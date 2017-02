Francis Kéré Commissioned to Design 2017 Serpentine Pavilion

POSTED February 21, 2017

Berlin-based African architect Diébédo Francis Kéré has been commissioned to design the 2017 Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens. Kéré, who is from the village of Gando in Burkina Faso, is the first African architect to receive an invitation for the project.

This year’s pavilion takes its inspiration from a tree that serves as the central social hub in Gando. The pavilion’s supporting structure will be fabricated from steel, while the roof, made from wood, will be designed to look like the canopy of a tree. There will be four separate entry points that will allow visitors to wander easily throughout the open courtyard. An oculus on the building’s roof will funnel water from rains into a kind of splashing ornamental display before it is evacuated into a drainage system, also made from wood, for irrigating the park. The pavilion will continue to host its performance series, Park Nights, in addition to the Build Your Own Pavilion program, an architecture campaign funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies that “invite[s] young people to consider the relationship between architecture and public space.”

“As an architect, it is an honor to work in such a grand park, especially knowing the long history of how the gardens evolved and changed into what we see today,” said Kéré. “I am fascinated by how this artificial landscape offered a new way for people in the city to experience nature. In Burkina Faso, I am accustomed to being confronted with climate and natural landscape as a harsh reality. For this reason, I was interested in how my contribution to this Royal Park could not only enhance the visitor’s experience of nature, but also provoke a new way for people to connect with each other.”

February 21, 2017

A painting by Camille Pissarro and a drawing by Adolph Menzel—both from the collection of the late Cornelius Gurlitt, who had been hiding a trove of artworks inherited from his father, Hildebrand, who was an art dealer for the Nazis—have finally been returned to the heirs of the original owners, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. So far, a total of four artworks from the Gurlitt collection have been restituted. Ninety-one other works, from artists such as Paul Cézanne, Max Beckmann, Albrecht Dürer, Edvard Munch, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Edgar Degas, are greatly suspected of being sold under duress by or stolen from their Jewish owners.

Monika Grütters, Germany’s minister of culture, returned the Menzel drawing to the heirs of Elsa Helene Cohen on February 20. Cohen sold the work to Hildebrand in 1938 so that she could pay for her escape to the United States. The Pissarro was returned to the relatives of Max Heilbronn, a French-Jewish businessman, on February 17. “Germany must do everything to clarify the personal fates of persecuted people like Elsa Cohen, who saw themselves forced into selling artworks at that time, and return them to the heirs with no ifs or buts,” said Grütters in a statement.

Bern’s Kunstmuseum and the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn plan on mounting a joint exhibition of Gurlitt’s collection in November.

February 20, 2017

Dubbed the Spider-Man burglar, Vjeran Tomic has been sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay a $212,000 fine by a French criminal court for stealing five paintings worth more than $110 million from the Paris Museum of Modern Art in 2010, Benoît Morenne of the New York Times reports.

Notorious for scaling buildings in order to commit robberies, Tomic made off with Georges Braque’s Olive Tree near l’Estaque, 1906, Fernand Léger’s Still Life with Candlestick, 1922, Henri Matisse’s Pastoral, 1906, Amedeo Modigliani’s Woman with Fan, 1919, and Pablo Picasso’s Dove with Green Peas, 1911, in one of the biggest art heists. Whether the works have been sold has still not been determined.

According to The Telegraph, Peimane Ghalez-Marzban, the presiding judge, said that Tomic, who was able to enter the museum by cutting through a padlocked gate and breaking a window, gained access to the building and evaded the security guards with “disconcerting ease.”

While in court, Tomic confessed that he was originally only commissioned to steal Léger’s still life and swiped the other four after he discovered that the museum’s alarm system didn’t go off. Tomic apparently took his time, wondering around the institution for an hour before making his escape. Two accomplices, Jean-Michel Corvez, an antiques dealer who allegedly orchestrated the heist, and Yonathan Birn, a clockmaker who stored the works, will also receive jail time. They were given seven- and six-year sentences respectively and were fined around $159,000. All three men were also ordered to pay the city of Paris $110 million in compensation for the missing paintings. The French police arrested Tomic in May 2011 after receiving an anonymous tip about a man hanging around the museum during the days leading up to the theft. Once detained, Birn claimed he had thrown the paintings in the trash. “I thought I was being followed by the police, convinced I was being filmed or spied on. I told myself that I couldn't get out of the building with the paintings and committed the irreparable,” he said. Yet, both Corvez and prosecutor Anaďs Trubuilt remain unconvinced. In court Corvez said Birn was “far too crafty” and that he would never “degrade himself by destroying the works.” Trubuilt said that the men “know very well that the day they leave prison, the paintings won’t have lost their value and that they can resell them.” LESS

February 20, 2017

After joining Alt as director and curator of exhibitions just last year, Mari Spirito will step down from her position after February 28. The space originally opened on January 18, 2016. During her tenure at Alt, the venue hosted exhibitions by artists such as Brian Eno, Mounira Al Solh, Ahmet Öğüt, and Rania Stephan.

