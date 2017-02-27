New York’s Armory Show Reports Most Successful Edition Ever

POSTED March 6, 2017

The Armory Show in New York has announced that its 2017 edition, which closed on Sunday, March 5, was its most successful ever. The revamped fair, which welcomed more than 65,000 visitors over the course of the five-day event, boasted of a redesigned floor plan with over seventy of the 210 exhibitors presenting solo-artist or dual-artist booths.

“I am proud to report that the new Armory Show has drawn critical praise and record crowds. We have worked hard over the past year to put art and artists at the center of the fair, bringing it back to its Gramercy Park Hotel roots, and also to where it should be—as one of the world’s top international art fairs, and a New York art market powerhouse,” executive director Benjamin Genocchio said. “From specially commissioned work to the inclusion of studio visits and artist talks, we have increased the involvement of artists in every aspect of the fair. The quality of galleries and artworks—from participating galleries to our curated sections ‘Focus’ and ‘Platform’—are the key to our success. We are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the changes made this year and we have more exciting news in store for 2018.”

The 2017 edition featured new and redesigned exhibitor sections, including “Focus,” curated by Jarrett Gregory; “Platform,” which featured thirteen large-scale artworks organized by Eric Shiner; “Insights,” exhibiting twentieth-century works; “Presents,” the expanded section for young galleries; and the newly created “Galleries,” which highlighted twentieth and twenty-first century artworks in a range of media.

Dealer Sean Kelly, founder of an eponymous gallery in New York, said, “We’ve had a fantastic fair. We’ve sold extremely well and changed the booth out a number of times. But more importantly for the fair, our clients are excited about how much better the fair looks. Looking at the quality of the booths, the quality of the galleries attending, the quality of the presentations, as well as the adjustments that have been made to the sight lines of the fair, I think there’s a very different feel this year and people have been really excited about it. It’s been great.” Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt, who was awarded the fair’s $10,000 Presents Booth Prize for her presentation of works by Ghanaian-German artist Zohra Opoku, said, “A very successful week at the Armory Show. Our participation has reinforced and raised our standard. We received a brilliant endorsement from collectors and curators. Our best art fair to date.” The fair hosted seventy-one new exhibitors this year, including Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana), Jeffrey Deitch (New York), kaufmann repetto (Milan, New York), Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zurich), Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna), Lévy Gorvy (New York, London, Geneva), Fergus McCaffrey (New York, St. Barth, Tokyo), kamel mennour (Paris), Pace Gallery (New York, London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, Palo Alto), PROYECTOSMONCLOVA (Mexico City), Various Small Fires (Los Angeles), and White Cube (London, Hong Kong). LESS

March 6, 2017

Andrew Russeth reports in Artnews that the winner of the New York NADA Artadia Award this year, which includes a prize of $5,000, is the Los Angeles-based artist Josh Mannis. His work was on view at Paris’s Galerie Éric Hussenot booth at NADA.

Mannis was chosen for the award by the Hirshhorn Museum’s curator at large, Gianni Jetzer, and the Jewish Museum’s assistant curator Rebecca Shaykin. In a statement, the two jurors noted his “effortless combination of art history tracing an arc from Neue Sachlichkeit to Sinister Pop,” which “is countered by postcard views of American politics. The protagonists of his paintings live in a feverish dream that is fueled by conspiracy and ultimately violence.”

March 6, 2017

Germany’s Bavaria Intelligence agency is currently investigating whether Munich’s Haus der Kunst—a non-collecting contemporary art institution—has been infiltrated by Scientologists after an employee with ties to the Church of Scientology was dismissed for placing “great psychological pressure” on staff members and allegedly discriminating against non-Scientologists during the hiring process, Deutsche Welle reports.

Director Okwui Enwezor held a staff meeting on March 2 to address the issue and fired the unnamed employee after reviewing numerous complaints about his behavior. The employee, who began working as a freelance accountant at the institution in 1995 and eventually became an external personnel manager, was actively attempting to recruit colleagues to join the religion.

Following the incident, state parliamentarian Isabell Zacharias has claimed that there is “evidence that there might even be significantly more Scientologists in the Haus der Kunst” and is urging the Bavarian Culture Ministry to look into the entire management team at the gallery as well as its former directors.

