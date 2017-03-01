Manifesta Announces Team of Four Creative Mediators for Its Twelfth Edition

POSTED March 2, 2017

Manifesta has announced that four creative mediators will work with the local communities of Palermo, Sicily, which is hosting the twelfth edition of the roving biennial in 2018, to engage with the basic architectural, urban, economic, social, and cultural fabric of the city. In addition to Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, a partner at the Rotterdam-based Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) who joined the Manifesta team in November 2016, Swiss contemporary art curator Mirjam Varadinis, Spanish architect Andrés Jaque, and Dutch filmmaker and journalist Bregtje van der Haak will serve as mediators.

Laparelli will lead the team in a collaborative “urban studies” research project that will culminate in the conceptualization of the Manifesta 12 biennial program. The team will work with local communities, international visitors, and art professionals to reveal the city’s perspective on migration, climate change, heritage, and the current state of Europe. They will publicly share their research in the spring and then present their plans for Manifesta in the summer.

“The need for in-depth research strategies to ‘unlock’ the host cities of Manifesta, and understand more precisely the social, cultural, and geographical textures of a city has been an urge felt for a long time,” Hedwig Fijen, director of Manifesta said. “Our nomadic nature, moving from one city to another, requires a far more specific strategy to unlock cities as a way of preparing the canvas on which a painter can later start working.”

March 2, 2017

The Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead announced today that Jose Dávila, Eric N. Mack, Toni Schmale and Shen Xin were named as the four recipients of the inaugural Baltic Artists’ Award. They will each receive a thirteen-week exhibition at BALTIC, opening on June 30, $30,000 to create new work and a $6,000 artist fee. The international award is the first worldwide art prize to be judged solely by artists.

Artists Monica Bonvicini, Mike Nelson, Pedro Cabrita Reis, and Lorna Simpson served on the judges’ panel, which selected the four winning artists, who work across a diverse range of media, for their dedication to their artistic practice. Public visitors to their upcoming exhibition of new works will be able to vote for the artists’ presentation they have the greatest connection to. This will inform an additional commissioned project, to be announced in fall 2018.

Born in 1974, Dávila, lives and works in Guadalajara, Mexico. Influenced by Minimalism, American Conceptual Art, and Brazil’s Neo-concrete movement, his artistic practice questions the inherent qualities of modern architecture and art throughout history. His sculptural work is based on the arrangement and overlapping of common construction materials such as boulders, glass, steel, concrete, and marble. Eric N. Mack was born in Columbia in 1987 and now lives and works in New York. Mack often fuses paint with readymade fabrics, structures of support, and his own clothing. Often deconstructing and reconstructing fabrics, Mack quilts large-scale patchwork panels that blur the line between utility and style.

Based in Vienna, Toni Schmale, was born in Hamburg, Germnay. Schmale began her studies of visual art after her career as a professional athlete. The artist’s sculptures critique existing social power relations and their stereotypical gender constructions. Born in Chengdu, China, Shen’s practice engages with moving images often focusing on the complexity of political narratives. Her films often aim to dismantle dominant power structures.

March 2, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum and the National Gallery of Art, Washington, have received major gifts of photographs from the collection of Daniel Greenberg and Susan Steinhauser. The Getty’s gift includes 386 works of art by seventeen different photographers and twenty-three additional photographs as future gifts. The Gallery’s gift includes 143 gelatin silver prints by Dorothea Lange, with ten additional photographs by Lange promised. These gifts are part of a broader initiative by Greenberg and Steinhauser that involved donations to a total of thirteen art institutions.

Greenberg and Steinhauser have been collecting photographs for over twenty years, largely by twentieth-century American artists as well as Latin American and Japanese photographers, and believe in sharing their collection with the public. “While collecting is a mysterious endeavor, and living with the art is profound, the act of gifting is a joyous and wonderful moment in time,” Greenberg said. “As Susan and I begin a new chapter in our lives, and after decades of acting as temporary stewards for these photographs, we are excited that now is the time that we can share some of the best works we have owned with the public.”

Steinhauser said, “These gifts, which are the largest we have made to date, are part of a larger personal commitment through which we are supporting many leading art museums around the country with gifts primarily from our photography collection.” She added, “Each photo reminds us of the circumstances under which we searched for, found, experienced, and shared it with others. These photographs helped shape our lives and led to many long-lasting friendships. It is our hope that the public will embrace them as enthusiastically as we have.”

The donation marks the first time the collectors have donated to the National Gallery of Art. The 143 Lange photographs span her entire career from the 1920s to the 1960s. Among the works gifted are multiple prints of some of her most iconic works, including Migrant Mother, Death in the Doorway, and Migratory Cotton Picker. Highlights of the Getty acquisition include the first works by Ruth Bernhard and Eudora Welty to enter the museum’s collection. The donation of twenty-seven works by Imogen Cunningham complements the sixty-six prints already in the Getty’s collection, and sets the stage for a possible monographic exhibition of her work. Also, the donation of Chris Killip’s “Isle of Man” portfolio of twelve prints comes as the Getty prepares for a major exhibition of the artist’s work opening May 23. Greenberg and Steinhauser are founding members of the Getty Museum Photographs Council, of which Greenberg is the current chairman and Steinhauser is a past chair. Since 2000, they have donated over 500 photographs to the Getty, including significant groups of works by Manuel Álvaraz Bravo, Graciela Iturbide, Abelardo Morell, Eliot Porter, and Minor White, all of which inspired exhibitions organized at the Getty Museum in recent years. LESS

March 2, 2017

As part of his current solo exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo, French artist Abraham Poincheval spent seven days inside a small carved-out space between two six ton rocks. Described as a “sarcophagus” in Le Figaro, the temporary habitat, which was constructed specifically for Poincheval’s performance, was equipped with ventilation, dried meats, and bricks of liquid.

