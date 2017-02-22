 

Miguel Falomir to Lead Madrid’s Museo del Prado

Miguel Falomir

Museo del Prado’s selection committee has unanimously chosen Miguel Falomir, who currently serves as deputy director of the museum, to replace director Miguel Zugaza, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports. In November 2016, Zugaza announced that he was stepping down after fifteen years at helm of the institution to head the Bilbao Museum. The Prado’s trustees will meet in March to review the decision, which must also be approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers before it’s official.

An Italian Renaissance specialist, Falomir joined the Prado in 1997 as the head of the department of Italian and French Paintings, pre-1700. Previously, he served as an art history professor at the University of Valencia and as the Andrew Mellon Professor at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, from 2008 to 2010. Among the numerous exhibitions Falomir organized for the Museo del Prado are “The Lavatory of Jacopo Tintoretto,” 2000; “Tiziano,” 2003; “Portrait of the Renaissance,” 2008; and “The Furies: Political Allegory and Artistic Challenge,” 2014.

According to El País, Zugaza said that Falomir is the ideal candidate. The selection committee consisted of Zugaza, board chair José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, and representatives of the Spanish ministry of culture.

February 23, 2017

US Senators Call for Continued Support of NEA and NEH in Letter to Trump

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Twenty-four bipartisan United States Senators have banded together to write a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to keep funding the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the letter states: “These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities.”

The letter also cites the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report that determined the arts and humanities sector is a $704 billion industry, accounting for 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. Among the senators who signed it are Bernie Sanders, Shelly Moore Capito, Susan M. Collins, Edward J. Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Christopher A. Coons, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Council Member Van Bramer said, “As chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, I strongly oppose any plan to cut funding to the NEA. The arts help us communicate the unsayable, envision a brighter future, and connect to one another in ways that almost nothing else can. Arts and culture are vital to creating the American spirit. Defunding the NEA would irreparably cripple the soul of our country. I stand with Senator Gillibrand in support of the arts.”

The complete letter is as follows:

February 23, 2017

Drawing Center Appoints Four New Trustees and Announces Honorees for Fortieth Anniversary Gala

The Drawing Center

New York’s The Drawing Center has announced that four new trustees will join its board of directors. The arts space welcomed Andrea Crane, a private dealer and former director of Gagosian Gallery in New York; Amy Gold, founder of Amy L. Gold Fine Arts and a former deputy chairman of Christie’s Americas; artist David Salle; and Waqas Wajahat, an artist liaison specializing in the strategic planning of artists’ estates.

In celebration of the Drawing Center’s fortieth anniversary, it will honor Marcel Dzama, Teresita Fernandez, Rashid Johnson, and R.H. Quaytman at its 2017 gala, taking place on April 25, 2017. The four artists each represent a decade in the museum’s forty-year history.

“The Drawing Center has always been ahead of its time, even from the very beginning,” Executive Director Brett Littman said. “Our founder Martha Beck truly understood the importance of drawing—both as a critical element of the creative process and as an artistic product in its own right—and sought to break down the wall between curators and artists in order to create a collaborative and open space. We are delighted to be celebrating the museum’s fortieth birthday by honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on our history, and also welcoming a selection of new board members who we know will be extremely hands-on in supporting our programming and lending new perspectives to the future of the institution.”

February 23, 2017

Protesters Urge New York’s MoMA to Remove Trump Advisor from Its Board

Protesters outside of MoMA, New York, on Friday, February 17. Photo: Hrag Vartanian

Last week dozens of protesters marched to New York’s MoMA demanding that the museum remove CEO of Blackrock and Trump advisor Larry Fink from it board, Hrag Vartanian of Hyperallergic reports. As head of Blackrock, an American global investment management corporation, Fink manages over $5.1 trillion in assets.

Artist Coco Fusco called for people to act during an interview with art historian Steven Nelson at the 2017 College Art Association Conference on Friday, February 17. She read a statement issued by Occupy Museums, which blasted Fink for being “on Trump’s team,” and said that “to advise this regime is to normalize White Supremacy.”

It continued: “There is a long history of activism at MoMA. In fact, tonight’s free museum entrance was brought to you by the Art Worker’s coalition protests decades ago. So in this tradition, we are calling for MoMA to change its behavior. No more normalizing Trump. We are calling for Larry Fink to be kicked off the board as a sign to your public that you care for our values of human dignity.”

February 23, 2017

PSSST Gallery in Boyle Heights Closes Due to “Constant Attacks” by Anti-Gentrification Groups

Around seventy activists attend a news conference to protest against the gentrification of Boyle Heights outside the Nicodim Gallery on November 5, 2016. Photo: LA Times

PSSST Gallery, a nonprofit space that opened only one year ago in the working-class Boyle Heights neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, has closed its doors after being repeatedly targeted by anti-gentrification activists.

Cofounders Barnett Cohen, Pilar Gallego, and Jules Gimbrone said that their artists and staff members were being trolled online and harassed. The gallery said it was facing “constant attacks.” In a joint statement the cofounders said, “This persistent targeting, which was often highly personal in nature, was made all the more intolerable because the artists we engaged are queer, women, and/or people of color. We could no longer continue to put already vulnerable communities at further risk.”