One of the employees who complained about the Scientologist wrote a letter to the gallery’s board in February, which read: “I wouldn’t be writing here if the man called Mr. Scientology would only operate privately. The ideology flows directly into his work.” The employee added that the manager had invited at least three board members to accompany him to a Scientology center. German lawyer and Scientology specialist Arnd Diringer said that this is “the most interesting Scientology case we’ve had so far in Germany.” Diringer continued to say that should the case be brought to court it could expose the state’s complicated history with the church, which has been subject to a high level of scrutiny by the German authorities. Officials have been monitoring the activities of the church for more than twenty years citing its political agenda as a concern, specifically the its mission to influence “state, politics, and the economy in order to subject them to Scientologist aims.” LESS

March 3, 2017

American art collector and businessman Spencer Hays, who pledged to donate his collection of more than six hundred works to the Musee d’Orsay in Paris last year, died Thursday at the age of eighty, AFP reports. The $381 million gift comprising works by artists Édouard Vuillard, Pierre Bonnard, and Edgar Degas, among others, is the largest donation a foreign donor has ever made to a French museum.

In a statement announcing Hays’s death, French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay said he was “a great friend of France, a great friend of the arts, and of the Musee d’Orsay.” In October, President François Hollande named Hays and his wife, Marlene, Commandeurs of the French Legion d’Honneur, the highest order of France.

The couple’s love for France inspired them to build a replica of the eighteenth-century Paris mansion, the Hotel de Noirmoutier, in Nashville where they lived. The Hays started their collection with the purchase of a small old master work as well as canvases by several American artists and added to it during their regular trips to Paris.

Born in Oklahoma, Hays grew up in Texas and met his wife, Marlene, while attending high school. In 1959, the couple moved to Nashville where Hays began working at Southwestern—a company that helps students finance their college expenses by selling books—as a door-to-door salesman, but quickly advanced, eventually becoming the company’s president, CEO, and majority shareholder. Hays went on to establish other successful companies including, Tom James Co., which sells high-end men’s apparel, and the Athlon Media Group, which publishes Parade magazine. LESS

March 3, 2017

The Armory Show announced that its inaugural Presents Booth Prize, which honors outstanding and innovative gallery presentations, has been awarded to Seattle’s Mariane Ibrahim Gallery. Founder Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt will receive $10,000 for her presentation of works by Ghanaian-German multidisciplinary artist Zohra Opoku, who often explores the sophistication of textile cultures and the political and psychological roles that fashion plays in African history in her practice.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this prize,” Ibrahim-Lenhardt said. “I’d like to dedicate it to the presented artist Zohra Opoku, whose commitment and excellence in her art practice has helped bring new narratives into an exciting global narrative. And, this Presents Prize also aligns with the recognition of African descent contributions in the arts industry.”

Presents is a platform for young galleries no more than ten years old to showcase recent work from emerging artists. Executive director of the Armory Show Benjamin Genocchio said, “We are so thrilled to have this exceptional jury of curators and collectors here supporting this initiative and thankful to Athena Art Finance for their generous and enthusiastic support. Each of our participating Presents galleries deserves recognition for their outstanding presentations this year and for their enduring contribution to the fair’s overall quality and experience.”

An international jury comprising Netherlands-based collector Renee Drake, New Museum artistic director Massimiliano Gioni, SculptureCenter curator Ruba Katrib, Brussels-based collector Alan Servais, and New York–based collector Carole Server selected Mariane Ibrahim Gallery from a pool of thirty galleries. Established in 2012, Mariane Ibrahim Gallery focuses on providing a global platform for contemporary art from Africa. LESS

March 3, 2017

IaoHin Amber Gallery in Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China, canceled a performance by Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu only a day before it was scheduled to take place, the Hong Kong Free Press reports. The artist was told that it was “too risky” to continue with the event after Beijing authorities informed the gallery that he was not permitted to enter Macau SAR (Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China) and could face deportation or detention.

Norbu was about to board the ferry to Macau from a port in Hong Kong when he received the news. He said, “I was very sad, because I am very much focused on my art, and focused on showing the artistic culture of my country.” He added, “In my art there’s no political issues.”

Simon Lam, IaoHin Gallery’s curator, said in a statement: “I am personally very disappointed with authorities’ attitude to arts and seeing it as a threat, banning what is nothing else than pure art performance. This is not what Macau should be doing, censorship is simply wrong, and in this case it simply cannot be justified as Tashi has been allowed to perform in Hong Kong last week without any problems.”