She will continue her work with Protocinema—a nonprofit that organizes exhibitions traveling between Istanbul and New York—where she is the curator and founding director.

February 20, 2017

The Royal Academy of Arts is partnering with over sixty galleries and auction houses to rebrand Brown’s London Art Weekend as Mayfair Art Weekend, scheduled to take place June 30 through July 2 this year, according to Anny Shaw in the Art Newspaper. The event will see local galleries including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Lévy Gorvy, Victoria Miro, and Sadie Coles HQ come together for three days of special events.

The Royal Academy will host a free arts festival in its courtyard as well as across Burlington House featuring temporary artworks by emerging artists. Kate Goodwin, curator of architecture at the RA, said, “We are looking for the next generation who are not yet represented by the nearby blue-chip galleries.” The festival will also coincide with the institution’s “Schools Show,” an annual exhibition of works by students, and the 249th “Summer Exhibition,” the world’s largest open submission exhibition.

Goodwin says the art works that are currently transforming Burlington Gardens, which are scheduled to be finished in time for the RA’s 250th anniversary in 2018, have also built a bridge to the local art scene. “For 150 years our address has been on Piccadilly,” she says. “But now we have this new entrance to the north, which leads onto a community of art galleries. It is an opportunity to become an integral part of that."

February 20, 2017

After previously announcing the artists who will exhibit in Iraq’s pavilion at the upcoming Venice Biennale, details regarding the ancient Iraqi artifacts that will be displayed alongside the contemporary works have been released by the Ruya Foundation, whose chair and cofounder Tamara Chalabi is curating the exhibition with Paolo Colombo.

Titled “Archaic,” the exhibition will feature forty artifacts spanning six millennia, from the Neolithic age to the Neo-Babylonian period, that were drawn from the collection of the National Museum of Iraq as well as works by artists Luay Fadhil, Sherko Abbas, Sakar Sleman, Ali Arkady, Sadik Kwaish Alfraji, Nadine Hattom, Jawad Salim, Shaker Hassan Al Said, and Francis Al˙s. Most of the loaned objects have never left the country, except for a few which were recently recovered after the 2003 lootings of the museum.

There will be artifacts made of stone, glass, and clay; cylinder and stamp seals; cuneiform tablets; medical objects; a musical instrument; and figurines of animals, deities, people, and boats as well as everyday objects such as jugs, sieves, and toys. A number of pieces were returned to the National Museum from the Netherlands via an Interpol directive in 2010. These include a Babylonian stone weight measure in the shape of a dove and a clay figurine depicting what is presumed to be a fertility goddess dating from around 5000 BCE. A distinctive cylinder seal from the Akkadian period depicting three parallel scenes from the epic of Gilgamesh, and a circular clay school text from the Babylonian period that was used to teach writing are among the featured highlights of the collection to be displayed. The artifacts were selected by Tamara Chalabi in collaboration with Qais Hussein Rashid, the director of the department of antiquities at the National Museum, his team, and archaeologist Lamia Gailani Werr.

February 20, 2017

Named after Italian artist Piero Manzoni’s piece Socle du monde (Base of the World), 1961, the Socle du Monde Biennale is coorganized by the ZERO Foundation in Düsseldorf and the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art (HEART) in Herning, Denmark, and will open on April 21 at the HEART, the Carl-Henning Pedersen & Else Alfelts Museum, Herning Hřjskole, and in the parks around HEART. Titled “To Challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars,” the exhibition “pays homage to all great artists, before and after, who accepted the challenge of turning our world upside down.”

Running from April 22 to August 27, the seventh edition of the biennial is curated by Mattijs Visser, the founding director of the ZERO Foundation, along with curators Olivier Varenne, Jean-Hubert Martin, Daniel Birnbaum, and Maria Finders. Assisting the team are Holger Reenberg, director at HEART and founding director of the biennial; Lotte Korshřj, the director at Carl-Henning Pedersen & Else Alfelts Museum; and Michael Bank Christoffersen, chief curator at HEART.

