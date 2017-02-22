Taylor Mac Wins $100,000 Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History

POSTED February 23, 2017

Performance artist Taylor Mac and his musical director, Matt Ray, have been selected as winners of this year’s Edward M. Kennedy Prize for drama inspired by American history, according to Jennifer Schuessler in the New York Times. The duo will receive $100,000. Their performance, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, covers over two hundred years of US history “reinterpreted through a radical queer lens,” as Schuessler calls it. Reflecting on Mac’s piece on artforum.com, critic Jennifer Krasinski wrote, “Taylor Mac is a master performer, riveting storyteller, and charismatic, otherworldly creature, dressed to the tens in artist/designer Machine Dazzle’s magnificent metamorphic glitz.”

Jean Kennedy Smith, a former United States ambassador to Ireland, created the prize to honor her politician brother. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical Hamilton, was the previous winner of the prize. Miranda’s hit production was featured in curator Thelma Golden’s “Best of 2015” piece for the December 2015 issue of Artforum.

February 23, 2017

The board of the Washington Art Consortium—a coalition of seven art museums established in 1976 to bring more Modern art to the state of Washington and spur collaboration among its cultural institutions—announced today that it’s disbanding.

Its 411-work collection by 175 artists, including works on paper, photographs, and prints created from 1945 to the late twentieth century, as well as its more than $2 million endowment will be distributed among its member art museums: the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington, Seattle; the Museum of Art at Washington State University, Pullman; Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane; Seattle Art Museum; Tacoma Art Museum; Western Gallery at Western Washington University, Bellingham—where the collection is currently housed—and the Whatcom Museum, Bellingham.

After an eighteen-month period of strategic planning, the WAC concluded that the need for an organization that ensures greater access to art throughout the state “is now less crucial.” Founder Virginia Wright said, “For the last forty years I have enjoyed watching the Washington Art Consortium’s progress and development. In 2015, as we approached our fortieth anniversary, I encouraged our board to think about the future.” She added, “I am pleased with their decision and delighted that the collections will live on through our member museums, continuing to serve as an important resource for the entire state.”

WAC assembled a panel comprising three art experts—Brian Ferriso, director of the Portland Art Museum and current president of the Association of Art Museum Directors; Jack Lane, foundation president of the New Art Trust, San Francisco; and Barbara Johns, an independent art historian and former chief curator of the Tacoma Art Museum—who recommended the following: American Works on Paper 1945–75, comprising ninety-eight works, will go to the Western Gallery at Western Washington University; American Photographs 1970–1980, comprising 185 works, will go to the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington; Mary Margaret Aiken and Richard Aiken Collection of Twentieth-Century Prints, comprising twenty-four works, will go to the Museum of Art at Washington State University; and the Safeco Collection of Northwest Works on Paper, comprising 104 works, will be divided among the Tacoma Art Museum, Whatcom Museum of History and Art, and Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. The panel also recommended that the former members of the consortium will have priority access to borrow these works for exhibition or research, free of loan fees. WAC’s endowment will be divided among the six institutions receiving parts of the collection, and will continue to be used for the care and maintenance of these works. “Since this consortium was launched, the visual arts in Washington have grown to an entirely new level, with expanded facilities, collections, exhibitions, and programs across the state,” Sylvia Wolf, the president of the Board of WAC and the John S. Behnke Director of the Henry Art Gallery, said. “WAC was at the forefront of these changes, demonstrating how much could be accomplished through collaboration and collection sharing. In deciding to take this next step, we recognize that the landscape has changed for the better. This approach honors the intentions of the donors who helped create WAC collections and enables us to stay focused on these incredible works of art, and to provide greater access to them for audiences throughout the State of Washington.” LESS

February 23, 2017

Dia Art Foundation announced today that Courtney J. Martin, currently an assistant professor in the history of art and architecture department at Brown University, has been appointed as deputy director and chief curator. Martin will lead the curatorial department as well as oversee the collections, exhibition programming, and the acquisition of new works. She succeeds James Meyer, who will now serve as Dia's curatorial and academic advisor, and will take up the post in September.

“Courtney is an accomplished scholar and curator,” director Jessica Morgan said. “While working closely with her on the Robert Ryman exhibition, I was continually impressed by her rigorous curatorial approach and innovative thinking. We are thrilled to welcome her to Dia. I am confident that Courtney’s leadership will bring new insights and energy to the institution.”

Martin received her Ph.D from Yale University in 2009, specializing on twentieth-century British art, and has authored numerous essays on the work of modern and contemporary artists, including Rasheed Araeen, Kader Attia, Rina Banerjee, Leslie Hewitt, Ed Ruscha, and Yinka Shonibare. She is the recipient of an Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant and is also the coeditor of Lawrence Alloway: Critic and Curator (2015), which won a Historians of British Art book award, and the editor of Four Generations: The Joyner Giuffrida Collection of Abstract Art (2016).

