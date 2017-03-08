Architect of New Dubai Landmark Sues Municipality for Copyright Infringement

POSTED March 9, 2017

Mexican-born architect Fernando Donis has filed a lawsuit against the municipality of Dubai for copyright infringement after it selected him as the winner of an international design competition then proceeded to erect the building he designed without crediting him for his work or involving him in the construction process, Peter S. Goodman of the New York Times reports.

Scheduled to open this year, “The Dubai Frame” consists of two towers connected by an observation deck. Donis’s design was chosen nearly a decade ago from a pool of more than nine hundred proposals. While the architect received the $100,000 prize for winning the competition, Dubai’s municipality has since tried to pressure him to give up his intellectual property rights for the project.

“It’s shocking,” Donis said. “‘The Frame’ is mine, and they don’t want to grant that it is mine. The infringement doesn’t just victimize me. They have taken something from all architects—the protection of our ideas.”