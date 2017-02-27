Spencer Hays (1936–2017)

POSTED March 3, 2017

American art collector and businessman Spencer Hays, who pledged to donate his collection of more than six hundred works to the Musee d’Orsay in Paris last year, died Thursday at the age of eighty, AFP reports. The $381 gift comprising works by artists Édouard Vuillard, Pierre Bonnard, and Edgar Degas, among others, is the largest donation a foreign donor has ever made to a French museum.

In a statement announcing Hays’s death, French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay said he was “a great friend of France, a great friend of the arts, and of the Musee d’Orsay.” In October, President François Hollande named Hays and his wife, Marlene, Commandeurs of the French Legion d’Honneur, the highest order of France.

The couple’s love for France inspired them to build a replica of the eighteenth-century Paris mansion, the Hotel de Noirmoutier, in Nashville where they lived. The Hays started their collection with the purchase of a small old master work as well as canvases by several American artists and added to it during their regular trips to Paris.

Born in Oklahoma, Hays grew up in Texas and met his wife, Marlene, while attending high school. In 1959, the couple moved to Nashville where Hays began working at Southwestern—a company that helps students finance their college expenses by selling books—as a door-to-door salesman, but quickly advanced, eventually becoming the company's president, CEO, and majority shareholder. Hays went on to establish other successful companies including, Tom James Co., which sells high-end men's apparel, and the Athlon Media Group, which publishes Parade magazine.

March 3, 2017

The Armory Show announced that its inaugural Presents Booth Prize, which honors outstanding and innovative gallery presentations, has been awarded to Seattle’s Mariane Ibrahim Gallery. Founder Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt will receive $10,000 for her presentation of works by German-Ghanaian multidisciplinary artist Zohra Opoku, who often explores the sophistication of textile cultures and the political and psychological roles that fashion plays in African history in her practice.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this prize,” Ibrahim-Lenhardt said. “I’d like to dedicate it to the presented artist Zohra Opoku, whose commitment and excellence in her art practice has helped bring new narratives into an exciting global narrative. And, this Presents Prize also aligns with the recognition of African descent contributions in the arts industry.”

Presents is a platform for young galleries no more than ten years old to showcase recent work from emerging artists. Executive director of the Armory Show Benjamin Genocchio said, “We are so thrilled to have this exceptional jury of curators and collectors here supporting this initiative and thankful to Athena Art Finance for their generous and enthusiastic support. Each of our participating Presents galleries deserves recognition for their outstanding presentations this year and for their enduring contribution to the fair’s overall quality and experience.”

An international jury comprising Netherlands-based collector Renee Drake, New Museum artistic director Massimiliano Gioni, SculptureCenter curator Ruba Katrib, Brussels-based collector Alan Servais, and New York–based collector Carole Server selected Mariane Ibrahim Gallery from a pool of thirty galleries. Established in 2012, Mariane Ibrahim Gallery focuses on providing a global platform for contemporary art from Africa.

March 3, 2017

IaoHin Amber Gallery in Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China, canceled a performance by Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu only a day before it was scheduled to take place, the Hong Kong Free Press reports. The artist was told that it was “too risky” to continue with the event after Beijing authorities informed the gallery that he was not permitted to enter Macau SAR (Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China) and could face deportation or detention.

Norbu was about to board the ferry to Macau from a port in Hong Kong when he received the news. He said, “I was very sad, because I am very much focused on my art, and focused on showing the artistic culture of my country.” He added, “In my art there’s no political issues.”

Simon Lam, IaoHin Gallery’s curator, said in a statement: “I am personally very disappointed with authorities’ attitude to arts and seeing it as a threat, banning what is nothing else than pure art performance. This is not what Macau should be doing, censorship is simply wrong, and in this case it simply cannot be justified as Tashi has been allowed to perform in Hong Kong last week without any problems.”

Based in the Netherlands, Norbu creates paintings of traditional Tibetan and Buddhist imagery as well as scenes of the Dalai Lama and Tibetans in exile to tell contemporary stories. On February 26, he was going to paint a fire rooster, a zodiac sign shared by China and Tibet in celebration of Losar, the Tibetan New Year. After the objections of the Chinese government, the gallery was afraid its funding would be cut—last year it received an over $125,000 subsidy—and put works that the artist had shipped over for the event in storage. "What Macau has denied us here is the ability to promote art," Lam added. "China is engaging with the world economically and with that is the expectation we can engage with China culturally. It's a decision that I think does not make sense. All I can express is my profound disappointment and my concern for him, and I also want to ensure that when the event gets under way today, I will be doing what I can to get his views out there to mark what happened and to honor him." This is not Norbu's first clash with the Chinese authorities. He was detained for an hour in Macau last year after visiting the gallery to see an exhibition of Tibetan scroll paintings displayed alongside works by exiled Tibetan painters, titled "Tibet Revealed."

