Beral Madra and Răzvan Ion Appointed Curators for 2018 Bucharest Biennale

Beral Madra and Răzvan Ion have been appointed the curators for the 2018 edition of the Bucharest Biennale, scheduled to take place from May 17 to July 8, 2018, under the working title/concept, “Edit Your Future.”

“This edition will explore the emerging ways of economical, political, and human interactions and their instruments of collaboration . . . and discuss the mechanism of this evolving phenomenon in different areas of contemporary art production, which has a key function in a city—socialization. The role of the artist and the curator in a biennale at a time of social polarization, political upset, ecological catastrophe, and all kinds of pressure is to respond by introducing multifarious ways through . . . [art to] . . . provoke new possibilities [and] critical thinking,” said Madra and Ion in a statement.

Madra is a writer and curator based in Istanbul. She organized the first and second Istanbul Biennales, and put together exhibitions of Turkish artists for five editions of the Venice Biennale. Ion is a writer and curator based in Bucharest. He has taught at UC Berkeley and the University of London, among other colleges and universities. He has also organized symposia at a number of cultural institutions, such as Rotterdam’s Witte de With and New York’s Art in General.

Hong Ra-hee, the director general of Seoul’s Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, has resigned from her post, writes H.G. Masters of ArtAsiaPacific. She will also be stepping down from her directorship of the Ho-Am Art Museum, a private institution that houses Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul’s art collection. Hong is also the mother of the Samsung Group’s acting leader, Lee Jae-yong, who was charged for embezzlement and bribery last week during the expanding corruption investigation regarding the impeachment of Park Geun-Hye, South Korea’s president.

This is the second instance of Hong leaving a directorial position at the museum while Samsung was engulfed by scandal. In 2008, she and her husband were charged with tax evasion, and it came to light that the couple had kept a $60 million slush fund which allowed them to purchase more than thirty blue-chip artworks, such as Roy Lichtenstein’s painting Happy Tears, 1964. After the scandal died down, Hong returned to Leeum in 2011.

Performa 17 will be taking place this year from November 1 to November 9. The new edition of the performance biennial will feature commissions from Yto Barrada, William Kentridge, Tarik Kiswanson, Kemang Wa Lehulere, Julie Mehretu and Jason Moran, Zanele Muholi, Wangechi Mutu, Kelly Nipper, Jimmy Robert, and Tracey Rose. This year’s theme will center around Dada, and how, according to Performa’s press release, “contemporary artists are responding to the movement 101 years later,” in addition to “exploring the importance of performance art as a key vehicle for [Dada’s] radical beliefs since its inception in 1916.”

This year the biennial is also launching the Performa Commissioning Council to provide one-to-one support to all the commissioned artists through the many stages of development for their projects. The council will also invite patrons to invest in and gain access to all the intimate facets of the artists’ creative processes.

The French newsmagazine Le Point has reported that environmental activists staged an event at the Louvre on March 5 to protest the Total Foundation’s financial support of the museum. The foundation, which helps to fund various kinds of scientific research as well as many cultural projects, is an arm of Total S.A., a multinational petroleum corporation based in France.

About thirty activists lined up on the staircase surrounding the museum’s Winged Victory of Samothrace statue to line the area with black fabric—symbolically representing oil—and let loose a cascade of fliers which read, “Total supports the Louvre / The Louvre supports Total—#zerofossile.” The performance lasted about three minutes. The American nonprofit 350.org started a campaign in January demanding that the Louvre put an end to its relationship with Total. Le Point tried contacting the museum for a comment, but could not get any response.

The foundation has been a partner of the museum for twenty years. 350.org, which is made up of other pro-climate organizations such as Alternatiba, Greenpeace, and Friends of the Earth, take responsibility for ending Tate Britain’s relationship with British Petroleum.

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper writes that Iraqi troops may be close to reclaiming the millennia-old city of Mosul, which ISIS seized in October 2014. There are still many are concerns for the city’s 750,000 residents, who could be seriously injured or killed during the crossfire. There are also worries about the city’s remaining antiquities and historic buildings, many of which have been destroyed by ISIS. In February 2015, the terrorist group annihilated priceless objects from the Mosul Museum’s collection. Only days later, they destroyed monuments in the ancient city of Nineveh.

With logistical support from the American military, Iraqi forces started an offensive last October to rescue the city. Since February, they’ve been able to control Mosul to the east and north of the Tigris River, which includes the suburbs as well as Nineveh and the museum. ISIS, however, continued to monopolize the city and the spaces west of it.