The full artist list is as follows:

Agostino Bonalumi

Anders Bonnesen

Armando

Art Barter

Asger Jorn

Barbara Hoheisel

Cameron Robbins

Carl-Henning Pedersen

Celeste Boursier-Mougenot

Charles Fréger

Chiharu Shiota

Christian Megert

Conrad Shawcross

Dadamaino

Enrico Castellani

Ernest Mangoba

Francois Morellet

Gerhard von Graevenitz

Gianni Colombo

Gutai

Günther Uecker

Hannah Heilmann

Hans Haacke

Hans Salentin

Heinz Mack

Henk Peeters

Herman Bartels

Herman De Vries

Hermann Goepfert

Hesselholdt & Mejlvang

Ilya and Emilia Kabakov

Jan J. Schoonhoven

Jef Verheyen

Keisuke Matsuura

Koen Vanmechelen

Lucio Fontana

Mahsa Karimizadeh

Nanda Vigo

Oliver Beer

Oskar Holweck

Otto Piene

Paul Gadegaard

Paul van Hoeydonck

Piero Manzoni

Rirkrit Tiravanija

Romuald Hazoume

Ryoji Ikeda

Sadamaso Motonaga

Shen Yuan

Spencer Tunick

Sven Dalsgaard

Tomás Saraceno

Wim Delvoye

Yayoi Kusama

Yves Klein

Zoro Feigl LESS

February 20, 2017

UK’s export system comes under fire after an American collector turns down London’s National Gallery’s $38 million bid to buy a Jacopo Pontormo painting because of the declining post-Brexit exchange rate, Mark Brown of The Guardian reports.

US hedge fund owner Tom Hill purchased Pontormo’s Portrait of a Young Man in a Red Cap, 1530, one of only fifteen surviving portraits by the Florentine painter, from the Earl of Caledon in 2015 despite an agreement with the National Gallery, where it was on loan, that declared the institution would be given a three-month advanced warning if the work was to be sold.

Former culture minister Ed Vaizey issued a temporary export ban so that the gallery could raise enough funds to match Hill’s offer, but due to the current exchange rate, Hill would be taking a roughly $10 million loss on the transaction if he accepted the recent bid.

Art Fund, who contributed around $935,000 to the National Gallery’s fundraising campaign, demands new reforms for the export system. Director Stephen Deuchar called the refusal of the offer “a great cultural loss to the nation.” He added, “We believe the UK’s art export control system should serve our public collections more effectively than at present.” A spokeswoman for the department of culture, media, and sport said, “The UK’s cultural export controls help to keep national treasures such as TE Lawrence’s dagger and Jane Austen’s ring in the country. While it’s not possible to save every object, the system is designed to strike the right balance between protecting our national cultural heritage and individual property rights.” Deuchar said that part of the problem with the current system is that “license applicants should be required to give a clear and legally binding commitment to abide by the rules—which they are not at present.” A spokeswoman for Hill stated that the collector was “willing to lend the work for display in the UK, Europe, and the US.” In response, the National Gallery said that it has no plans to borrow the work at this time. In order to purchase the piece, the National Gallery raised around $24 million from the treasury, $5 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund, $4 million from American Friends of the National Gallery, $2.6 million from private donations, $1.6 million from the National Gallery Trust, $935,000 from the Art Fund, and $311,000 from bequests. LESS

February 20, 2017

The US attorney’s office announced on February 16 that the Michigan-based art dealer Eric Spoutz has been sentenced to forty-one months in prison, and three years supervised release, for wire fraud charges related to his scheme to sell forged artworks purportedly by Modern artists, according to Dan Duray in the Art Newspaper. Spoutz was also ordered to forfeit the $1.45 million of “ill-gotten gains” he made off the sales, and to pay $154,100 in restitution.

Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, who also previously went after the dealer at the heart of the Knoedler forgery ring, said in a statement: “Eric Spoutz used false and fictitious provenance to peddle his forged artwork to unsuspecting buyers, claiming they were masterpieces from Willem De Kooning, Franz Kline, and Joan Mitchell. . .Our office has a long history of investigating—and prosecuting—those who try to contaminate the art world with fraudulent artwork. Thanks to the outstanding investigative work by the FBI, Spoutz’s alleged forgery mill is no longer in business.”

Between 2003 and 2015, Spoutz used a complicated series of letters from law firms and galleries, along with sales receipts and in once case a letter that bequeathed non-existent works to Dartmouth College, to run his business. In total, he stole at least $1,450,000 from his victims. Among the museum collections Spoutz claims to have placed or given works to are the Smithsonian American Art Museum; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and the Detroit Institute of Arts. He sold works at auction houses, as well as to an online auction site, under a variety of aliases, including John Goodman, James Sinclair, and Robert Chad Smith.