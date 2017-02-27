Canceled Turkish Exhibition to be Staged in Germany

POSTED February 28, 2017

“Post-Peace,” an exhibition that was originally scheduled to go up in Istanbul last year, will now be on display at Stuttgart’s Württemberger Kunstverein, writes Clemens Bomsdorf of the Art Newspaper. The reason the show was canceled was due to Ayahn and Me, 2016, a video by Turkish artist Belit Sağ, which revolves around a man declaring that he was a part of an illegal paramilitary group—under the Turkish Security Forces—that executed a large portion of the country’s Kurdish population during the 1990s. One of the Kunstverein’s two directors, Hans Christ, said that the exhibition’s cancelation was “a clear act of political censorship” on German Deutschlandradio.

“Post-Peace,” curated by Katia Krupennikova, was the winning entry from the International Curator Competition, a contest sponsored by the Turkish bank, Akbank (Christ was one of the jury members for the competition). The show would have gone on display at Akbank’s exhibition space. Just days before the show was going to open, Akbank Sanat, the institution’s cultural office, shut “Post-Peace” down because of the March 2016 car bombing in Ankara, which killed at least thirty-seven people. Concerts, however, were still taking place at the venue.

The show, focusing on “relationships between war and peace,” will feature artists from Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, and Palestine. Turkish artist Pinar Ögrenci will be screening Erika and The Night, 2016, a movie about a woman describing Nuremberg’s destruction during World War II. Ögrenci, who faces up to eighteen years in prison for taking part in a peace march in Turkey, has also been accused of terrorism. Many of the artists exhibiting in “Post-Peace” plan on coming to the show and will participate in a seminar on censorship. Köken Ergun, another artist in “Post-Peace,” said censorship might be growing throughout the rest of the world. “Today it is Turkey, tomorrow it might be France, Germany or the US . . . It took Erdoğan [ten] years to ban certain media outlets from his press meetings, but Trump did it in his first month.”

February 28, 2017

London-based gallery Victoria Miro has announced that it will be representing the estate of American painter Milton Avery, reports ArtDaily. Avery was famous for distilling Abstract Expressionism’s abrupt facture through Matisse and the Hudson River School. An exhibition of Avery’s work with the gallery is slated for June 2017. This will be the first exhibition of the artist’s work in London in a decade.

Art dealer Victoria Miro said, “It is a great honor to be working with the Milton Avery estate. Avery is a painter of singular vision and daring ambition, who achieved greatness not through grandeur but through quiet emotion and a profound sense of place. He is a perfect fit within our gallery program and I am immensely grateful to Waqas Wajahat for championing the work and for this introduction and, most importantly, to March Avery Cavanaugh and Sean Avery Cavanaugh for entrusting us to further advance Milton Avery’s important legacy.”

“We are delighted that the Milton Avery estate has found European representation with Victoria Miro,” said Sean Avery Cavanaugh and March Avery Cavanaugh, the artist’s heirs. “As a gallery with an international presence, a profound commitment to painting, and a long history of supporting and promoting artists and artists’ estates, Victoria Miro is the perfect home for Milton Avery’s legacy.”

February 28, 2017

Laurence des Cars, the current director of Paris’s Musée de l’Orangerie, has been appointed the new director of the Musée d’Orsay, reports Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The French Ministry of Culture issued a statement to say that Des Cars will “strengthen the museum’s place worldwide, building on partnerships with major international institutions.” She will replace Guy Cogeval, who will be leaving his post on March 15 to direct research on Symbolist art and Les Nabis under the auspices of the Musée d’Orsay.

Des Cars started as a curator at the Musée d’Orsay in 1994 and worked there until 2007. She was then in charge of the Agence France-Muséums, the French government organization responsible for the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is slated to open later this year in the UAE. She was given the directorship of the Musée de l’Orangerie in January 2014.

February 27, 2017

The heirs of Fritz Grunbaum, an Austrian Jewish entertainer, have repeatedly tried to sue for the return of two valuable drawings by Egon Schiele, which were part of a large collection that the Nazis confiscated from Grunbaum’s Vienna apartment in 1938, but were unsuccessful due to “legal technicalities.”

