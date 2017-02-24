Armin Medosch (1962–2017)

POSTED February 27, 2017

Bruce Sterling reports at Wired that the Vienna-based artist, writer, and curator Armin Medosch has died. His work mainly dealt with media culture, wireless networks, online communities, and the history of art and technopolitics. The author of New Tendencies: Art at the Threshold of the Information Revolution (1961–1978) (2016), published by MIT Press, Medosch studied German literature and philosophy at Graz University from 1982–1985, and theater direction at the Academy for Music and Drama in Graz during the same period. In 1985, he moved to Vienna and in 1986 founded the Radio Subcom art group.

He was part of a group of artists in the early 1990s that commandeered a former GDR transport ship—the Kunst-Raum-Schiff, MS Stubnitz—and re-purposed it as a moving center for experimental electronic culture. He curated and organized exhibitions and symposia in Rostock and Hamburg in Germany, Malmö, and Saint Petersburg. With Stefan Iglhaut and Florian Rötzer, he also curated the exhibition and symposia “Telepolis” in Luxembourg in 1995, about the interactive and networked city. In 1996, he became the cofounder and editor of a groundbreaking online magazine, also called Telepolis, which he worked on until 2002. Telepolis won the European Online Journalism Award in 2000 for investigative reporting, as well as the Grimme Online Award in 2002 for media journalism.

He was an associate senior lecturer in the masters’ course on interactive digital media at Ravensbourne College, London from 2002–2007. In 2009, Medosch founded the Technopolitics working group together with Brian Holmes and since 2011, the group has been regularly hosting talks and workshops with guests in Vienna. Their “Technopolitics Timeline” was first displayed in the exhibition “Social Glitch: Radical Aesthetics and the Consequences of Extreme Events” at the Kunst Raum Niederösterreich in 2015 and later in exhibitions at MAK in Vienna in 2016 and nGbK Berlin in 2017. Medosch received his PhD in arts and computational technology from Goldsmiths in London in 2012.

February 27, 2017

The deputy director of exhibitions and programs at the California African American Museum, Naima J. Keith has won the thirteenth David C. Driskell Prize in African American Art and Art History. Previously a curator at the Studio Museum in Harlem, Keith was hired at the CAAM just last year.

Established by the High Museum of Art in 2005, the David C. Driskell Prize is the first national award to honor and celebrate contributions to the field of art of the African diaspora. Named for the renowned African American artist and art scholar, the prize recognizes a US-based scholar or artist in the beginning or middle of his or her career whose artistic practice or scholarly work makes an original and important contribution to the visual arts and study of art of the African diaspora. A cash award of $25,000 accompanies the prize.

Keith will receive the award in a celebration on April 28 at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia.

February 27, 2017

Set to open in 2017, Deborah Vankin reports in the LA Times that the Maurice and Paul Marciano Art Foundation has now announced its precise opening date: May 25. The museum on Wilshire Boulevard near the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles is in a landmarked Millard Sheets-designed building, which formerly served as a Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, and was renovated by Kulapat Yantrasast of wHY Architecture.

Like The Broad, the Marciano Foundation will be free and visitors will have to make reservations on the museum’s website for timed admission slots. The museum will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, while Wednesdays will be reserved for school groups.

February 26, 2017

San Francisco art critic, curator, and teacher Leigh Markopoulos has died, reports the San Francisco Chronicle’s Charles Desmarais. An automobile accident in Los Angeles was the cause of her death. Markopoulos contributed to the journal Art Practical, and served as chair of the graduate program in curatorial practice at California College of the Arts. She edited the book Great Expectations: Prospects for the Future of Curatorial Education (2016). Previously, she organized shows in London for the Serpentine Gallery and the Hayward Gallery, and served as director of the Rena Bransten Gallery in San Francisco from 2005 to 2007.

College of the Arts president Stephen Beal called Markopoulos “a brilliant scholar, writer, and curator who was dearly loved by her students and colleagues.”

