Howard Hodgkin (1932–2017)

POSTED March 9, 2017

British contemporary artist Howard Hodgkin, who described himself as a “figurative painter of emotional situations,” died in a London hospital at the age of eighty-four, Mark Brown of The Guardian reports. Hodgkin was busy creating works up until his death—he was preparing for two exhibitions opening in 2017.

Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate galleries, said: “Hodgkin was one of the great artists and colorists of his generation. His sensuous, intense paintings were infused with his love and understanding of late nineteenth-century French painting, especially Degas, Vuillard, and Bonnard, and by his feeling for the heat and colors of India, which he visited on many occasions.”

Born Gordon Howard Eliot Hodgkin in London in 1932, Hodgkin’s father worked for a chemical company and his mother was a housewife. Hodgkin aspired to be a painter at a young age and wasn’t interested in school, which did not support his ambition to be an artist. In 1940, he was evacuated to the United States to escape World War II, but returned to the UK a few years later. His inaugural show was organized by Victoria Art Gallery in Bath in 1952. Hodgkin’s works weren’t presented in New York until 1973, by Kornblee Gallery. Three years later, Serota curated Hodgkin’s first retrospective, at the Museum of Modern Art, Oxford, in 1976. Hodgkin represented Britain at the 1984 Venice Biennale and was the second artist to be honored with the Turner prize in 1985. He was also knighted in 1992.

In the 1960s, his works often depicted vibrant interiors featuring his friends. Over the years, his style and visual language became much looser. In the September 2013 issue of Artforum, Donald Kuspit wrote: “In the 1980s, Hodgkin would allow his colors to mix, applying pigment in layers and bringing about an odd roughness and sultry intensity. Such works are masterpieces of aesthetic control and concentration. For all their intimacy—the way in which they evoke Hodgkin’s inscape—they are peculiarly grand statements of romantic abstraction.”

Hodgkin’s upcoming exhibitions at the Hepworth Wakefield in June and National Portrait Gallery will feature India as a source of inspiration for Hodgkin’s works and showcase a selection of his portraits. Paul Moorhouse, a curator at the National Portrait Gallery, said, “Today we begin hanging ‘Absent Friends,’ the exhibition of Howard’s work on which we collaborated closely during the last two years. I am so pleased that Howard knew what the exhibition promises. At this moment there is a deep sense that we have lost a great artist. However, the exhibition will be a marvelous celebration of Howard’s extraordinary achievements as a painter, a truly distinctive voice who, true to Delacroix’s words, made painting ‘a feast for the eyes.’”