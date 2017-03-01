Martín Ramírez Show to Inaugurate New ICA LA in September

POSTED March 3, 2017

The new Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles—formerly the Santa Monica Museum of Art, which revealed its new name and plans to move to downtown LA last May—has announced that the first major LA exhibition of works by twentieth-century artist Martín Ramírez will inaugurate the space.

Considered an outsider artist, Ramírez was a Mexican migrant worker who immigrated to California in 1925, but was institutionalized for the majority of his life due to his schizophrenia. While confined to the hospital, he produced more than 300 hundred drawings depicting tunnels, animals, and men on horseback. Created on examining-table paper, the drawings were in poor condition and are being restored by the Chicago Art Institute. Fifty of the works, some of them as long as eighteen feet, will be featured in the exhibition.

“His work has mostly been discussed within the context of Western art, outsider art,” ICA LA director Elsa Longhauser told Carolina A. Miranda of the LA Times. Instead, the upcoming exhibition, which will also serve as institution’s Pacific Standard Time series contribution, “will look at his work through the lens of Latin American imagery, Latin American culture, and the contemporary issues of migration and incarceration.”

In addition to the Ramírez show, head curator Jamillah James is organizing two shows: a site-specific temporary installation by local painter Sarah Cain and an installation by New York-based artist Abigail DeVille. The museum, which was originally located at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, will open its new 12,700-square-foot building on East Seventh Street on September 9. It is currently being renovated by LA-based wHY Architecture.

March 2, 2017

Artist, curator, and Detroit native Ingrid LaFleur is running in the city’s upcoming mayoral race, Sarah Rose Sharp of Hyperallergic reports. On February 28, the arts professional announced her 2017 bid during a party at the headquarters of art collective O.N.E. Mile calling herself a “concerned citizen” with an in-depth understanding of the city’s needs.

She said, “The truth is, my experiences as a creative and as a Detroiter have led me to this decision. . .As a curator, I observe, research, investigate, and then bring together the elements to make a cohesive statement and/or action. As an artist I tend to focus on out-of-the-box ways to resolve issues that I face. I am using all of those skills to create a healthy, sustainable city.”

After growing up in Detroit, LaFleur left the city to attend New York University and engage in the contemporary art world. She interned at the Museum for African Art, worked for galleries in New York, and traveled the world viewing art in London, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro. LaFleur also curated exhibitions in Atlanta and lived in Pittsburgh, where she established an artist-in-residency program with the Andy Warhol Museum called “Homewood,” along with cofounding an art organization in Sewickley.

LaFleur moved back to her home state in 2010 and has worked to improve her city by launching initiatives such as AFROTOPIA, an Afrofutursit project that organizes exhibitions and workshops that address social issues. She said, "Returning home to Detroit and witnessing our challenges firsthand definitely influenced me, but in particular teaching youth. I've spent three years teaching youth all over the city of Detroit. This is how I was able to learn the full scope of our issues. Sixty-seven percent of our youth live in poverty. Our children, who are our future, are living without water, are going hungry, and their schools are closing in their neighborhoods. If that isn't a motivating factor, I don't know what is." Poet, activist, and Detroit resident since 2014 Casey Rocheteau said she will support LaFleur's campaign. "She is the only candidate who will work with grassroots water, education, and transportation justice activists—people who live in this city and have worked tirelessly to try to ensure equity for all of Detroit's residents. She's someone who's not just paying lip service to making our neighborhoods better, and who has the ingenuity to find solutions in ways career politicians won't."

March 2, 2017

Sculpture Park Cologne has announced that Chus Martínez, the head of the Institute of Art of the FHNW Academy of Arts and Design in Basel, will curate the ninth edition of its exhibition program. Titled “KölnSkulptur #9,” the two-year show, opening on October 15, coincides with the park’s twentieth anniversary.

Founded by Michael and Eleonore Stoffel in 1997, Sculpture Park Cologne has commissioned over one hundred and fifty artworks by major artists such as Rosemarie Trockel, Louise Bourgeois, Jenny Holzer, Isa Genzken, Dan Graham, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, and George Condo. In 2005, the Michael and Eleonore Stoffel Foundation set up the Sculpture Park Cologne Foundation, which began funding the exhibitions.

Born in Spain, Chus Martínez has a background in philosophy and art history. Previously, she’s served as chief curator at El Museo Del Barrio in New York and El Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona MACBA, was the head of the department of artistic direction and a member of the core agent group for Documenta 13, directed the Frankfurter Kunstverein, and worked as the artistic director at Bilbao’s Sala Rekalde. She also curated the Cypriot Pavilion at the Fiftieth Venice Biennale in 2005, and in 2010, was the curatorial advisor for the Twenty-Ninth Bienal de São Paulo. Martínez lectures and writes regularly for Artforum as well as other publications. Sternberg Press recently published her book, Club Univers (2016).

