POSTED February 23, 2017

After Moving Anti-Trump Work to New Mexico, Shia LaBeouf Pulls the Plug Due to Safety Concerns

LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner’s work, HeWillNotDivide.Us, after it was vandalized outside El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Jim Thompson of the Albuquerque Journal

Artist and actor Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators, Luke Turner and Nastia Sade Ronkko, have decided to stop live streaming their relocated public artwork HeWillNotDivide.Us, which is installed outside of the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after gunshots were fired near the arts venue.

Earlier this morning, LaBeouf tweeted: “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

The work, which consists of a camera situated on the exterior of the building with the words, “He will not divide us,” written above it in all caps, was created as a participatory performance piece that would stream footage of passersby repeating the phrase throughout the duration of President Trump’s term.

Originally, the artwork opened during Trump’s inauguration on January 20, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. However, the institution shut down the installation calling it “a flashpoint for violence,” forcing LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner to find another home for it. The trio criticized the museum for abandoning the project, claiming that it “bowed to political pressure.”

February 23, 2017

Parkett to End After More than Three Decades

Parkett editor in chief Bice Curiger.

Publishers of the contemporary art magazine Parkett announced today that the next issue of the publication will be its last.

Citing the “change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age,” editor-in-chief Bice Curiger, founder Jacqueline Burckhardt, and publisher Dieter von Graffenried said, “We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer.”

Since its founding in 1984, the Zurich- and New York–based magazine has featured over 215 works by artists in more than forty countries, including Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, Laurie Anderson, Matthew Barney, Louise Bourgeois, Maurizio Cattelan, Tracey Emin, Christian Marclay, Beatriz Milhazes, Bruce Nauman, Gabriel Orozco, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Anri Sala, Cindy Sherman, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. Each artist collaborated with the magazine to select writers and images, develop the layout, and to create a signed and numbered edition especially for Parkett. Rosemarie Trockel’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 2014, for instance, featured early photos of Curiger, Burckhardt, and Parkett US editor Nikki Columbus on top of colored vertical stripes.

Called “an engine of artistic thought and practice” by Ullens Center director Philip Tinari and “a catalyst for invigorating change whilst always producing the harvest of the quiet eye” by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Parkett considers itself “a large library and a small museum.” All 1500 texts from the magazine’s thirty-three-year run will be available on their website.

The full letter is as follows:

February 23, 2017

Pérez Art Museum Miami Receives $200,000 Matching Grant from Knight Foundation

Pérez Art Museum Miami

The Pérez Art Museum Miami has revealed that the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is establishing $200,000 matching grant to benefit the museum’s fund for work made by African American artists. Active through August 21, 2017, the grant is in large part enabled by a gift from trustee Dorothy A. Terrell in the amount of $100,000.

The fund has helped the museum acquire work by artists including Sam Gilliam, Martine Syms, Juana Valdes, Theaster Gates, and Kevin Beasley, among others. “We are proud to be a museum with a collection that is reflective of our diverse Miami community,” said director Franklin Sirmans. Sirmans announced the news at its annual reception for the fund earlier this week.

February 23, 2017

Miguel Falomir to Lead Madrid’s Museo del Prado

Miguel Falomir

Museo del Prado’s selection committee has unanimously chosen Miguel Falomir, who currently serves as deputy director of the museum to replace director Miguel Zugaza, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports. In November 2016, Zugaza announced that he was stepping down after fifteen years at the helm of the institution to head the Bilbao Museum. The Prado’s trustees will meet in March to review the decision, which must also be approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers before it’s official.

An Italian Renaissance specialist, Falomir joined the Prado in 1997 as the head of the department of Italian and French painting, pre-1700. Previously, he served as an art history professor at the University of Valencia and as the Andrew Mellon Professor at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, from 2008 to 2010. Among the numerous exhibitions Falomir organized for the Museo del Prado are “The Lavatory of Jacopo Tintoretto,” 2000; “Tiziano,” 2003; “Portrait of the Renaissance,” 2008; and “The Furies: Political Allegory and Artistic Challenge,” 2014.

According to El País, Zugaza said that Falomir is the ideal candidate. The selection committee consisted of Zugaza, board chair José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, and representatives of the Spanish ministry of culture.

February 23, 2017

US Senators Call for Continued Support of NEA and NEH in Letter to Trump

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Twenty-four bipartisan United States senators have banded together to write a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to keep funding the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the letter states: “These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities.”

The letter also cites the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report that determined the arts and humanities sector is a $704 billion industry, accounting for 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. Among the senators who signed it are Bernie Sanders, Shelly Moore Capito, Susan M. Collins, Edward J. Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Christopher A. Coons, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Council Member Van Bramer said, “As chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, I strongly oppose any plan to cut funding to the NEA. The arts help us communicate the unsayable, envision a brighter future, and connect to one another in ways that almost nothing else can. Arts and culture are vital to creating the American spirit. Defunding the NEA would irreparably cripple the soul of our country. I stand with Senator Gillibrand in support of the arts.”

