Public Art Fund to Install Katja Novitskova’s Celestial Sculptures in Downtown Manhattan

POSTED March 8, 2017

The Public Art Fund announced today that it will present “Earth Potential,” a new exhibition by emerging Estonian artist Katja Novitskova. Her first major institutional show and outdoor commission in the United States, the exhibition comprises seven large flat cut aluminum sculptures of terrestrial animals and planetary orbs featuring images printed from the web.

Curated by Emma Enderby, the exhibition expands upon Novitskova’s ongoing investigation into today’s media-saturated culture and her interest in the relationship between technology, scientific research, and the physical world. Ranging from six to eight feet in diameter, the sculptures consist of satellite images of the Earth and other planets. Several works also depict other-worldly animals and organisms that are used in biotechnology and genetic research. These include, the hydra, which is considered to be the only known “immortal animal,” and is used as a source for anti-aging research, and the round worm, the first species whose neural network has been digitized for scientific inquiry.

“From the micro to the macro, Novitskova brings to life a world that was once invisible but now, due to advances in satellite cameras and electronic microscopes, can be pictured in great detail,” Enderby said. “These images are also of living forms that are used in the scientific community to synthetically change the future of our planet. With this, Novitskova invites the viewer to reflect on the ways in which we see our world and how we perceive the potential of the Earth.”