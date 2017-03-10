Andy Warhol Museum Appoints Patrick Moore as Director

POSTED March 10, 2017

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh announced today that Patrick Moore has been named the director of the Andy Warhol Museum. Moore is currently serving as the museum’s interim director. He first joined the institution in 2011 and has also served as director of development, deputy director and managing director.

Board chair Michele Fabrizi, said, “Patrick truly represents a combination of expertise and deep experience in art and business that is perfect for The Warhol. His longstanding relationships both in the larger art world and in Pittsburgh are great assets to the museum, and he has the deep support and respect of our museum board.”

Moore recently initiated the museum’s ongoing partnership with New York’s MoMA to digitize Andy Warhol’s entire body of film works. Prior to joining the Andy Warhol Museum, Moore spent ten years with the Alliance for the Arts in New York City, where he was the creator and project director of the Estate Project, a program that addressed the impact of the AIDS crisis on the national arts community through advocacy, preservation, and fundraising. Moore is also a member of the Producers Guild of America and served as executive producer for Yahoo! Earlier in his career, Moore was a project manager with New York’s Livet Reichard Company, and director of public relations and marketing for the Kitchen Center for Performance in New York City.