Prior to joining Brown University in 2013, Martin was an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, and had several fellowships at institutions such as the University of California, Berkeley, and the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles. Martin curated “Drop, Roll, Slide, Drip . . . Frank Bowling’s Poured Paintings 1973–8” (2012–13) at Tate Britain and “Robert Ryman” (2015–16) at Dia Art Foundation. “It is with great enthusiasm that I join Dia—an institution that I encountered upon moving to New York in the 1990s,” Martin said. “It has an unparalleled collection of art and a deep history of helping artists develop their practice and realize ambitious projects. . .I am excited to begin working with Jessica and the team to guide Dia’s strategic approach to exhibitions, collections, and public programs and help the institution continue to fulfill its mission.” LESS

February 23, 2017

Publishers of the contemporary art magazine Parkett announced today that the next issue of the publication will be its last.

Citing the “change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age,” editor-in-chief Bice Curiger, founder Jacqueline Burckhardt, and publisher Dieter von Graffenried said, “We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer.”

Since its founding in 1984, the Zurich- and New York–based magazine has featured over 215 works by artists in more than forty countries, including Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, Laurie Anderson, Matthew Barney, Louise Bourgeois, Maurizio Cattelan, Tracey Emin, Christian Marclay, Beatriz Milhazes, Bruce Nauman, Gabriel Orozco, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Anri Sala, Cindy Sherman, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. Each artist collaborated with the magazine to select writers and images, develop the layout, and to create a signed and numbered edition especially for Parkett. Rosemarie Trockel’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 2014, for instance, featured early photos of Curiger, Burckhardt, and Parkett US editor Nikki Columbus on top of colored vertical stripes.

Called “an engine of artistic thought and practice” by Ullens Center director Philip Tinari and “a catalyst for invigorating change whilst always producing the harvest of the quiet eye” by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Parkett considers itself “a large library and a small museum.” All 1500 texts from the magazine’s thirty-three-year run will be available on their website.

The full letter is as follows:

DEAR READER With the present volume of Parkett 99 and the following special issue 100/101 appearing this summer, the publishers have decided to bring the publication of the printed art magazine to a close. One of the major factors behind this decision is the radical change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age. Parkett volumes and editions will, of course, remain fully documented online on our website and available via our offices in Zurich and New York. Furthermore, all volumes including 1500 texts are currently being digitized and will become accessible on our website. New, expanded Parkett exhibitions in various museums are in preparation as well, and will further explore the publication’s singular approach as a time capsule of the art of the last three decades. Parkett enjoys a unique status in the international art world. For the past 33 years the journal has worked hand in hand with the most compelling artists and authors of our time in order to bring them to a wider public. In company with our most important partners and colleagues, we shall be concluding the Parkett adventure with a celebratory commemorative double volume this summer. It will be an occasion to take a clear-sighted look at the past, the present, and the future. The special issue will retrace the energies, aims, and ideas that inspired and underpinned the founding and publication of Parkett and the special editions created by our collaborating artists of the past 33 years. In interviews, conversations, and essays, Parkett 100/101 will highlight the major changes and events that have shaped our expansive epoch. We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer. Bice Curiger, Jacqueline Burckhardt, and Dieter von Graffenried LESS

February 23, 2017

The Pérez Art Museum Miami has revealed that the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is establishing a $200,000 matching grant to benefit the museum’s fund for work made by African American artists. Active through August 21, the grant is in large part enabled by a gift from trustee Dorothy A. Terrell in the amount of $100,000.

The fund has helped the museum acquire work by artists including Sam Gilliam, Martine Syms, Juana Valdes, Theaster Gates, and Kevin Beasley, among others. “We are proud to be a museum with a collection that is reflective of our diverse Miami community,” said director Franklin Sirmans. Sirmans announced the news at its annual reception for the fund earlier this week.

February 23, 2017

Artist and actor Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators, Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö, have decided to stop live streaming their relocated public artwork HeWillNotDivide.Us, which is installed outside of Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater, after gunshots were fired near the arts venue.

Earlier this morning, LaBeouf tweeted: “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

The work, which consists of a camera situated on the exterior of the building with the words, “He will not divide us,” written above it in all caps, was created as a participatory performance piece that would stream footage of passersby repeating the phrase throughout the duration of President Trump’s term.

Originally, the artwork opened during Trump’s inauguration on January 20, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. However, the institution shut down the installation calling it “a flashpoint for violence,” forcing LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner to find another home for it. The trio criticized the museum for abandoning the project, claiming that it “bowed to political pressure.”

Three days after HeWillNotDivide.Us was installed outside of El Rey Theater the work was vandalized. Someone had graffitied,“Reject false idols. Do it!” with pink spray paint, damaging the piece. LESS

February 23, 2017

Museo del Prado’s selection committee has unanimously chosen Miguel Falomir, who currently serves as deputy director of the museum, to replace director Miguel Zugaza, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports. In November 2016, Zugaza announced that he was stepping down after fifteen years at the helm of the institution to head the Bilbao Museum. The Prado’s trustees will meet in March to review the decision, which must also be approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers before it’s official.

