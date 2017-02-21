Argentinian Curator and Legal American Resident Denied Entry into US

POSTED February 28, 2017

In a public letter, Juan Garcia Mosqueda, an Argentinian curator who has been a legal US resident for the last decade and runs Chamber NYC, an architecture and design studio on 515 West Twenty-Third Street in Manhattan, was denied entry into the United States last Friday after a trip to Buenos Aires. Mosqueda called the experience “dehumanizing and degrading.” A border patrol officer denied him legal counsel, claiming that “lawyers had no jurisdiction at the borders.” Mosqueda was interrogated under oath and threatened with a five-year expulsion from the US if he did not answer his questions honestly. After his statement was given to the officer in charge, Mosqueda was told that he could not enter the US, and would be sent back to Buenos Aires. He was detained for fourteen hours before his trip back. During this time he was not permitted to contact anyone, and was not allowed access to any of his belongings. He was eventually escorted to a plane by two armed officers, and told he would not receive any of his documents until he got back to Buenos Aires.

“Although I am not an American citizen, Chamber is an American product that I hope adds to the cultural landscape of the country, “ said Mosqueda. “The gallery was conceived in alignment with the same idea of inclusion that was found in the streets of the Lower East Side (where I live and was denied access to) not so long ago: a melting pot of all nationalities and religions, importing ideas from abroad to a culturally embracing metropolis. We have worked with over two hundred artists and designers, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, from Amsterdam to Santiago, in our less than three years of existence and rely heavily on social mobility to get our message across and display the works that we want to show.”

In his letter, Mosqueda encourages people to contact their congressmen and demand immigration reform. You may read the letter in its entirety below:

Dear Friends, This past Friday, February 24, 2017, I was denied entry into the United States—the nation where I have been legally residing for the past ten years. The procedure was dehumanizing and degrading every step of the way. After being escorted to the secondary inspection premises, I was brought down for interrogation where I was questioned under oath and threatened with the possibility of being barred from entering the country for five years. The border patrol officer denied me the right to legal counseling, arrogantly claiming that lawyers had no jurisdiction at the borders. Shortly after my sworn statement was delivered to the chief officer in charge, they informed me that I was not permitted to come into the country and, therefore, would be forced onto the return flight to Buenos Aires later that evening. During the following fourteen excruciatingly painful hours, I was prohibited from the use of any means of communication and had no access to any of my belongings, which were ferociously examined without any warrant whatsoever. I was deprived of food. I was frisked three times in order to go to the bathroom, where I had no privacy and was under the constant surveillance of an officer. Finally, I was escorted by two armed officers directly onto the plane and denied my documents until I reached my destination, Buenos Aires. This thirty-six hour nightmare is nothing but clear evidence of a deeply flawed immigration system in the United States, carried out by an administration that is more interested in expelling people than admitting them. I was educated in America, worked at prestigious design entities, and, now, as you all know, own a gallery which employs Americans and non-Americans alike. Chamber supports architecture and design studios in the United States and abroad. I own several properties in New York and have collaborated in numerous projects with architects, contractors, and construction workers to bring to life projects around the city. We have created a network within the creative industries that span all disciplines and media that help individuals sustain their practices and do what they love. We proudly carry the New York flag to every fair that we do and every project we initiate across the globe. We self-publish books printed in the United States. And, needless to say, we pay

considerable federal and state taxes that help fund many of the societal aspects that fuel the American engine. Although I am not an American citizen, Chamber is an American product that I hope adds to the cultural landscape of the country. The gallery was conceived in alignment with the same idea of inclusion that was found in the streets of the Lower East Side (where I live and was denied access to) not so long ago: a melting pot of all nationalities and religions, importing ideas from abroad to a culturally embracing metropolis. We have worked with over 200 artists and designers, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, from Amsterdam to Santiago, in our less than three years of existence and rely heavily on social mobility to get our message across and display the works that we want to show. To my American friends, I urge you to contact your congressmen and push for immigration reform. Push for a system that does not alienate, intimidate, and bully foreigners but that, on the contrary, welcomes and encourages citizens from all countries to want to keep investing in and contributing to your wonderful country. This coming Thursday, I will not be able to celebrate the opening of our newest show, Domestic Appeal, which my team and I worked hard to conceive, and will not be able to meet some of the incredible participants that are traveling to the United States to take pride in displaying their creations in one of the most culturally relevant cities on the planet.

