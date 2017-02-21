Ren Hang (1987–2017)

POSTED February 24, 2017

Beijing-based self-taught photographer Ren Hang, known for pushing boundaries in China with his controversial nude portraits, has died at the age of twenty-nine, the British Journal of Photography reports.

Born in Nong’ An—a suburb of Changchun, the capital of the northeastern province of Jilin—in 1987, Hang left for Beijing to study advertising when he was seventeen. Shortly after, he became interested in photography as a way to “relieve boredom.” The artist began by using a point-and-shoot-camera to capture his friends. Since then, Hang has been featured in solo exhibitions in Antwerp, Athens, Bangkok, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Marseille, New York, Paris, and Vienna, and self-published seven monographs before the publishing company Taschen released a retrospective photobook of his work this year.

Despite being widely celebrated, Hang had a turbulent relationship with his native country. He was jailed on more than one occasion, his work was frequently censored, and his website was removed. Hang said, “I don’t really view my work as taboo, because I don’t think so much in cultural context, or political context. I don’t intentionally push boundaries, I just do what I do.”

Commenting on the artist’s first solo exhibition in New York, organized by Company Gallery, Chinnie Ding wrote: “Ren’s willful though vulnerable subjects seem to prosper in their found places, warding off the solitude in the gap between their bodies and the frame. In other images too, where one head vanishes behind another, extra limbs line up, or succulent flowers are joined to human feelers and spouts, forms of idiosyncratic mutuality roundly win out over atomized individualism.” Mirjam Kooiman, a curator at Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam, said, “There’s no hierarchy between the female and the male model in his work. It’s very telling about these tendencies of sexuality and queerness in Chinese society and how his generation is dealing with it. It’s visual poetry. It’s without limits.” LESS

Paul Schimmel will be leaving his role as director, partner, and vice president of Hauser & Wirth. Iwan Wirth and Manuela Wirth, cofounders and copresidents of the gallery, made the announcement today. After joining Hauser & Wirth in May of 2013, Schimmel headed the gallery’s new downtown arts district complex in Los Angeles.

Schimmel was previously the longtime chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and has maintained a curatorial career extending back to the mid-1970s. (He wrote a passage on Chris Burden, on the occasion of the artist’s death, in the September 2015 issue of Artforum.)

In announcing Schimmel’s departure, Iwan Wirth noted, “Going forward, Hauser & Wirth will continue building upon its longstanding, passionate commitment to Los Angeles with expanded programs, including an increasingly robust campaign of public events and community outreach activities, and an ever more dynamic schedule of exhibitions that celebrate our artists, and connections between California and the international scene.”

In November, Jenny Heinz, an avid performance goer, attached an eight-by-eleven sign to the back of her jacket that reads: “No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America!”

Earlier this month, Lincoln Center would not admit Heinz to a Budapest Festival performance at the David Geffen Hall for refusing to remove the sign from her jacket, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports. Despite wanting to attend the event, Heinz forfeited her ticket to keep the sign, saying it was a matter of “freedom of expression.”

While Lincoln Center did not directly address the incident, it released a statement that reads: “Lincoln Center’s founding mission is to bring the world’s greatest artists to the broadest possible audience. Every day we strive to provide an environment that cultivates the special and uninterrupted connection between a diverse array of performers and patrons, enabling a multitude of curated experiences for our 6.5 million annual visitors and artists.”

In a meeting arranged by civil rights lawyer Norman Siegel, Heinz confronted Lincoln Center officials and was told by Peter Flamm, vice president for concert halls and operations, that signs are not permitted inside the facility as well as outside on the plaza. A lawyer representing Lincoln Center informed Siegel that Heinz would not have been turned away if the words were printed on her clothing or featured on a button, highlighting inconsistencies about what can be classified as a potential disturbance to a performance. Policies enforced at other institutions vary. While Radio City Music Hall declared signs and banners are not allowed, Synneve Carlino, a spokeswoman for Carnegie Hall, said it had no specific policy on signs, and that incidents would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. LESS

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation handed over its Renzo Piano–designed cultural center, which houses the National Library and the National Opera House, to the Greek state in a ceremony on Thursday, February 23, Ekathimerini reports. The foundation also donated roughly $650 million to support the maintenance of the facility for years to come.

