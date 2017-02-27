Munich’s Pinakotheken Receives Donation of Max Beckmann’s Personal Effects

POSTED March 1, 2017

The Pinakotheken announced that Mayen Beckmann, granddaughter of Max Beckmann, has donated numerous documents and artifacts from the Beckmann estate to the Munich museums. Among the items are letters, handwritten notes, diaries, dramas, drafts, and sketches in addition to Beckmann’s six-hundred-and-fifty-volume library as well as his personal photograph-albums, Monopol reports.

The Pinakotheken comprises several institutions: Alte Pinakothek, the Neue Pinakothek, the Pinakothek der Moderne, the Museum Brandhorst, and the Sammlung Schack. Die Bayerischen Staatsgemäldesammlungen (The Bavarian State Painting Collection) contains the largest collection of paintings by Max Beckmann in Europe, spread across the individual museums. Since 1977, they have also hosted the Max Beckmann Archive.

March 1, 2017

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta, founders of the firm RCR Arquitectes, have been selected as the 2017 laureates of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. This is the first year individual architects will share the prize, marking a distinct shift toward acknowledging collaborative practices for an award that has traditionally singled out individual architects (and has occasionally generated controversy for doing so—Robert Venturi’s 1991 prize, for example, was not shared with his wife and creative partner, Denise Scott Brown, despite the fact that she had been a partner in his firm since 1969). Aranda, Pigem, and Vilalta are the second laureates to be honored from Spain (Rafael Moneo received the prize in 1996).

The architects, who are best known for designing buildings that are sensitively integrated into the surrounding landscape and combine understated geometry with rugged materials to produce complex spatial experiences—as exemplified by the dramatically cantilevered Cor-Ten steel volumes of their Musée Soulages in Rodez, France—will together receive a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and a bronze medal.

“They’ve demonstrated that unity of a material can lend such incredible strength and simplicity to a building,” chair of the jury Glenn Murcutt said. “The collaboration of these three architects produces uncompromising architecture of a poetic level, representing timeless work that reflects great respect for the past, while projecting clarity that is of the present and the future.” On receiving the prize, Pigem said, “It is a great joy and a great responsibility. We are thrilled that this year three professionals, who work closely together in everything we do, are recognized.”

Based in their hometown of Olot in the Catalonian region of Spain, Aranda, Pigem, and Vilalta have worked collaboratively for nearly three decades. After founding RCR Arquitectes in Olot in 1988, they have worked on a variety of projects ranging from art museums to kindergartens, including La Cuisine Art Center (Nègrepelisse, France, 2014), Soulages Museum in collaboration with G Trégouët (Rodez, France, 2014), La Lira Theater Public Open Space in collaboration with J Puigcorbé (Ripoll, Girona, Spain, 2011), El Petit Comte Kindergarten in collaboration with J Puigcorbé (Besalú, Girona, Spain, 2010), and Bell-Lloc Winery (Palamós, Girona, Spain, 2007). In 2013, the trio established the RCR BUNKA Foundation to support initiatives—ranging from exhibitions to publications—that expand the reach of architecture and landscape design into culture at large. They have also served as consultant architects to the Natural Park of the Volcanic Zone of La Garrotxa in Spain since 1989. The jury comprised Glenn Murcutt, chair, architect, and 2002 Pritzker Laureate; Stephen Breyer, US Supreme Court Justice; Yung Ho Chang, architect and educator; Kristin Feireiss, architecture curator and writer; Lord Palumbo, architecture patron, chairman emeritus of trustees at Serpentine Galleries, and former chairman of the Arts Council of Great Britain; Richard Rogers, architect and 2007 Pritzker Laureate; Benedetta Tagliabue, architect and educator; Ratan N. Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group; and Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Prize and dean of the IE School of Architecture & Design in Madrid, Spain. Founded in 1979 by the late Jay A. Pritzker and his wife, Cindy, the annual Pritzker Architecture Prize honors a living architect or architects whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture. The 2016 winner of the prize was Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena. Aranda, Pigem, and Vilalta will be honored at the Pritzker Prize ceremony, which takes place at the State Guest House of Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 20. LESS

March 1, 2017

A new edition of the 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair has been announced for Marrakech. The fair is scheduled to run from February 24 to 25, 2018, and will take place at the hotel La Mamounia. The fair will host a wide range of galleries from the African continent and throughout the world.