Please come see it, have a glass of wine, and enjoy it on my behalf! Hope to see you all very soon, Juan Garcia Mosqueda,

Under mounting pressure, Thomas P. Campbell has resigned as the director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the New York Times’ Robin Pogrebin. “I have decided to step down from my role as director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to pursue the next phase of my career,” Campbell wrote in a letter sent to various colleagues.

Pogrebin writes that Campbell’s departure comes after “months of growing complaints among staff members and some trustees about the institution’s financial health and his capacity to lead the largest museum in the country.” The Met’s president and chief operating officer, Daniel H. Weiss, will be serving as interim chief executive after Campbell officially leaves in June.

Just last month, the museum delayed construction on its $600 million modern and contemporary art wing, citing a $10 million deficit, as Artforum.com previously reported here. Not all was dire, however: The museum also reported record attendance last year.

Campbell had spent fifteen years at the museum as a tapestry specialist. He was appointed to lead the museum in 2009, succeeding Philippe de Montebello. Under Campbell’s direction, the museum invested $15 million in refurbishing the Met Breuer, formerly the Whitney Museum’s home, and secured a collection of Cubist artworks from Leonard A. Lauder valued at over $1 billion.

The Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, a former factory that houses artist studios, antique shops, a counseling center, and a gym, received a shutdown order by the city because of numerous ordinance violations, write Louis Aguilar and Holly Fournier of the Detroit News. The complex also hosts the Dirty Show, an annual convention featuring erotic art, burlesque, and performance art, which ran earlier this month. Parts of the Hollywood blockbuster Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), were also shot at the building.

The mandate for shutdown came on February 20, as the center’s management were working to fix previously cited safety violations regarding the building’s scant number of exit signs, its sprinkler system, a shortage of fire extinguishers, and combustible materials. Notices were posted on every door within the complex asking tenants to vacate. City officials claim the residents failed to follow municipal regulations during the creation of their businesses. “They have erected walls using combustible materials [and] illegally installed plumbing and heating systems in numerous units without the proper permits, inspections, and approvals,” said David Bell, the department director of Detroit buildings, in a statement. “During a recent inspection, the smell of natural gas from the multiple illegal installations was so strong, DTE [Energy Co.] had to be immediately called to correct the leak.” The building’s facility project manager, Eric Novack, urged tenants to call city officials to reverse the decision. “They’re frustrated. They’re concerned. They obviously want to be here. They have orders to fill and families to feed. They’re going to be out of a job,” said Novack.

City administrators also say the building has illegal residences. Dennis Kefallinos, a longtime developer in Detroit and the building’s owner, denies this. He also doesn’t know why the city’s need to shut the building down has been so strong, though many worry the building could meet a fate similar to the Ghost Ship, an Oakland art space that burned down last December—killing thirty-six people—if the building is not up to code.

About 150 tenants occupy the building. Kefallinos owns dozens of properties in Detroit that are either vacant or in need of serious repair. He claims, however, that he is doing what he can to keep spaces affordable: “Some developers are going for two dollars a square foot. Sometimes we go for fifty cents a square foot.” LESS

Magazzino, a new private Hudson River Valley arts space that will house art patrons Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu’s more than four-hundred-work collection of postwar and contemporary Italian art, will be open to the public by appointment only and free of charge starting June 28, 2017. An exhibition of works devoted to Margherita Stein, founder of the historic Galleria Christian Stein in Turin, Italy, and one of the pioneers of the Arte Povera movement, will inaugurate the space.

The exhibition will feature a selection of works created by artists whose careers Stein fostered, including Giovanni Anselmo, Alighiero Boetti, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Luciano Fabro, Jannis Kounellis, Mario Merz, Marisa Merz, Giulio Paolini, Giuseppe Penone, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Gilberto Zorio. Born and based in Turin, Margherita Stein assumed the alias “Christian Stein,” borrowing her husband’s first and last name in order to gain acceptance in the art world. Between 1966, when the gallery first opened, until 1999, Stein was responsible for supporting artists associated with Spatialism, the Zero Group, and Arte Povera, bringing early recognition to the movement, first in Italy and Europe, and later in the United States.

“The inaugural presentation at Magazzino will not only focus on the core group of artists associated with the Arte Povera movement but will also incorporate artists from the following generation, including Marco Bagnoli, Domenico Bianchi, and Remo Salvadori,” director Vittorio Calabrese said, “The aim of the initial presentation is not solely to be a survey of Arte Povera, but rather an homage to the vision of Margherita Stein and her role in shaping and advancing these artists’ careers. Our goal is to always have one gallery dedicated to presenting temporary exhibition of contemporary art.”

