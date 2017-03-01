French Artist Emerges After Spending Week Inside a Boulder at Palais de Tokyo

POSTED March 2, 2017

As part of his current solo exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo, French artist Abraham Poincheval spent seven days inside a small carved-out space between two six ton rocks. Described as a “sarcophagus” in Le Figaro, the temporary habitat, which was constructed specifically for Poincheval’s performance, was equipped with ventilation, dried meats, and bricks of liquid.

Poincheval was filmed by an infrared camera during his endurance performance and the live footage was shown as part of the exhibition. Museumgoers were also there to witness his dramatic exit. On March 1, the artist appeared frail and “stunned” as he was helped out of the rocks and immediately examined by doctors.

Soon after, Poincheval began a second performance at Palais de Tokyo, which involves sitting on hen’s eggs for twenty-one to twenty-six days, until they hatch. During this period, museum visitors can observe Poincheval inside a vitrine-like vivarium.

Gustav Metzger, a pioneer of “auto-destructive art,” as he called it, has died at age ninety in London. In addition to his various works, which range from abstract paintings to disintegrating sculptures to The Years Without Art 1977–80, Metzger’s three-year break from art production, he was recognized and celebrated for organizing symposia, lectures, and discussions on the political—action, as Hannah Arendt would define it, was a vital goal of his practice.

He was born to Polish-Jewish parents in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1926 and came to Britain in 1939 as a refugee through the Kindertransport. He had been stateless since then. Of Metzger’s childhood he once said: “When I saw the Nazis march, I saw machine-like people and the power of the Nazi state. Auto-destructive art is to do with rejecting power.”

He studied art in Cambridge, London, Antwerp, and Oxford, and by the late 1950s he was also deeply involved in anti-capitalist and anti-consumerist movements, as well as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. His political activism was the stimulus for his “Auto-Destructive art manifesto” of 1959 in which he described auto-destructive art as “primarily a form of public art for industrial societies.” In 1969 he became the first editor of the London-based Computer Art Society’s journal Page.

In her review of Metzger’s survey show at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Melanie Gilligan wrote in the February 2010 issue of Artforum: “Through object lessons placed in the gallery context, Metzger’s purpose was thus shown to be twofold: While focusing on the destruction wrought by society, he also sought to relentlessly engender debate, hoping to cultivate and address a public sphere where the contradictions he saw attending modernity could be discussed and its perils and cruelties fought.” LESS

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, has announced that it will open The Watershed, a seasonal outpost for large-scale and site-specific projects, Hilarie M. Sheets of the New York Times reports.

A 15,000-square-foot condemned former factory building located in a shipyard across the water from the ICA will serve as the Institute’s new arts space. The local firm Anmahian Winton Architects will spearhead the renovation project, which, combined with projected programming for the next five years, will cost $10 million. Visitors will have to board a boat docked at the ICA and be ferried across the harbor to reach the new venue.

“This type of project is part of our DNA,” Jill Medvedow, director of the Institute, said. “We’re making a cross-harbor connection that’s really central to our ideas about art and civic life.” The East Boston shipyard was once a major immigration hub, second only to Ellis Island.

The Bellevue Arts Museum’s board of trustees has announced that Karin Kidder was named its new executive director, effective immediately. Kidder has served as the interim executive director of the institution since November. She originally joined the museum as its director of marketing and communications.

“Karin brings tremendous experience and skill to this leadership role,” said Julie Miller, the board president. "Her extensive background in the arts, strong business acumen, and intimate knowledge of BAM will help us deliver on our mission and vision.”

Previously, Kidder worked with Foster/White Gallery in Seattle and became immersed in the Northwest arts community. She also worked for artist Dale Chihuly, managing his gallery relationships worldwide, and was director of several programs at London Business School’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Kidder earned her MBA with a marketing concentration from London Business School in 2008 and has a BA in art history from Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

According to Nate Freeman of Artnews, Pace Gallery has announced that it will now represent the estate of twentieth-century sculptor Tony Smith. Matthew Marks Gallery managed it previously.

“I would like to say what a great job Matthew did all these years,” said Pace president Marc Glimcher at the Armory Show. “Sometimes it’s time for a change—and that’s happened to us, too,” he added. “It’s just part of the dynamic now.”

Pace founder Arne Glimcher said that the gallery represented Smith before he died and that the generation of Abstract Expressionists and early Minimalists that Smith was a part of “are the bedrock the gallery is built upon.” Smith’s work will be featured in the Art Unlimited section of the 2017 edition of Art Basel in Switzerland as well as in an exhibition at one of Pace’s galleries in November 2018.

President and director of the Art Institute of Chicago James Rondeau announced today that Sarah Guernsey, who most recently served as the museum’s vice president for publishing and design, has been appointed deputy director for curatorial affairs. She now oversees the Art Institute’s initiatives within academic engagement, conservation, design, digital experience, exhibitions and registration, publishing, and the Ryerson and Burnham Libraries.