The fair’s founding director, Touria El Glaoui, said, “This third edition of 1:54 has been in the works since our first edition in London, and we look forward to continuing to expand and support our network of galleries, artists, collectors, and partners with this new fair. It has been an important goal of 1:54 to host an edition on the African continent, and we could not think of a better place than Morocco to host this inaugural edition outside of London and New York. Morocco has one of the continent’s most dynamic art scenes, not to mention the incredibly significant Biennale de Marrakech, which made our decision on where to expand the fair easy for us.”

March 1, 2017

Esther Schipper’s gallery is moving from Schöneberger Ufer Sixty-Five to a much larger space at Potsdamer Strasse Eighty-One E in Berlin, reports Henry Neuendorf on Bidnow. The new gallery, designed by New York’s Selldorf Architects and s1 architektur in Berlin, will have 7,300 square feet of exhibition space. Schipper’s former gallery on Schöneberger Ufer was 1,700 square feet total. The gallery will reopen on April 28 during Gallery Weekend in its new space with exhibitions by Angela Bulloch and Anri Sala.

March 1, 2017

An ancient Etruscan bronze statuette that went missing more than seventy years ago, originally purchased by Berlin’s State Museums in 1860, has finally been returned, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The sculpture of a young warrior, perhaps from the late sixth or early fifth century BCE, was placed into storage in 1939 to protect it from the ravages of World War II. After the war, it was nowhere to be found, likely taken by thieves. Many missing pieces may have been looted from the museums’ antiquities collection.

The bronze went to an English private collection and was auctioned off in 2015. It then ended up in the hands of London-based art dealers Oliver Forge and Brendan Lynch. Forge took the statuette to a professional at the British Museum who identified it as a missing artwork from Berlin’s collection of antiquities. Forge and Lynch returned the work, and the state museums paid them a modest fee “as compensation, not the full market value,” said Martin Maischberger, the deputy director of the Berlin State Museums’ antiquities collection.

A companion warrior piece that also disappeared after the war was recently unearthed at a university museum in Bochum, located in western Germany. Representatives from the state collection are negotiating its return with the university.

March 1, 2017

Armory week returns with hundreds of galleries exhibiting at more than half a dozen art fairs across New York City, including ADAA, the Armory Show, Art on Paper, the Clio Art Fair, Independent New York, NADA, Scope, Spring/Break Art Show, and Volta New York. Highlights this year include the Armory Show’s new presentation style for contemporary and modern works, which will no longer be divided into two sections; NADA, which is being held during Armory week for the first time and is donating 50 percent of proceeds from its ticket sales to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); and Spring/Break Art Show, which will transform two floors of its new location—a Times Square office building—continuing its tradition of activating underused historic spaces in New York City.

Here is your guide for this week’s fairs:

ADAA

March 1–5

Admission: $25

Organized by a nonprofit organization, the Dealers Association of America, ADAA will return to the Park Avenue Armory for the twenty-ninth edition of America’s longest running art fair. Seventy-two galleries are participating, including Fergus McCaffrey, who will present works by Viennese artist Birgit Jürgenssen; James Fuentes, who will exhibit works by Tamuna Sirbiladze and Noam Rappaport; Hosfelt Gallery, who will highlight four decades of work by Argentinian artist Liliana Porter; Casey Kaplan, who will present paintings by American artist Sarah Crowner; and David Zwirner, who will present new paintings on canvas and on paper by Chris Ofili, which have never been shown publicly before. Longtime ADAA members who are newly returning to the fair include Paula Cooper Gallery, presenting new works by post-Conceptual artist Kelley Walker; and Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, presenting a sculptural installation by Rirkrit Tiravanija. On Friday, March 3, Art in America editor in chief Lindsay Pollock will moderate the keynote event, “Beyond New York: Cultural Vibrancy Across the US,” a panel discussion between Lawrence J. Wheeler, director of the North Carolina Museum of Art; Kaywin Feldman, the Nivin and Duncan McMillan director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art; and Zannie Voss, director of the National Center for Arts Research at Southern Methodist University. The group will discuss their individual successes and strategies for engaging their local arts and cultural communities. The Armory Show