Should Iraq take back the city, heritage experts are at the ready to save mosques, churches, and other edifices, such as the “crooked minaret” of the Great Nur al-Din Mosque from the twelfth century, which is in need of immediate and scrupulous repair.

The heirs of Robert Gotschalk Lewenstein and his sister Wilhelmine Helena Lewenstein have filed a lawsuit against a Munich bank claiming ownership of a Wassily Kandinsky painting that was allegedly stolen from a Netherlands museum during World War II, Colin Moynihan and Alison Smale of the New York Times reports.

While it isn’t certain that Colorful Life, 1907, was looted by the Nazis, the complaint states that the Lewensteins left the work with the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in the 1930s for safekeeping, but never saw it again. Dutch dealer Jacques Goudstikker took possession of the canvas and in 1940 auctioned off the work, which was then purchased by S.B.S. Slijper. His wife sold the painting to Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), a Munich based bank, after his death.

A statement issued by BayernLB states that it is currently reviewing the lawsuit and that it bought the work legally from Slijper’s widow in 1972. It added that the bank officials had contacted the heirs last year and offered to enlist the Limbach Commission to review the case, but they never responded. The painting has been on display at the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus for the last forty years.

The heirs said they did not see a point in involving the Commission because the bank declared that the painting would stay at the museum no matter the outcome of the ownership dispute. Their lawsuit argues that since the acquisition of the painting was handled by the Lenbachhaus, the institution should have determined that it was most likely Nazi loot.

Mehdi Chouakri Gallery, which has been located in the Mitte district of Berlin since 1996, will move into a pair of new spaces in the Charlottenburg neighborhood of the city, according to Monopol. Their new premises at Fasanenstrasse 61 and the corner of Mommsenstrasse and Bleibtreustrasse, on opposite sides of Kurfürstendamm, will be inaugurated with a show of Charlotte Posenenske during Gallery Weekend from April 28–30. The move places them near Galerie Buchholz and CFA, among others.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced the participants for its 2017 edition. Titled “Make New History,” the exhibition will open on September 16 and run through January 7, 2018. More than one hundred firms and artists from around the world were chosen by the biennial’s artistic directors, Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee of the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee. Works will be presented at the Chicago Cultural Center, as well as additional sites across the city, and the exhibition’s opening will also coincide with the sixth annual Expo Chicago fair, which runs from September 13 to September 17.

For more on the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, see Janelle Zara’s interview with artistic directors Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee.

The complete list of participants is as follows:

51N4E (Brussels, Belgium; Tirana, Albania)

6A Architects (London, UK)

Ábalos+Sentkiewicz (Madrid, Spain;

Cambridge, USA; Shanghai, China)

Adamo-Faiden (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

AGENdA agencia de arquitectura (Medellin,

Colombia)

Aires Mateus (Lisbon, Portugal)

Ana Prvački and SO-IL (Los Angeles, USA;

New York, USA)

Andrew Kovacs (Los Angeles, USA)

Angela Deuber Architect (Chur,

Switzerland)

Ania Jaworska (Chicago, USA)

Aranda\Lasch and Terrol Dew Johnson

(New York, USA; Tucson, USA)

Archi-Union (Shanghai, China)

Architecten de Vylder Vinck Taillieu (Ghent,

Belgium)

Arno Brandlhuber and Christopher Roth

(Berlin, Germany)

Atelier Manferdini (Venice, USA)

AWP office for territorial reconfiguration

(Paris, France; London, UK)

Bak Gordon Arquitectos (Lisbon, Portugal)

Barbas Lopes (Lisbon, Portugal)

Barkow Leibinger (Berlin, Germany)

baukuh (Milan, Italy)

Besler & Sons LLC (Los Angeles, USA)

BLESS (Berlin, Germany)

BUREAU SPECTACULAR (Los Angeles,

USA)

Caruso St John (London, UK)

Charlap Hyman & Herrero (Los Angeles,

USA; New York, USA)

Charles Waldheim (Cambridge, USA)

Christ & Gantenbein (Basel, Switzerland)

Daniel Everett (Chicago, USA; Salt Lake

City, USA)

David Schalliol (Chicago, USA)

Dellekamp Arquitectos (Mexico City,

Mexico)

Design With Company (Chicago, USA)

Diego Arraigada Arquitectos (Rosario,

Argentina)

DOGMA (Brussels, Belgium)

DRDH (London, UK)

ENSAMBLE STUDIO (Madrid, Spain;

Boston, USA)