As a direct result of the community division over the growing presence of art galleries in the Boyle Heights neighborhood as well as ongoing protests by anti-gentrification groups such as Defend Boyle Heights and Boyle Heights Alliance Against Artwashing and Displacement the gallery’s fundraising efforts suffered.

February 23, 2017

Münster Sculpture Projects 2017 Announces Artists List

Kasper König

The fifth edition of the once-in-a-decade Münster Sculpture Projects, taking place in the north German town of Münster from June 10 to October 1, released its participating artists list. Among the thirty-five artists, representing nineteen countries, that were invited to exhibit works are Michael Dean, Cerith Wyn Evans, Justin Matherly, Emeka Ogboh, Gregor Schneider, Thomas Schütte, Hito Steyerl, and Oscar Tuazon.

In a statement Münster Sculpture Projects said, “We are as convinced as ever that art in the urban realm is capable of activating historical, architectural, social, political, and aesthetic contexts. We see its great potential not in the occupation, but rather in the creation, of spaces”

The exhibition is organized by LWL-Muse-um für Kunst und Kultur and curated by artistic director Kasper König in collaboration with Britta Peters and Marianne Wagner. This year’s concept will revolve around experiences of body, time, and space in an age of increasing digitization.

The full artists list is as follows:

February 22, 2017

Denver Art Museum Receives $12 Million Gift

Rendering of the Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center adjacent to the Denver Art Museum’s North Building.

The Denver Art Museum has announced that Colorado philanthropists Anna and John J. Sie have pledged $12 million to support the institution’s North Building revitalization project, which aims to unify the museum’s campus.

The donation will be used to build the Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center, an elliptical two-story facility with a transparent exterior that was conceived by Denver-based Fentress Architects and Boston architect Machado Silvetti. The design for the center draws from Gio Ponti and James Sudler Associates’s 1970s North Building, which was celebrated as the first high-rise art museum ever constructed in North America. The seven-story building currently houses the museum’s permanent collection.

The new fifty-thousand-square feet welcome center will boast of visitor-centric amenities including a restaurant, café, and ticketing area, as well as flexible program spaces, art storage, and the primary conservation lab. The institution plans to begin construction on the project by the end of 2017.

February 22, 2017

Seijun Suzuki (1923–2017)

Seijun Suzuki

Japanese filmmaker Seijun Suzuki, who blended Pop Art and the Yakuza to create unconventional crime dramas, died in a hospital in Tokyo on February 13. The ninety-three-year-old director’s death was announced by Nikkatsu, the studio that famously fired him in 1967 for making Branded to Kill, which is now considered a classic.

Born in 1923, Suzuki served in Japan’s Imperial Navy during World War II and survived being shipwrecked twice, before joining the Shochiku studio as an assistant director in 1948. The newly reopened Nikkatsu hired him in 1954 and he remained there for twelve years producing forty films for the studio. Nikkatsu fired Suzuki after he directed the visually striking Tokyo Drift (1966) and then the black and white film Branded to Kill shortly after, both of which are widely celebrated by other filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Jim Jarmusch. The studio had tried unsuccessfully to get Suzuki to tame his avant-garde visions for the films, which were intended to be straightforward gangster flicks.

Suzuki won a settlement after filing an action for unfair dismissal against the studio, but was then unable to get work. “They said my film was incomprehensible,” Suzuki told The Guardian in 2006. “It didn’t matter whether I thought it was a good film. I couldn’t disagree. I just had to take it. And once Nikkatsu sacked me, none of the other film companies would hire me.”

February 22, 2017

Sarah Forrest Wins 2017 Margaret Tait Award

Sarah Forrest

Glasgow-based artist Sarah Forrest was selected as the winner of the 2017 Margaret Tait Award. She will receive a $12,000 commission to create a new piece of work, and the opportunity to present this work at Glasgow Film Festival in 2018.

“I’m delighted to receive the Margaret Tait Award,” Forrest said. “Her work and approach as a filmmaker and writer has been influential for me, so to receive an award that celebrates her legacy is a humbling experience. So too was my inclusion in a shortlist of such incredible artists. The work that I have proposed will begin with a period of research on the Isle of Lewis, where I will be looking initially at the island’s rich history of prophetic ‘second sight,’ drawing from stories that I heard from my mother who grew up there. This work will build on recurring themes in my practice that look at appearance, perception, doubt, and belief, with the commission being an exciting and significant opportunity for me to explore these in a longer form work.”

Forrest studied at Duncan of Jordanstone, Dundee, before earning her master’s degree from the Glasgow School of Art in 2010. She also studied at the Piet Zwart Institute in Rotterdam. Forrest has had solo exhibitions at CCA in Glasgow, Supplement in London, and Kunstraum Dusseldorf in Germany. Her work has been presented at international film festivals, including the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2014, and she has completed numerous residencies, such as the inaugural Margaret Tait Residency in 2012.

