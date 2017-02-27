 

POSTED March 1, 2017

Hundreds of Galleries Converge in New York for Armory Week

The Armory Show

Armory week returns with hundreds of galleries exhibiting at more than half a dozen art fairs across New York City, including ADAA, the Armory Show, Art on Paper, the Clio Art Fair, Independent New York, NADA, Scope, Spring/Break Art Show, and Volta New York. Highlights this year include the Armory Show’s new presentation style for contemporary and modern works, which will no longer be divided into two sections; NADA, which is being held during Armory week for the first time and is donating 50 percent of proceeds from its ticket sales to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); and Spring/Break Art Show, which will transform two floors of its new location—a Times Square office building—continuing its tradition of activating underused historic spaces in New York City.

Here is your guide for this week’s fairs:

March 1, 2017

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta Win 2017 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta, founders of the firm RCR Arquitectes, have been selected as the 2017 laureates of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. This is the first year individual architects will share the prize, marking a distinct shift toward acknowledging collaborative practices for an award that has traditionally singled out individual architects (and has occasionally generated controversy for doing so—Robert Venturi’s 1991 prize, for example, was not shared with his wife and creative partner, Denise Scott Brown, despite the fact that she had been a partner in his firm since 1969). Aranda, Pigem, and Vilalta are the second laureates to be honored from Spain (Rafael Moneo received the prize in 1996).

The architects, who are best known for designing buildings that are sensitively integrated into the surrounding landscape and combine understated geometry with rugged materials to produce complex spatial experiences—as exemplified by the dramatically cantilevered Cor-Ten steel volumes of their Musée Soulages in Rodez, France—will together receive a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and a bronze medal.

“They’ve demonstrated that unity of a material can lend such incredible strength and simplicity to a building,” chair of the jury Glenn Murcutt said. “The collaboration of these three architects produces uncompromising architecture of a poetic level, representing timeless work that reflects great respect for the past, while projecting clarity that is of the present and the future.” On receiving the prize, Pigem said, “It is a great joy and a great responsibility. We are thrilled that this year three professionals, who work closely together in everything we do, are recognized.”

March 1, 2017

New Edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair Announced for Marrakech

The lobby of La Mamounia.

A new edition of the 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair has been announced for Marrakech. The fair is scheduled to run from February 24 to 25, 2018, and will take place at the hotel La Mamounia. The fair will host a wide range of galleries from the African continent and throughout the world.

The fair’s founding director, Touria El Glaoui, said, “This third edition of 1:54 has been in the works since our first edition in London, and we look forward to continuing to expand and support our network of galleries, artists, collectors, and partners with this new fair. It has been an important goal of 1:54 to host an edition on the African continent, and we could not think of a better place than Morocco to host this inaugural edition outside of London and New York. Morocco has one of the continent’s most dynamic art scenes, not to mention the incredibly significant Biennale de Marrakech, which made our decision on where to expand the fair easy for us.”

March 1, 2017

Berlin’s Esther Schipper Moves to Larger Space

Art dealer Esther Schipper. Photo: Andrea Rossetti.

Esther Schipper’s gallery is moving from Schöneberger Ufer Sixty-Five to a much larger space at Potsdamer Strasse Eighty-One E in Berlin, reports Henry Neuendorf on Bidnow. The new gallery, designed by New York’s Selldorf Architects and s1 architektur in Berlin, will have 7,300 square feet of exhibition space. Schipper’s former gallery on Schöneberger Ufer was 1,700 square feet total. The gallery will reopen on April 28 during Gallery Weekend in its new space with exhibitions by Angela Bulloch and Anri Sala.

March 1, 2017

Munich’s Pinakotheken Receives Donation of Max Beckmann’s Personal Effects

Selection of archival materials from the donation of Max Beckmann’s estates.

The Pinakotheken announced that Mayen Beckmann, granddaughter of Max Beckmann, has donated numerous documents and artifacts from the Beckmann estate to the Munich museums. Among the items are letters, handwritten notes, diaries, dramas, drafts, and sketches in addition to Beckmann’s six-hundred-and-fifty-volume library as well as his personal photograph-albums, Monopol reports.

The Pinakotheken comprises several institutions: Alte Pinakothek, the Neue Pinakothek, the Pinakothek der Moderne, the Museum Brandhorst, and the Sammlung Schack. Die Bayerischen Staatsgemäldesammlungen (The Bavarian State Painting Collection) contains the largest collection of paintings by Max Beckmann in Europe, spread across the individual museums. Since 1977, they have also hosted the Max Beckmann Archive.

March 1, 2017

Missing Ancient Etruscan Bronze Finally Returned to Berlin’s State Museums

Picture of the Etruscan warrior bronze from the Berlin State Museums’ archive.