Prime Minster Alexis Tsipras welcomed the “generous donation” and also acknowledged the public’s unease over the fate of the center once it’s controlled by the state saying, “The concerns are very real. They are due to the fact that many Olympic facilities on which the people spent hundreds of millions remain unexploited, virtually in ruin.” He added, “However, it is not right to create the impression that the state and citizens are not in the position to keep this jewel, to make use of it and to make it into something even better.”

Tsipras brushed over several examples of missteps by both private and public Greek cultural institutions including the Athens Concert Hall, which accumulated millions of dollars of debt, forcing the state to intervene. Director of the foundation Andreas Dracopoulos said that the center has already been “embraced” by Greeks and that 760,000 people have visited the space since it opened in 2016. President Prokopis Pavlopoulos added that if the state fails to manage the facility it “will not be a breach against the donors but against culture itself.”

Marlborough Chelsea has announced that it is rebranding itself as Marlborough Contemporary and will coordinate programming between its New York and London spaces under the leadership of directors Max Levai and Pascal Spengemann.

“We are now an internationally aligned program, and Marlborough Contemporary represents the future of this legendary gallery,” Levai said. “This expansion opens up an exciting opportunity for connecting with new artists and expanding our audience.”

The gallery will also add to its staff by welcoming director Nichole Caruso, formerly of Wallspace Gallery and Lisa Cooley Gallery, as well as Leo Fitzpatrick, who will continue overseeing the adjacent Viewing Room gallery. Ed Spurr, formerly of Matthew Marks Gallery, will also join Marlborough Contemporary as a director in London.

Marlborough Contemporary London was formerly under the directorship of Andrew Renton. The first season of London programming will feature a diverse group of primarily American artists, all of whom will be making their first solo exhibitions in the UK, and will launch on April 27 with an exhibition of new work by Sarah Braman. Founded in London in 1946, Marlborough Gallery has an international presence with major galleries and offices in Madrid and Barcelona as well as its established venues in New York and London. LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville has announced that Caitlín Doherty, chief curator and deputy director of curatorial affairs at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, will join the institution as its new director. She will take up the post on March 20.

“She brings with her a wealth of leadership experience, strategy, and programmatic vision, as well as significant skills in museum and nonprofit management,” MOCA acting director and deputy director Ben Thompson said. He added, “Caitlín is a great team builder and at other institutions has created a culture of ‘cooperative enthusiasm,’ which helps align all stakeholders toward shared goals. She recognizes the importance of integrating with our community, making the museum a destination, a warm and welcoming place for all.”

Since January 2015, Doherty has been chief curator and deputy director of curatorial affairs at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University. During her tenure at The Broad, Doherty curated numerous exhibitions, including “The Artist as Activist: Mahbubur Rahman and Tayeba Begum Lipi” (2016), “2116: Forecast of the Next Century” (2016), “Gideon Mendel: Drowning World” (2016), and “Moving Time: Video Art at 50, 1965-2015,” which is currently touring China.

Prior to The Broad, Doherty served as exhibitions and speaker curator at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar—a branch of the VCU School of the Arts in Richmond, Virginia—from 2012 to 2015. Previously, Doherty worked as the inaugural director of Lismore Castle Arts, a contemporary art gallery in Ireland, where she oversaw exhibitions featuring artists such as Michael Craig-Martin, Matthew Barney, Richard Long, and Nathalie Djurberg. She also taught art history, design history, and museum and gallery studies at Ireland's Waterford Institute of Technology, and has regularly guest lectured at other institutions including University College London. Also in Ireland, Doherty directed the interdisciplinary arts and cultural initiative Artswave, and acted as visual arts coordinator for Garter Lane Arts Centre. “MOCA Jacksonville is a respected and vibrant contemporary art institution with a significant collection and a commitment to the exploration of the world around us through the art, artists, and ideas of our time,” Doherty said. “It is also at a very important point in its development-much wonderful work has already been done at the museum in areas such as exhibitions and education, and yet there is still the opportunity and desire for future growth and development, and for me that is hugely exciting.” LESS