Named Magazzino, which means warehouse in Italian, the 18,000-square-foot facility comprises galleries, administrative offices, an orchard, and a library with more than five thousand publications. Leading the project is architect Miguel Quismondo, who conceived of a design for the space that required repurposing a preexisting structure. “The project pays tribute to its name by reiterating its integrity as an industrial warehouse,” explained architect Miguel Quismondo. “The existing building has been striped to its basic components, while the addition is built with structural cast-in-place concrete and metal girders, creating a modulated repetition. The balance of natural light, the contrasting shell, and versatile height of the new component [establish] a harmonious dialogue between the existing and the addition.” LESS

London-based gallery Victoria Miro has announced that it will be representing the estate of American painter Milton Avery, Melanie Gerlis of the Financial Times reports. Avery was famous for distilling Abstract Expressionism’s abrupt facture through Matisse and the Hudson River School. An exhibition of Avery’s work with the gallery is slated for June 2017. This will be the first exhibition of the artist’s work in London in a decade.

Art dealer Victoria Miro said, “It is a great honor to be working with the Milton Avery estate. Avery is a painter of singular vision and daring ambition, who achieved greatness not through grandeur but through quiet emotion and a profound sense of place. He is a perfect fit within our gallery program and I am immensely grateful to Waqas Wajahat for championing the work and for this introduction and, most importantly, to March Avery Cavanaugh and Sean Avery Cavanaugh for entrusting us to further advance Milton Avery’s important legacy.”

“We are delighted that the Milton Avery estate has found European representation with Victoria Miro,” said Sean Avery Cavanaugh and March Avery Cavanaugh, the artist’s heirs. “As a gallery with an international presence, a profound commitment to painting, and a long history of supporting and promoting artists and artists’ estates, Victoria Miro is the perfect home for Milton Avery’s legacy.”

Laurence des Cars, the current director of Paris’s Musée de l’Orangerie, has been appointed the new director of the Musée d’Orsay, reports Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The French Ministry of Culture issued a statement to say that Des Cars will “strengthen the museum’s place worldwide, building on partnerships with major international institutions.” She will replace Guy Cogeval, who will be leaving his post on March 15 to direct research on Symbolist art and Les Nabis under the auspices of the Musée d’Orsay.

Des Cars started as a curator at the Musée d’Orsay in 1994 and worked there until 2007. She was then in charge of the Agence France-Muséums, the French government organization responsible for the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is slated to open later this year in the UAE. She was given the directorship of the Musée de l’Orangerie in January 2014.

“Post-Peace,” an exhibition that was originally scheduled to go up in Istanbul last year, will now be on display at Stuttgart’s Württemberger Kunstverein, writes Clemens Bomsdorf of the Art Newspaper. The show was canceled due to Ayahn and Me, 2016, a video by Turkish artist Belit Sağ, which revolves around a man declaring that he was a part of an illegal paramilitary group—under the Turkish Security Forces—that executed a large portion of the country’s Kurdish population during the 1990s. One of the Kunstverein’s two directors, Hans Christ, said on German radio that the exhibition’s cancelation was “a clear act of political censorship.”

“Post-Peace,” curated by Katia Krupennikova, was the winning entry of the International Curator Competition, a contest sponsored by the Turkish bank Akbank (Christ was one of the jury members for the competition). The show would have gone on display at Akbank’s exhibition space, but just days before the show was going to open, Akbank Sanat, the institution’s cultural office, shut “Post-Peace” down because of the March 2016 car bombing in Ankara, which killed at least thirty-seven people. Concerts, however, were still taking place at the venue.

The show, focusing on “relationships between war and peace,” will feature artists from Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, and Palestine. Turkish artist Pinar Ögrenci will be screening Erika and The Night, 2016, a movie about a woman describing Nuremberg’s destruction during World War II. Ögrenci, who faces up to eighteen years in prison for taking part in a peace march in Turkey, has also been accused of terrorism. Many of the artists exhibiting in “Post-Peace” plan on coming to the show and will participate in a seminar on censorship. Köken Ergun, another artist in “Post-Peace,” said censorship might be growing throughout the rest of the world. “Today it is Turkey, tomorrow it might be France, Germany or the US . . . . It took Erdoğan [ten] years to ban certain media outlets from his press meetings, but Trump did it in his first month.”

