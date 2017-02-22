Parkett to End After More than Three Decades

POSTED February 23, 2017

Publishers of the contemporary art magazine Parkett announced today that the next issue of the publication will be its last.

Citing the “change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age,” editor-in-chief Bice Curiger, founder Jacqueline Burckhardt, and publisher Dieter von Graffenried said, “We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer.”

Since its founding in 1984, the Zurich- and New York–based magazine has featured over 215 works by artists in more than forty countries, including Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, Laurie Anderson, Matthew Barney, Louise Bourgeois, Maurizio Cattelan, Tracey Emin, Christian Marclay, Beatriz Milhazes, Bruce Nauman, Gabriel Orozco, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Anri Sala, Cindy Sherman, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. Each artist collaborated with the magazine to select writers and images, develop the layout, and to create a signed and numbered edition especially for Parkett. Rosemarie Trockel’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 2014, for instance, featured early photos of Curiger, Burckhardt, and Parkett US editor Nikki Columbus on top of colored vertical stripes.

Called “an engine of artistic thought and practice” by Ullens Center director Philip Tinari and “a catalyst for invigorating change whilst always producing the harvest of the quiet eye” by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Parkett considers itself “a large library and a small museum.” All 1500 texts from the magazine’s thirty-three-year run will be available on their website.

The full letter is as follows:

DEAR READER With the present volume of Parkett 99 and the following special issue 100/101 appearing this summer, the publishers have decided to bring the publication of the printed art magazine to a close. One of the major factors behind this decision is the radical change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age. Parkett volumes and editions will, of course, remain fully documented online on our website and available via our offices in Zurich and New York. Furthermore, all volumes including 1500 texts are currently being digitized and will become accessible on our website. New, expanded Parkett exhibitions in various museums are in preparation as well, and will further explore the publication’s singular approach as a time capsule of the art of the last three decades. Parkett enjoys a unique status in the international art world. For the past 33 years the journal has worked hand in hand with the most compelling artists and authors of our time in order to bring them to a wider public. In company with our most important partners and colleagues, we shall be concluding the Parkett adventure with a celebratory commemorative double volume this summer. It will be an occasion to take a clear-sighted look at the past, the present, and the future. The special issue will retrace the energies, aims, and ideas that inspired and underpinned the founding and publication of Parkett and the special editions created by our collaborating artists of the past 33 years. In interviews, conversations, and essays, Parkett 100/101 will highlight the major changes and events that have shaped our expansive epoch. We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer. Bice Curiger, Jacqueline Burckhardt, and Dieter von Graffenried LESS

Museo del Prado’s selection committee has unanimously chosen Miguel Falomir, who currently serves as deputy director of the museum, to replace director Miguel Zugaza, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports. In November 2016, Zugaza announced that he was stepping down after fifteen years at helm of the institution to head the Bilbao Museum. The Prado’s trustees will meet in March to review the decision, which must also be approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers before it’s official.

An Italian Renaissance specialist, Falomir joined the Prado in 1997 as the head of the department of Italian and French Paintings, pre-1700. Previously, he served as an art history professor at the University of Valencia and as the Andrew Mellon Professor at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, from 2008 to 2010. Among the numerous exhibitions Falomir organized for the Museo del Prado are “The Lavatory of Jacopo Tintoretto,” 2000; “Tiziano,” 2003; “Portrait of the Renaissance,” 2008; and “The Furies: Political Allegory and Artistic Challenge,” 2014.

According to El País, Zugaza said that Falomir is the ideal candidate. The selection committee consisted of Zugaza, board chair José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, and representatives of the Spanish ministry of culture.

Twenty-four bipartisan United States Senators have banded together to write a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to keep funding the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the letter states: “These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities.”

The letter also cites the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report that determined the arts and humanities sector is a $704 billion industry, accounting for 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. Among the senators who signed it are Bernie Sanders, Shelly Moore Capito, Susan M. Collins, Edward J. Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Christopher A. Coons, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Council Member Van Bramer said, “As chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, I strongly oppose any plan to cut funding to the NEA. The arts help us communicate the unsayable, envision a brighter future, and connect to one another in ways that almost nothing else can. Arts and culture are vital to creating the American spirit. Defunding the NEA would irreparably cripple the soul of our country. I stand with Senator Gillibrand in support of the arts.”

