Descendants of Jewish Family Sue for Return of Kandinsky Painting

The heirs of Robert Gotschalk Lewenstein and his sister Wilhelmine Helena Lewenstein have filed a lawsuit against a Munich bank claiming ownership of a Wassily Kandinsky painting that was allegedly stolen from a Netherlands museum during World War II, Colin Moynihan and Alison Smale of the New York Times reports.

While it isn’t certain that Colorful Life, 1907, was looted by the Nazis, the complaint states that the Lewensteins left the work with the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in the 1930s for safekeeping, but never saw it again. Dutch dealer Jacques Goudstikker took possession of the canvas and in 1940 auctioned off the work, which was then purchased by S.B.S. Slijper. His wife sold the painting to Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), a Munich based bank, after his death.

A statement issued by BayernLB states that it is currently reviewing the lawsuit and that it bought the work legally from Slijper’s widow in 1972. It added that the bank officials had contacted the heirs last year and offered to enlist the Limbach Commission to review the case, but they never responded. The painting has been on display at the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus for the last forty years.

The heirs said they did not see a point in involving the Commission because the bank declared that the painting would stay at the museum no matter the outcome of the ownership dispute. Their lawsuit argues that since the acquisition of the painting was handled by the Lenbachhaus, the institution should have determined that it was most likely Nazi loot.

Mehdi Chouakri Gallery, which has been located in the Mitte district of Berlin since 1996, will move into a pair of new spaces in the Charlottenburg neighborhood of the city, according to Monopol. Their new premises at Fasanenstrasse 61 and the corner of Mommsenstrasse and Bleibtreustrasse, on opposite sides of Kurfürstendamm, will be inaugurated with a show of Charlotte Posenenske during Gallery Weekend from April 28–30. The move places them near Galerie Buchholz and CFA, among others.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced the participants for its 2017 edition. Titled “Make New History,” the exhibition will open on September 16 and run through January 7, 2018. More than one hundred firms and artists from around the world were chosen by the biennial’s artistic directors, Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee of the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee. Works will be presented at the Chicago Cultural Center, as well as additional sites across the city, and the exhibition’s opening will also coincide with the sixth annual Expo Chicago fair, which runs from September 13 to September 17.

For more on the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, see Janelle Zara’s interview with artistic directors Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani will open an 8,200 square-foot cultural space in downtown Manhattan this May to host exhibitions traveling from institutions in Arab countries, Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports. Al-Thani, who is based in New York, said of his venture: “It made absolute sense to build an institute that would not only showcase the breadth of art and culture from the Arab and Islamic worlds, but also challenge certain stereotypes and misconceptions that hinder cross-cultural understanding. . .In a city with a mosaic of cultural institutions like the Jewish Museum, Asia Society, Swiss Institute, Whitney Museum of American Art, and many more, I was exposed to art from all over the world in this one city.”

A non-collecting and nonprofit institution, the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art will stage shows on a quarterly basis, run a residency program, and produce publications. Translation facilities will also be available, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

New York’s NADA art fair announced that Los Angeles–based artist Josh Mannis has won its Artadia Award this year, which includes a prize of $5,000. His work was on view at Paris’s Galerie Éric Hussenot booth at NADA, which was held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street.

Mannis was chosen for the award by the Hirshhorn Museum’s curator at large, Gianni Jetzer, and the Jewish Museum’s assistant curator Rebecca Shaykin. In a statement, the two jurors noted his “effortless combination of art history tracing an arc from Neue Sachlichkeit to Sinister Pop,” which “is countered by postcard views of American politics. The protagonists of his paintings live in a feverish dream that is fueled by conspiracy and ultimately violence.”

The Armory Show in New York has announced that its 2017 edition, which closed on Sunday, March 5, was its most successful ever. The revamped fair, which welcomed more than 65,000 visitors over the course of the five-day event, boasted of a redesigned floor plan with over seventy of the 210 exhibitors presenting solo-artist or dual-artist booths.

“I am proud to report that the new Armory Show has drawn critical praise and record crowds. We have worked hard over the past year to put art and artists at the center of the fair, bringing it back to its Gramercy Park Hotel roots, and also to where it should be—as one of the world’s top international art fairs, and a New York art market powerhouse,” executive director Benjamin Genocchio said. “From specially commissioned work to the inclusion of studio visits and artist talks, we have increased the involvement of artists in every aspect of the fair. The quality of galleries and artworks—from participating galleries to our curated sections ‘Focus’ and ‘Platform’—are the key to our success. We are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the changes made this year and we have more exciting news in store for 2018.”

The 2017 edition featured new and redesigned exhibitor sections, including “Focus,” curated by Jarrett Gregory; “Platform,” which featured thirteen large-scale artworks organized by Eric Shiner; “Insights,” exhibiting twentieth-century works; “Presents,” the expanded section for young galleries; and the newly created “Galleries,” which highlighted twentieth and twenty-first century artworks in a range of media.