March 3, 2017

Leading Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf has smuggled The Nights of Zayandeh-rood (1990)—a narrative that addresses issues such as suicide while chronicling the lives of an anthropologist and his daughter during the 1979 Islamic revolution—out of Iran twenty-six years after he produced the film, Saeed Kamali Dehghan of The Guardian reports.

Shortly after it screened at Tehran’s annual Fajr festival in 1990, the work was confiscated and banned. Makhmalbaf, who is living in exile in London, said, “I succeeded in stealing it but I can’t possibly give more details about how it was done.”

The arthouse cinema Curzon Bloomsbury, which is screening the film in London on Saturday, said, “It’s a miracle it got made in the first place and that it still exists, albeit in a fragmentary form.” Censors had removed parts of the originally one-hundred-minute-long film.

Makhmalbaf, who was accused of critiquing Islam, said the film questions "the hope that people had in the revolution, I also questioned the people themselves, that they were reproducing tyranny." He added that the film's current state is like "a living thing with no limbs, but [it's] still breathing and its story and meaning wasn't lost." Known for producing critically-acclaimed movies such as Gabbeh (1995), The Cyclist (1987), and Kandahar (2001), Makhmalbaf was recently the subject of a film by Palme-d'Or-winning director Abbas Kiarostami, who died in July 2016. Kiarostami's film Close-Up (1990) focuses on the trial of a man who impersonated Mohsen Makhmalbaf and promises a family that they will star in one of his upcoming films. Patrick Harrison of artforum.com wrote that Close-Up "is cinema as reconciliation—human reconciliation as well as the reconciliation of incongruous realities."

March 3, 2017

US collector and philanthropist J. Tomilson Hill has responded to the “false statements” made over his decision to reject London’s National Gallery’s $38 million bid for his sixteenth-century Jacopo Pontormo painting, Dalya Alberge of The Guardian reports. Claiming he has been “battered” by criticisms since his refusal to sell the painting after the National Gallery raised enough to match the original offer, Hill said that because of the decline in the value of the pound post-Brexit the amount the institution bid was $10 million short.

Hill discovered Portrait of a Young Man in a Red Cap, 1530—one of only fifteen surviving portraits by the Florentine painter—while it was on loan to the National Gallery between 2008 and 2015. The canvas’s owner, the Earl of Caledon, informed Hill that the work was available for a cash sale. After purchasing the portrait, Hill applied for an export license in December 15, which was denied. The culture minster temporarily placed an export bar on the work to give UK institutions time to match the price. Hill said he “would not accept a value for the picture lower than my cost” and that export guidelines state, “an owner is entirely free to reject an offer.” He added, “If they had come up with the $48 million, I would have sold the picture.”

Culture secretary Karen Bradley said that Hill must keep the work or sell it in the UK, but he cannot apply for another export license for at least ten years. For now, the work is in storage, but Hill has already been contacted by museums in the UK and abroad requesting that he loan the piece.

March 3, 2017

Israeli-born artist Boaz Vaadia, best known for his figurative sculptures that he made by carving and stacking stones that he found in the area surrounding his New York City studio, died on Saturday at his home in Manhattan at the age of sixty-five, Daniel E. Slotnik of the New York Times reports.

Vaadia said, “I work with nature as an equal partner. . . That’s still the strongest thing I deal with today, that primal connection of man to earth. It’s in the materials I use, the environments I make and the way I work.”

Born in Gat Rimon, Israel, in 1951, Vaadia grew up in a rural community where his parents, Nissim Vaadia and Rivka Horozlaski, farmed strawberries. In 1968, he enrolled at the Avni Institute of Fine Arts in Tel Aviv, but was drafted into the Israeli Army a year later. After completing his service, he returned to school and began teaching there after he graduated. After receiving a grant from America-Israel Cultural Foundation in 1975, he relocated to New York where he studied at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. The artist said he thought the move was “the worst mistake of my life,” but “within one week I actually recognized that the urban environment of New York is as natural as my village.”

Vaadia began collecting materials such as slate, shingle, bluestone, and boulders after he discovered an ongoing construction project near his studio in SoHo. As workers ripped up the bluestone sidewalk, Vaadia carried the discarded material to his loft where he worked to further expose the sedimentary layers of the rocks with a hammer and chisel. Inspired by the stratified layers, he began creating sculptures that echoed the natural composition of his materials. As his artistic output grew, he relocated to a studio in Williamsburg and started collecting boulders, but was eventually forced to order materials. Primarily named after biblical figures, his public works can be found outdoors in parks and in front of businesses as well as in the collections of institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, SF MoMA, the Bass Museum of Art, and the Tel Aviv Museum. Vaadia's family plans to convert his studio into a museum.