February 25, 2017

Soon after last month’s report that Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhadi would be prevented from attending the 2017 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles due to Trump’s overreaching travel ban, CBS News reports that US immigration officials have prevented a twenty-one-year-old Syrian cinematographer named Khaled Khateeb—who worked on a short documentary film about his country’s ongoing civil war titled The White Helmets (2016), which has been nominated for an Academy Award—from entering the US for the ceremony tomorrow.

Khateeb was scheduled to arrive today in Los Angeles on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, but he was not allowed in after officials reported finding “derogatory information” regarding Khateeb. Derogatory information is a broad category that can include anything from concrete evidence of connections to terrorist organization to mere passport irregularities. Asked for comment on the matter, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, Gillian Christensen, only said, “A valid travel document is required for travel to the United States.” Khateeb had been issued a visa to attend the ceremony, but Turkish authorities detained him this week, according to internal US government correspondence, and he was then required to get a passport waiver from the United States to enter the country. The correspondence indicated he would not receive such a waiver, but there was also no explanation in the correspondence for why Turkey detained Khateeb in the first place. Khateeb has said he is currently in Istanbul and has claimed he had not been detained.

The White Helmets, a British production directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, is nominated in the category of “Best Documentary Short” at the Oscars this year. Khateeb is one of three people credited for cinematography on the film, which focuses on the rescue workers who aid Syrians affected by the civil war. Many of the group’s members have been killed by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, and the group was nominated for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

To coincide with the Oscars ceremony this year, Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, will stage a public screening of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman (2016), in Trafalgar Square on February 26. LESS

February 24, 2017

London’s Lisson Gallery has announced that it will open its fifth location and second New York Space this April, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. The new 3,500-square-foot gallery will be housed at 136 Tenth Avenue.

The gallery’s director, Alex Logsdail, said that the idea for another New York space came about when artist Haroon Mirza inquired about finding a temporary space for a project that he thought was too small for the gallery’s 8,500-square-foot building on West 24th Street, which opened last year. “I started looking into it, and I realized we don’t have a space to show single-work exhibitions, or things that are a little more intimate. It was something that met the needs of a lot of our artists that make smaller work that we don’t exhibit all the time,” Logsdail said.

Mirza’s installation ããã – Experience, Practice, Ritual Remix, which consists of LED lights, an array of plants, and a video work that features found footage spanning the last fifteen years, beginning with the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and ending with the election of Donald Trump, will inaugurate the space. The show will open March 3.

February 24, 2017

Jenny Sabin Studio’s Lumen has been selected as the winning design of MoMA PS1’s annual Young Architects Program. The immersive environment, an evolving design that changes in response to the people interacting with it as well as to heat and sunlight, will be constructed in the museum’s courtyard, opening on June 29.

Klaus Biesenbach, MoMA PS1 director and MoMA chief curator at large said, “Lumen is a socially and environmentally responsive structure that spans practices and disciplines in its exploratory approach to new materials. Held in tension within the walls of MoMA PS1’s courtyard, Lumen turns visitors into participants who interact through its responsiveness to temperature, sunlight, and movement.”

Now in its eighteenth edition, the Young Architects Program has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects for a temporary, outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling. Made of responsive tubular structures in a lightweight knitted fabric, Lumen features a canopy of recycled, photo-luminescent, and solar active textiles that absorb, collect, and deliver light as well as a misting system that will respond to visitors’ proximity.

The other finalists for this year’s MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program were Bureau Spectacular (Jimenez Lai and Joanna Grant), Ania Jaworska, Office of III (Sean Canty, Ryan Golenberg and Stephanie Lin), and Schaum/Shieh (Rosalyne Shieh and Troy Schaum). Organized by associate curator Sean Anderson and curatorial assistant Arièle Dionne-Krosnick, an exhibition of the five finalists’ proposed projects will be on view at MoMA throughout the summer. Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported the Young Architects Program since 2007. In 2016, MoMA and MoMA PS1 announced that its sponsorship had been extended for three years, enabling the program to be through the summer of 2018. LESS

February 24, 2017

Beijing-based self-taught photographer Ren Hang, known for his brazen and provocative nude portraits, has died at the age of twenty-nine, the British Journal of Photography reports. His photo assistant confirmed that the cause of death was suicide. While his works were internationally acclaimed, they were repeatedly censored in China. “I don’t really view my work as taboo, because I don’t think so much in cultural context, or political context,” Ren said. “I don’t intentionally push boundaries, I just do what I do.”