The complete letter is as follows:

Dear Mr. President, We write today in support of the critical work being done at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the Chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities. Since its creation in 1965, the NEH has funded groundbreaking scholarly research, preserved essential cultural and educational resources, cataloged more than 63 million pages of our nation’s historic newspapers, and helped millions of young people grapple with the lessons of history. Additionally, both the NEH and NEA offer healing programs for those who serve in our Armed Services and their families, as well as veterans reintegrating into civilian life. Also established in 1965, the NEA supports art and education programs in every Congressional District in the United States. Access to the arts for all Americans is a core principle of the Endowment. The majority of NEA grants go to small and medium-sized organizations, and a significant percentage of grants fund programs in high-poverty communities. Furthermore, both agencies extend their influence through states’ arts agencies and humanities councils, ensuring that programs reach even the smallest communities in remote rural areas. Programs offered through the NEA and NEH not only help Americans express their values and forge connections between cultures, but they also serve as important economic drivers. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the arts and culture sector is a $704 billion industry, or 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. The nonprofit arts industry alone produces $135 billion in economic activity annually and generates $22.3 billion in government revenue. The arts spur tourism, prepare our students for the innovative thinking required in the 21st century workplace, and employ more than 4 million people in the creative industries nationally. While it is very rare for artists or institutions, like museums, to secure funding from just one source, it is the funding from these agencies that stimulate strong private investments. These agencies collaborate with private foundations across the country to bring artistic endeavors to life. In fact, each dollar awarded by the NEA leverages nine dollars from other sources. The ideals of these agencies are enshrined in our Constitution as a fundamental tenet of American civil society. Article I, Section 8 explicitly empowers the United States Congress to promote the “Progress of Science and useful Arts.” The importance of federal support for these activities inherently aligns with the founding principles of this country. Federal support for the arts and humanities is essential to our education system, economy, and who we are as a nation. We hope you will keep this in mind as you consider proposals that support these fundamental American institutions. Sincerely, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Udall (D-NM), Susan M. Collins (R-ME), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Angus S. King Jr. (I-ME), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Jeanne Shaheen (D- NH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D- CA), Christopher A. Coons (D-DE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D- CT), Margaret Wood Hassan (D-NH), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Al Franken (D-MN), Jack Reed (D-RI), Gary C. Peters (D-MI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Bernard Sanders (I- VT), and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) LESS

New York’s The Drawing Center has announced that four new trustees will join its board of directors. The arts space welcomed Andrea Crane, a private dealer and former director of Gagosian Gallery in New York; Amy Gold, founder of Amy L. Gold Fine Arts and a former deputy chairman of Christie’s Americas; artist David Salle; and Waqas Wajahat, an artist liaison specializing in the strategic planning of artists’ estates.

In celebration of the Drawing Center’s fortieth anniversary, it will honor Marcel Dzama, Teresita Fernandez, Rashid Johnson, and R.H. Quaytman at its 2017 gala, taking place on April 25, 2017. The four artists each represent a decade in the museum’s forty-year history.

“The Drawing Center has always been ahead of its time, even from the very beginning,” Executive Director Brett Littman said. “Our founder Martha Beck truly understood the importance of drawing—both as a critical element of the creative process and as an artistic product in its own right—and sought to break down the wall between curators and artists in order to create a collaborative and open space. We are delighted to be celebrating the museum’s fortieth birthday by honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on our history, and also welcoming a selection of new board members who we know will be extremely hands-on in supporting our programming and lending new perspectives to the future of the institution.”

Founded in 1977, The Drawing Center was the first institution to exhibit drawings by several artists in the United States, including Cecily Brown, Tacita Dean, Leon Golub, William Kentridge, Gerhard Richter, Terry Winters, and Kara Walker, who had her first museum show at the center in 1994. LESS

Last week dozens of protesters marched to New York’s MoMA demanding that the museum remove CEO of Blackrock and Trump advisor Larry Fink from it board, Hrag Vartanian of Hyperallergic reports. As head of Blackrock, an American global investment management corporation, Fink manages over $5.1 trillion in assets.

Artist Coco Fusco called for people to act during an interview with art historian Steven Nelson at the 2017 College Art Association Conference on Friday, February 17. She read a statement issued by Occupy Museums, which blasted Fink for being “on Trump’s team,” and said that “to advise this regime is to normalize White Supremacy.”

It continued: “There is a long history of activism at MoMA. In fact, tonight’s free museum entrance was brought to you by the Art Worker’s coalition protests decades ago. So in this tradition, we are calling for MoMA to change its behavior. No more normalizing Trump. We are calling for Larry Fink to be kicked off the board as a sign to your public that you care for our values of human dignity.”

