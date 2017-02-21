ARCOmadrid’s Thirty-Sixth Edition Launches with 200 Galleries from Twenty-Seven Countries

POSTED February 22, 2017

ARCOmadrid kicked off today with two hundred galleries representing twenty-seven countries. The thirty-sixth edition of the fair will spotlight Argentina and feature twelve galleries from there in the curated section “Argentina Platforma,” including Alberto Greco, Eduardo Stupia, and Mirtha Dermisache.

“Diverse and intense, the present of the Argentine scene opens its doors in ARCOmadrid,” Pablo Avelluto, minister of culture of the Argentine Republic, said. “A very small sample of what is happening on the other side of the sea, in the other hemisphere. The curatorial challenge was enormous: the Argentine presentation required a program as intense and unique as the pieces that compose it. But the presence of Argentine artistic momentum should not be read in terms of ‘landing.’ We will be guests, not invaders.” He added, “The invitation from ARCOmadrid is an unbeatable opportunity: Argentina will be an experience [that] radiates out across more than twenty points in Madrid.”

ARCOmadrid will also have a large percentage of Latin American galleries. Forty-three galleries are from ten countries in the region. Fairgoers will be able to view the Isabel and Agustín Coppel collection at the Fundación Banco Santander; the Lima-based Hochschild collection at Sala Alcalá 31; and the Costantini Collection at the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, which is also where the ARCO Foundation dinner and “‘A’ Awards for Collecting” ceremony will be held.

One hundred and sixty four galleries will make up the fair's general program, including returning venues such as Lisson Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Michel Rein, and Denise René Galerie. The "Opening" section of the fair will feature galleries which have been in business for seven years or less, including Kubik Gallery and Madragoa. The fair will run until February 26.

Art critic Blake Gopnik, who is currently at work on a biography of Andy Warhol, has written a piece for the New York Times explaining that the artist’s 1987 death after gallbladder surgery was not as unexpected as it was initially made out to be. Dr. John Ryan, a retired surgeon and medical historian, said, “This was major, major surgery—not routine—in a very sick person.” Ryan was prompted into researching the artist’s death through writer and art historian Hal Foster, who is Ryan’s brother.

Warhol had a family history of gallbladder trouble—his father had his removed in 1928, the year of his son’s birth. The artist had more than a decade’s worth of gallbladder problems as well, perhaps exacerbated after he’d been shot in 1968 by Valerie Solanis, a writer and radical feminist famous for her 1967 SCUM Manifesto (SCUM is an acronym—it stands for the Society for Cutting Up Men). Warhol had also been quite ill for at least a month before his surgery: he barely ate, became quite emaciated and dehydrated, and took speed every day to try and keep up with his demanding schedule. When the artist was finally operated on by Dr. Bjorn Thorbjarnarson—a sought-after surgeon famous for treating the Shah of Iran—he saw that Warhol’s gallbladder was completely taken over by gangrene (it disintegrated when he tried to take it out). He also had nine damaged organs, and a rupture in his abdominal muscles that gave the artist a tremendous hernia (after Warhol was shot, he spent the rest of his life wearing girdles to try and hold in his bowels—his body never fully recovered from the shooting). Thorbjarnarson repaired the artist’s abdominal wall during the surgery.

Despite these problems, Warhol’s operation went well—the artist was in his hospital room making telephone calls by evening. A nurse checked in on him at 4:00 AM; he seemed fine. But two hours later, he was unresponsive. His face turned blue and all efforts at resuscitation failed. Via an autopsy, it was found that Warhol’s heart had trembled and stopped—it was a “ventricular fibrillation” that had killed him. Stewart Redmond Walsh, a professor of vascular surgery at the National University of Ireland in Galway, has done research into sudden death after surgery. He said that when a very sick body experiences extreme stress through a major surgical procedure, it can be fatal, explaining that “the artist’s bad luck should be thought of as less like a lightning strike than like being hit by a car while crossing the street.”

Cape Town’s new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, expected to open in September, announced that it has received landmark gifts from the Roger Ballen Foundation and the Eiger Foundation that will contribute to the longterm sustainability of the museum.