Timothy Reif, David Fraenkel, and Milos Vavra, who have argued for years that the collection, which included eighty-one Schieles, was stolen by the Nazis, filed another lawsuit after Congress passed the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act in December, which may change the outcome of their case, William D. Cohan in the New York Times reports.

Sponsored by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who said that the law would ensure that “claims to Nazi-confiscated art are not unfairly barred by statutes of limitations and other similar time-based nonmerits defenses,” the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act changes the statue of limitations for ownership claims to six years from the time of “actual discovery” of the stolen works.

This new guideline aligns with two international proclamations stating that technicalities should not be employed to prevent stolen property from being returned to rightful owners. The new legislation has also been cited by lawyers for the estate of Alice Leffmann, which is currently seeking the restitution of a valuable Picasso painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Raymond Dowd, a lawyer for the Grunbaum heirs, filed a previous suit in November 2015 after learning that Richard Nagy, a London art dealer and Schiele specialist, was attempting to sell Woman in a Black Pinafore, 1911, and Woman Hiding Her Face, 1912, at an art fair at the Park Avenue Armory. According to Dowd, the two drawings are valued together at roughly $5 million. Nagy fought the claim, stating in court papers that he acquired both artworks “in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner.” Nagy’s lawyers argued that previous court rulings concerning Schieles from the Grunbaum collection stated that they had been properly conveyed in 1956 and therefore no future legal claims should be considered on these works. Judge Charles Ramos of the New York State Supreme Court ordered that the two drawings be held by Nagy’s shipping agent while the resolution of the legal case was pending. Nagy and his lawyer, Thaddeus Stauber, have appealed. Some collectors, dealers, and museums have sided with Nagy, claiming that the art was inventoried by the Nazis but not stolen, and that Grunbaum’s sister-in-law sold fifty-three of the Schiele pieces in a legitimate transaction—which included the two drawings at the heart of the heirs’ present suit—to a Swiss art dealer in 1956. Grunbaum’s heirs maintain that the previous claims, in this case and others, were settled on legal technicalities, rather than the merits of the argument that the art was looted by the Nazis, and they hope that this new law will allow their concerns to be addressed. Dowd and Vavra previously also pursued the restitution of another Schiele drawing from the Grunbaum collection, Seated Woman With Bent Left Leg (Torso), 1917. For that 2005 suit, a court ruled in favor of a Boston businessman, David Bakalar, who had bought the work in 1963. It said too much time had passed since the Grunbaum heirs had made their claim, causing evidence to be lost. Dowd appealed that ruling, but lost. Agnes Peresztegi, the president and legal counsel of the Commission on Art Recovery—an organization founded by the art collector Ronald S. Lauder to encourage the restitution of artworks stolen during World War II—said that as a legal precedent the case with Bakalar was not decided on the merits, but on the technical issue that too much time had passed to pursue a claim and that she would welcome the use of the new law in deciding whether many of the Grunbaum collection’s Schieles, including the two owned by Nagy, were stolen. LESS

February 27, 2017

Pace Gallery has announced that it will open a new outpost in the Yongsan district of Seoul in South Korea, on Saturday, March 4. Youngjoo Lee, who joined Pace Hong Kong in 2015, will serve as director of the space. Its inaugural exhibition will feature works by ten artists: Donald Judd, Robert Irwin, Liu Jianhua, Agnes Martin, Julian Schnabel, Joel Shapiro, Raqib Shaw, teamLab, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Zhang Xiaogang.

Since its founding in 1960, Pace has established eleven locations in cities such as New York, London, Paris, and Palo Alto in California. Recently, it has focused on expanding its presence in Asia, opening its headquarters for Asia operations in Beijing in 2008 and another space in Hong Kong in 2014.

