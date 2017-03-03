Jarrett Gregory Named Curator at Hirshhorn Museum

POSTED March 7, 2017

Jarrett Gregory has been named a curator at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC. Gregory will be working under the museum’s director, Melissa Chiu, and chief curator, Stéphane Aquin. Gregory will be in charge of developing the museum's international contemporary collection in addition to a schedule of exhibitions, special programs, and commissions.

“Jarrett has organized exhibitions of some of the most consequential international artists working today, including Pierre Huyghe and Stephen Prina, and we look forward to the experience and expertise she will bring to the Hirshhorn as the national museum of contemporary art,” said Chiu.

Prior to working at the Hirshhorn, Gregory was an associate curator of contemporary art at LACMA. She has also held curatorial positions at New York’s New Museum and the Whitney Museum, and has helped organize exhibitions for Dorothy Iannone, Lawrence Weiner, and Urs Fischer. Gregory is on the advisory board for the Gogova Foundation and Artist Residency in Baku, and the Lusanga International Research Center for Art and Economic Inequality. The Pierre Huyghe show she organized at LACMA was highlighted by Jack Bankowsky in Artforum’s December 2015 issue.

March 7, 2017

The 2017 Istanbul Biennial, organized by the artist team of Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset, will be collaborating with this year’s Istanbul Film Festival in the spirit of the biennial’s theme, “a good neighbor.” “There is nothing like the medium of film when it comes to visual storytelling, and as we know, good storytelling often includes moral conundrums that are important to understanding who we are and the societies we live in,” said the duo.

The biennial is scheduled to open on September 16 and run through November 17, while the film festival will be taking place from April 5 to 15, 2017. Some of the films that will be featured in the collaboration are Lars von Trier’s Dogville (2003), Jonathan Perel’s Toponimia (2015), Michael Haneke’s The White Ribbon (2009)—which James Quandt wrote about in the January 2010 issue of Artforum—and Samira Makhmalbaf’s Sib (The Apple), 1998.

March 7, 2017

Abstract painter Sydney Ball has died, writes Michaela Boland for The Australian. The director of the Samstag Museum in Adelaide, Erica Green, called the artist “one of the true trailblazers of abstract painting in Australia.”

Early on, Ball worked as an architectural draftsman before turning to art during the late 1950s. He spent some time in New York being mentored by Theodoros Stamos after studying at the School of Art in South Australia. He also taught at the school briefly.

A survey of the artist’s work, “Sydney Ball: The Colour Paintings, 1963–2007,” was on display at the Penrith Regional Gallery and the Lewers Bequest, among other institutions, in 2008. The gallery Sullivan + Strumpf started representing Ball in 2004. Joanna Strumph, one of the gallery’s proprietors, mentioned that Ball was very generous with the other artists at her gallery. Of the gallery’s relationship with the artist, Strumph said, “It was a beautiful, mutual symbiosis but he was very headstrong, [as Ball] knew what he wanted and was very passionate about art.”

March 7, 2017

Beral Madra and Răzvan Ion have been appointed curators for the 2018 edition of the Bucharest Biennale, scheduled to take place from May 17 to July 8, 2018, under the working title/concept “Edit Your Future.”

“This edition will explore the emerging ways of economical, political, and human interactions and their instruments of collaboration . . . and discuss the mechanism of this evolving phenomenon in different areas of contemporary art production, which has a key function in a city—socialization. The role of the artist and the curator in a biennale at a time of social polarization, political upset, ecological catastrophe, and all kinds of pressure is to respond by introducing multifarious ways through [art to] provoke new possibilities [and] critical thinking,” said Madra and Ion in a statement.

Madra is a writer and curator based in Istanbul. She organized the first and second Istanbul Biennales, and put together exhibitions of Turkish artists for five editions of the Venice Biennale. Ion is a writer and curator based in Bucharest. He has taught at UC Berkeley and the University of London, among other colleges and universities. He has also organized symposia at a number of cultural institutions, such as Rotterdam’s Witte de With and New York’s Art in General.

March 7, 2017

Hong Ra-hee, the director general of Seoul’s Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, has resigned from her post, writes H. G. Masters of ArtAsiaPacific. She will also be stepping down from her directorship of the Ho-Am Art Museum, a private institution that houses Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul’s art collection. Hong is the mother of the Samsung Group’s acting leader, Lee Jae-yong, who was charged with embezzlement and bribery last week during the expanding corruption investigation regarding the impeachment of Park Geun-Hye, South Korea’s president.

