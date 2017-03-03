 

POSTED March 6, 2017

Descendants of Jewish Family Sue for Return of Kandinsky Painting

Wassily Kandinsky, Das Bunte Leben (Colorful Life), 1907.

The heirs of Robert Gotschalk Lewenstein and his sister Wilhelmine Helena Lewenstein have filed a lawsuit against a Munich bank claiming ownership of a Wassily Kandinsky painting that was allegedly stolen from a Netherlands museum during World War II, Colin Moynihan and Alison Smale of the New York Times reports.

While it isn’t certain that Colorful Life, 1907, was looted by the Nazis, the complaint states that the Lewensteins left the work with the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in the 1930s for safekeeping, but never saw it again. Dutch dealer Jacques Goudstikker took possession of the canvas and in 1940 auctioned off the work, which was then purchased by S.B.S. Slijper. His wife sold the painting to Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), a Munich based bank, after his death.

A statement issued by BayernLB states that it is currently reviewing the lawsuit and that it bought the work legally from Slijper’s widow in 1972. It added that the bank officials had contacted the heirs last year and offered to enlist the Limbach Commission to review the case, but they never responded. The painting has been on display at the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus for the last forty years.

March 6, 2017

Mehdi Chouakri Gallery Moves into Expanded Spaces in Berlin

Mehdi Chouakri

Mehdi Chouakri Gallery, which has been located in the Mitte district of Berlin since 1996, will move into a pair of new spaces in the Charlottenburg neighborhood of the city, according to Monopol. Their new premises at Fasanenstrasse 61 and the corner of Mommsenstrasse and Bleibtreustrasse, on opposite sides of Kurfürstendamm, will be inaugurated with a show of Charlotte Posenenske during Gallery Weekend from April 28–30. The move places them near Galerie Buchholz and CFA, among others.

March 6, 2017

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Participants for 2017 Edition

Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced the participants for its 2017 edition. Titled “Make New History,” the exhibition will open on September 16 and run through January 7, 2018. More than one hundred firms and artists from around the world were chosen by the biennial’s artistic directors, Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee of the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee. Works will be presented at the Chicago Cultural Center, as well as additional sites across the city, and the exhibition’s opening will also coincide with the sixth annual Expo Chicago fair, which runs from September 13 to September 17.

For more on the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, see Janelle Zara’s interview with artistic directors Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee.

The complete list of participants is as follows:

March 6, 2017

Institute of Arab and Islamic Art to Open in Downtown NYC in May

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani will open an 8,200 square-foot cultural space in downtown Manhattan this May to host exhibitions traveling from institutions in Arab countries, Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports. Al-Thani, who is based in New York, said of his venture: “It made absolute sense to build an institute that would not only showcase the breadth of art and culture from the Arab and Islamic worlds, but also challenge certain stereotypes and misconceptions that hinder cross-cultural understanding. . .In a city with a mosaic of cultural institutions like the Jewish Museum, Asia Society, Swiss Institute, Whitney Museum of American Art, and many more, I was exposed to art from all over the world in this one city.”

A non-collecting and nonprofit institution, the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art will stage shows on a quarterly basis, run a residency program, and produce publications. Translation facilities will also be available, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

March 6, 2017

Josh Mannis Wins 2017 NADA Artadia Award

Josh Mannis, Knowledge of the Future Estate, 2016, oil on canvas, 56 x 48 x 1 1/2".

New York’s NADA art fair announced that Los Angeles–based artist Josh Mannis has won its Artadia Award this year, which includes a prize of $5,000. His work was on view at Paris’s Galerie Éric Hussenot booth at NADA, which was held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street.

Mannis was chosen for the award by the Hirshhorn Museum’s curator at large, Gianni Jetzer, and the Jewish Museum’s assistant curator Rebecca Shaykin. In a statement, the two jurors noted his “effortless combination of art history tracing an arc from Neue Sachlichkeit to Sinister Pop,” which “is countered by postcard views of American politics. The protagonists of his paintings live in a feverish dream that is fueled by conspiracy and ultimately violence.”

March 6, 2017

New York’s Armory Show Reports Most Successful Edition Ever

Installation view of Guidepost to the New World, 2016, at the Armory Show.

The Armory Show in New York has announced that its 2017 edition, which closed on Sunday, March 5, was its most successful ever. The revamped fair, which welcomed more than 65,000 visitors over the course of the five-day event, boasted of a redesigned floor plan with over seventy of the 210 exhibitors presenting solo-artist or dual-artist booths.