March 2–5

Admission: $47

The twenty-third edition of the Armory Show is the first fair organized under the leadership of Benjamin Genocchio, who was named director before the opening of the 2016 edition. Genocchio promised to present “more thoughtful, tightly curated presentations” this year while expanding the fair’s talks, programs, and performances. This iteration of the fair will merge its modern and contemporary sections. Featuring 210 galleries at Piers 92 and 94, the fair welcomes seventy-one galleries for the first time, including Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana), Jeffrey Deitch (New York), kaufmann repetto (Milan, New York), Kayne Griffin Corcoran (Los Angeles), Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zurich), Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna), Lévy Gorvy (New York, London, Geneva), Fergus McCaffrey (New York), kamel mennour (Paris), Pace Gallery (New York, London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, Palo Alto), PROYECTOSMONCLOVA (Mexico City), Stuart Shave/Modern Art (London), Sultana (Paris), Various Small Fires (Los Angeles), Waldburger Wouters (Brussels), Galerie Fons Welters (Amsterdam), and White Cube (London, Hong Kong). Other highlights include, curator Jarrett Gregory’s selection of twelve artists from ten countries for the “Focus” section, titled “What is to Be Done,” which will revolve around the idea of political and social awareness during a time of uncertainty. New works by American-born Pakistani artist Amna Asghar, whose work reflects on the exchange of imagery between East and West; sculptures from the Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantations Congolaises (CATPC) that confront the trauma of colonialism; and a film by Johan Grimonprez exploring the global arms trade will be on view. A new section, “Platform,” will also make its debut. Curated by Eric Shiner, “Platform” will include large-scale artworks, installations, and site-specific commissions by artists Abel Barroso, Patricia Cronin, Douglas Coupland, Abigail DeVille, Sebastian Errazuriz, Dorian Gaudin, Jun Kaneko, Per Kirkeby, Yayoi Kusama, Iván Navarro, Evan Roth, Fiete Stolte, Lawrence Weiner, and Ai Weiwei. Art on Paper

March 2–5

Admission: $25

Art on Paper’s third edition will feature eighty galleries presenting paper-based art that “explores, expands, and re-imagines what a work on paper can be.” It will take place at Pier 36. Exhibitors include: AroundSpace Gallery (Shanghai), Catherine Clark Gallery (San Francisco), Dolan/Maxwell (Philadelphia), Gibbons & Nicholas (Dublin), Imaginario Galeria de Arte (Buenos Aires), and Margaret Thatcher Projects (New York). Clio Art Fair

March 2–5

No Admission

Clio Art Fair, billed as the anti-fair for independent artists, presents works by artists without gallery representation. “Without the constraints and usual concerns of the art business, these artists have been freed up to use different materials and media and to deviate from accepted art practice definitions. The resulting work being exhibited seeks to foster a dialogue that transcends prescribed geographies, hierarchies, and markets.” This year’s edition will feature Carla Accardi, Nina Berman, Maurizio Cattelan, and Piero Manzoni, among others. Independent New York

March 2–5

Admission $25

The eighth edition of the fair will be held at Spring Studios in Tribeca. Fifty-two exhibitors from twenty cities will participate. The fair is organized into five sections: solo exhibitions by women artists, 1980s generation artists, major works from the 1970s, intergenerational groupings, and site-specific installations. Among the galleries exhibiting are Balice Hertling (Paris), Garth Greenan Gallery (New York), Freedman Fitzpatrick (Los Angeles), Lehmann Maupin (New York/Hong Kong), Maureen Paley (London), and Francesca Pia (Zurich). NADA

March 2–5

Admission: $20

The sixth edition of the New Art Dealers Alliance’s annual NADA fair will be held for the first time in Skylight Clarkson North in SoHo. With one hundred exhibitors, the fair will consist of two sections: “Exhibitors” and “Projects.” This year NADA is collaborating with Kickstarter to bring a series of conversations, performances, and events to New York, including “Reinventing Museums,” a conversation with Alex Kalman of Mmuseumm, Ayodamola Okunseinde and Salome Asega of the Iyapo Repository, and Nico Wheadon of the Studio Museum in Harlem. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will be donated to the ACLU. The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States. Scope

March 2–5

Admission: $25

The seventh edition of Scope New York returns to a new Chelsea location at Metropolitan Pavilion. It will host sixty international galleries as well as a focused schedule of special events, performances, and talks. Scope’s “Breeder Program,” which introduces new galleries to the contemporary market, is also celebrating its sixteenth year. Former participants in the program include: Peres Projects, John Connelly Presents, Galeria Enrique Guerrero, Daniel Reich Gallery, Bischoff/ Weiss, Spinello Projects, INVISIBLE-EXPORTS, SEVENTEEN, ROKEBY, Taxter Spengemann, and Magical Artroom. Spring/Break Art Show

March 1–6

Admission: $15

The Spring/Break Art Show will take over two floors of a Times Square office building this year, where curators will exhibit works in response to the theme of “Black Mirror”—a looking glasses meant for aesthetic reflection once used by old masters in landscape painting and portraiture. The sixth edition to coincide with Armory week, the fair also suggests to fairgoers a reading list, which includes Arnaud Maillet’s The Claude Glass: Use and Meaning of the Black Mirror in Western Art (2004) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1891) by Oscar Wilde. Volta New York