People participating in the demonstration began to gather in the lobby of the MoMA at 6PM Friday evening with banners that read “Resistance Against Fascism Is the Best Art” and “No More Normalization.” Two protesters read “Poetry is Not a Luxury” by Audre Lorde and Walter Benjamin’s “On History” and after about an hour in the museum the crowd moved to Fifty-Third Street where an illuminator was projecting several phrases above the MoMA’s entrance, including “Fire Fink” and “Evict Trump fro MoMA.” During the action, Nelson said, “This resistance is terrific and I hope it is a harbinger of bigger actions.” Fusco added that she hopes the museum will respond and acknowledge what the artists are asking of them. President Trump selected Fink as well as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, to be part of his Strategic and Policy Forum. Members of the forum will meet frequently with Trump to share their specific knowledge of the private sector. Trump said, “This forum brings together CEOs and business leaders who know what it takes to create jobs and drive economic growth. My administration is committed to drawing on private sector expertise and cutting the government red tape that is holding back our businesses from hiring, innovating, and expanding right here in America.” LESS

PSSST Gallery, a nonprofit space that opened only one year ago in the working-class Boyle Heights neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, has closed its doors after being repeatedly targeted by anti-gentrification activists.

Cofounders Barnett Cohen, Pilar Gallego, and Jules Gimbrone said that their artists and staff members were being trolled online and harassed. The gallery said it was facing “constant attacks.” In a joint statement the cofounders said, “This persistent targeting, which was often highly personal in nature, was made all the more intolerable because the artists we engaged are queer, women, and/or people of color. We could no longer continue to put already vulnerable communities at further risk.”

As a direct result of the community division over the growing presence of art galleries in the Boyle Heights neighborhood as well as ongoing protests by anti-gentrification groups such as Defend Boyle Heights and Boyle Heights Alliance Against Artwashing and Displacement the gallery’s fundraising efforts suffered.

The gallery said, “While our closure might be applauded by some, it is not a victory for civil discourse and coalition building at a time when both are in short supply. The ongoing representation of a divisive battle–nonprofit art spaces versus the residents of Boyle Heights–resulted in the mischaracterization of PSSST as being fundamentally in opposition with the varied intersectional communities we aimed to support. This made fundraising an impossibility. Without financial support, PSSST, a fledgling nonprofit, cannot survive.” In response, Defend Boyle Heights and Boyle Heights Alliance Against Artwashing and Displacement issued a joint statement. An excerpt reads: “For the 296 families living in Pico Gardens, fighting against the privatization of their public housing and the thousands of Boyle Heights tenants that are struggling against harassment and rent increases, this is a victory. PSSST’s rightful departure confirms the importance of fighting against the ‘common sense’ notion that gentrification is supposedly inevitable.” It further criticizes the galleries for not understanding the community’s plight stating: “PSSST arrogantly ignores the reality of the people who must build coalitions and local power to survive! As President Trump escalates deportations, as Border Patrol and ICE enforce the executive orders that violate the civil rights of Muslims and immigrants, and as city planners empower developers to artwash working class communities across the nation, the most marginalized people must continue to build strong national coalitions in order to resist!” Since PSSST only leased its five-thousand-square-feet space at 1329 East Third Street, the owner will now assume control of the building. Cofounders Cohen, Gallego, and Gimbrone said that they will not reopen the space and will go their separate ways. Meanwhile, the two anti-gentrification groups have promised “to not stop fighting until all galleries leave.” Residents of Boyle Heights attempted to hold community meetings with gallery owners last fall informing them about concerns over rent spikes and developers pushing out local residents, which are both consequences many assume follow welcoming galleries into the neighborhood. The groups expressed frustration with the government for granting galleries such as PSSST a 501(C)3 when there aren’t any affordable grocery stores in the area. While the majority of the anti-gentrification activists have chosen to peacefully protest galleries, in November 2016 several arts spaces were vandalized. Citing a graffitied curse aimed at “white art” that appeared on Nicodim Gallery’s security grille, police said they would investigate the incidents as possible hate crimes. LESS

The fifth edition of the once-in-a-decade Münster Sculpture Projects, taking place in the north German town of Münster from June 10 to October 1, released its participating artists list. Among the thirty-five artists, representing nineteen countries, that were invited to exhibit works are Michael Dean, Cerith Wyn Evans, Justin Matherly, Emeka Ogboh, Gregor Schneider, Thomas Schütte, Hito Steyerl, and Oscar Tuazon.

In a statement Münster Sculpture Projects said, “We are as convinced as ever that art in the urban realm is capable of activating historical, architectural, social, political, and aesthetic contexts. We see its great potential not in the occupation, but rather in the creation, of spaces”

The exhibition is organized by LWL-Muse-um für Kunst und Kultur and curated by artistic director Kasper König in collaboration with Britta Peters and Marianne Wagner. This year’s concept will revolve around experiences of body, time, and space in an age of increasing digitization.