An ancient Etruscan bronze statuette that went missing more than seventy years ago, originally purchased by Berlin’s State Museums in 1860, has finally been returned, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The sculpture of a young warrior, perhaps from the late sixth or early fifth century BCE, was placed into storage in 1939 to protect it from the ravages of World War II. After the war, it was nowhere to be found, likely taken by thieves. Many missing pieces may have been looted from the museums’ antiquities collection.

The bronze went to an English private collection and was auctioned off in 2015. It then ended up in the hands of London-based art dealers Oliver Forge and Brendan Lynch. Forge took the statuette to a professional at the British Museum who identified it as a missing artwork from Berlin’s collection of antiquities. Forge and Lynch returned the work, and the state museums paid them a modest fee “as compensation, not the full market value,” said Martin Maischberger, the deputy director of the Berlin State Museums’ antiquities collection.

A companion warrior piece that also disappeared after the war was recently unearthed at a university museum in Bochum, located in western Germany. Representatives from the state collection are negotiating its return with the university.

February 28, 2017

Pace Gallery Reveals Renderings of New Eight-Story Chelsea Building

Rendering of new Pace Gallery in Chelsea

Pace Gallery broke ground for its new Chelsea site today, revealing details about its plans in the process. Expanding into the eight-story building at 540 West Twenty-Fifth Street, the gallery will soon command 75,000 square feet of space, more than doubling its current footprint in New York.

Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, the firm at the helm of the project, has designed a building that will include column-free exhibition spaces with twenty-foot ceilings, a public library showcasing a collection of more than ten thousand catalogued volumes, and a 1,000-square-foot roof terrace that will also serve as an extension of the gallery. Meanwhile, the sixth floor will offer an additional 6,000-square-foot outdoor exhibition space that will accommodate large-scale sculptures, while the seventh floor is being designed with a special focus on acoustics, optimizing the area for new-media installations and performance.

“The metal clad structure with a black volcanic stone façade is articulated into a variety of exhibition spaces also including an outdoor gallery that is visually connected to the High Line and surmounted by a suspended double story penthouse gallery,” the architects remarked. Pace/MacGill and Pace Primitive will also occupy space in the new building.

“The last ten years have seen incredible changes in the art world as creative communities from different parts of the world have started to connect. Now it’s time for the art galleries to change too. This new building gives us the chance to reimagine what we are all about and that’s exactly what we plan to do,” said Marc Glimcher, the gallery’s president.

February 28, 2017

Fight Between Anti-Fascist and Alt-Right Groups Erupts Inside the Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

A group calling itself the Industrial Workers of the World, in a nod to the international labor union that was founded in 1906 in Chicago, showed up at the Minneapolis Institute of Art last Saturday to protest a white-nationalist rally, writes Randy Kennedy of the New York Times. A few members of the group Alt Right MN came to the museum, ostensibly to “meet a few new faces and enjoy the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s beautiful collection,” said the group on its website. “However, when we got there, the IWW protesters were waiting. We had no idea that it had anything to do with us until two of our members were attacked upstairs, simply for how they looked.”

An argument broke out between the groups outside the museum before the attack. When the small alt-right contingent entered the building, some IWW people followed them in. Witnesses said they heard the alt-righters “yelling neo-Nazi provocations” and that one had racist symbols on his jacket. The New York Times tried contacting the witnesses by social media and phone, but to no avail. The museum’s director, Kaywin Feldman, said the symbols were not visible in the museum’s security footage. “We don’t have an indication of who they were. But it was obvious that the IWW fellows were going through the galleries looking for them, for their opponents,” said Feldman.

An IWW man pinned one of the alt-righters to the ground in the museum’s gallery containing eighteenth-century art and started punching him. A security guard intervened to try and help the man being hit. “She was terribly brave,” said Feldman. “As you can imagine, our security officers are trained not to put themselves in harm’s way ever. And so this was just a reaction on her part to protect another human.” The fight did not damage any of the gallery’s artworks.

February 28, 2017

Metropolitan Museum’s Director Steps Down

Thomas P. Campbell Photo: Linda Yablonsky.

Under mounting pressure, Thomas P. Campbell has resigned as the director and chief executive of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “I have decided to step down from my role as director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to pursue the next phase of my career,” Campbell wrote in a letter sent to staff.

Pogrebin writes that Campbell’s departure comes after “months of growing complaints among staff members and some trustees about the institution’s financial health and his capacity to lead the largest museum in the country.” The Met’s president and chief operating officer, Daniel H. Weiss, will serve as interim chief executive after Campbell officially leaves in June.

Just last month, the museum delayed construction on its $600 million modern and contemporary art wing, citing a $10 million deficit, as artforum.com previously reported here. Not all was dire, however: The museum also reported record attendance last year.