“I am proud to report that the new Armory Show has drawn critical praise and record crowds. We have worked hard over the past year to put art and artists at the center of the fair, bringing it back to its Gramercy Park Hotel roots, and also to where it should be—as one of the world’s top international art fairs, and a New York art market powerhouse,” executive director Benjamin Genocchio said. “From specially commissioned work to the inclusion of studio visits and artist talks, we have increased the involvement of artists in every aspect of the fair. The quality of galleries and artworks—from participating galleries to our curated sections ‘Focus’ and ‘Platform’—are the key to our success. We are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the changes made this year and we have more exciting news in store for 2018.”

The 2017 edition featured new and redesigned exhibitor sections, including “Focus,” curated by Jarrett Gregory; “Platform,” which featured thirteen large-scale artworks organized by Eric Shiner; “Insights,” exhibiting twentieth-century works; “Presents,” the expanded section for young galleries; and the newly created “Galleries,” which highlighted twentieth and twenty-first century artworks in a range of media.

March 6, 2017

Germany Investigates Munich’s Haus der Kunst After Employee Pressures Staff to Join Church of Scientology

Munich’s Haus der Kunst

Germany’s Bavaria Intelligence Agency is currently investigating whether Munich’s Haus der Kunst—a non-collecting contemporary art institution—has been infiltrated by Scientologists after an employee with ties to the Church of Scientology was dismissed for placing “great psychological pressure” on staff members and allegedly discriminating against non-Scientologists during the hiring process, Deutsche Welle reports.

Director Okwui Enwezor held a staff meeting on March 2 to address the issue and fired the unnamed employee after reviewing numerous complaints about his behavior. The employee, who began working as a freelance accountant at the institution in 1995 and eventually became an external personnel manager, was actively attempting to recruit colleagues to join the religion.

Following the incident, state parliamentarian Isabell Zacharias has claimed that there is “evidence that there might even be significantly more Scientologists in the Haus der Kunst” and is urging the Bavarian Culture Ministry to look into the entire management team at the gallery as well as its former directors.

March 3, 2017

Spencer Hays (1936–2017)

Spencer and Marlene Hays. Photo: Nicolas Krief

American art collector and businessman Spencer Hays, who pledged to donate his collection of more than six hundred works to the Musee d’Orsay in Paris last year, died Thursday at the age of eighty, AFP reports. The $381 million gift comprising works by artists Édouard Vuillard, Pierre Bonnard, and Edgar Degas, among others, is the largest donation a foreign donor has ever made to a French museum.

In a statement announcing Hays’s death, French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay said he was “a great friend of France, a great friend of the arts, and of the Musee d’Orsay.” In October, President François Hollande named Hays and his wife, Marlene, Commandeurs of the French Legion d’Honneur, the highest order of France.

The couple’s love for France inspired them to build a replica of the eighteenth-century Paris mansion, the Hotel de Noirmoutier, in Nashville where they lived. The Hays started their collection with the purchase of a small old master work as well as canvases by several American artists and added to it during their regular trips to Paris.

March 3, 2017

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery Wins Armory Show’s $10,000 Presents Booth Prize

Installation view of Mariane Ibrahim Gallery’s booth at the Armory Show, 2017. Photo: Adam Reich

The Armory Show announced that its inaugural Presents Booth Prize, which honors outstanding and innovative gallery presentations, has been awarded to Seattle’s Mariane Ibrahim Gallery. Founder Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt will receive $10,000 for her presentation of works by Ghanaian-German multidisciplinary artist Zohra Opoku, who often explores the sophistication of textile cultures and the political and psychological roles that fashion plays in African history in her practice.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this prize,” Ibrahim-Lenhardt said. “I’d like to dedicate it to the presented artist Zohra Opoku, whose commitment and excellence in her art practice has helped bring new narratives into an exciting global narrative. And, this Presents Prize also aligns with the recognition of African descent contributions in the arts industry.”

Presents is a platform for young galleries no more than ten years old to showcase recent work from emerging artists. Executive director of the Armory Show Benjamin Genocchio said, “We are so thrilled to have this exceptional jury of curators and collectors here supporting this initiative and thankful to Athena Art Finance for their generous and enthusiastic support. Each of our participating Presents galleries deserves recognition for their outstanding presentations this year and for their enduring contribution to the fair’s overall quality and experience.”

