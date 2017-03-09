Prospect New Orleans Appoints Jennifer M. Williams as Deputy Director of Public Experience

recent
Ancient Temple Discovered Beneath Holy Site Previously Destroyed by ISIS in Mosul
Bernard Arnault, Head of LVMH Group, to Open Cultural Center in Paris
Louvre’s Security Staff Plan to Strike After Popular Vermeer Exhibition Draws Record Number of Visitors
Freie Universität Berlin and Heirs of Rudolf Mosse Join Forces to Locate Nazi-Looted Artworks
Documenta 14 Announces Details of Cultural Exchange Between Athens and Kassel
Istanbul Biennial to Collaborate with Istanbul Film Festival This Year
Prospect New Orleans announced that Jennifer M. Williams has been named its new deputy director for Public Experience. Williams most recently served as the executive director of the McKenna Museum of African American Art in New Orleans. In her role at Prospect, Williams will oversee, manage, and implement all aspects of visitor services and public programs for “Prospect.4: The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” opening in November.
In a statement, Brooke Davis Anderson, Prospect’s executive director, said, “During Prospect.3, Jennifer was working at one of our key partner locations, and her collaborative nature, open-mindedness, and optimistic spirit made a lasting impression on me. I have been wanting to welcome her to the Prospect family ever since, so we are all excited to work with her on Prospect.4.”
More than seventy artists from twenty-five countries will participate in the international triennial. The full artist list will be announced in May.