French Court Orders Jeff Koons and Center Pompidou to Pay $46,000 Fine for “Counterfeit” Work

POSTED March 10, 2017

On Thursday, March 9, a French district court ruled against Jeff Koons in a copyright infringement case, Le Monde reports. According to the court, Koons’s sculpture Naked,1988, is a copy of a 1970 photograph taken by the late artist Jean-François Bauret. Jeff Koons LLC and the Center Pompidou were ordered to pay a $46,000 fine to the heirs of the photographer for “counterfeiting.”

The judges decided that there weren’t enough variations in Koons’s work, which depicts two naked children, a little boy and girl, holding flowers in a pose that’s identical to the one held by the children in Bauret’s Enfants. They said the sculpture does “not prevent recognition and identification of the models.”

The Center Pompidou was also convicted of plagiarism for planning to feature Naked in a retrospective of Koons’s work, which ran from November 2014 to April 2015. However, the work wasn’t displayed because it was damaged during transport.