This is the second instance of Hong leaving a directorial position at the museum while Samsung was engulfed by scandal. In 2008, she and her husband were charged with tax evasion, and it came to light that the couple had kept a $60 million slush fund that allowed them to purchase more than thirty costly artworks, including as Roy Lichtenstein’s painting Happy Tears, 1964. After the scandal died down, Hong returned to Leeum in 2011.

March 7, 2017

Performa 17 will take place this year from November 1 to November 9. The new edition of the performance biennial will feature commissions from Yto Barrada, William Kentridge, Tarik Kiswanson, Kemang Wa Lehulere, Julie Mehretu and Jason Moran, Zanele Muholi, Wangechi Mutu, Kelly Nipper, Jimmy Robert, and Tracey Rose. This year’s thematic focus will be on Dada (according to Performa’s press release), and the festival will specifically be examining how “contemporary artists are responding to the movement 101 years later,” in addition to “exploring the importance of performance art as a key vehicle for [Dada’s] radical beliefs since its inception in 1916.”

This year the biennial is also launching the Performa Commissioning Council to provide one-to-one support to all the commissioned artists through the many stages of development for their projects. The council will invite patrons to invest in and gain access to all the intimate facets of the artists’ creative processes.

March 7, 2017

The French magazine Le Point has reported that environmental activists staged an event at the Louvre on March 5 to protest the support the museum receives from the Total Foundation. The foundation, which helps to fund various kinds of scientific research as well as many cultural projects, is an arm of Total S.A., a multinational petroleum corporation based in France.

About thirty activists lined up on the staircase surrounding the museum’s Winged Victory of Samothrace statue to line the area with black fabric—symbolically representing oil—and let loose a cascade of fliers which read, “Total supports the Louvre / The Louvre supports Total—#zerofossile.” The performance lasted about three minutes. The American nonprofit 350.org started a campaign in January demanding that the Louvre put an end to its relationship with Total. Le Point tried contacting the museum for a comment, but received no response.

The foundation has been a partner of the museum for twenty years. The umbrella group 350.org, which is made up of other pro-climate organizations such as Alternatiba, Greenpeace, and Friends of the Earth, takes responsibility for ending Tate Britain’s relationship with British Petroleum.

March 7, 2017

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper writes that Iraqi troops may be close to reclaiming the millennia-old city of Mosul, which ISIS seized in October 2014. There are still many are concerns for the city’s 750,000 residents, who could be seriously injured or killed during the crossfire. There are also worries about the city’s remaining antiquities and historic buildings, many of which have been destroyed by ISIS. In February 2015, the terrorist group annihilated priceless objects from the Mosul Museum’s collection. Only days later, it destroyed monuments in the ancient city of Nineveh.

With logistical support from the American military, Iraqi forces started an offensive last October to rescue the city. Since February, they’ve been able to control Mosul to the east and north of the Tigris River, which includes the suburbs as well as Nineveh and the museum. ISIS, however, has continued to monopolize the city and the spaces west of it.

Should Iraq take back the city, heritage experts are at the ready to save mosques, churches, and other edifices, such as the “crooked minaret” of the Great Nur al-Din Mosque from the twelfth century, which is in need of immediate and scrupulous repair.

March 6, 2017

The heirs of Robert Gotschalk Lewenstein and his sister Wilhelmine Helena Lewenstein have filed a lawsuit against a Munich bank claiming ownership of a Wassily Kandinsky painting that was allegedly stolen from a Netherlands museum during World War II, Colin Moynihan and Alison Smale of the New York Times reports.

While it isn’t certain that Colorful Life, 1907, was looted by the Nazis, the complaint states that the Lewensteins left the work with the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in the 1930s for safekeeping, but never saw it again. Dutch dealer Jacques Goudstikker took possession of the canvas and in 1940 auctioned off the work, which was then purchased by S.B.S. Slijper. His wife sold the painting to Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), a Munich based bank, after his death.

A statement issued by BayernLB states that it is currently reviewing the lawsuit and that it bought the work legally from Slijper’s widow in 1972. It added that the bank officials had contacted the heirs last year and offered to enlist the Limbach Commission to review the case, but they never responded. The painting has been on display at the Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus for the last forty years.