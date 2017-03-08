Hundreds Call for Celebratory Women’s Day Statue to Become Permanent Fixture in NYC

recent
A small, four-foot, bronze statue of a girl standing with her hands on her hips and her hair in a ponytail has been drawing massive crowds since it was installed in front of New York City’s iconic Charging Bull, 1989, monument near Wall Street in the early morning hours of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.
Titled Fearless Girl, the popular work faces the raging bull, transforming it into a symbol of the obstacles women must wrangle in order to make their mark in the world. Modeled and casted by artist Kristen Visbal, the work is based off of the daughters of two of the artist’s friends: a seven-year old and a nine-year-old of Latin American descent. “This is a piece of work all women of any age, shape, color or creed can relate to,” Visbal said in a statement. “A work which reminds us today’s working woman is here to stay and has taken her place in the nation’s financial district.”
Boston-based State Street Global Advisors spearheaded the project as a way to participate in the dialogue surrounding Women’s Day. While it was only approved for a one-week permit, the work has inspired hundreds to call for the Fearless Girl to become a permanent public work on social media.
In an interview with the New York Times, Stephen Tisdalle, chief marketing officer of the company, said, “What this girl represents is the present, but also the future. She’s not angry at the bull—she’s confident, she knows what she’s capable of, and she’s wanting the bull to take note.”
Sculptor Arturo Di Modica originally created the bull to represent the “strength and power of the American people” after the stock market crashed in 1987. Thirty years later, the statue of a girl was created to support and acknowledge women in leadership roles across the globe.