your uncle was I would greatly appreciate it." According to the Detroit Free Press, Sproutz apologized before his sentence was announced, and his lawyer argued that a troubled past led him to a life of crime.

February 17, 2017

Italy’s Carabinieri art crime unit has recovered a large painting by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri (better known as Guercino), Madonna with the Saints John the Evangelist and Gregory the Wonderworker, 1639, that was reported stolen from a church in Modena in 2014, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports.

Officials of the Church of San Vincenzo said that the ten by six feet Baroque altarpiece was not insured and that the alarm system protecting the work was inactive because of a lack of funds. Since the church is rarely open to the public, the authorities believe the criminals responsible for the theft must have hidden in the building after a Sunday mass.

Three men were recently arrested after approaching a collector in Casablanca, Morocco, about selling the work for roughly $993,000. The collector recognized the piece and reported the incident to the police who informed Interpol and the Comando Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale. Culture minister Dario Franceschini said that the government is currently negotiating the return of the artwork.

February 17, 2017

White Columns and Shoot the Lobster announced today that Wendy Yao, the founder of the Los Angeles–based bookstore Ooga Booga, is the recipient of the 2017 White Columns / Shoot The Lobster Award, which recognizes individuals who work to create opportunities for both artists and audiences. Yao will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a commissioned artwork that will be presented to her during the 2017 Printed Matter LA Art Book Fair, which kicks off on February 24.

Artist and publisher Asher Penn said, “Ooga Booga has become a non-institutional hub within the Los Angeles area; a go-to place for its selection of books, multiples, fashion items, and accessories. Outside Los Angeles, Ooga Booga is an icon of independent entrepreneurship, participating in art and book fairs, opening temporary satellite stores, creating online resources for independent publishers, and organizing events in various venues.” She added, “While Yao insists that the store’s success could not be possible without the support of the store’s participants and local community, as well as the help of interns and staff, Ooga Booga is nevertheless an incredibly small and personal operation.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Yao founded Ooga Booga in 2004. Specializing in artist publications, music, design, and independent culture, the second-floor shop has hosted a range of events over the past thirteen years including free performances, film screenings, readings, radio shows, book and music events, exhibitions, and artist projects. Is also publishes fanzines, art books, and music recordings.

In addition, Yao has set up projects at off-site locations such as a reading room at the Swiss Institute, New York, in 2009 and at Kadist Foundation, San Francisco, in 2012, a mini-fair for independent publishers in 2010, and in 2012, the "Excursus III" exhibition and programming series at the ICA Philadelphia. From 2004 to 2012, Yao and her sister Amy co-organized an annual Art Swap Meet in Joshua Tree at High Desert Test Sites, in artists were invited to sell and exchange wares in a free-form market. In 2008 she started an online database of art book printers as a free resource to artists, designers, and customers who frequently ask for advice on art book publishing and printing, and in 2013, she opened a second store location at 356 South Mission Road, in the same space as the art gallery that she runs in collaboration with Laura Owens and Gavin Brown.

February 17, 2017

Jerusalem’s Barbur Gallery was forced to close last week for organizing an anti-occupation group event after culture minister Miri Regev expressed that the gallery is not permitted to host political programming since it is renting a city-owned building, Nir Hasson and Melanie Stern of Haaretz report.

Breaking the Silence, an Israeli veteran anti-occupation group that works to create dialogue on the reality of life in the occupied territories, was invited to the gallery on Wednesday, February 8, where CEO Yuli Novak spoke about a recently published report detailing anonymous testimonies of soldiers recounting transgressions.

During the event around two hundred people gathered outside the gallery to protest against its closure while a few dozen right-wing activists protested against the Breaking Silence group. Police erected barriers between the two parties to prevent the scene from escalating.

"The Barbur Gallery, which is funded from public money, will not constitute a house for Breaking the Silence, an anti-Israel propaganda organization which spreads lies against the State of Israel and IDF fighters," Regev wrote on her Facebook page. The city's legal advisor had called for an expedited hearing on February 8, before the event took place, that cited a previous hearing held over a year ago, which determined that the gallery was misusing the space. Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat said that the gallery is being evicted for "zoning violations," not political reasons. "I back the decision of the city's legal adviser, and regret that the organization has chosen to repeatedly violate the city's provisions regarding the permissible and prohibited use of urban structures," Barkat said in a statement. "It has no connection to freedom of expression," he added. "The municipality needs the structure, and is actively consulting with representatives of the neighborhood about future use." Yossi Havilio, Barbur Gallery's attorney, said that the programming should be protected by freedom of expression. "They held a hearing a year and three months ago, yesterday Miri Regev writes a letter and suddenly there's a decision to evict the gallery for other reasons. Can any reasonable person buy this? It's clear to any sensible person that this decision is political."

February 17, 2017

The New York Historical Society announced today that the personal possessions of celebrated New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham have been donated to its permanent collection.

John Kurdewan, Cunningham’s former assistant and staff editor at the New York Times, and Louise Doktor, a longtime friend of the photographer, donated Cunningham’s personal library of more than two hundred books as well as his signature Biria bicycle, Nikon camera, and trademark blue jacket, among other items.

These objects will join “Facades,” a collection of photographs in which Cunningham paired models in period fashion with historic settings, which the artist had previously donated to the historical society. The first exhibition of “Facades” was held in 1976; it went on view again in 2014.

“The New York Historical Society enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Bill Cunningham, dating back to his first donation of eighty-eight gelatin silver photographs representing his ‘Facades’ series and continuing to the end of his life,” Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of the New York Historical Society, said.

Other items included in the donation are a custom-made bicycle helmet that was given to Cunningham in 2005 by Bergdorf Goodman in a hatbox covered with colorful images from his New York Times columns and the Medal of Excellence that was presented to Cunningham in 2012 by Carnegie Hall. Selected items from Cunningham's personal effects will be on display at the New York Historical Society later this spring.

February 17, 2017

Boston Mayor Marin Walsh has announced that the Boston Cultural Council will award $464,750 to 173 local arts organizations and cultural projects this year.

“These grants allow for a diverse group of organizations and projects to pursue their creative ideas,” Walsh said. “Any time we are able to support hardworking local artists and innovative institutions, we are building a stronger and more dynamic arts ecosystem in Boston.”

Among the groups that received funding are ArtsBoston Inc., the Boston Ballet, the Boston Book Festival, Eliot School of Fine and Applies Arts, Hyde Park Art Association, the Independent Film Society of Boston, Kadence Arts, Mass Poetry, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the National Center of Afro-American Artists, the Boston Arts Festival, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and Unbound Visual Arts.