Congressman William Lacy Clay of Missouri has filed a federal lawsuit against Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers for removing a student painting from a Capitol Hill exhibition claiming that he violated the artist’s right to free speech, Spencer S. Hsu of the Washington Post reports.

The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing controversy over an exhibition of works by high school students who won an annual nationwide art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. David Pulphus’s painting depicts police officers, who resemble razorback pigs in uniforms, aiming weapons at African American protesters in a standoff that was inspired by the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting of unarmed African American teen Michael Brown in 2014.

Clay said that the removal of the painting “sent a chilling message to young Americans that their voices are not respected.” He added, “This case is truly about something much bigger than a student’s painting. It is about defending our fundamental First Amendment freedoms which are currently under assault in this country.”

The work was taken down several times over the course of a week by various people including, Republicans Doug Lamborn of Colorado, Dana Rohrabacher of California, and, Brian Babin of Texas, who claim that the work violates the rules of the competition, which state that “depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed.” Clay repeatedly rehung the work, which had been on display for seven months before “the unprecedented step of retroactively disqualifying” a contest winner. In mid-January, Ayers stepped in and ordered the permanent removal of the painting. Clay said the Architect of the Capitol, whose office is in charge of of maintaining and preserving the buildings, gardens, monuments, and artworks on Capitol Hill, chose to censor Pulphus’s artwork “in response to the enormous political pressure he experienced from the Speaker of the House and certain right-wing media outlets.” Ayers, who was appointed by Barack Obama in 2010, has seven days to respond to the suit. The painting is now hanging in Clay’s office. LESS

Performance artist Taylor Mac and his musical director, Matt Ray, have been selected as winners of this year’s Edward M. Kennedy Prize for drama inspired by American history, writes Jennifer Schuessler in the New York Times. The duo will receive $100,000. Their performance, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, covers over two hundred years of US history “reinterpreted through a radical queer lens,” as Schuessler calls it. Reflecting on Mac’s piece on artforum.com, critic Jennifer Krasinski wrote, “Taylor Mac is a master performer, riveting storyteller, and charismatic, otherworldly creature, dressed to the tens in artist/designer Machine Dazzle’s magnificent metamorphic glitz.”

Jean Kennedy Smith, a former United States ambassador to Ireland, created the prize to honor her politician brother. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical Hamilton, was the previous winner of the prize. Miranda’s hit production was featured in curator Thelma Golden’s “Best of 2015” piece for the December 2015 issue of Artforum.

The board of the Washington Art Consortium—a coalition of seven art museums established in 1976 to bring more modern art to the state of Washington and spur collaboration among its cultural institutions—announced today that it is disbanding.

Its 411-work collection by 175 artists, including works on paper, photographs, and prints created from 1945 to the late twentieth century, as well as its more than $2 million endowment, will be distributed among its member art museums: the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington, Seattle; the Museum of Art at Washington State University, Pullman; Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane; Tacoma Art Museum; Western Gallery at Western Washington University, Bellingham—where the collection is currently housed—and the Whatcom Museum, Bellingham.

After an eighteen-month period of strategic planning, the WAC concluded that the need for an organization that ensures greater access to art throughout the state “is now less crucial.” Founder Virginia Wright said, “For the last forty years I have enjoyed watching the Washington Art Consortium’s progress and development. In 2015, as we approached our fortieth anniversary, I encouraged our board to think about the future.” She added, “I am pleased with their decision and delighted that the collections will live on through our member museums, continuing to serve as an important resource for the entire state.”