“Sarah Guernsey brings more than twenty years of highly respected expertise in curatorial collaboration and content development, scholarly publishing, digital innovations, and design excellence to this crucial position in our museum,” Rondeau said. “Her track record of success, as well as her passionate dedication to achieving our civic and global aspirations deepens the strengths of our leadership team and enhances the Art Institute’s capacity to transform, inspire, and engage.”

Since joining the Art Institute of Chicago in 2009, Guernsey has helped shape the museum’s award-winning publishing program through her collaborative work with curators, scholars, and artists and her innovative approach to both printed and digital scholarly catalogues. Throughout her career, Guernsey has led efforts to respond to an increasingly complex publishing environment. In 2016, she chaired the National Museum Publishing Seminar, which invited publishing professionals to discuss best practices for interpreting museum collections and exhibitions through an ever-expanding array of media. Guernsey earned her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and her master’s degree in art history, theory, and criticism from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Guernsey said, “I am eager to engage with my talented and energized colleagues—as well as collaborators across Chicago and beyond—to realize our enormous potential as a public, interdisciplinary space.” LESS

The Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced that its director of thirty-three years, Russell Panczenko, is stepping down this summer.

During his tenure at the institution, which has the second largest collection of art in Wisconsin, Panczenko oversaw a $43 million expansion project that nearly doubled its footprint, grew the museum’s holdings from 12,000 objects to more than 21,000, and maintained its free admission policy.

“It’s been quite remarkable—the way he has spearheaded so many changes, culminating in the building of the new building” that opened in 2011, Gene Phillips, chair of the UW-Madison art history department, told the Wisconsin State Journal. “In addition to the fundraising, he also paid a lot of attention to the design elements, the materials. So I think it’s really quite an achievement.”

Panczenko praises the university for giving him free reign with the art museum. “The university was very supportive of my endeavors,” he said. “Basically, I was told, ‘Hey, if you can raise the money, go for it.’ That’s unusual, and it was great.” Born in Germany, Panczenko relocated to a Ukrainian community in Connecticut. He earned his bachelor’s degree in the classics from Fairfield University and his doctorate in art history from the University of Florence, Italy, in 1979. Prior to joining the museum, he was assistant director at the Williams College Museum of Art. Panczenko said that he hopes retirement will give him more time to travel and pursue his hobby of photography. LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has announced that it has received a gift of twenty-two works from collectors and longtime supports of LA MoCA Alan Hergott and Curt Shepard. The donation includes paintings and photographs by artists who have been recently featured in exhibitions at the museum, including Doug Aitken, Matthew Barney, Thomas Hirschhorn, and Catherine Opie as well as additional works by Lari Pittman, Rineke Dijkstra, Gilbert & George, Andrea Gursky, Elliott Hundley, and Jack Pierson.

“As with many American museums, MoCA would not exist without the selfless engagement of its patrons. With this gift, Alan and Curt join a family of collectors who have changed museums in this country forever,” director Philippe Vergne said. “Their gifts to MoCA benefit the museum and its artists, the city of Los Angeles, and its citizens. This is true philanthropy at the highest level.”

Hergott and Shepard have been active collectors of contemporary art for the last thirty years. In total, they’ve gifted the museum at least forty works from their collection, which according to the institution, will help it to showcase LGBTQ culture and address the complex social and political history surrounding the representation of men. Shepard said, “We hope to see these works in various juxtapositions with other art in MoCA’s permanent collection for a long time to come.”

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta, founders of the firm RCR Arquitectes, have been selected as the 2017 laureates of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. This is the first year individual architects will share the prize, marking a distinct shift toward acknowledging collaborative practices for an award that has traditionally singled out individual architects (and has occasionally generated controversy for doing so—Robert Venturi’s 1991 prize, for example, was not shared with his wife and creative partner, Denise Scott Brown, despite the fact that she had been a partner in his firm since 1969). Aranda, Pigem, and Vilalta are the second laureates to be honored from Spain (Rafael Moneo received the prize in 1996).

The architects, who are best known for designing buildings that are sensitively integrated into the surrounding landscape and combine understated geometry with rugged materials to produce complex spatial experiences—as exemplified by the dramatically cantilevered Cor-Ten steel volumes of their Musée Soulages in Rodez, France—will together receive a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and a bronze medal.

“They’ve demonstrated that unity of a material can lend such incredible strength and simplicity to a building,” chair of the jury Glenn Murcutt said. “The collaboration of these three architects produces uncompromising architecture of a poetic level, representing timeless work that reflects great respect for the past, while projecting clarity that is of the present and the future.” On receiving the prize, Pigem said, “It is a great joy and a great responsibility. We are thrilled that this year three professionals, who work closely together in everything we do, are recognized.”