Stephanie Rosenthal Named CEO and Director of Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin

POSTED March 9, 2017

The Martin Gropius Building in Berlin has appointed art historian Stephanie Rosenthal, currently chief curator of the Hayward Gallery in London, as its new CEO and director. Rosenthal will succeed longtime director Gereon Sievernich and will take up the post on February 1, 2018.

Chairman of the search committee, Minister of Cultural Affairs Monika Grütters, approved the decision at a board meeting on Wednesday, March 8. She said that Rosenthal “is very well connected as an exhibitor and enjoys great respect in the international art scene” and thanked the outgoing director Sievernich for his “extraordinarily successful work.”

A Munich native, Rosenthal had worked as curator and project manager at the Haus der Kunst in Munich for ten years before she joined Hayward Gallery in 2007. Previously, she served as artistic director for the Twentieth Sydney Biennale, which took place last year, and organized large-scale monographic exhibitions for artists such as Pipilotti Rist and Ana Mendieta. She has also worked closely with various performance artists including Paul McCarthy, Allan Kaprow, and Christoph Schlingensief.