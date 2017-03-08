Rineke Dijkstra Wins the 2017 Hasselblad Award

POSTED March 8, 2017

Photographer Rineke Dijkstra has won the 2017 Hasselblad Award. She will receive a cash prize of nearly $106,000 and have an exhibition mounted of her work at the Hasselblad Center located in the Gothenburg Museum of Art in Sweden. A catalogue for the exhibition will follow and a ceremony for the award is scheduled to take place in Gothenburg this fall.

Making up the jury for the award are Duncan Forbes, a curator and writer based in London and Los Angeles; Jennifer Blessing, a senior curator of photography at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; Paris-based curator and writer Simon Njami; Esther Ruelfs, head of photography and new media at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe in Hamburg; and Mark Sealy, the director and curator at London’s Autograph ABP.

Of Dijkstra’s exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery in Paris, which closed on February 21, artforum.com contributor Sarah Moroz said, “Though her photographic portraits are often compared to seventeenth-century Dutch paintings, Rineke Dijkstra’s latest works—namely, two short films shot in Russian schools and commissioned by the 2014 edition of Manifesta—more readily conjure Degas’s Impressionist-era ballerinas.”