“After a decade of intense involvement in Asia, we have found it essential to engage with communities of artists, collectors, and curators,” Marc Glimcher, president of Pace, said. “Our new space in Seoul will give Pace an opportunity to be part of one of the most vibrant centers of the art world in Asia.”

February 27, 2017

Bruce Sterling reports at Wired that the Vienna-based artist, writer, and curator Armin Medosch has died. His work mainly dealt with media culture, wireless networks, online communities, and the history of art and technopolitics. The author of New Tendencies: Art at the Threshold of the Information Revolution (1961–1978) (2016), published by MIT Press, Medosch studied German literature and philosophy at Graz University from 1982 to 1985, and theater direction at the Academy for Music and Drama in Graz during the same period. In 1985, he moved to Vienna and in 1986 founded the Radio Subcom art group.

He was part of a group of artists in the early 1990s that commandeered a former GDR transport ship—the Kunst-Raum-Schiff, MS Stubnitz—and re-purposed it as a moving center for experimental electronic culture. He curated and organized exhibitions and symposia in Rostock and Hamburg in Germany, Malmö, and Saint Petersburg. With Stefan Iglhaut and Florian Rötzer, he also curated the exhibition and symposia “Telepolis” in Luxembourg in 1995, about the interactive and networked city. In 1996, he became the cofounder and editor of a groundbreaking online magazine, also called Telepolis, which he worked on until 2002. Telepolis won the European Online Journalism Award in 2000 for investigative reporting, as well as the Grimme Online Award in 2002 for media journalism.

He was an associate senior lecturer in the master’s course on interactive digital media at Ravensbourne College, London from 2002 to 2007. In 2009, Medosch founded the Technopolitics working group together with Brian Holmes and since 2011, the group has been regularly hosting talks and workshops with guests in Vienna. Their Technopolitics Timeline was first displayed in the exhibition “Social Glitch: Radical Aesthetics and the Consequences of Extreme Events” at the Kunst Raum Niederösterreich in 2015 and later in exhibitions at MAK in Vienna in 2016 and nGbK Berlin in 2017. Medosch received his Ph.D. in arts and computational technology from Goldsmiths in London in 2012.

February 27, 2017

The deputy director of exhibitions and programs at the California African American Museum, Naima J. Keith has won the thirteenth David C. Driskell Prize in African American Art and Art History. Previously a curator at the Studio Museum in Harlem, Keith was hired at the CAAM just last year.

Established by the High Museum of Art in 2005, the David C. Driskell Prize is the first national award to honor and celebrate contributions to the field of art of the African diaspora. Named for the renowned African American artist and art scholar, the prize recognizes a US-based scholar or artist in the beginning or middle of his or her career whose artistic practice or scholarly work makes an original and important contribution to the visual arts and study of art of the African diaspora. A cash award of $25,000 accompanies the prize.

Keith will receive the award in a celebration on April 28 at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia.

February 27, 2017

Set to open in 2017, Deborah Vankin reports in the LA Times that the Maurice and Paul Marciano Art Foundation has now announced its precise opening date: May 25. The museum on Wilshire Boulevard near the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles is in a landmarked Millard Sheets-designed building, which formerly served as a Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, and was renovated by Kulapat Yantrasast of wHY Architecture.

Like The Broad, the Marciano Foundation will be free and visitors will have to make reservations on the museum’s website for timed admission slots. The museum will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, while Wednesdays will be reserved for school groups.

February 26, 2017

San Francisco art critic, curator, and teacher Leigh Markopoulos has died, reports the San Francisco Chronicle’s Charles Desmarais. An automobile accident in Los Angeles was the cause of her death. Markopoulos contributed to the journal Art Practical, and served as chair of the graduate program in curatorial practice at California College of the Arts. She edited the book Great Expectations: Prospects for the Future of Curatorial Education (2016). Previously, she organized shows in London for the Serpentine Gallery and the Hayward Gallery, and served as director of the Rena Bransten Gallery in San Francisco from 2005 to 2007.

College of the Arts president Stephen Beal called Markopoulos “a brilliant scholar, writer, and curator who was dearly loved by her students and colleagues.”