An Italian Renaissance specialist, Falomir joined the Prado in 1997 as the head of the department of Italian and French painting, pre-1700. Previously, he served as an art history professor at the University of Valencia and as the Andrew Mellon Professor at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, from 2008 to 2010. Among the numerous exhibitions Falomir organized for the Museo del Prado are “The Lavatory of Jacopo Tintoretto,” 2000; “Tiziano,” 2003; “Portrait of the Renaissance,” 2008; and “The Furies: Political Allegory and Artistic Challenge,” 2014.

According to El País, Zugaza said that Falomir is the ideal candidate. The selection committee consisted of Zugaza, board chair José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, and representatives of the Spanish ministry of culture.

February 23, 2017

Twenty-four bipartisan United States senators have banded together to write a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to keep funding the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the letter states: “These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities.”

The letter also cites the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report that determined the arts and humanities sector is a $704 billion industry, accounting for 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. Among the senators who signed it are Bernie Sanders, Shelly Moore Capito, Susan M. Collins, Edward J. Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Christopher A. Coons, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Council Member Van Bramer said, “As chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, I strongly oppose any plan to cut funding to the NEA. The arts help us communicate the unsayable, envision a brighter future, and connect to one another in ways that almost nothing else can. Arts and culture are vital to creating the American spirit. Defunding the NEA would irreparably cripple the soul of our country. I stand with Senator Gillibrand in support of the arts.”

The complete letter is as follows:

Dear Mr. President, We write today in support of the critical work being done at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). These federal agencies provide vital support and resources to endeavors in the arts and humanities across the country that serve as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity. We encourage you to support the Chairmen of these agencies, who demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting the arts and humanities. Since its creation in 1965, the NEH has funded groundbreaking scholarly research, preserved essential cultural and educational resources, cataloged more than 63 million pages of our nation’s historic newspapers, and helped millions of young people grapple with the lessons of history. Additionally, both the NEH and NEA offer healing programs for those who serve in our Armed Services and their families, as well as veterans reintegrating into civilian life. Also established in 1965, the NEA supports art and education programs in every Congressional District in the United States. Access to the arts for all Americans is a core principle of the Endowment. The majority of NEA grants go to small and medium-sized organizations, and a significant percentage of grants fund programs in high-poverty communities. Furthermore, both agencies extend their influence through states’ arts agencies and humanities councils, ensuring that programs reach even the smallest communities in remote rural areas. Programs offered through the NEA and NEH not only help Americans express their values and forge connections between cultures, but they also serve as important economic drivers. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the arts and culture sector is a $704 billion industry, or 4.2 percent of the nation’s GDP. The nonprofit arts industry alone produces $135 billion in economic activity annually and generates $22.3 billion in government revenue. The arts spur tourism, prepare our students for the innovative thinking required in the 21st century workplace, and employ more than 4 million people in the creative industries nationally. While it is very rare for artists or institutions, like museums, to secure funding from just one source, it is the funding from these agencies that stimulate strong private investments. These agencies collaborate with private foundations across the country to bring artistic endeavors to life. In fact, each dollar awarded by the NEA leverages nine dollars from other sources. The ideals of these agencies are enshrined in our Constitution as a fundamental tenet of American civil society. Article I, Section 8 explicitly empowers the United States Congress to promote the “Progress of Science and useful Arts.” The importance of federal support for these activities inherently aligns with the founding principles of this country. Federal support for the arts and humanities is essential to our education system, economy, and who we are as a nation. We hope you will keep this in mind as you consider proposals that support these fundamental American institutions. Sincerely, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Udall (D-NM), Susan M. Collins (R-ME), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Angus S. King Jr. (I-ME), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Jeanne Shaheen (D- NH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D- CA), Christopher A. Coons (D-DE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D- CT), Margaret Wood Hassan (D-NH), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Al Franken (D-MN), Jack Reed (D-RI), Gary C. Peters (D-MI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Bernard Sanders (I- VT), and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) LESS

February 23, 2017

New York’s Drawing Center has announced that four new trustees will join its board of directors. The center welcomed Andrea Crane, a private dealer and former director of Gagosian Gallery in New York; Amy Gold, founder of Amy L. Gold Fine Arts and a former deputy chairman of Christie’s Americas; artist David Salle; and Waqas Wajahat, an artist liaison specializing in the strategic planning of artists’ estates.

In celebration of the Drawing Center’s fortieth anniversary, it will honor Marcel Dzama, Teresita Fernandez, Rashid Johnson, and R.H. Quaytman at its 2017 gala, taking place on April 25, 2017. The four artists each represent a decade in the museum’s forty-year history.

“The Drawing Center has always been ahead of its time, even from the very beginning,” Executive Director Brett Littman said. “Our founder Martha Beck truly understood the importance of drawing—both as a critical element of the creative process and as an artistic product in its own right—and sought to break down the wall between curators and artists in order to create a collaborative and open space. We are delighted to be celebrating the museum’s fortieth birthday by honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on our history, and also welcoming a selection of new board members who we know will be extremely hands-on in supporting our programming and lending new perspectives to the future of the institution.”