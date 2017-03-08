Architect of New Dubai Landmark Sues Municipality for Copyright Infringement

recent
Christie's to Reduce Operations in Amsterdam and Shut Down London Salesroom
Ancient Temple Discovered Beneath Holy Site Previously Destroyed by ISIS in Mosul
Bernard Arnault, Head of LVMH Group, to Open Cultural Center in Paris
Louvre's Security Staff Plan to Strike After Popular Vermeer Exhibition Draws Record Number of Visitors
Freie Universität Berlin and Heirs of Rudolf Mosse Join Forces to Locate Nazi-Looted Artworks
Myriam Ben Salah on Neïl Beloufa at Pejman Foundation in Tehran
Mexican-born architect Fernando Donis has filed a lawsuit against the municipality of Dubai for copyright infringement after it selected him as the winner of an international design competition then proceeded to erect the building he designed without crediting him for his work or involving him in the construction process, Peter S. Goodman of the New York Times reports.
Scheduled to open this year, “The Dubai Frame” consists of two towers connected by an observation deck. Donis’s design was chosen nearly a decade ago from a pool of more than nine hundred proposals. While the architect received the $100,000 prize for winning the competition, Dubai’s municipality has since tried to pressure him to give up his intellectual property rights for the project.
“It’s shocking,” Donis said. “‘The Frame’ is mine, and they don’t want to grant that it is mine. The infringement doesn’t just victimize me. They have taken something from all architects—the protection of our ideas.”
The 2008 contest called for a tall and iconic structure that would contribute “to the face of Dubai” and draw at least two million tourists annually. After Donis was announced as the winner, he was flown to Dubai where he was honored at a dinner at the Raffles Hotel and was allowed to present the project to the prince.
According to the competition’s rules, the architect was entitled to the copyright of the design, which would only be used by the city after a contract was drawn up and signed. While the municipality was allegedly writing up the document it tried to force Donis to transfer the copyright by threatening to hire a local firm and claiming he didn’t have the proper licenses to work on the project.
In May 2011, Roxy Binno, an expert in the urban design and planning department of the Dubai municipality, wrote Donis an email stating that the competition’s copyright was only for the initial concept and that the municipality “owns the project now,” and would begin construction.
Edward Klaris, a New York-based lawyer who represents Donis, said, “This is an egregious infringement of international copyright and a sad case of sovereign bullying that deserves to be corrected.” After informing the municipality that Donis would take legal action, the architect was invited to Dubai and told a new contract would be made. However, the document he received declared that Donis would only serve as an advisor for the project and was forbidden from promoting the work as his own.
After reaching out to ThyssenKrupp Elevator—the German-based company that supervised the competition—for help, Donis was informed that it was not going to interfere and that the situation was a “commercial disagreement.” Donis responded by naming the company as a codefendant on the lawsuit.