The heirs of Fritz Grunbaum, an Austrian Jewish entertainer, have repeatedly tried to sue for the return of two valuable drawings by Egon Schiele, which were part of a large collection that the Nazis confiscated from Grunbaum’s Vienna apartment in 1938, but were unsuccessful due to “legal technicalities.”

Timothy Reif, David Fraenkel, and Milos Vavra, who have argued for years that the collection, which included eighty-one Schieles, was stolen by the Nazis, filed another lawsuit after Congress passed the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act in December, which may change the outcome of their case, William D. Cohan in the New York Times reports.

Sponsored by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who said that the law would ensure that “claims to Nazi-confiscated art are not unfairly barred by statutes of limitations and other similar time-based nonmerits defenses,” the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act changes the statue of limitations for ownership claims to six years from the time of “actual discovery” of the stolen works.

This new guideline aligns with two international proclamations stating that technicalities should not be employed to prevent stolen property from being returned to rightful owners. The new legislation has also been cited by lawyers for the estate of Alice Leffmann, which is currently seeking the restitution of a valuable Picasso painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Raymond Dowd, a lawyer for the Grunbaum heirs, filed a previous suit in November 2015 after learning that Richard Nagy, a London art dealer and Schiele specialist, was attempting to sell Woman in a Black Pinafore, 1911, and Woman Hiding Her Face, 1912, at an art fair at the Park Avenue Armory. According to Dowd, the two drawings are valued together at roughly $5 million. Nagy fought the claim, stating in court papers that he acquired both artworks “in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner.” Nagy’s lawyers argued that previous court rulings concerning Schieles from the Grunbaum collection stated that they had been properly conveyed in 1956 and therefore no future legal claims should be considered on these works. Judge Charles Ramos of the New York State Supreme Court ordered that the two drawings be held by Nagy’s shipping agent while the resolution of the legal case was pending. Nagy and his lawyer, Thaddeus Stauber, have appealed. Some collectors, dealers, and museums have sided with Nagy, claiming that the art was inventoried by the Nazis but not stolen, and that Grunbaum’s sister-in-law sold fifty-three of the Schiele pieces in a legitimate transaction—which included the two drawings at the heart of the heirs’ present suit—to a Swiss art dealer in 1956. Grunbaum’s heirs maintain that the previous claims, in this case and others, were settled on legal technicalities, rather than the merits of the argument that the art was looted by the Nazis, and they hope that this new law will allow their concerns to be addressed. Dowd and Vavra previously also pursued the restitution of another Schiele drawing from the Grunbaum collection, Seated Woman With Bent Left Leg (Torso), 1917. For that 2005 suit, a court ruled in favor of a Boston businessman, David Bakalar, who had bought the work in 1963. It said too much time had passed since the Grunbaum heirs had made their claim, causing evidence to be lost. Dowd appealed that ruling, but lost. Agnes Peresztegi, the president and legal counsel of the Commission on Art Recovery—an organization founded by the art collector Ronald S. Lauder to encourage the restitution of artworks stolen during World War II—said that as a legal precedent the case with Bakalar was not decided on the merits, but on the technical issue that too much time had passed to pursue a claim and that she would welcome the use of the new law in deciding whether many of the Grunbaum collection’s Schieles, including the two owned by Nagy, were stolen. LESS

Pace Gallery has announced that it will open a new outpost in the Yongsan district of Seoul in South Korea, on Saturday, March 4. Youngjoo Lee, who joined Pace Hong Kong in 2015, will serve as director of the space. Its inaugural exhibition will feature works by ten artists: Donald Judd, Robert Irwin, Liu Jianhua, Agnes Martin, Julian Schnabel, Joel Shapiro, Raqib Shaw, teamLab, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Zhang Xiaogang.

Since its founding in 1960, Pace has established eleven locations in cities such as New York, London, Paris, and Palo Alto in California. Recently, it has focused on expanding its presence in Asia, opening its headquarters for Asia operations in Beijing in 2008 and another space in Hong Kong in 2014.

“After a decade of intense involvement in Asia, we have found it essential to engage with communities of artists, collectors, and curators,” Marc Glimcher, president of Pace, said. “Our new space in Seoul will give Pace an opportunity to be part of one of the most vibrant centers of the art world in Asia.”