March 2, 2017

Shortly after the three-room childhood home of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone appeared on the market last year, African American artists Ellen Gallagher, Rashid Johnson, Julie Mehretu, and Adam Pendleton came together to purchase and preserve the building, Randy Kennedy of the New York Times reports.

While Simone’s family lived in several homes in Tryon, North Carolina, the house at Thirty East Livingston Street is the one she was born in. Upon learning of its uncertain future, the four artists leapt into action, combining their assets to place the winning bid of $95,000 for the property. “It wasn’t long after the election that this all began to happen, and I was desperate like a lot of people to be engaged, and this felt like exactly the right way,” Johnson said. “My feeling when I learned that this house existed was just an incredible urgency to make sure it didn’t go away.”

Kevin McIntyre, a former economic development director for Polk County, originally purchased the house for $100,000 in 2005 and had worked on restoring it before he lost it due to financial difficulties. He had hoped to make it into a museum and community center. McIntyre tracked down Simone’s brother Carrol Waymon to learn how the home looked when Simone lived there.

After McIntyre lost the property, New York painter Verne Dawson, who owns a nearby farm, spoke with his wife, MoMA curator Laura Hoptman, about finding investors to save the historic site. Hoptman first thought about reaching out to musicians before she called Pendleton about the idea. "It took me about five seconds to know what I wanted to do, and I called Rashid and we talked and we knew we wanted to get women artists involved, and it all happened very quickly," Pendleton said. "We don't have a blueprint for our ideas yet, but I think sometimes artists are the best people to deal with really tricky questions—like, for instance, how to honor the legacy of someone as vital and complicated as Nina Simone." McIntyre said, "This is really what we've been praying for. We wanted a place that, in the right hands, would become inspirational not only as a relic of the past but as a catalyst for right now."

March 2, 2017

Manifesta has announced that four creative mediators will work with the local communities of Palermo, which is hosting the twelfth edition of the roving biennial in 2018, to engage with the basic architectural, urban, economic, social, and cultural fabric of the city. In addition to Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, a partner at the Rotterdam-based Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) who joined the Manifesta team in November 2016, Swiss contemporary art curator Mirjam Varadinis, Spanish architect Andrés Jaque, and Dutch filmmaker and journalist Bregtje van der Haak will serve as mediators.

Laparelli will lead the team in a collaborative “urban studies” research project that will culminate in the conceptualization of the Manifesta 12 biennial program. The team will work with local communities, international visitors, and art professionals to reveal the city’s perspective on migration, climate change, heritage, and the current state of Europe. They will publicly share their research in the spring and present their plans for Manifesta in the summer.

“The need for in-depth research strategies to ‘unlock’ the host cities of Manifesta, and understand more precisely the social, cultural, and geographical textures of a city has been an urge felt for a long time,” Hedwig Fijen, director of Manifesta said. “Our nomadic nature, moving from one city to another, requires a far more specific strategy to unlock cities as a way of preparing the canvas on which a painter can later start working.”

March 2, 2017

The Baltic Center for Contemporary Art in Gateshead announced today that Jose Dávila, Eric N. Mack, Toni Schmale and Shen Xin were named as the four recipients of the inaugural Baltic Artists’ Award. They will each receive a thirteen-week exhibition at BALTIC, opening on June 30, $30,000 to create new work, and a $6,000 artist fee. The international award is the first worldwide art prize to be judged solely by artists.

Artists Monica Bonvicini, Mike Nelson, Pedro Cabrita Reis, and Lorna Simpson served on the judges’ panel, which selected the four winning artists, who work across a diverse range of media, for their dedication to their artistic practice. Public visitors to their upcoming exhibition of new works will be able to vote for the artists’ presentation they have the greatest connection to. This will inform an additional commissioned project, to be announced in fall 2018.

Born in 1974, Dávila, lives and works in Guadalajara. Influenced by Minimalism, American Conceptual Art, and Brazil’s Neo-concrete movement, his artistic practice questions the inherent qualities of modern architecture and art throughout history. His sculptural work is based on the arrangement and overlapping of common construction materials such as boulders, glass, steel, concrete, and marble. Eric N. Mack was born in Columbia in 1987 and now lives and works in New York. Mack often fuses paint with readymade fabrics, structures of support, and his own clothing. Often deconstructing and reconstructing fabrics, Mack quilts large-scale patchwork panels that blur the line between utility and style.