The complete letter is as follows:

February 23, 2017

Drawing Center Appoints Four New Trustees and Announces Honorees for Fortieth Anniversary Gala

The Drawing Center

New York’s Drawing Center has announced that four new trustees will join its board of directors. The center welcomed Andrea Crane, a private dealer and former director of Gagosian Gallery in New York; Amy Gold, founder of Amy L. Gold Fine Arts and a former deputy chairman of Christie’s Americas; artist David Salle; and Waqas Wajahat, an artist liaison specializing in the strategic planning of artists’ estates.

In celebration of the Drawing Center’s fortieth anniversary, it will honor Marcel Dzama, Teresita Fernandez, Rashid Johnson, and R.H. Quaytman at its 2017 gala, taking place on April 25, 2017. The four artists each represent a decade in the museum’s forty-year history.

“The Drawing Center has always been ahead of its time, even from the very beginning,” Executive Director Brett Littman said. “Our founder Martha Beck truly understood the importance of drawing—both as a critical element of the creative process and as an artistic product in its own right—and sought to break down the wall between curators and artists in order to create a collaborative and open space. We are delighted to be celebrating the museum’s fortieth birthday by honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on our history, and also welcoming a selection of new board members who we know will be extremely hands-on in supporting our programming and lending new perspectives to the future of the institution.”

February 23, 2017

Protesters Urge New York’s MoMA to Remove Trump Advisor from Its Board

Protesters outside of MoMA, New York, on Friday, February 17. Photo: Hrag Vartanian

Last week dozens of protesters marched to New York’s MoMA demanding that the museum remove CEO of Blackrock and Trump advisor Larry Fink from its board, Hrag Vartanian of Hyperallergic reports. As head of Blackrock, an American global investment management corporation, Fink manages over $5.1 trillion in assets.

Artist Coco Fusco called for people to act during an interview with art historian Steven Nelson at the 2017 College Art Association Conference on Friday, February 17. She read a statement issued by Occupy Museums, which blasted Fink for being “on Trump’s team,” and said that “to advise this regime is to normalize White Supremacy.”

It continued: “There is a long history of activism at MoMA. In fact, tonight’s free museum entrance was brought to you by the Art Worker’s coalition protests decades ago. So in this tradition, we are calling for MoMA to change its behavior. No more normalizing Trump. We are calling for Larry Fink to be kicked off the board as a sign to your public that you care for our values of human dignity.”

February 23, 2017

PSSST Gallery in Boyle Heights Closes Due to “Constant Attacks” by Anti-Gentrification Groups

Around seventy activists attend a news conference to protest against the gentrification of Boyle Heights outside the Nicodim Gallery on November 5, 2016. Photo: LA Times

PSSST Gallery, a nonprofit space that opened only one year ago in the working-class Boyle Heights neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, has closed its doors after being repeatedly targeted by anti-gentrification activists.

Cofounders Barnett Cohen, Pilar Gallego, and Jules Gimbrone said that their artists and staff members were being trolled online and harassed. The gallery said it was facing “constant attacks.” In a joint statement the cofounders said, “This persistent targeting, which was often highly personal in nature, was made all the more intolerable because the artists we engaged are queer, women, and/or people of color. We could no longer continue to put already vulnerable communities at further risk.”

As a direct result of the community division over the growing presence of art galleries in Boyle Heights as well as ongoing protests by anti-gentrification groups such as Defend Boyle Heights and Boyle Heights Alliance Against Artwashing and Displacement, the gallery’s fundraising efforts suffered.

February 23, 2017

Münster Sculpture Projects 2017 Announces Artists List

Kasper König

The fifth edition of the once-in-a-decade Münster Sculpture Projects, taking place in the north German town of Münster from June 10 to October 1, released its participating artists list. Among the thirty-five artists representing nineteen countries in this massive exhibition are Michael Dean, Cerith Wyn Evans, Justin Matherly, Emeka Ogboh, Gregor Schneider, Thomas Schütte, Hito Steyerl, and Oscar Tuazon.

In a statement, Münster Sculpture Projects said, “We are as convinced as ever that art in the urban realm is capable of activating historical, architectural, social, political, and aesthetic contexts. We see its great potential not in the occupation, but rather in the creation, of spaces”

The exhibition is organized by LWL-Muse-um für Kunst und Kultur and curated by artistic director Kasper König in collaboration with Britta Peters and Marianne Wagner. This year’s concept will revolve around experiences of body, time, and space in an age of increasing digitization.

The full artists list is as follows:

