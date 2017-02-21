Pace Gallery Reveals Renderings of New Eight-Story Chelsea Building

POSTED February 28, 2017

Pace Gallery broke ground for its new Chelsea site today, and revealed details about its plans in the process. Expanding into the eight-story building at 540 West Twenty-fifth Street, the gallery will soon command 75,000 square feet of space—more than doubling its current footprint in New York.

Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, the firm helming the project, has designed a building that will include column-free exhibition spaces with twenty-foot ceilings, a public library showcasing a collection of over 10,000 catalogued volumes, and a 1,000-square-foot roof terrace that will also serve as an extension of the gallery. Meanwhile, the sixth floor will offer an additional 6,000-square-foot outdoor exhibition space that will accommodate large-scale sculptures, while the seventh floor is being designed with a special focus on acoustics, optimizing the area for new-media installations and performance.

“The metal clad structure with a black volcanic stone façade is articulated into a variety of exhibition spaces also including an outdoor gallery that is visually connected to the High Line and surmounted by a suspended double story penthouse gallery,” the architects remarked. Pace/MacGill and Pace Primitive will also occupy space in the new building.

"The last ten years have seen incredible changes in the art world as creative communities from different parts of the world have started to connect. Now it's time for the art galleries to change too. This new building gives us the chance to reimagine what we are all about and that's exactly what we plan to do,” said Marc Glimcher, the gallery’s president.

A group calling itself the Industrial Workers of the World, in a nod to the international labor union that was founded in 1906 in Chicago, showed up at the Minneapolis Institute of Art last Saturday to protest a white-nationalist rally, writes Randy Kennedy of the New York Times. A few members of the group Alt Right MN came to the museum, ostensibly to “meet a few new faces and enjoy the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s beautiful collection,” said the group on its website. “However, when we got there, the IWW protesters were waiting. We had no idea that it had anything to do with us until two of our members were attacked upstairs, simply for how they looked.”

An argument broke out between the groups outside the museum before the attack. When the small alt-right contingent entered the building, some IWW people followed them in. Witnesses said they heard the alt-righters “yelling neo-Nazi provocations,” and that one had racist symbols on his jacket. The New York Times tried contacting the witnesses by social media and phone, to no avail. The museum’s director, Kaywin Feldman, said the symbols were not visible in the museum’s security footage. “We don’t have an indication of who they were. But it was obvious that the IWW fellows were going through the galleries looking for them, for their opponents,” said Feldman.

An IWW man pinned one of the alt-righters to the ground in the museum’s gallery containing eighteenth-century art and started punching him. A security guard intervened to try and help the man being hit. “She was terribly brave,” said Feldman. “As you can imagine, our security officers are trained not to put themselves in harm’s way ever. And so this was just a reaction on her part to protect another human.” The fight damaged none of the gallery’s artworks.

Under mounting pressure, Thomas P. Campbell has resigned as the director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the New York Times’ Robin Pogrebin. “I have decided to step down from my role as director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to pursue the next phase of my career,” Campbell wrote in a letter sent to various colleagues.

Pogrebin writes that Campbell’s departure comes after “months of growing complaints among staff members and some trustees about the institution’s financial health and his capacity to lead the largest museum in the country.” The Met’s president and chief operating officer, Daniel H. Weiss, will be serving as interim chief executive after Campbell officially leaves in June.

Just last month, the museum delayed construction on its $600 million modern and contemporary art wing, citing a $10 million deficit, as Artforum.com previously reported here. Not all was dire, however: The museum also reported record attendance last year.

Campbell had spent fifteen years at the museum as a tapestry specialist. He was appointed to lead the museum in 2009, succeeding Philippe de Montebello. Under Campbell’s direction, the museum invested $15 million in refurbishing the Met Breuer, formerly the Whitney Museum’s home, and secured a collection of Cubist artworks from Leonard A. Lauder valued at over $1 billion.

In a public letter, Juan Garcia Mosqueda, an Argentinian curator who has been a legal US resident for the last decade and runs Chamber NYC, an architecture and design studio on 515 West Twenty-Third Street in Manhattan, was denied entry into the United States last Friday after a trip to Buenos Aires. Mosqueda called the experience “dehumanizing and degrading.” A border patrol officer denied him legal counsel, claiming that “lawyers had no jurisdiction at the borders.” Mosqueda was interrogated under oath and threatened with a five-year expulsion from the US if he did not answer his questions honestly. After his statement was given to the officer in charge, Mosqueda was told that he could not enter the US, and would be sent back to Buenos Aires. He was detained for fourteen hours before his trip back. During this time he was not permitted to contact anyone, and was not allowed access to any of his belongings. He was eventually escorted to a plane by two armed officers, and told he would not receive any of his documents until he got back to Buenos Aires.

“Although I am not an American citizen, Chamber is an American product that I hope adds to the cultural landscape of the country, “ said Mosqueda. “The gallery was conceived in alignment with the same idea of inclusion that was found in the streets of the Lower East Side (where I live and was denied access to) not so long ago: a melting pot of all nationalities and religions, importing ideas from abroad to a culturally embracing metropolis. We have worked with over two hundred artists and designers, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, from Amsterdam to Santiago, in our less than three years of existence and rely heavily on social mobility to get our message across and display the works that we want to show.”

In his letter, Mosqueda encourages people to contact their congressmen and demand immigration reform. You may read the letter in its entirety below:

Dear Friends, This past Friday, February 24, 2017, I was denied entry into the United States—the nation where I have been legally residing for the past ten years. The procedure was dehumanizing and degrading every step of the way. After being escorted to the secondary inspection premises, I was brought down for interrogation where I was questioned under oath and threatened with the possibility of being barred from entering the country for five years. The border patrol officer denied me the right to legal counseling, arrogantly claiming that lawyers had no jurisdiction at the borders. Shortly after my sworn statement was delivered to the chief officer in charge, they informed me that I was not permitted to come into the country and, therefore, would be forced onto the return flight to Buenos Aires later that evening. During the following fourteen excruciatingly painful hours, I was prohibited from the use of any means of communication and had no access to any of my belongings, which were ferociously examined without any warrant whatsoever. I was deprived of food. I was frisked three times in order to go to the bathroom, where I had no privacy and was under the constant surveillance of an officer. Finally, I was escorted by two armed officers directly onto the plane and denied my documents until I reached my destination, Buenos Aires. This thirty-six hour nightmare is nothing but clear evidence of a deeply flawed immigration system in the United States, carried out by an administration that is more interested in expelling people than admitting them. I was educated in America, worked at prestigious design entities, and, now, as you all know, own a gallery which employs Americans and non-Americans alike. Chamber supports architecture and design studios in the United States and abroad. I own several properties in New York and have collaborated in numerous projects with architects, contractors, and construction workers to bring to life projects around the city. We have created a network within the creative industries that span all disciplines and media that help individuals sustain their practices and do what they love. We proudly carry the New York flag to every fair that we do and every project we initiate across the globe. We self-publish books printed in the United States. And, needless to say, we pay

considerable federal and state taxes that help fund many of the societal aspects that fuel the American engine. Although I am not an American citizen, Chamber is an American product that I hope adds to the cultural landscape of the country. The gallery was conceived in alignment with the same idea of inclusion that was found in the streets of the Lower East Side (where I live and was denied access to) not so long ago: a melting pot of all nationalities and religions, importing ideas from abroad to a culturally embracing metropolis. We have worked with over 200 artists and designers, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, from Amsterdam to Santiago, in our less than three years of existence and rely heavily on social mobility to get our message across and display the works that we want to show. To my American friends, I urge you to contact your congressmen and push for immigration reform. Push for a system that does not alienate, intimidate, and bully foreigners but that, on the contrary, welcomes and encourages citizens from all countries to want to keep investing in and contributing to your wonderful country. This coming Thursday, I will not be able to celebrate the opening of our newest show, Domestic Appeal, which my team and I worked hard to conceive, and will not be able to meet some of the incredible participants that are traveling to the United States to take pride in displaying their creations in one of the most culturally relevant cities on the planet.

Please come see it, have a glass of wine, and enjoy it on my behalf! Hope to see you all very soon, Juan Garcia Mosqueda,

Buenos Aires, Argentina LESS

The Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, a former factory that houses artist studios, antique shops, a counseling center, and a gym, received a shutdown order by the city because of numerous ordinance violations, write Louis Aguilar and Holly Fournier of the Detroit News. The complex also hosts the Dirty Show, an annual convention featuring erotic art, burlesque, and performance art, which ran earlier this month. Parts of the Hollywood blockbuster Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), were also shot at the building.

The mandate for shutdown came on February 20, as the center’s management were working to fix previously cited safety violations regarding the building’s scant number of exit signs, its sprinkler system, a shortage of fire extinguishers, and combustible materials. Notices were posted on every door within the complex asking tenants to vacate. City officials claim the residents failed to follow municipal regulations during the creation of their businesses. “They have erected walls using combustible materials [and] illegally installed plumbing and heating systems in numerous units without the proper permits, inspections, and approvals,” said David Bell, the department director of Detroit buildings, in a statement. “During a recent inspection, the smell of natural gas from the multiple illegal installations was so strong, DTE [Energy Co.] had to be immediately called to correct the leak.” The building’s facility project manager, Eric Novack, urged tenants to call city officials to reverse the decision. “They’re frustrated. They’re concerned. They obviously want to be here. They have orders to fill and families to feed. They’re going to be out of a job,” said Novack.

City administrators also say the building has illegal residences. Dennis Kefallinos, a longtime developer in Detroit and the building’s owner, denies this. He also doesn’t know why the city’s need to shut the building down has been so strong, though many worry the building could meet a fate similar to the Ghost Ship, an Oakland art space that burned down last December—killing thirty-six people—if the building is not up to code.

About 150 tenants occupy the building. Kefallinos owns dozens of properties in Detroit that are either vacant or in need of serious repair. He claims, however, that he is doing what he can to keep spaces affordable: “Some developers are going for two dollars a square foot. Sometimes we go for fifty cents a square foot.” LESS

Magazzino, a new private Hudson River Valley arts space that will house art patrons Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu’s more than four-hundred-work collection of postwar and contemporary Italian art, will be open to the public by appointment only and free of charge starting June 28, 2017. An exhibition of works devoted to Margherita Stein, founder of the historic Galleria Christian Stein in Turin, Italy, and one of the pioneers of the Arte Povera movement, will inaugurate the space.

The exhibition will feature a selection of works created by artists whose careers Stein fostered, including Giovanni Anselmo, Alighiero Boetti, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Luciano Fabro, Jannis Kounellis, Mario Merz, Marisa Merz, Giulio Paolini, Giuseppe Penone, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Gilberto Zorio. Born and based in Turin, Margherita Stein assumed the alias “Christian Stein,” borrowing her husband’s first and last name in order to gain acceptance in the art world. Between 1966, when the gallery first opened, until 1999, Stein was responsible for supporting artists associated with Spatialism, the Zero Group, and Arte Povera, bringing early recognition to the movement, first in Italy and Europe, and later in the United States.

“The inaugural presentation at Magazzino will not only focus on the core group of artists associated with the Arte Povera movement but will also incorporate artists from the following generation, including Marco Bagnoli, Domenico Bianchi, and Remo Salvadori,” director Vittorio Calabrese said, “The aim of the initial presentation is not solely to be a survey of Arte Povera, but rather an homage to the vision of Margherita Stein and her role in shaping and advancing these artists’ careers. Our goal is to always have one gallery dedicated to presenting temporary exhibition of contemporary art.”

