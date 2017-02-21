 

POSTED February 24, 2017

Marlborough Chelsea Rebrands and Merges New York and London Programming

Max Levai, principal director of Marlborough Chelsea, which has been rebranded as Marlborough Contemporary. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Marlborough Chelsea has announced that it is rebranding itself as Marlborough Contemporary and will coordinate programming between its New York and London spaces under the leadership of Max Levai and Pascal Spengemann.

“We are now an internationally aligned program, and Marlborough Contemporary represents the future of this legendary gallery,” Levai said. “This expansion opens up an exciting opportunity for connecting with new artists and expanding our audience.”

The gallery will also add to its staff by welcoming director Nichole Caruso, formerly of Wallspace Gallery and Lisa Cooley Gallery, as well as Leo Fitzpatrick, who will continue overseeing the adjacent Viewing Room gallery. Ed Spurr, formerly of Matthew Marks Gallery, will also join Marlborough Contemporary as a director in London.

February 24, 2017

MoCA Jacksonville Appoints Caitlín Doherty Director

Caitlín Doherty

The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville has announced that Caitlín Doherty, chief curator and deputy director of curatorial affairs at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, will join the institution as its new director. She will take up the post on March 20.

“She brings with her a wealth of leadership experience, strategy, and programmatic vision, as well as significant skills in museum and nonprofit management,” MOCA acting director and deputy director Ben Thompson said. He added, “Caitlín is a great team builder and at other institutions has created a culture of ‘cooperative enthusiasm,’ which helps align all stakeholders toward shared goals. She recognizes the importance of integrating with our community, making the museum a destination, a warm and welcoming place for all.”

Since January 2015, Doherty has been chief curator and deputy director of curatorial affairs at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University. During her tenure at The Broad, Doherty curated numerous exhibitions, including “The Artist as Activist: Mahbubur Rahman and Tayeba Begum Lipi” (2016), “2116: Forecast of the Next Century” (2016), “Gideon Mendel: Drowning World” (2016), and “Moving Time: Video Art at 50, 1965-2015,” which is currently touring China.

February 24, 2017

Congressman Sues Architect of the Capitol over Removal of Student Artwork

A painting by high school student David Pulphus. Photo: Zach Gibson

Congressman William Lacy Clay of Missouri has filed a federal lawsuit against Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers for removing a student painting from a Capitol Hill exhibition claiming that he violated the artist’s right to free speech, Spencer S. Hsu of the Washington Post reports.

The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing controversy over an exhibition of works by high school students who won an annual nationwide art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. David Pulphus’s painting depicts police officers, who resemble razorback pigs in uniforms, aiming weapons at African American protesters in a standoff that was inspired by the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting of unarmed African American teen Michael Brown in 2014.

Clay said that the removal of the painting “sent a chilling message to young Americans that their voices are not respected.” He added, “This case is truly about something much bigger than a student’s painting. It is about defending our fundamental First Amendment freedoms which are currently under assault in this country.”

February 23, 2017

Taylor Mac Wins $100,000 Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History

Taylor Mac, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: 1900–1950s, 2015. Performance view, New York Live Arts, New York, January 20, 2015. Taylor Mac (right). Photo: Ian Douglas.

Performance artist Taylor Mac and his musical director, Matt Ray, have been selected as winners of this year’s Edward M. Kennedy Prize for drama inspired by American history, writes Jennifer Schuessler in the New York Times. The duo will receive $100,000. Their performance, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, covers over two hundred years of US history “reinterpreted through a radical queer lens,” as Schuessler calls it. Reflecting on Mac’s piece on artforum.com, critic Jennifer Krasinski wrote, “Taylor Mac is a master performer, riveting storyteller, and charismatic, otherworldly creature, dressed to the tens in artist/designer Machine Dazzle’s magnificent metamorphic glitz.”

Jean Kennedy Smith, a former United States ambassador to Ireland, created the prize to honor her politician brother. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical Hamilton, was the previous winner of the prize. Miranda’s hit production was featured in curator Thelma Golden’s “Best of 2015” piece for the December 2015 issue of Artforum.

February 23, 2017

Washington Art Consortium Disbands and Divides Up Art Collection

Barbara Earl Thomas, Night Crawlers and Earthworms, 2006.

The board of the Washington Art Consortium—a coalition of seven art museums established in 1976 to bring more modern art to the state of Washington and spur collaboration among its cultural institutions—announced today that it is disbanding.

Its 411-work collection by 175 artists, including works on paper, photographs, and prints created from 1945 to the late twentieth century, as well as its more than $2 million endowment, will be distributed among its member art museums: the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington, Seattle; the Museum of Art at Washington State University, Pullman; Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane; Seattle Art Museum; Tacoma Art Museum; Western Gallery at Western Washington University, Bellingham—where the collection is currently housed—and the Whatcom Museum, Bellingham.

