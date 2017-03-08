Hirshhorn Elects Two New Trustees

recent
The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced today that it elected two new trustees, Sonny Kalsi and Ellen Susman. The board, which is now comprised of thirty active members, has nearly doubled in the last two years.
Board Chair Daniel H. Sallick said, “This expansion is a testament to the Hirshhorn’s global reach, and the important work the museum is doing to champion contemporary artists both within the city and around the world.”
Director Melissa Chiu added, “We are so pleased to welcome Sonny and Ellen to the Hirshhorn’s board. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our exhibition purview and prepare to host major shows by some of the most significant and influential artists working today.”
Kalsi is a founder and partner of GreenOak Real Estate, an independent real estate principal investing firm. He was previously one of the heads of global for Morgan Stanley’s Real Estate Investing business and president of the Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds until early 2009. Kalsi is a graduate of Georgetown University with a degree in business administration and is a member of the Georgetown’s board of regents.
Susman served as director of the US Department of State’s ART in Embassies program, an office of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations from 2013 to 2016. Before that, Susman served as a member of President Obama’s Advisory Committee on the Arts for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She previously served on the boards of MoMA’s Latin American Fund, the Blanton Museum, the Texas Tribune, the Democracy Alliance, and the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard Kennedy School, among others. Currently she is a member of the Yale University Art Gallery board and is an advisory member to the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Aspen Art Museum, and K9s4COP’S.