March 1–5

Admission: $20

Founded in 2005 by three art dealers as a fair “by galleries, for galleries,” Volta New York spotlights artists primarily through solo projects. Opening at Pier 90, the fair will present “Wintercheck Factory Lounge,” a site-specific ensemble of functional sculptural furniture that will serve as place of rest and space for contemplating the surrounding large-format exhibitor booths. “As a functioning design studio, we oscillate between commercial and personal work,” explains Kristen Wentrcek, founder of the Brooklyn-based Wintercheck Factory studio. “These two facets inform one another and have begun to merge more distinctly this year.” Volta will also feature a section curated by Wendy Vogel, titled “Your Body Is a Battleground,” featuring eight artists: Zachary Fabri (ROCKELMANN& and Aljira), Nona Faustine (Baxter St CCNY), Joiri Minaya (Casa Quien), Kent Monkman (Peters Projects), Deborah Roberts (Art Palace), Sable Elyse Smith (MOCADA), Melissa Vandenberg (Maus Contemporary / beta pictoris), and Carmen Winant (Fortnight Institute). LESS

February 28, 2017

Pace Gallery broke ground for its new Chelsea site today, revealing details about its plans in the process. Expanding into the eight-story building at 540 West Twenty-Fifth Street, the gallery will soon command 75,000 square feet of space, more than doubling its current footprint in New York.

Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, the firm at the helm of the project, has designed a building that will include column-free exhibition spaces with twenty-foot ceilings, a public library showcasing a collection of more than ten thousand catalogued volumes, and a 1,000-square-foot roof terrace that will also serve as an extension of the gallery. Meanwhile, the sixth floor will offer an additional 6,000-square-foot outdoor exhibition space that will accommodate large-scale sculptures, while the seventh floor is being designed with a special focus on acoustics, optimizing the area for new-media installations and performance.

“The metal clad structure with a black volcanic stone façade is articulated into a variety of exhibition spaces also including an outdoor gallery that is visually connected to the High Line and surmounted by a suspended double story penthouse gallery,” the architects remarked. Pace/MacGill and Pace Primitive will also occupy space in the new building.

“The last ten years have seen incredible changes in the art world as creative communities from different parts of the world have started to connect. Now it’s time for the art galleries to change too. This new building gives us the chance to reimagine what we are all about and that’s exactly what we plan to do,” said Marc Glimcher, the gallery’s president.

February 28, 2017

A group calling itself the Industrial Workers of the World, in a nod to the international labor union that was founded in 1906 in Chicago, showed up at the Minneapolis Institute of Art last Saturday to protest a white-nationalist rally, writes Randy Kennedy of the New York Times. A few members of the group Alt Right MN came to the museum, ostensibly to “meet a few new faces and enjoy the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s beautiful collection,” said the group on its website. “However, when we got there, the IWW protesters were waiting. We had no idea that it had anything to do with us until two of our members were attacked upstairs, simply for how they looked.”

An argument broke out between the groups outside the museum before the attack. When the small alt-right contingent entered the building, some IWW people followed them in. Witnesses said they heard the alt-righters “yelling neo-Nazi provocations” and that one had racist symbols on his jacket. The New York Times tried contacting the witnesses by social media and phone, but to no avail. The museum’s director, Kaywin Feldman, said the symbols were not visible in the museum’s security footage. “We don’t have an indication of who they were. But it was obvious that the IWW fellows were going through the galleries looking for them, for their opponents,” said Feldman.

An IWW man pinned one of the alt-righters to the ground in the museum’s gallery containing eighteenth-century art and started punching him. A security guard intervened to try and help the man being hit. “She was terribly brave,” said Feldman. “As you can imagine, our security officers are trained not to put themselves in harm’s way ever. And so this was just a reaction on her part to protect another human.” The fight did not damage any of the gallery’s artworks.

February 28, 2017

Under mounting pressure, Thomas P. Campbell has resigned as the director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “I have decided to step down from my role as director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to pursue the next phase of my career,” Campbell wrote in a letter sent to staff.

Pogrebin writes that Campbell’s departure comes after “months of growing complaints among staff members and some trustees about the institution’s financial health and his capacity to lead the largest museum in the country.” The Met’s president and chief operating officer, Daniel H. Weiss, will serve as interim chief executive after Campbell officially leaves in June.

Just last month, the museum delayed construction on its $600 million modern and contemporary art wing, citing a $10 million deficit, as artforum.com previously reported here. Not all was dire, however: The museum also reported record attendance last year.