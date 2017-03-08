Hirshhorn Elects Two New Trustees

POSTED March 8, 2017

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced today that it elected two new trustees, Sonny Kalsi and Ellen Susman. The board, which is now comprised of thirty active members, has nearly doubled in the last two years.

Board Chair Daniel H. Sallick said, “This expansion is a testament to the Hirshhorn’s global reach, and the important work the museum is doing to champion contemporary artists both within the city and around the world.”

Director Melissa Chiu added, “We are so pleased to welcome Sonny and Ellen to the Hirshhorn’s board. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our exhibition purview and prepare to host major shows by some of the most significant and influential artists working today.”