Named Magazzino, which means warehouse in Italian, the 18,000-square-foot facility comprises galleries, administrative offices, an orchard, and a library with more than five thousand publications. Leading the project is architect Miguel Quismondo, who conceived of a design for the space that required repurposing a preexisting structure. “The project pays tribute to its name by reiterating its integrity as an industrial warehouse,” explained architect Miguel Quismondo. “The existing building has been stripped to its basic components, while the addition is built with structural cast-in-place concrete and metal girders, creating a modulated repetition. The balance of natural light, the contrasting shell, and versatile height of the new component [establish] a harmonious dialogue between the existing and the addition.” LESS

London-based gallery Victoria Miro has announced that it will be representing the estate of American painter Milton Avery, Melanie Gerlis of the Financial Times reports. Avery was famous for distilling Abstract Expressionism’s abrupt facture through Matisse and the Hudson River School. An exhibition of Avery’s work with the gallery is slated for June 2017. This will be the first exhibition of the artist’s work in London in a decade.

Art dealer Victoria Miro said, “It is a great honor to be working with the Milton Avery estate. Avery is a painter of singular vision and daring ambition, who achieved greatness not through grandeur but through quiet emotion and a profound sense of place. He is a perfect fit within our gallery program and I am immensely grateful to Waqas Wajahat for championing the work and for this introduction and, most importantly, to March Avery Cavanaugh and Sean Avery Cavanaugh for entrusting us to further advance Milton Avery’s important legacy.”

“We are delighted that the Milton Avery estate has found European representation with Victoria Miro,” said Sean Avery Cavanaugh and March Avery Cavanaugh, the artist’s heirs. “As a gallery with an international presence, a profound commitment to painting, and a long history of supporting and promoting artists and artists’ estates, Victoria Miro is the perfect home for Milton Avery’s legacy.”

Laurence des Cars, the current director of Paris’s Musée de l’Orangerie, has been appointed the new director of the Musée d’Orsay, reports Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The French Ministry of Culture issued a statement to say that Des Cars will “strengthen the museum’s place worldwide, building on partnerships with major international institutions.” She will replace Guy Cogeval, who will be leaving his post on March 15 to direct research on Symbolist art and Les Nabis under the auspices of the Musée d’Orsay.

Des Cars started as a curator at the Musée d’Orsay in 1994 and worked there until 2007. She was then in charge of the Agence France-Muséums, the French government organization responsible for the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is slated to open later this year in the UAE. She was given the directorship of the Musée de l’Orangerie in January 2014.

“Post-Peace,” an exhibition that was originally scheduled to go up in Istanbul last year, will now be on display at Stuttgart’s Württemberger Kunstverein, writes Clemens Bomsdorf of the Art Newspaper. The show was canceled due to Ayahn and Me, 2016, a video by Turkish artist Belit Sağ, which revolves around a man declaring that he was a part of an illegal paramilitary group—under the Turkish Security Forces—that executed a large portion of the country’s Kurdish population during the 1990s. One of the Kunstverein’s two directors, Hans Christ, said on German radio that the exhibition’s cancelation was “a clear act of political censorship.”

“Post-Peace,” curated by Katia Krupennikova, was the winning entry of the International Curator Competition, a contest sponsored by the Turkish bank Akbank (Christ was one of the jury members for the competition). The show would have gone on display at Akbank’s exhibition space, but just days before the show was going to open, Akbank Sanat, the institution’s cultural office, shut “Post-Peace” down because of the March 2016 car bombing in Ankara, which killed at least thirty-seven people. Concerts, however, were still taking place at the venue.

The show, focusing on “relationships between war and peace,” will feature artists from Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, and Palestine. Turkish artist Pinar Ögrenci will be screening Erika and The Night, 2016, a movie about a woman describing Nuremberg’s destruction during World War II. Ögrenci, who faces up to eighteen years in prison for taking part in a peace march in Turkey, has also been accused of terrorism. Many of the artists exhibiting in “Post-Peace” plan on coming to the show and will participate in a seminar on censorship. Köken Ergun, another artist in “Post-Peace,” said censorship might be growing throughout the rest of the world. “Today it is Turkey, tomorrow it might be France, Germany or the US . . . . It took Erdoğan [ten] years to ban certain media outlets from his press meetings, but Trump did it in his first month.”