While the amount of the gifts was not disclosed, the donation from the Roger Ballen Foundation will allow Zeitz MoCAA to establish a center for photography and will support exhibitions, educational initiatives, and public programming. The center will be one of six others at the institution, including centers dedicated to costumes, art education, the moving image, performance practice, and curatorial excellence. The museum will also receive one signed edition of all of Ballen’s works from 1968 to 1982, as well as any future editions until his death. Throughout the course of his four-decade career as a photographer, Ballen has documented small towns and intimate interiors across South Africa.

“It has been my great desire to contribute to the understanding of photography in South Africa in the country that I call home,” Ballen said. “By donating my archive and finance to Zeitz MoCAA, I wish to commit to the ongoing success of this important museum in Africa and ensure that photography is guaranteed a place in the museum’s activities.”

The Eiger Foundation is contributing to the endowment for the position of a fulltime curator of photography and one of the galleries within the new center. This foundation is also donating works by Ballen to the museum's permanent collection, including signed editions from his series "Corps, Small Towns of South Africa;" "Images from Rural South Africa;" "Outland;" "Shadow Chamber;" "Boarding House;" and "Asylum of the Birds." Zeitz MoCCA has appointed Azu Nwagbogu, the founder and director of Lagos Photo Festival, as the photography curator at large and Gcotyelwa Mashiqa as the assistant curator of photography. Established through a partnership between the V&A Waterfront and Jochen Zeitz in 2013 and designed by the UK's Heatherwick Studio, Zeitz MoCCA will boast of eighty galleries for permanent and temporary exhibitions. Mark Coetzee is the institution's executive director and chief curator. The museum will open next fall with three inaugural exhibitions: a monographic show dedicated to sculptor Nandipha Mntambo; an early career survey of artist and activist Kudzanai Chiurai; and a selection of works by artist Edson Chagas.

In the days and weeks following the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015, archivists working for the mayor’s office collected some 7,709 letters, poems, photos, and drawings that were left on the sidewalks in front of sites of the shootings and around the Place de la République, which became the city’s largest shrine and collective mourning site. BFMTV reports that these documents, which were presented in an exhibition at the Archives de Paris last year, have now all been digitized and uploaded to a website where they can be searched by format, original location (Bataclan, Place de la République, etc.), or collection date.

Art dealer Michael Werner, who has galleries in New York, London, and Märkisch Wilmersdorf in Germany, will receive France’s Legion of Honor in the rank of chevalier at a private ceremony on the evening of February 22 in Berlin. The honor is being given in recognition of Werner’s tremendous contributions to the arts. The award is France’s highest decoration.

Werner donated 130 artworks in 2012 to the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris. The museum’s director, Fabrice Hergott, said the gift was “the most significant enrichment of the museum’s collection since the bequest made by Dr. Maurice Giradin in 1953, which led to the creation of the institution.” In 2015, Werner collaborated with the museum for a major retrospective on German artist Markus Lüpertz, who will receive his first US retrospective this summer—a joint effort presented by the Hirshhorn Museum and the Phillips Collection, co-organized by Michael Werner Gallery.

In a letter delivered to her gallery’s many admirers, Andrea Rosen has announced that she will be closing her space to share the duties of representing the estate of Félix González-Torres with David Zwirner.

“While the gallery will continue to exist, with selective activities, like the representation of Felix Gonzalez-Torres, I will no longer have a typical permanent public space and therefore no longer represent living artists. This transition will transpire over the next few months,” states Rosen. “Of course my wish would have been to try to incorporate the depth of my growing intentions within my current immersive and beloved structure. As most people know, the gallery has been all-consuming to me, always very happily, even when at the expense of much else. I have always felt that being open to the public and supporting artists was the perfect conduit for everything I care about. Yet I realized that the only way to be truly available and . . . set an example for my daughter of what it means to try to be an active, kind, and connected citizen, or to try and live without ethical compromise requires time and the simplification of my life. While it will take a new form, I am one of those rare lucky people who loves and considers my work to be the vehicle for growth and contribution.”

The last exhibition of González-Torres’s work at the gallery—curated by artists Julie Ault and Roni Horn—was a collaborative endeavor with Hauser & Wirth in London and Massimo De Carlo in Milan. The tripartite exhibition took place last summer.