The full artists list is as follows:

Ei Arakawa (born 1977, Fukushima, Japan)

Aram Bartholl (born 1972, Bremen, Germany)

Nairy Baghramian (born 1971, Isfahan, Iran)

Cosima von Bonin (born 1962, Mombasa, Kenya)

Andreas Bunte (born 1970, Mettmann, Germany)

Gerard Byrne (born 1969, Dublin)

“Camp” with Shaina Anand (born 1975, Mumbai, India) and Ashok Sukumaran (born 1974, Hokkaido, Japan)

Michael Dean (born 1977, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England)

Jeremy Deller (born 1966, London)

Nicole Eisenman (born 1965, Verdun, Germany)

Ayşe Erkmen (born 1949, Istanbul)

Lara Favaretto (born 1973, Treviso, Italy)

Hreinn Fridfinnsson (born 1943, Bær í Dölum, Iceland)

Monika Gintersdorfer (born 1967, Lima, Peru) and Knut Klaßen (born 1967, Münster)

Pierre Huyghe (born 1962, Paris)

John Knight (born 1945, Los Angeles)

Xavier Le Roy (born 1963, Juvisy sur Orge, France) with Scarlet Yu (born 1978, Hong Kong)

Justin Matherly (born 1972, New York)

Sany (Samuel Nyholm) (born 1973, Lund, Sweden)

Christian Odzuck (born 1978, Halle, Germany)

Emeka Ogboh (born 1977, Enugu, Nigeria)

Peles Empire with Barbara Wolff (born 1980, Făgăraș, Romania) and Katharina Stöver (born 1982, Gießen, Germany)

Alexandra Pirici (born 1982, Bucharest)

Mika Rottenberg (born 1976, Buenos Aires)

Gregor Schneider (born 1969, Rheydt, Germany)

Thomas Schütte (born 1954, Oldenburg, Germany)

Nora Schultz (born 1975, Frankfurt)

Michael Smith (born 1951, Chicago)

Hito Steyerl (born 1966, Munich)

Koki Tanaka (born 1975, Tochigi, Japan)

Oscar Tuazon (born 1975, Seattle)

Joelle Tuerlinckx (born 1958, Brussels)

Cerith Wyn Evans (born 1958, Llanelli, Wales)

Herve Youmbi (born 1973, Bangui, Central African Republic)

Barbara Wagner (born 1980, Brasilia) and Benjamin de Burca (born 1975, Munich) LESS

The Denver Art Museum has announced that Colorado philanthropists Anna and John J. Sie have pledged $12 million to support the institution’s North Building revitalization project, which aims to unify the museum’s campus.

The donation will be used to build the Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center, an elliptical two-story facility with a transparent exterior that was conceived by Denver-based Fentress Architects and Boston architect Machado Silvetti. The design for the center draws from Gio Ponti and James Sudler Associates’s 1970s North Building, which was celebrated as the first high-rise art museum ever constructed in North America. The seven-story building currently houses the museum’s permanent collection.

The new fifty-thousand-square feet welcome center will boast of visitor-centric amenities including a restaurant, café, and ticketing area, as well as flexible program spaces, art storage, and the primary conservation lab. The institution plans to begin construction on the project by the end of 2017.

“Anna and I are grateful to have been part of the pioneering cable industry in this country. Having lived the American dream, we are now fortunate to be able to give back to our great state of Colorado and the city of Denver,” John Sie said. “For us, the welcome center sends an important message of belonging to all visitors, while also uniting the campus and giving the North Building the entrance it deserves—providing a launch pad for visitors to have a great museum experience.” In December 2016, board chairman J. Landis Martin and his wife, Sharon Martin, gifted $25 million to renovate the North Building. The museum will recognize the Martin family’s donation, the largest in the museum’s history, by renaming the facility in their honor. LESS

Japanese filmmaker Seijun Suzuki, who blended Pop Art and the Yakuza to create unconventional crime dramas, died in a hospital in Tokyo on February 13. The ninety-three-year-old director’s death was announced by Nikkatsu, the studio that famously fired him in 1967 for making Branded to Kill, which is now considered a classic.

Born in 1923, Suzuki served in Japan’s Imperial Navy during World War II and survived being shipwrecked twice, before joining the Shochiku studio as an assistant director in 1948. The newly reopened Nikkatsu hired him in 1954 and he remained there for twelve years producing forty films for the studio. Nikkatsu fired Suzuki after he directed the visually striking Tokyo Drift (1966) and then the black and white film Branded to Kill shortly after, both of which are widely celebrated by other filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Jim Jarmusch. The studio had tried unsuccessfully to get Suzuki to tame his avant-garde visions for the films, which were intended to be straightforward gangster flicks.

Suzuki won a settlement after filing an action for unfair dismissal against the studio, but was then unable to get work. “They said my film was incomprehensible,” Suzuki told The Guardian in 2006. “It didn’t matter whether I thought it was a good film. I couldn’t disagree. I just had to take it. And once Nikkatsu sacked me, none of the other film companies would hire me.”