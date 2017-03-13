Iraqi Forces Recapture Ravaged Mosul Museum

recent
People inspect the damage inside the destroyed museum of Mosul on March 11, 2017 after it was recaptured by Iraqi forces from the Islamic State. Photo: Aris Messinis
After Iraqi troops recovered the Mosul Museum from the Islamic State, they found that the building was in complete ruin with a gaping hole in the basement and its artifacts looted or smashed to pieces, AFP reports.
After Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul last week in an attempt to reclaim the Northern part of the city from the terrorist group, they declared that the rescue of the museum was more of a symbolic victory. The institution’s famous seven-foot tall, two-ton, lamassu statues—winged Assyrian bulls with human faces—were reduced to rubble. According to Iraqi archaeologist Layla Salih, the lamassues as well as a winged lion statue that was also destroyed were the museum’s most valuable pieces. She said, “A restoration is possible, but it will be difficult to know if we will find all the fragments, or if some are missing.”
The ochre-rock building is currently being used by as an outpost for Iraqi snipers who are taking cover from ISIS snipers in the area. The only artifacts that survived ISIS’s violent assault on the museum are two massive coffins for thirteenth-century Shiite imams that are inscribed with sayings from the Koran.
The museum used to house over one hundred artifacts, but only six were originals. Any items that could not be looted were destroyed on site. Officials knew the damage to the museum would be extensive after the jihadists captured a video of them attacking items at the museum with sledgehammers and pneumatic drills in February 2015. Today, the institution is littered with the remnants of object labels, indicating what the museum has lost.