You may read the entirety of Rosen’s letter below:

I'm writing to you about some important information both regarding Felix Gonzalez-Torres and the gallery. In my role as the executor of the Estate of Felix Gonzalez-Torres, I am excited to let you know that the work of Felix Gonzalez-Torres will be co-represented by my gallery, the Andrea Rosen Gallery, and David Zwirner Gallery. My greatest gift in life, after the privilege of having a daughter, is the ongoing honor to work with and for Felix. He is the backbone of my thinking, my constant inspiration, and his works are an astoundingly ever relevant blueprint of how to move forward each day of my life. As one of the most influential and significant artists of our time, it simply makes sense that the work of Gonzalez-Torres deserves the attention and stewardship of more than one gallery providing a multi-pronged support structure. I find myself extremely interested in collaboration as well as encouraging and reigniting the spirit of our community working together. I am very much looking forward to both partnering with David, as well as for each of our individual strengths to benefit the legacy of Gonzalez-Torres. While I will continue to have the freedom to work with Felix's work as I always have, I am also looking forward to adding David’s dedication to Felix’s ideals. This also affords me the opportunity to work more with and in The Felix Gonzalez-Torres Foundation as I feel strongly that there is very significant work to be done in the Foundation specifically at this time. I approached David to co-represent Felix, as Zwirner Gallery is the obvious choice, as I very much respect the rigor of David’s program and his gallery’s focus on the holistic representation of artists. Felix expressed that true equality meant that everyone has the right to be in the center of the discourse. I so often find myself recalling Felix speaking about his pending Hirshhorn exhibition in Washington, D.C. Like always, he spoke with an amazing combination of rigor and optimism . . . It was 1994, the height of government censoring art and a few years after Jesse Helms had shut down the Robert Mapplethorpe exhibition at the Corcoran. Felix expressed to me how he was looking forward to Senator Stevens, who had spoken about going to preview Felix’s show hoping to find reason to close it down. I remember Felix saying: I can't wait until he sees the two clocks touching, “Untitled” (Perfect Lovers), and it makes Stevens think of himself and his wife and at that moment there can be no recourse because his own ability to be moved by two clocks side by side, ticking together, will mean that my love is equal to his love. I am always in awe of how Felix was able to pare his work down to the essence . . . to make objects that are universal, that have the ability to physically and conceptually transform themselves through time . . . to always be fresh and relevant and in and of the moment. And most of all, always moving and powerful. When I approached David in November with the proposition, we were talking about quite a typical collaboration of two galleries and how that would unfold . . . What I did not expect was that over the course of our many weeks of conversation, that I found myself initiating a secondary, internal dialogue. I privately came to realize, parallel to our discussion, that having David Zwirner Gallery share in the responsibility to the work of Felix Gonzalez-Torres or the idea of collaborating with other galleries, freed me to think about what is my true responsibility to our times. What is the most productive role that I can play, not only for Felix but for the role of my gallery, my role in the art world, and the world at large? My clarity evolved over the last few weeks. I have come to realize that in order for me to be fearlessly open and responsive to our times and the future, requires mobility, flexibility and the willingness to change, and consequently, I have decided to shift my life, and the focus of the gallery, in a significant way. While the gallery will continue to exist, with selective activities, like the representation of Felix Gonzalez-Torres, I will no longer have a typical permanent public space and therefore no longer represent living artists. This transition will transpire over the next few months. Of course my wish would have been to try to incorporate the depth of my growing intentions within my current immersive and beloved structure. As most people know, the gallery has been all-consuming to me, always very happily, even when at the expense of much else. I have always felt that being open to the public and supporting artists was the perfect conduit for everything I care about. Yet I realized that the only way to be truly available and in order to set an example for my daughter of what it means to try to be an active, kind and connected citizen, or to try and live without ethical compromise requires time and the simplification of my life. While it will take a new form, I am one of those rare lucky people who loves and considers my work to be the vehicle for growth and contribution. I am so very fortunate that the life and current structure of the gallery has afforded me the freedom to make this decision to shift, and I am so very aware of how grateful I am to so many, especially my team at the gallery, for their support and hard work and partnership in the gallery to date. Yet of course anyone who knows me will know that this shift could not be an easy decision as the representation of living artists has been my consuming focus and life-blood for the last 27 years. Above all, I feel most lucky to have had the honor to be immersed in dialogue with the artists I have the privilege to work with and to be in the presence of their work every day as conduits to deep insight and inspiration. It is impossible to express how extremely indebted I am to all of the incredible artists that I represent and I plan to stay connected with each of their careers as well as help in any way that I can in this transition. I believe deeply in the essential role of the public and the viewer and I am honored to have relationships with so many dedicated and impassioned collectors, colleagues in public institutions, and my community of fellow gallerists . . . whom I look forward to continuing my dialogue with. I look forward to balancing my responsibilities with yet unforeseen engagement and seeing my future structure both of the gallery and outside of the gallery evolve. With all my warmest regards and gratitude,