Dealer Sean Kelly, founder of an eponymous gallery in New York, said, "We've had a fantastic fair. We've sold extremely well and changed the booth out a number of times. But more importantly for the fair, our clients are excited about how much better the fair looks. Looking at the quality of the booths, the quality of the galleries attending, the quality of the presentations, as well as the adjustments that have been made to the sight lines of the fair, I think there's a very different feel this year and people have been really excited about it. It's been great." Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt, who was awarded the fair's $10,000 Presents Booth Prize for her presentation of works by Ghanaian-German artist Zohra Opoku, said, "A very successful week at the Armory Show. Our participation has reinforced and raised our standard. We received a brilliant endorsement from collectors and curators. Our best art fair to date." The fair hosted seventy-one new exhibitors this year, including Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana), Jeffrey Deitch (New York), kaufmann repetto (Milan, New York), Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zurich), Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna), Lévy Gorvy (New York, London, Geneva), Fergus McCaffrey (New York, St. Barth, Tokyo), kamel mennour (Paris), Pace Gallery (New York, London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, Palo Alto), PROYECTOSMONCLOVA (Mexico City), Various Small Fires (Los Angeles), and White Cube (London, Hong Kong). For more on the Armory and other fairs around New York last week, see Linda Yablonsky's Diary.

Germany’s Bavaria Intelligence Agency is currently investigating whether Munich’s Haus der Kunst—a non-collecting contemporary art institution—has been infiltrated by Scientologists after an employee with ties to the Church of Scientology was dismissed for placing “great psychological pressure” on staff members and allegedly discriminating against non-Scientologists during the hiring process, Deutsche Welle reports.

Director Okwui Enwezor held a staff meeting on March 2 to address the issue and fired the unnamed employee after reviewing numerous complaints about his behavior. The employee, who began working as a freelance accountant at the institution in 1995 and eventually became an external personnel manager, was actively attempting to recruit colleagues to join the religion.

Following the incident, state parliamentarian Isabell Zacharias has claimed that there is “evidence that there might even be significantly more Scientologists in the Haus der Kunst” and is urging the Bavarian Culture Ministry to look into the entire management team at the gallery as well as its former directors.

One of the employees who complained about the Scientologist wrote a letter to the gallery's board in February, which read: "I wouldn't be writing here if the man called Mr. Scientology would only operate privately. The ideology flows directly into his work." The employee added that the manager had invited at least three board members to accompany him to a Scientology center. German lawyer and Scientology specialist Arnd Diringer said that this is "the most interesting Scientology case we've had so far in Germany." Diringer continued to say that should the case be brought to court it could expose the state's complicated history with the church, which has been subject to a high level of scrutiny by the German authorities. Officials have been monitoring the activities of the church for more than twenty years citing its political agenda as a concern, specifically the its mission to influence "state, politics, and the economy in order to subject them to Scientologist aims."

American art collector and businessman Spencer Hays, who pledged to donate his collection of more than six hundred works to the Musee d’Orsay in Paris last year, died Thursday at the age of eighty, AFP reports. The $381 million gift comprising works by artists Édouard Vuillard, Pierre Bonnard, and Edgar Degas, among others, is the largest donation a foreign donor has ever made to a French museum.

In a statement announcing Hays’s death, French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay said he was “a great friend of France, a great friend of the arts, and of the Musee d’Orsay.” In October, President François Hollande named Hays and his wife, Marlene, Commandeurs of the French Legion d’Honneur, the highest order of France.

The couple’s love for France inspired them to build a replica of the eighteenth-century Paris mansion, the Hotel de Noirmoutier, in Nashville where they lived. The Hays started their collection with the purchase of a small old master work as well as canvases by several American artists and added to it during their regular trips to Paris.

Born in Oklahoma, Hays grew up in Texas and met his wife, Marlene, while attending high school. In 1959, the couple moved to Nashville where Hays began working at Southwestern—a company that helps students finance their college expenses by selling books—as a door-to-door salesman, but quickly advanced, eventually becoming the company's president, CEO, and majority shareholder. Hays went on to establish other successful companies including, Tom James Co., which sells high-end men's apparel, and the Athlon Media Group, which publishes Parade magazine.

The Armory Show announced that its inaugural Presents Booth Prize, which honors outstanding and innovative gallery presentations, has been awarded to Seattle’s Mariane Ibrahim Gallery. Founder Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt will receive $10,000 for her presentation of works by Ghanaian-German multidisciplinary artist Zohra Opoku, who often explores the sophistication of textile cultures and the political and psychological roles that fashion plays in African history in her practice.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this prize,” Ibrahim-Lenhardt said. “I’d like to dedicate it to the presented artist Zohra Opoku, whose commitment and excellence in her art practice has helped bring new narratives into an exciting global narrative. And, this Presents Prize also aligns with the recognition of African descent contributions in the arts industry.”

Presents is a platform for young galleries no more than ten years old to showcase recent work from emerging artists. Executive director of the Armory Show Benjamin Genocchio said, “We are so thrilled to have this exceptional jury of curators and collectors here supporting this initiative and thankful to Athena Art Finance for their generous and enthusiastic support. Each of our participating Presents galleries deserves recognition for their outstanding presentations this year and for their enduring contribution to the fair’s overall quality and experience.”