March 3, 2017

The new Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles—formerly the Santa Monica Museum of Art, which revealed its new name and plans to move to downtown LA last May—has announced that the first major LA exhibition of works by twentieth-century artist Martín Ramírez will inaugurate the space.

Considered an outsider artist, Ramírez was a Mexican migrant worker who immigrated to California in 1925, but was institutionalized for the majority of his life due to his schizophrenia. While confined to the hospital, he produced more than three hundred drawings depicting tunnels, animals, and men on horseback. Created on examining-table paper, the drawings were in poor condition and are being restored by a Chicago-based paper conservator. Fifty of the works, some of them as long as eighteen feet, will be featured in the exhibition.

“His work has mostly been discussed within the context of Western art, outsider art,” ICA LA director Elsa Longhauser told Carolina A. Miranda of the LA Times. Instead, the upcoming exhibition, which will also serve as the institution’s Getty Pacific Standard Time series contribution, “will look at his work through the lens of Latin American imagery, Latin American culture, and the contemporary issues of migration and incarceration.”

In addition to the Ramírez show, head curator Jamillah James is organizing two shows: a site-specific temporary installation by local painter Sarah Cain and an installation by New York-based artist Abigail DeVille. The museum, which was originally located at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, will open its new 12,700-square-foot building on East Seventh Street on September 9. It is currently being renovated by LA-based wHY Architecture.

March 2, 2017

Artist, curator, and Detroit native Ingrid LaFleur is running in the city’s upcoming mayoral race, Sarah Rose Sharp of Hyperallergic reports. On February 28, the arts professional announced her 2017 bid during a party at the headquarters of art collective O.N.E. Mile calling herself a “concerned citizen” with an in-depth understanding of the city’s needs.

She said, “The truth is, my experiences as a creative and as a Detroiter have led me to this decision. . .As a curator, I observe, research, investigate, and then bring together the elements to make a cohesive statement and/or action. As an artist I tend to focus on out-of-the-box ways to resolve issues that I face. I am using all of those skills to create a healthy, sustainable city.”

After growing up in Detroit, LaFleur left the city to attend New York University and engage in the contemporary art world. She interned at the Museum for African Art, worked for galleries in New York, and traveled the world viewing art in London, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro. LaFleur also curated exhibitions in Atlanta and lived in Pittsburgh, where she established an artist-in-residency program with the Andy Warhol Museum called “Homewood,” along with cofounding an art organization in Sewickley.

LaFleur moved back to her home state in 2010 and has worked to improve her city by launching initiatives such as AFROTOPIA, an Afrofutursit project that organizes exhibitions and workshops that address social issues. She said, "Returning home to Detroit and witnessing our challenges firsthand definitely influenced me, but in particular teaching youth. I've spent three years teaching youth all over the city of Detroit. This is how I was able to learn the full scope of our issues. Sixty-seven percent of our youth live in poverty. Our children, who are our future, are living without water, are going hungry, and their schools are closing in their neighborhoods. If that isn't a motivating factor, I don't know what is." Poet, activist, and Detroit resident since 2014 Casey Rocheteau said she will support LaFleur's campaign. "She is the only candidate who will work with grassroots water, education, and transportation justice activists—people who live in this city and have worked tirelessly to try to ensure equity for all of Detroit's residents. She's someone who's not just paying lip service to making our neighborhoods better, and who has the ingenuity to find solutions in ways career politicians won't."

March 2, 2017

Sculpture Park Cologne has announced that Chus Martínez, the head of the Institute of Art of the FHNW Academy of Arts and Design in Basel, will curate the ninth edition of its exhibition program. Titled “KölnSkulptur #9,” the two-year show, opening on October 15, coincides with the park’s twentieth anniversary.

Founded by Michael and Eleonore Stoffel in 1997, Sculpture Park Cologne has commissioned over one hundred and fifty artworks by major artists such as Rosemarie Trockel, Louise Bourgeois, Jenny Holzer, Isa Genzken, Dan Graham, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, and George Condo. In 2005, the Michael and Eleonore Stoffel Foundation set up the Sculpture Park Cologne Foundation, which began funding the exhibitions.

Born in Spain, Chus Martínez has a background in philosophy and art history. Previously, she’s served as chief curator at El Museo Del Barrio in New York and El Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona MACBA, was the head of the department of artistic direction and a member of the core agent group for Documenta 13, directed the Frankfurter Kunstverein, and worked as the artistic director at Bilbao’s Sala Rekalde. She also curated the Cypriot Pavilion at the Fiftieth Venice Biennale in 2005, and in 2010, was the curatorial advisor for the Twenty-Ninth Bienal de São Paulo. Martínez lectures and writes regularly for Artforum as well as other publications. Sternberg Press recently published her book, Club Univers (2016).