Éric Lapierre Architecture (Paris, France)

Estudio Barozzi Veiga (Barcelona, Spain)

fala atelier (Porto, Portugal)

Filip Dujardin (Ghent, Belgium)

Fiona Connor and Erin Besler (Los Angeles,

USA; Auckland, New Zealand)

First Office (Los Angeles, USA)

formlessfinder (New York, USA)

Frida Escobedo (Mexico City, Mexico)

Gerard and Kelly (Los Angeles, USA; New

York, USA)

Go Hasegawa (Tokyo, Japan)

HHF Architects (Basel, Switzerland)

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle (Chicago, USA)

J. MAYER H. und Partner, Architekten and

Philip Ursprung (Berlin, Germany)

James Welling (New York, USA)

Jesús Vassallo (Houston, USA)

Jorge Otero-Pailos (New York, USA)

June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff

(New York, USA; Berlin, Germany)

Karamuk * Kuo Architects (New York, USA;

Zurich, Switzerland)

Keith Krumwiede (New York, USA)

Kéré Architecture (Berlin, Germany)

Kuehn Malvezzi (Berlin, Germany)

Luisa Lambri (Milan, Italy)

Lütjens Padmanabhan Architekten (Zurich,

Switzerland)

Made In (Geneva, Switzerland; Zurich,

Switzerland)

MAIO (Barcelona, Spain)

Marianne Mueller (Zurich, Switzerland)

Marshall Brown (Chicago, USA)

MG&Co. (Houston, USA)

MONADNOCK (Rotterdam, The

Netherlands)

MOS (New York, USA)

Norman Kelley (Chicago, USA; New York,

USA)

Nuno brandåo costa arquitectos Ida (Porto,

Portugal)

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

(Brussels, Belgium)

PASCAL FLAMMER (Zurich, Switzerland)

Patrick Braouezec (Paris, France)

Paul Andersen and Paul Preissner (Chicago,

USA; Denver, USA)

Pezo Von Ellrichshausen (Concepción,

Chile)

Philipp Schaerer (Zurich, Switzerland)

PRODUCTORA (Mexico City, Mexico)

REAL Foundation (London, UK)

Robert Somol (Chicago, USA)

SADAR+VUGA (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Sam Jacob Studio (London, UK)

SAMI-arquitectos (Setubal, Portugal)

SANAA (Tokyo, Japan)

Sauter von Moos (Basel, Switzerland)

Sergison Bates (London, UK; Zurich,

Switzerland)

Serie Architects (London, UK; Zurich,

Switzerland)

SHINGO MASUDA+KATSUHISA OTSUBO

Architects (Tokyo, Japan)

Stan Allen Architect (New York, USA)

Studio Anne Holtrop (Muharraq, Bahrain;

Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Studiomumbai (Mumbai, India)

Sylvia Lavin (Los Angeles, USA)

T+E+A+M (Ann Arbor, USA)

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio (Mexico City,

Mexico)

Tham & Videgård Arkitekter (Stockholm,

Sweden)

The Empire (Verona, Italy)

The Living (New York, USA)

The Los Angeles Design Group (Los

Angeles, USA)

Thomas Baecker Bettina Kraus (Berlin,

Germany)

Tigerman McCurry Architects (Chicago,

USA)

Toshiko Mori Architect (New York, USA)

UrbanLab (Chicago, USA; Los Angeles,

USA)

Urbanus (Shenzhen, China; Beijing, China)

Veronika Kellndorfer (Berlin, Germany)

WELCOMEPROJECTS (Los Angeles, USA)

Work Architecture Company (New York,

USA)

Zago Architecture (Los Angeles, USA)

ZAO/standardarchitecture (Shanghai,

China)

Mohammed Rashid Al-Thani, founder of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art, will open an 2,500-square-foot cultural space in downtown Manhattan this May to host exhibitions traveling from institutions in Arab countries, Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports. Al-Thani, who is based in New York, said of his venture: “It made absolute sense to build an institute that would not only showcase the breadth of art and culture from the Arab and Islamic worlds, but also challenge certain stereotypes and misconceptions that hinder cross-cultural understanding. . .In a city with a mosaic of cultural institutions like the Jewish Museum, Asia Society, Swiss Institute, Whitney Museum of American Art, and many more, I was exposed to art from all over the world in this one city.”

A non-collecting and nonprofit institution, the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art will stage shows on a quarterly basis, run a residency program, and produce publications. Translation facilities will also be available, but the exact location is yet to be announced.