Based in Vienna, Toni Schmale, was born in Hamburg. Schmale began her studies of visual art after her career as a professional athlete. The artist’s sculptures critique existing social power relations and their stereotypical gender constructions. Born in Chengdu, Shen’s practice engages with moving images often focusing on the complexity of political narratives. Her films often aim to dismantle dominant power structures.

March 2, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, have received major gifts of photographs from the collection of Daniel Greenberg and Susan Steinhauser. The Getty’s gift includes 386 works of art by seventeen different photographers and twenty-three additional photographs as future gifts. The National Gallery’s gift includes 143 gelatin silver prints by Dorothea Lange, with ten additional Lange photographs promised. These gifts are part of a broader initiative by Greenberg and Steinhauser that involves donations to a total of thirteen art institutions.

Greenberg and Steinhauser have been collecting photographs for over twenty years, largely by twentieth-century American artists as well as Latin American and Japanese photographers, and believe in sharing their collection with the public. “While collecting is a mysterious endeavor, and living with the art is profound, the act of gifting is a joyous and wonderful moment in time,” Greenberg said. “As Susan and I begin a new chapter in our lives, and after decades of acting as temporary stewards for these photographs, we are excited that now is the time that we can share some of the best works we have owned with the public.”

Steinhauser said, “These gifts, which are the largest we have made to date, are part of a larger personal commitment through which we are supporting many leading art museums around the country with gifts primarily from our photography collection. Each photo reminds us of the circumstances under which we searched for, found, experienced, and shared it with others. These photographs helped shape our lives and led to many long-lasting friendships. It is our hope that the public will embrace them as enthusiastically as we have.”

The donation marks the first time the collectors have donated to the National Gallery of Art. The 143 Lange photographs span her entire career from the 1920s to the 1960s. Among the works gifted are multiple prints of some of her most iconic works, including Migrant Mother, 1936; Death in the Doorway, 1938; and Migratory Cotton Picker, 1940. Highlights of the Getty acquisition include the first works by Ruth Bernhard and Eudora Welty to enter the museum's collection. The donation of twenty-seven works by Imogen Cunningham complements the sixty-six prints already in the Getty's collection, and sets the stage for a possible monographic exhibition of her work. Also, the donation of Chris Killip's 1980 "Isle of Man" portfolio of twelve prints comes as the Getty prepares for a major exhibition of the artist's work opening May 23. Greenberg and Steinhauser are founding members of the Getty Museum Photographs Council, of which Greenberg is the current chairman and Steinhauser is a past chair. Since 2000, they have donated over 500 photographs to the Getty, including significant groups of works by Manuel Álvaraz Bravo, Graciela Iturbide, Abelardo Morell, Eliot Porter, and Minor White, all of which inspired exhibitions organized at the Getty Museum in recent years.

March 1, 2017

As part of his current solo exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo, French artist Abraham Poincheval spent seven days inside a small carved-out space between two six ton rocks. Described as a “sarcophagus” in Le Figaro, the temporary habitat, which was constructed specifically for Poincheval’s performance, was equipped with ventilation, dried meats, and bricks of liquid.

Poincheval was filmed by an infrared camera during his endurance performance and the live footage was shown as part of the exhibition. Museumgoers were also there to witness his dramatic exit. On March 1, the artist appeared frail and “stunned” as he was helped out of the rocks and immediately examined by doctors.

Soon after, Poincheval began a second performance at Palais de Tokyo, which involves sitting on hen’s eggs for twenty-one to twenty-six days, until they hatch. During this period, museum visitors can observe Poincheval inside a vitrine-like vivarium.

March 1, 2017

Gustav Metzger, a pioneer of “auto-destructive art,” as he called it, has died at age ninety in London. In addition to his various works, which range from abstract paintings to disintegrating sculptures to The Years Without Art 1977–80, Metzger’s three-year break from art production, he was recognized and celebrated for organizing symposia, lectures, and discussions on the political—action, as Hannah Arendt would define it, was a vital goal of his practice.

He was born to Polish-Jewish parents in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1926 and came to Britain in 1939 as a refugee through the Kindertransport. He had been stateless since then. Of Metzger’s childhood he once said: “When I saw the Nazis march, I saw machine-like people and the power of the Nazi state. Auto-destructive art is to do with rejecting power.”

He studied art in Cambridge, London, Antwerp, and Oxford, and by the late 1950s he was also deeply involved in anti-capitalist and anti-consumerist movements, as well as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. His political activism was the stimulus for his "Auto-Destructive art manifesto" of 1959 in which he described auto-destructive art as "primarily a form of public art for industrial societies." In 1969 he became the first editor of the London-based Computer Art Society's journal Page.