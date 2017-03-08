Artist Posts “Future Internment Camp” Signs at Construction Sites Across the US

POSTED March 8, 2017

Days before President Donald J. Trump announced his revised travel ban—now barring people from only six Muslim-majority countries instead of seven—Los Angeles–based street artist Plastic Jesus was busy marking construction sites across the US with signs that read, “Lot reserved for: Future internment camp,” and feature the president’s official seal and signature.

According to Claire Voon of Hyperallerigc, Plastic Jesus posted at least fifty signs as part of “executive order 9066” in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, Detroit, Miami, Seattle, and Boston. The number refers to former president Franklin Roosevelt’s order that sent more than one hundred thousand people of Japanese descent, including American citizens, into internment camps during World War II.

A QR code on the signs reveals that they are part of Plastic Jesus’s anti-Trump campaign, once scanned they bring you to the artist’s website. As a British citizen with a green card, Plastic Jesus has been actively protesting Trump since he announced he was running for the presidency. Last April, he hung “No Trump anytime” signs in parking lots and in July he erected a miniature wall around Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.