Andrea

The Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation announced today that Sara Reisman will be the foundation’s new executive and artistic director. Alex Gardner has been appointed the executive director of the foundation’s Treasury of Lives, one of the largest biographical encyclopedias of Tibet, Inner Asia, and the Himalayan region.

In her new role, Reisman will be an administrator for many of the foundation’s interests, such as its art and social justice program, which seeks to broaden access to art and culture throughout New York City via funding and new initiatives. Reisman will also oversee the foundation's yearly grants program, which supports artistic activism, arts education, art in community and service centers, community-based museums, and public art. “As the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation’s executive and artistic director, I'm proud to further its art and social justice initiative to expand artistic and cultural access in New York City,” said Reisman. “The idea that artists and cultural producers can act as catalysts for social change is at the core of Foundation's mission, and I strongly believe that the work we support through philanthropic means is essential.”

Alex Gardner will continue to expand the Treasury of Lives database. It currently contains more than 1,150 biographies written by more than ninety international scholars. “The Treasury of Lives has become one of the premier resources for scholars, educators, and anyone interested in Tibet and Tibetan Buddhism,” says Gardner. “I'm excited to focus on developing this resource as a way to raise further awareness of the deep history and enriching value of Tibetan and Himalayan cultures, of which Shelley and Donald Rubin have been longtime supporters and advocates.”

Writer Suzan-Lori Parks and artist Rashid Johnson will be collaborating to make Richard Wright’s 1940 novel Native Son into a movie. Johnson will direct, and Parks will write the adaptation for the screen. Bow and Arrow Entertainment, run by Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman, acquired the rights to the book and will produce the film. Julia and Malcolm Wright, Richard Wright’s daughter and grandson, will serve as consultants on behalf of Richard Wright’s estate.

This is not the first time Parks has written for the screen—she wrote the screenplay for Spike Lee’s 1996 comedy Girl 6 and adapted Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 book Their Eyes Were Watching God for film. Parks received a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant in 2001 and was the first African American to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her play Topdog/Underdog (2001).

Rashid Johnson is represented by the gallery Hauser & Wirth and is the first artist to be appointed to the board of trustees for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and Museum in almost forty years. For the artist’s exhibition at Hauser & Wirth in New York last fall, titled “Fly Away,” Ian Bourland wrote in an artforum.com Critics’ Pick: “Whether the show constitutes the sort of ambivalent critique from within of his forebears or a more solipsistic deployment of his personal history isn’t entirely clear, and, for that reason, it is an important provocation in pressing conversations about identity, memory, and power in contemporary art.”

Art Basel and BMW have awarded this year’s Art Journey Award to Los Angeles–based artist Max Hooper Schneider. Hooper’s Art Journey project, Planetary Vitrine: The Reef as Event, “is a maritime exploration of coral reefs around the globe . . . [mostly] in the Indo-West Pacific,” according to a statement released by the prize’s organizers. The work will incorporate short visits to a pair of “pilgrimage sites seminal in the development of the coral imaginary in science and art: Cocos Keeling Islands, where Charles Darwin conducted fieldwork for his 1842 treatise, The Structure and Distribution of Coral Reefs; and the Bahamas, to which André Breton traveled on an imaginary voyage via readymade photographic representations of Bahamian coral in order to document nature’s surreality.” Hooper’s project will involve research, documentation, and performative/sculptural interactions with the natural world.

The jury for this year’s award included the New Museum’s Massimiliano Gioni, the Berlin Biennale’s Gabriele Horn, Victoria Noorthoorn of the Museo de Arte Moderno in Buenos Aires, Bisi Silva of the Centre for Contemporary Art in Lagos, and Philip Tinari of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.