Over the course of the young artist’s five-year career he has exhibited works in more than twenty solo shows and seventy group shows in cities such as Antwerp, Athens, Beijing, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Vienna. Ren also self-published seven monographs including Ren Hang, Nude, Republic and Son And Bitch before the publishing company Taschen released a retrospective photobook of his compelling images earlier this year.

Born in Nong’ An—a suburb of Changchun, the capital of the northeastern province of Jilin—in 1987, Ren left for Beijing to study advertising when he was seventeen. Shortly after, he became interested in photography as a way to “relieve boredom.” The artist began by using a point-and-shoot-camera to capture his friends who became his models. Ren’s surreal images frequently depicted nude men and women in sensual poses in urban and natural environments. In a 2013 interview with Vice, Ren discussed how he doesn’t take photos with any particular plan in mind and is only inspired while holding his camera and looking at the models. “I feel the real existence of people through their naked bodies,” he said. “I like to portray every organ in a fresh, vivid, and emotional way.”

Despite being widely celebrated, Ren had a turbulent relationship with his native country, where he was jailed several times. Chinese galleries were forbidden from showing his work, which was considered pornographic—pornography has been illegal in China since the Communist Party established the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Despite the censorship of his work, the removal of his website, and other difficulties posed by working in China, such as getting turned down by publishers and detained for shooting photos outside, Ren said, “True, I’m restricted here, but the more I’m limited by my country, the more I want my country to take me in and accept me for who I am and what I do.” In March 2015, Ren had his first solo exhibition in New York at Capricious 88 (now Company Gallery), which was featured in a Critic’s Pick by Chinnie Ding for artforum.com. She wrote, “Ren’s willful though vulnerable subjects seem to prosper in their found places, warding off the solitude in the gap between their bodies and the frame. In other images too, where one head vanishes behind another, extra limbs line up, or succulent flowers are joined to human feelers and spouts, forms of idiosyncratic mutuality roundly win out over atomized individualism.” Coinciding with the opening of “2014” at Company Gallery, Aperture featured Ren’s work on the cover of its “Queer” issue. In December 2015, his works were selected for the seminal exhibition “Medium of Desire: An International Anthology of Photography and Video,” at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art in New York. The following year he was awarded the Outset | Unseen Exhibition Fund, a prize that recognizes emerging artists who have never had a museum show in the Netherlands by spotlighting their work in a solo exhibition at the city’s Foam Fotographiemuseum Amsterdam. Ren’s work will be on display at the institution until March 12. Mirjam Kooiman, a curator at Foam Fotographiemuseum Amsterdam, said, “There’s no hierarchy between the female and the male model in his work. It’s very telling about these tendencies of sexuality and queerness in Chinese society and how his generation is dealing with it. It’s visual poetry. It’s without limits.” LESS

February 24, 2017

Paul Schimmel will be leaving his role as director, partner, and vice president of Hauser & Wirth. Iwan Wirth and Manuela Wirth, cofounders and copresidents of the gallery, made the announcement today. After joining Hauser & Wirth in May of 2013, Schimmel headed the gallery’s new downtown arts district complex in Los Angeles.

Schimmel was previously the longtime chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and has maintained a curatorial career extending back to the mid-1970s. (He wrote a Passages on Chris Burden, on the occasion of the artist’s death, in the September 2015 issue of Artforum.)

In announcing Schimmel’s departure, Iwan Wirth noted, “Going forward, Hauser & Wirth will continue building upon its longstanding, passionate commitment to Los Angeles with expanded programs, including an increasingly robust campaign of public events and community outreach activities, and an ever more dynamic schedule of exhibitions that celebrate our artists, and connections between California and the international scene.”