Based in the Netherlands, Norbu creates paintings of traditional Tibetan and Buddhist imagery as well as scenes of the Dalai Lama and Tibetans in exile to tell contemporary stories. On February 26, he was going to paint a fire rooster, a zodiac sign shared by China and Tibet in celebration of Losar, the Tibetan New Year. After the objections of the Chinese government, the gallery was afraid its funding would be cut—last year it received an over $125,000 subsidy—and put works that the artist had shipped over for the event in storage. “What Macau has denied us here is the ability to promote art,” Lam added. “China is engaging with the world economically and with that is the expectation we can engage with China culturally. It’s a decision that I think does not make sense. All I can express is my profound disappointment and my concern for him, and I also want to ensure that when the event gets under way today, I will be doing what I can to get his views out there to mark what happened and to honor him.” This is not Norbu’s first clash with the Chinese authorities. He was detained for an hour in Macau last year after visiting the gallery to see an exhibition of Tibetan scroll paintings displayed alongside works by exiled Tibetan painters, titled “Tibet Revealed.” LESS

March 3, 2017

Leading Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf has smuggled The Nights of Zayandeh-rood (1990)—a narrative that addresses issues such as suicide while chronicling the lives of an anthropologist and his daughter during the 1979 Islamic revolution—out of Iran twenty-six years after he produced the film, Saeed Kamali Dehghan of The Guardian reports.

Shortly after it screened at Tehran’s annual Fajr festival in 1990, the work was confiscated and banned. Makhmalbaf, who is living in exile in London, said, “I succeeded in stealing it but I can’t possibly give more details about how it was done.”

The arthouse cinema Curzon Bloomsbury, which is screening the film in London on Saturday, said, “It’s a miracle it got made in the first place and that it still exists, albeit in a fragmentary form.” Censors had removed parts of the originally one-hundred-minute-long film.

Makhmalbaf, who was accused of critiquing Islam, said the film questions “the hope that people had in the revolution, I also questioned the people themselves, that they were reproducing tyranny.” He added that the film’s current state is like “a living thing with no limbs, but [it’s] still breathing and its story and meaning wasn’t lost.” Known for producing critically-acclaimed movies such as Gabbeh (1995), The Cyclist (1987), and Kandahar (2001), Makhmalbaf was recently the subject of a film by Palme-d’Or-winning director Abbas Kiarostami, who died in July 2016. Kiarostami’s film Close-Up (1990) focuses on the trial of a man who impersonated Mohsen Makhmalbaf and promises a family that they will star in one of his upcoming films. Patrick Harrison of artforum.com wrote that Close-Up “is cinema as reconciliation—human reconciliation as well as the reconciliation of incongruous realities.” LESS

March 3, 2017

US collector and philanthropist J. Tomilson Hill has responded to the “false statements” made over his decision to reject London’s National Gallery’s $38 million bid for his sixteenth-century Jacopo Pontormo painting, Dalya Alberge of The Guardian reports. Claiming he has been “battered” by criticisms since his refusal to sell the painting after the National Gallery raised enough to match the original offer, Hill said that because of the decline in the value of the pound post-Brexit the amount the institution bid was $10 million short.

Hill discovered Portrait of a Young Man in a Red Cap, 1530—one of only fifteen surviving portraits by the Florentine painter—while it was on loan to the National Gallery between 2008 and 2015. The canvas’s owner, the Earl of Caledon, informed Hill that the work was available for a cash sale. After purchasing the portrait, Hill applied for an export license in December 15, which was denied. The culture minster temporarily placed an export bar on the work to give UK institutions time to match the price. Hill said he “would not accept a value for the picture lower than my cost” and that export guidelines state, “an owner is entirely free to reject an offer.” He added, “If they had come up with the $48 million, I would have sold the picture.”

Culture secretary Karen Bradley said that Hill must keep the work or sell it in the UK, but he cannot apply for another export license for at least ten years. For now, the work is in storage, but Hill has already been contacted by museums in the UK and abroad requesting that he loan the piece.

March 3, 2017

Israeli-born artist Boaz Vaadia, best known for his figurative sculptures that he made by carving and stacking stones that he found in the area surrounding his New York City studio, died on Saturday at his home in Manhattan at the age of sixty-five, Daniel E. Slotnik of the New York Times reports.

Vaadia said, “I work with nature as an equal partner. . . That’s still the strongest thing I deal with today, that primal connection of man to earth. It’s in the materials I use, the environments I make and the way I work.”

Born in Gat Rimon, Israel, in 1951, Vaadia grew up in a rural community where his parents, Nissim Vaadia and Rivka Horozlaski, farmed strawberries. In 1968, he enrolled at the Avni Institute of Fine Arts in Tel Aviv, but was drafted into the Israeli Army a year later. After completing his service, he returned to school and began teaching there after he graduated. After receiving a grant from America-Israel Cultural Foundation in 1975, he relocated to New York where he studied at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. The artist said he thought the move was “the worst mistake of my life,” but “within one week I actually recognized that the urban environment of New York is as natural as my village.”