After an eighteen-month period of strategic planning, the WAC concluded that the need for an organization that ensures greater access to art throughout the state “is now less crucial.” Founder Virginia Wright said, “For the last forty years I have enjoyed watching the Washington Art Consortium’s progress and development. In 2015, as we approached our fortieth anniversary, I encouraged our board to think about the future.” She added, “I am pleased with their decision and delighted that the collections will live on through our member museums, continuing to serve as an important resource for the entire state.”

February 23, 2017

Dia Art Foundation Names Courtney J. Martin as Deputy Director and Chief Curator

Courtney J. Martin

Dia Art Foundation announced today that Courtney J. Martin, currently an assistant professor in the history of art and architecture department at Brown University, has been appointed the foundation’s deputy director and chief curator. Martin will lead the curatorial department as well as oversee the collections, exhibition programming, and the acquisition of new works. She succeeds James Meyer, who will now serve as Dia's curatorial and academic advisor. Martin will take up the post in September.

“Courtney is an accomplished scholar and curator,” director Jessica Morgan said. “While working closely with her on the Robert Ryman exhibition, I was continually impressed by her rigorous curatorial approach and innovative thinking. We are thrilled to welcome her to Dia. I am confident that Courtney’s leadership will bring new insights and energy to the institution.”

Martin received her Ph.D. from Yale University in 2009, specializing on twentieth-century British art, and has authored numerous essays on the work of modern and contemporary artists, including Rasheed Araeen, Kader Attia, Rina Banerjee, Leslie Hewitt, Ed Ruscha, and Yinka Shonibare. She is the recipient of an Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant and was the coeditor of Lawrence Alloway: Critic and Curator (2015), which won a Historians of British Art book award. She was also the editor of Four Generations: The Joyner Giuffrida Collection of Abstract Art (2016).

February 23, 2017

Parkett to End After More than Three Decades

Parkett editor in chief Bice Curiger.

Publishers of the contemporary art magazine Parkett announced today that the next issue of the publication will be its last.

Citing the “change in reading behavior brought about by our digital age,” editor-in-chief Bice Curiger, founder Jacqueline Burckhardt, and publisher Dieter von Graffenried said, “We would like to thank you, our readers, for your interest and your loyalty and we are looking forward to the special double issue this summer.”

Since its founding in 1984, the Zurich- and New York–based magazine has featured over 215 works by artists in more than forty countries, including Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, Laurie Anderson, Matthew Barney, Louise Bourgeois, Maurizio Cattelan, Tracey Emin, Christian Marclay, Beatriz Milhazes, Bruce Nauman, Gabriel Orozco, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Anri Sala, Cindy Sherman, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. Each artist collaborated with the magazine to select writers and images, develop the layout, and to create a signed and numbered edition especially for Parkett. Rosemarie Trockel’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 2014, for instance, featured early photos of Curiger, Burckhardt, and Parkett US editor Nikki Columbus on top of colored vertical stripes.

Called “an engine of artistic thought and practice” by Ullens Center director Philip Tinari and “a catalyst for invigorating change whilst always producing the harvest of the quiet eye” by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Parkett considers itself “a large library and a small museum.” All 1500 texts from the magazine’s thirty-three-year run will be available on their website.

The full letter is as follows:

February 23, 2017

Pérez Art Museum Miami Receives $200,000 Matching Grant from Knight Foundation

Pérez Art Museum Miami

The Pérez Art Museum Miami has revealed that the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is establishing a $200,000 matching grant to benefit the museum’s fund for work made by African American artists. Active through August 21, the grant is in large part enabled by a gift from trustee Dorothy A. Terrell in the amount of $100,000.

The fund has helped the museum acquire work by artists including Sam Gilliam, Martine Syms, Juana Valdes, Theaster Gates, and Kevin Beasley, among others. “We are proud to be a museum with a collection that is reflective of our diverse Miami community,” said director Franklin Sirmans. Sirmans announced the news at its annual reception for the fund earlier this week.

February 23, 2017

After Moving Anti-Trump Work to New Mexico, Shia LaBeouf Pulls the Plug Due to Safety Concerns

LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner’s work, HeWillNotDivide.Us, after it was vandalized outside El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Jim Thompson of the Albuquerque Journal

Artist and actor Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators, Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö, have decided to stop live streaming their relocated public artwork HeWillNotDivide.Us, which is installed outside of Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater, after gunshots were fired near the arts venue.

Earlier this morning, LaBeouf tweeted: “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

The work, which consists of a camera situated on the exterior of the building with the words, “He will not divide us,” written above it in all caps, was created as a participatory performance piece that would stream footage of passersby repeating the phrase throughout the duration of President Trump’s term.

Originally, the artwork opened during Trump’s inauguration on January 20, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. However, the institution shut down the installation calling it “a flashpoint for violence,” forcing LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner to find another home for it. The trio criticized the museum for abandoning the project, claiming that it “bowed to political pressure.”