Poincheval was filmed by an infrared camera during his endurance performance and the live footage was shown as part of the exhibition. Museumgoers were also there to witness his dramatic exit. On March 1, the artist appeared frail and “stunned” as he was helped out of the rocks and immediately examined by doctors.

Soon after, Poincheval began a second performance at Palais de Tokyo, which involves sitting on hen’s eggs for twenty-one to twenty-six days, until they hatch. During this period, museum visitors can observe Poincheval inside a vitrine-like vivarium.

March 1, 2017

Gustav Metzger, a pioneer of “auto-destructive art,” as he called it, has died at age ninety in London. In addition to his various works, which range from abstract paintings to disintegrating sculptures to The Years Without Art 1977–80, Metzger’s three-year break from art production, he was recognized and celebrated for organizing symposia, lectures, and discussions on the political—action, as Hannah Arendt would define it, was a vital goal of his practice.

He was born to Polish-Jewish parents in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1926 and came to Britain in 1939 as a refugee through the Kindertransport. He had been stateless since then. Of Metzger’s childhood he once said: “When I saw the Nazis march, I saw machine-like people and the power of the Nazi state. Auto-destructive art is to do with rejecting power.”

He studied art in Cambridge, London, Antwerp, and Oxford, and by the late 1950s he was also deeply involved in anti-capitalist and anti-consumerist movements, as well as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. His political activism was the stimulus for his “Auto-Destructive art manifesto” of 1959 in which he described auto-destructive art as “primarily a form of public art for industrial societies.” In 1969 he became the first editor of the London-based Computer Art Society’s journal Page.

In her review of Metzger’s survey show at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Melanie Gilligan wrote in the February 2010 issue of Artforum: “Through object lessons placed in the gallery context, Metzger’s purpose was thus shown to be twofold: While focusing on the destruction wrought by society, he also sought to relentlessly engender debate, hoping to cultivate and address a public sphere where the contradictions he saw attending modernity could be discussed and its perils and cruelties fought.” LESS

March 1, 2017

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, has announced that it will open The Watershed, a seasonal outpost for large-scale and site-specific projects, Hilarie M. Sheets of the New York Times reports.

A 15,000-square-foot condemned former factory building located in a shipyard across the water from the ICA will serve as the Institute’s new arts space. The local firm Anmahian Winton Architects will spearhead the renovation project, which, combined with projected programming for the next five years, will cost $10 million. Visitors will have to board a boat docked at the ICA and be ferried across the harbor to reach the new venue.

“This type of project is part of our DNA,” Jill Medvedow, director of the Institute, said. “We’re making a cross-harbor connection that’s really central to our ideas about art and civic life.” The East Boston shipyard was once a major immigration hub, second only to Ellis Island.

March 1, 2017

The Bellevue Arts Museum’s board of trustees has announced that Karin Kidder was named its new executive director, effective immediately. Kidder has served as the interim executive director of the institution since November. She originally joined the museum as its director of marketing and communications.

“Karin brings tremendous experience and skill to this leadership role,” said Julie Miller, the board president. "Her extensive background in the arts, strong business acumen, and intimate knowledge of BAM will help us deliver on our mission and vision.”

Previously, Kidder worked with Foster/White Gallery in Seattle and became immersed in the Northwest arts community. She also worked for artist Dale Chihuly, managing his gallery relationships worldwide, and was director of several programs at London Business School’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Kidder earned her MBA with a marketing concentration from London Business School in 2008 and has a BA in art history from Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

March 1, 2017

According to Nate Freeman of Artnews, Pace Gallery has announced that it will now represent the estate of twentieth-century sculptor Tony Smith. Matthew Marks Gallery managed it previously.

“I would like to say what a great job Matthew did all these years,” said Pace president Marc Glimcher at the Armory Show. “Sometimes it’s time for a change—and that’s happened to us, too,” he added. “It’s just part of the dynamic now.”

Pace founder Arne Glimcher said that the gallery represented Smith before he died and that the generation of Abstract Expressionists and early Minimalists that Smith was a part of “are the bedrock the gallery is built upon.” Smith’s work will be featured in the Art Unlimited section of the 2017 edition of Art Basel in Switzerland as well as in an exhibition at one of Pace’s galleries in November 2018.

March 1, 2017

President and director of the Art Institute of Chicago James Rondeau announced today that Sarah Guernsey, who most recently served as the museum’s vice president for publishing and design, has been appointed deputy director for curatorial affairs. She now oversees the Art Institute’s initiatives within academic engagement, conservation, design, digital experience, exhibitions and registration, publishing, and the Ryerson and Burnham Libraries.

“Sarah Guernsey brings more than twenty years of highly respected expertise in curatorial collaboration and content development, scholarly publishing, digital innovations, and design excellence to this crucial position in our museum,” Rondeau said. “Her track record of success, as well as her passionate dedication to achieving our civic and global aspirations deepens the strengths of our leadership team and enhances the Art Institute’s capacity to transform, inspire, and engage.”

Since joining the Art Institute of Chicago in 2009, Guernsey has helped shape the museum’s award-winning publishing program through her collaborative work with curators, scholars, and artists and her innovative approach to both printed and digital scholarly catalogues. Throughout her career, Guernsey has led efforts to respond to an increasingly complex publishing environment. In 2016, she chaired the National Museum Publishing Seminar, which invited publishing professionals to discuss best practices for interpreting museum collections and exhibitions through an ever-expanding array of media. Guernsey earned her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and her master’s degree in art history, theory, and criticism from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.